Florida State rallies in second half to beat Boston College
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Trent Forrest and Braian Angola both scored 21 points and Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Boston College 85-76 on Saturday.
The Seminoles (20-10, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed most of the game and were down 72-67 with 6:13 remaining before scoring nine straight points. Forrest, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, keyed the run with seven points while Angola's dunk with 5:04 left put Florida State up for good, 74-72. Angola, who was one of three seniors honored before FSU's final home game, had 19 points in the final 20 minutes.
Boston College (17-14, 7-11) went scoreless for 4:38 during the run and was 0 of 7 from the field with three turnovers. Jordan Chatman - who had 20 points - ended the run with two free throws with 1:35 remaining to make it 76-74.
Florida State ended the game with a 9-2 run.
Ky Bowman led the Eagles with 22 points and Jerome Robinson added 16.
BIG PICTURE
Boston College: The Eagles have their most overall and conference wins since 2010-11, when they went 21-13 and 9-7 in the ACC. They should be in for an NIT berth, which would be their first postseason appearance since 2011.
Florida State: The Seminoles have reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season and the fourth time in the past five years. They are in a good spot to make consecutive NCAA Tournament trips for the first time since 2012.
FRESHMAN STANDOUT
Florida State's Ike Obiagu, who had 16 blocks in his first 15 ACC games, has 16 in the past three including five on Saturday. The freshman also had a career high 12 rebounds before fouling out.
UP NEXT
Boston College is the 12th seed and will face No. 11 Syracuse in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.
Florida State's first ACC Tournament game will be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, pending the result of the Notre Dame-Virginia game.
---
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|85
|Field Goals
|26-64 (40.6%)
|31-62 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-28 (42.9%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|16-23 (69.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|38
|Offensive
|8
|8
|Defensive
|27
|30
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|1
|8
|Turnovers
|17
|15
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 17-14
|75.8 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Florida State 20-10
|81.9 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|15.3 APG
|
|40.6
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|69.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|30
|21
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8/10
|0/2
|5/5
|0
|1
|P. Cofer
|21
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Allen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Koumadje
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Angola
|30
|21
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|8/10
|0/2
|5/5
|0
|1
|P. Cofer
|21
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Walker
|11
|5
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|B. Allen
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Koumadje
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Forrest
|31
|21
|10
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6/10
|1/2
|8/11
|2
|8
|T. Mann
|27
|9
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|P. Savoy
|22
|9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/10
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Kabengele
|14
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/8
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|2
|I. Obiagu
|20
|3
|12
|1
|0
|7
|3
|5
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|9
|M. Walker
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Polite
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Wilkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|38
|17
|10
|8
|15
|19
|31/62
|7/25
|16/23
|8
|30
