LVILLE
NCST

No Text

NC State pulls away in 2nd half, beats Louisville 76-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) Allerik Freeman scored 16 points to help North Carolina State beat Louisville 76-69 on Saturday night in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Torin Dorn added 15 points for the Wolfpack (21-10, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who won for the fifth time in six games.

Omer Yurtseven and Braxton Beverly each had 13 points for N.C. State.

The Wolfpack took a 57-48 lead midway through the second half after a 13-0 run, getting back-to-back 3-pointers from Sam Hunt and Beverly.

Louisville (19-12, 9-9) went scoreless for nearly six minutes as N.C. State built the largest lead of the game by either team. The Cardinals trimmed the lead to 64-62 on a 3-pointer by Darius Perry with 4:29 remaining, but the Wolfpack answered with a 6-0 spurt.

Deng Adel scored 20 points to lead Louisville. Quentin Snider and Ray Spalding added 12 points each.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals couldn't quite bounce back after a 67-66 loss to No. 1 Virginia on Thursday in a game they led by four points with 0.9 seconds remaining. They enter the ACC Tournament with defeats in four of their last five games, and they can't afford a one-and-done trip to New York if they want to earn an NCAA Tournament berth.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack have been one of the pleasant surprises of the ACC season, playing themselves into NCAA Tournament position after being picked to finish 12th place in the league. They head into the ACC Tournament with a strong grip on an NCAA at-large berth, but they can improve their seeding with a big week in the Big Apple.

UP NEXT

Louisville plays on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

N.C. State plays on Wednesday in the second round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Adel
M. Johnson
28.9 Min. Per Game 28.9
8.7 Pts. Per Game 8.7
7.6 Ast. Per Game 7.6
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
44.8 Field Goal % 44.4
33.9 Three Point % 41.7
77.8 Free Throw % 62.7
+ 1 Allerik Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 Allerik Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Darius Perry 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Allerik Freeman 1.0
  Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Anas Mahmoud 4.0
  Darius Perry missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Darius Perry 10.0
  Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Allerik Freeman made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Allerik Freeman made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 69 76
Field Goals 25-56 (44.6%) 26-59 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 14-15 (93.3%) 16-26 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 38 30
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 28 21
Team 4 3
Assists 12 12
Steals 3 9
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 14 4
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
D. Adel G/F
20 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
12
A. Freeman G
16 PTS, 6 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Louisville 19-12 323769
home team logo NC State 21-10 334376
O/U 157.0, NCST -1.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
O/U 157.0, NCST -1.5
PNC Arena Raleigh, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Louisville 19-12 76.9 PPG 38.6 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo NC State 21-10 81.2 PPG 39.7 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
22
D. Adel G/F 15.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 3.0 APG 44.7 FG%
12
A. Freeman G 15.2 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.4 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
D. Adel G/F 20 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
12
A. Freeman G 16 PTS 6 REB 6 AST
44.6 FG% 44.1
27.8 3PT FG% 42.1
93.3 FT% 61.5
Louisville
Starters
D. Adel
Q. Snider
R. Spalding
V. King
A. Mahmoud
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Adel 34 20 7 3 0 0 2 2 7/15 1/3 5/6 1 6
Q. Snider 33 12 1 6 0 0 3 1 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 1
R. Spalding 25 12 6 0 0 0 2 3 6/12 0/0 0/0 1 5
V. King 29 7 3 0 0 0 3 4 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 3
A. Mahmoud 26 6 6 0 2 5 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 3
Starters
D. Adel
Q. Snider
R. Spalding
V. King
A. Mahmoud
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Adel 34 20 7 3 0 0 2 2 7/15 1/3 5/6 1 6
Q. Snider 33 12 1 6 0 0 3 1 3/7 2/4 4/4 0 1
R. Spalding 25 12 6 0 0 0 2 3 6/12 0/0 0/0 1 5
V. King 29 7 3 0 0 0 3 4 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 3
A. Mahmoud 26 6 6 0 2 5 3 1 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 3
Bench
R. McMahon
D. Perry
D. Sutton
M. Williams
J. Griffin
J. Nwora
J. Redding
L. Thomas
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. McMahon 11 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/4 0/3 3/3 0 0
D. Perry 21 5 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/5 1/4 2/2 1 2
D. Sutton 19 2 7 2 1 0 1 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 7
M. Williams 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nwora - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Redding - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 34 12 3 5 14 19 25/56 5/18 14/15 6 28
NC State
Starters
A. Freeman
M. Johnson
S. Hunt
A. Abu
L. Freeman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 39 16 6 6 2 0 0 1 3/13 1/3 9/11 0 6
M. Johnson 27 9 3 5 2 0 1 2 3/8 0/3 3/5 0 3
S. Hunt 24 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
A. Abu 11 3 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 3
L. Freeman 8 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 0
Starters
A. Freeman
M. Johnson
S. Hunt
A. Abu
L. Freeman
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Freeman 39 16 6 6 2 0 0 1 3/13 1/3 9/11 0 6
M. Johnson 27 9 3 5 2 0 1 2 3/8 0/3 3/5 0 3
S. Hunt 24 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
A. Abu 11 3 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/2 0/0 1/4 1 3
L. Freeman 8 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 2/4 0 0
Bench
T. Dorn
O. Yurtseven
B. Beverly
L. Batts Jr.
S. Newman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Dorn 35 15 8 1 0 0 1 1 7/11 0/1 1/2 3 5
O. Yurtseven 24 13 5 0 3 5 1 1 5/12 3/5 0/0 2 3
B. Beverly 28 13 1 0 0 0 1 3 5/7 3/4 0/0 0 1
L. Batts Jr. 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Newman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 27 12 9 6 4 13 26/59 8/19 16/26 6 21
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores