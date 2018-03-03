BC
Florida State rallies in second half to beat Boston College

  • Mar 03, 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Trent Forrest and Braian Angola both scored 21 points and Florida State rallied in the second half to defeat Boston College 85-76 on Saturday.

The Seminoles (20-10, 9-9 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed most of the game and were down 72-67 with 6:13 remaining before scoring nine straight points. Forrest, a 6-foot-5 sophomore guard, keyed the run with seven points while Angola's dunk with 5:04 left put Florida State up for good, 74-72. Angola, who was one of three seniors honored before FSU's final home game, had 19 points in the final 20 minutes.

Boston College (17-14, 7-11) went scoreless for 4:38 during the run and was 0 of 7 from the field with three turnovers. Jordan Chatman - who had 20 points - ended the run with two free throws with 1:35 remaining to make it 76-74.

Florida State ended the game with a 9-2 run.

Ky Bowman led the Eagles with 22 points and Jerome Robinson added 16.

BIG PICTURE

Boston College: The Eagles have their most overall and conference wins since 2010-11, when they went 21-13 and 9-7 in the ACC. They should be in for an NIT berth, which would be their first postseason appearance since 2011.

Florida State: The Seminoles have reached the 20-win mark for the third straight season and the fourth time in the past five years. They are in a good spot to make consecutive NCAA Tournament trips for the first time since 2012.

FRESHMAN STANDOUT

Florida State's Ike Obiagu, who had 16 blocks in his first 15 ACC games, has 16 in the past three including five on Saturday. The freshman also had a career high 12 rebounds before fouling out.

UP NEXT

Boston College is the 12th seed and will face No. 11 Syracuse in the first round of the ACC Tournament on Tuesday.

Florida State's first ACC Tournament game will be on either Tuesday or Wednesday, pending the result of the Notre Dame-Virginia game.

Team Stats
Points 76 85
Field Goals 26-64 (40.6%) 31-62 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 12-28 (42.9%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 16-23 (69.6%)
Total Rebounds 37 38
Offensive 8 8
Defensive 27 30
Team 2 0
Assists 14 17
Steals 3 10
Blocks 1 8
Turnovers 17 15
Fouls 22 19
Technicals 0 0
K. Bowman G
22 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
T. Forrest G
21 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
away team logo Boston College 17-14 364076
home team logo Florida State 20-10 345185
Donald L. Tucker Civic Center Tallahassee, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 17-14 75.8 PPG 39.6 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo Florida State 20-10 81.9 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
0
K. Bowman G 16.8 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.8 APG 42.4 FG%
11
B. Angola G 12.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.9 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Bowman G 22 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
11
B. Angola G 21 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
40.6 FG% 50.0
42.9 3PT FG% 28.0
80.0 FT% 69.6
Boston College
Starters
K. Bowman
J. Chatman
J. Robinson
N. Popovic
L. Kraljevic
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bowman 40 22 6 5 0 0 3 2 6/15 4/7 6/6 3 3
J. Chatman 38 20 4 1 1 0 3 3 7/16 4/11 2/2 0 4
J. Robinson 38 16 11 7 1 0 7 2 6/14 2/6 2/4 0 11
N. Popovic 31 6 8 0 1 0 2 2 3/10 0/0 0/0 4 4
L. Kraljevic 26 2 1 1 0 1 1 4 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
E. Meznieks
J. Reyes
V. Baker Jr.
A. Wilson
G. Gehan
M. DiLuccio
S. Mitchell
M. Bohuny
S. Holtz
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Meznieks 13 9 3 0 0 0 1 4 3/4 2/3 1/1 1 2
J. Reyes 9 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 1
V. Baker Jr. 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Wilson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 76 35 14 3 1 17 22 26/64 12/28 12/15 8 27
Florida State
Starters
B. Angola
P. Cofer
C. Walker
B. Allen
C. Koumadje
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Angola 30 21 1 4 2 0 1 4 8/10 0/2 5/5 0 1
P. Cofer 21 7 0 1 1 0 1 3 3/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
C. Walker 11 5 3 2 1 0 1 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 3
B. Allen 4 0 0 0 0 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Koumadje 11 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Forrest
T. Mann
P. Savoy
M. Kabengele
I. Obiagu
M. Walker
T. Light
W. Miles
R. Gray
J. Lindner
A. Polite
H. Prieto
W. Wilkes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Forrest 31 21 10 5 3 1 1 1 6/10 1/2 8/11 2 8
T. Mann 27 9 5 3 2 0 0 1 4/5 1/2 0/0 1 4
P. Savoy 22 9 2 0 0 0 1 1 3/10 3/9 0/0 1 1
M. Kabengele 14 8 3 1 1 0 1 2 4/8 0/2 0/1 1 2
I. Obiagu 20 3 12 1 0 7 3 5 1/3 0/0 1/4 3 9
M. Walker 9 2 1 0 0 0 3 0 0/4 0/3 2/2 0 1
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Polite - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Wilkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 38 17 10 8 15 19 31/62 7/25 16/23 8 30
NCAA BB Scores