Missouri caps season with victory over Arkansas
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) Jontay Porter scored 19 points and Missouri defeated Arkansas 77-67 on Saturday.
The Tigers (20-11, 10-8 Southeastern Conference) attacked the post all night, whether it was Porter or Jeremiah Tilmon, who finished with 17 points.
Arkansas' Daniel Gafford played well in the post as well, scoring 16 points. But Gafford and the Razorbacks ran into foul trouble early. Missouri looked aggressive in the post, and the Tigers finished with a 37-25 rebounding advantage.
Jordan Barnett finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double this season. Kassius Robertson scored 14 points.
Gafford's 16 points led Arkansas (21-10, 10-8), which tried to use the press to draw itself closer throughout the second half. It worked to an extent, but the Razorbacks couldn't stop fouling. The Tigers finished 27 of 33 from the free-throw line. Arkansas was just 12 of 15.
Missouri built up an eight-point lead at the break with an 11-0 run midway through the opening half followed by a late 7-0 spurt. The Tigers also put together a 12-2 run with 9:05 left in the game.
Unlike in previous contests, the Tigers were able to pull away late. Arkansas was down six with 10:18 remaining, and couldn't pull any closer.
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks had momentum following a win over No. 14 Auburn, which was their sixth win in seven games. But in a tough road environment, Arkansas had trouble defending Missouri's post players.
Missouri: After losing three straight, Missouri has now won its last two. The Tigers' bigs -- Porter and Tilmon - are heating up at the right time. If Missouri can continue to thrive in the paint, the Tigers will be a scary SEC tournament team.
UP NEXT
Arkansas will continue its season in St. Louis for the SEC tournament, starting Wednesday.
Missouri will play Thursday as a five seed in the SEC tournament in St. Louis.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.8
|Min. Per Game
|35.8
|16.6
|Pts. Per Game
|16.6
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|46.3
|Field Goal %
|42.5
|43.8
|Three Point %
|42.8
|86.3
|Free Throw %
|79.9
|Defensive rebound by Jordan Barnett
|19.0
|Daryl Macon missed layup, blocked by Jontay Porter
|21.0
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on Daryl Macon
|30.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Macon made 2nd of 2 free throws
|31.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Macon made 1st of 2 free throws
|31.0
|Shooting foul on Kevin Puryear
|31.0
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Kassius Robertson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Kassius Robertson missed 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|77
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|20-48 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|5-15 (33.3%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|27-33 (81.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|37
|Offensive
|5
|9
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|15
|12
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|26
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|11.9 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|0.8 APG
|60.3 FG%
|
11
|J. Porter F
|9.5 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|2.1 APG
|43.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Gafford F
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|0 AST
|J. Porter F
|19 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|81.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|25
|16
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|D. Macon
|36
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|2
|A. Beard
|35
|11
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Barford
|33
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/13
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Thomas
|18
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|25
|16
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|D. Macon
|36
|12
|3
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|2
|A. Beard
|35
|11
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|3
|J. Barford
|33
|11
|5
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/13
|3/8
|0/0
|0
|5
|D. Thomas
|18
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Thompson
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|C. Jones
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|1/2
|1/1
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Hall
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Cook
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Osabuohien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Plummer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|23
|15
|4
|5
|8
|26
|25/56
|5/15
|12/15
|5
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnett
|40
|19
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/8
|5/7
|4/4
|3
|8
|J. Tilmon
|28
|17
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|5/10
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|5
|K. Robertson
|38
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|3/9
|5/7
|0
|1
|K. Puryear
|19
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|C. VanLeer
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Barnett
|40
|19
|11
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|5/8
|5/7
|4/4
|3
|8
|J. Tilmon
|28
|17
|8
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|5/10
|0/0
|7/9
|3
|5
|K. Robertson
|38
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|3/9
|5/7
|0
|1
|K. Puryear
|19
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|4/4
|1
|2
|C. VanLeer
|9
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Porter
|29
|19
|8
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|6/11
|2/4
|5/7
|2
|6
|J. Geist
|33
|4
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/5
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Nikko
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wolf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rau
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|32
|12
|3
|4
|11
|17
|20/48
|10/24
|27/33
|9
|23
-
NMEXST
TEXPA86
68
2nd 56.0
-
BUTLER
SETON68
75
2nd 6.0 FS1
-
CLEVST
NKY74
75
2nd 2:46 ESP3
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP89
86
2nd 12.0
-
ARKLR
LALAF53
53
2nd 1.0
-
9UNC
5DUKE62
65
2nd 4:26 ESPN
-
WCAR
FURMAN56
75
2nd 7:27 ESP3
-
MVSU
ARKPB42
25
2nd 20:00
-
VANDY
MISS75
63
2nd 5:16 SECN
-
FRESNO
NMEX36
48
2nd 16:35 ESP3
-
MANH
IONA23
31
1st 4:17 ESP3
-
NEBOM
SDAK17
36
1st 4:49 ESP3
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG3
5
1st 17:11 ESP2
-
CPOLY
UCSB3
0
1st 17:50
-
NCOLO
SACST0
4
1st 19:18
-
UNLV
UTAHST30
42
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL20
31
1st 0.0
-
IDST
MNTNA29
37
1st 0.0
-
CSBAK
GC28
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
SJST
AF61
83
Final
-
WEBER
MONST95
92
Final/OT
-
NDAK
PORTST90
97
Final/OT
-
USD
BYU79
85
Final
-
NH
HARTFD60
71
Final
-
TCU
12TXTECH75
79
Final
-
ND
1UVA57
62
Final
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST64
82
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL62
70
Final
-
ABIL
UIW69
59
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE60
69
Final
-
OREG
WASH72
64
Final
-
PSU
8PURDUE70
78
Final
-
GTOWN
4NOVA73
97
Final
-
TROY
GASOU83
89
Final
-
NAU
EWASH68
85
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT72
87
Final
-
LATECH
USM64
72
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST82
96
Final
-
NWST
CARK58
61
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU57
69
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL68
60
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST59
77
Final
-
ARK
MIZZOU67
77
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS68
66
Final
-
PENN
BROWN99
93
Final
-
UGA
16TENN61
66
Final
-
LVILLE
NCST69
76
Final
-
ILLST
SILL76
68
Final/OT
-
GRAM
ALST66
64
Final
-
CAL
19ARIZ54
66
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN77
69
Final
-
ELON
DEL79
86
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST92
67
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN70
71
Final/OT
-
TEXSO
ALCORN78
71
Final
-
MAINE
UVM60
75
Final
-
RICH
GMASON93
79
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA90
77
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST60
66
Final
-
COLO
UTAH54
64
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE90
94
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
24MTSU76
67
Final
-
WYO
BOISE87
95
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY69
60
Final
-
CORN
DART86
75
Final
-
CLMB
HARV74
93
Final
-
FIU
ODU53
79
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM59
66
Final
-
FAU
CHARLO78
85
Final
-
SFA
SAMHOU65
53
Final
-
DUQ
UMASS70
85
Final
-
WKY
UAB73
101
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST51
68
Final
-
STBON
STLOU64
56
Final
-
TXSA
RICE79
60
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
21NEVADA
SDGST0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
UCLA
USC0
0156.0 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm
-
UCDAV
UCIRV0
0131.0 O/U
-6.0
10:30pm ESP3
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2