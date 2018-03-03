NC State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Louisville 76-69
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Allerik Freeman scored 16 points to help North Carolina State beat Louisville 76-69 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Torin Dorn added 15 points for the Wolfpack (21-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the fifth time in six games.
Omer Yurtseven and Braxton Beverly each had 13 points for N.C. State.
The Wolfpack took a 57-48 lead midway through the second half after a 13-0 run, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Hunt and Beverly.
Louisville (19-12, 9-9) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as N.C. State built the largest lead of the game by either team. The Cardinals trimmed the lead to 64-62 on a 3-pointer by Darius Perry with 4:29 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with a 6-0 spurt.
Deng Adel scored 20 points to lead Louisville. Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding added 12 points each.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: The Cardinals couldn't quite bounce back after a 67-66 loss to No. 1 Virginia on Thursday in a game they led by four points with 0.9 seconds remaining. They enter the ACC Tournament with defeats in four of their last five games, and they can't afford a one-and-done trip to New York if they want to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.
N.C. State: The Wolfpack have been one of the pleasant surprises of the ACC season, playing themselves into NCAA Tournament position after being picked to finish 12th place in the league. They head into the ACC Tournament with a strong grip on an NCAA at-large berth, but they can improve their seeding with a big week in the Big Apple.
UP NEXT
Louisville plays on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.
N.C. State plays on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.
|28.9
|Min. Per Game
|28.9
|8.7
|Pts. Per Game
|8.7
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|44.8
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|33.9
|Three Point %
|41.7
|77.8
|Free Throw %
|62.7
|+ 1
|Allerik Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|Allerik Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Darius Perry
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Allerik Freeman
|1.0
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by Anas Mahmoud
|4.0
|Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Darius Perry
|10.0
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Allerik Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Allerik Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|76
|Field Goals
|25-56 (44.6%)
|26-59 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|14-15 (93.3%)
|16-26 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|30
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|28
|21
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|12
|12
|Steals
|3
|9
|Blocks
|5
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|4
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 19-12
|76.9 PPG
|38.6 RPG
|13.7 APG
|NC State 21-10
|81.2 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|D. Adel G/F
|15.4 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|3.0 APG
|44.7 FG%
|
12
|A. Freeman G
|15.2 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.4 APG
|37.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Adel G/F
|20 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|A. Freeman G
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|6 AST
|
|44.6
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|93.3
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|34
|20
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|6
|Q. Snider
|33
|12
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|R. Spalding
|25
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|V. King
|29
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Mahmoud
|26
|6
|6
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Adel
|34
|20
|7
|3
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/15
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|6
|Q. Snider
|33
|12
|1
|6
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|1
|R. Spalding
|25
|12
|6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|6/12
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|V. King
|29
|7
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Mahmoud
|26
|6
|6
|0
|2
|5
|3
|1
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. McMahon
|11
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|0
|D. Perry
|21
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Sutton
|19
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|M. Williams
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Nwora
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|34
|12
|3
|5
|14
|19
|25/56
|5/18
|14/15
|6
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Freeman
|39
|16
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/13
|1/3
|9/11
|0
|6
|M. Johnson
|27
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|3/5
|0
|3
|S. Hunt
|24
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Abu
|11
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|3
|L. Freeman
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Freeman
|39
|16
|6
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3/13
|1/3
|9/11
|0
|6
|M. Johnson
|27
|9
|3
|5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|0/3
|3/5
|0
|3
|S. Hunt
|24
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Abu
|11
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|3
|L. Freeman
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Dorn
|35
|15
|8
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|7/11
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|5
|O. Yurtseven
|24
|13
|5
|0
|3
|5
|1
|1
|5/12
|3/5
|0/0
|2
|3
|B. Beverly
|28
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Batts Jr.
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Newman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|27
|12
|9
|6
|4
|13
|26/59
|8/19
|16/26
|6
|21
