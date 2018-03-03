ARK
Missouri caps season with victory over Arkansas

  • Mar 03, 2018

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jontay Porter scored 19 points and Missouri defeated Arkansas 77-67 on Saturday.

The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) attacked the post all night, whether it was Porter or Jeremiah Tilmon, who finished with 17 points.

Arkansas' Daniel Gafford played well in the post as well, scoring 16 points. But Gafford and the Razorbacks ran into foul trouble early. Missouri looked aggressive in the post, and the Tigers finished with a 37-25 rebounding advantage.

Jordan Barnett finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double this season. Kassius Robertson scored 14 points.

Gafford's 16 points led Arkansas (21-10, 10-8), which tried to use the press to draw itself closer throughout the second half. It worked to an extent, but the Razorbacks couldn't stop fouling. The Tigers finished 27 of 33 from the free-throw line. Arkansas was just 12 of 15.

Missouri built up an eight-point lead at the break with an 11-0 run midway through the opening half followed by a late 7-0 spurt. The Tigers also put together a 12-2 run with 9:05 left in the game.

Unlike in previous contests, the Tigers were able to pull away late. Arkansas was down six with 10:18 remaining, and couldn't pull any closer.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had momentum following a win over No. 14 Auburn, which was their sixth win in seven games. But in a tough road environment, Arkansas had trouble defending Missouri's post players.

Missouri: After losing three straight, Missouri has now won its last two. The Tigers' bigs -- Porter and Tilmon - are heating up at the right time. If Missouri can continue to thrive in the paint, the Tigers will be a scary SEC tournament team.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will continue its season in St. Louis for the SEC tournament, starting Wednesday.

Missouri will play Thursday as a five seed in the SEC tournament in St. Louis.

Key Players
D. Macon
K. Robertson
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
16.6 Pts. Per Game 16.6
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
46.3 Field Goal % 42.5
43.8 Three Point % 42.8
86.3 Free Throw % 79.9
Team Stats
Points 67 77
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 20-48 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 5-15 (33.3%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 27-33 (81.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 5 9
Defensive 18 23
Team 2 5
Assists 15 12
Steals 4 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 26 17
Technicals 0 0
10
D. Gafford F
16 PTS, 4 REB
21
J. Barnett F
19 PTS, 11 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Arkansas 21-10 313667
home team logo Missouri 20-11 393877
Mizzou Arena Columbia, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Arkansas 21-10 82.5 PPG 38.2 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Missouri 20-11 73.6 PPG 40 RPG 13.8 APG
Key Players
10
D. Gafford F 11.9 PPG 6.2 RPG 0.8 APG 60.3 FG%
11
J. Porter F 9.5 PPG 6.7 RPG 2.1 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
10
D. Gafford F 16 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
11
J. Porter F 19 PTS 8 REB 4 AST
44.6 FG% 41.7
33.3 3PT FG% 41.7
80.0 FT% 81.8
Arkansas
Starters
D. Gafford
D. Macon
A. Beard
J. Barford
D. Thomas
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Gafford 25 16 4 0 1 4 1 3 7/10 0/0 2/4 1 3
D. Macon 36 12 3 6 1 0 1 2 3/8 0/2 6/6 1 2
A. Beard 35 11 5 2 0 0 1 2 4/8 1/2 2/2 2 3
J. Barford 33 11 5 4 1 0 1 4 4/13 3/8 0/0 0 5
D. Thomas 18 3 1 2 1 0 2 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 0 1
Bench
T. Thompson
C. Jones
A. Bailey
D. Hall
A. Cook
J. Holmes
K. Garland
G. Osabuohien
J. Plummer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Thompson 20 6 2 0 0 1 1 4 3/6 0/0 0/0 1 1
C. Jones 7 4 2 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 1/1 0 2
A. Bailey 9 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Hall 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 0
A. Cook 8 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Osabuohien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Plummer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 23 15 4 5 8 26 25/56 5/15 12/15 5 18
Missouri
Starters
J. Barnett
J. Tilmon
K. Robertson
K. Puryear
C. VanLeer
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Barnett 40 19 11 1 0 1 1 2 5/8 5/7 4/4 3 8
J. Tilmon 28 17 8 0 0 1 4 4 5/10 0/0 7/9 3 5
K. Robertson 38 14 1 1 0 0 1 1 3/10 3/9 5/7 0 1
K. Puryear 19 4 3 1 0 1 2 4 0/2 0/1 4/4 1 2
C. VanLeer 9 0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Porter
J. Geist
R. Nikko
T. Phillips
A. Wolf
B. Rau
M. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Porter 29 19 8 4 2 1 1 2 6/11 2/4 5/7 2 6
J. Geist 33 4 0 4 1 0 2 2 1/5 0/3 2/2 0 0
R. Nikko 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wolf - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rau - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 32 12 3 4 11 17 20/48 10/24 27/33 9 23
