Oregon State cruises to a 92-67 win over Washington State

  STATS AP
  Mar 03, 2018

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Ethan Thompson scored 23 points while dishing out six assists and Oregon State embarrassed Washington State, 92-67 on the last day of the regular season Saturday.

Oregon State (15-15, 7-11 Pac-12) blew things open from the start going on a 20-2 run over the course of 5:17. The Beavers shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and increased the lead to a 25-point margin at halftime, 54-29.

Three Beaver players scored in double digits by halftime with Thompson scoring 15.

After dominating the first half, the Beavers put their game on cruise control the rest of the way.

Tres Tinkle added 18 points with 12 rebounds and five assists for the Beavers, Stephen Thompson Jr. added 18 and Drew Eubanks contributed 12.

Steven Shpreyregin was the leading scorer for Washington State (12-18, 4-14 Pac-12) on Senior night with a career-high 10 points.

Coming off a 28-point performance and putting the team on his back against Oregon, Malachi Flynn had just nine points and four assists. Robert Franks, the team's leading scorer, managed just eight points and four rebounds. Franks did not score in the second half.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: After dismantling the Cougars on the road, the Beavers have now won two of their last three games and look to take that momentum into Pac-12 tournament play. The Beavers will have to win the Pac-12 tournament for a chance to make the NCAA tournament.

Washington State: The Cougars seemed to figure things out towards the end of the season with a win against Oregon on Thursday night. However; WSU looked defeated from the start of the game.

UP NEXT

Oregon State and Washington State will both travel to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 tournament.

Key Players
T. Tinkle
M. Flynn
33.4 Min. Per Game 33.4
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
48.6 Field Goal % 41.6
34.1 Three Point % 33.6
84.4 Free Throw % 84.7
  Lost ball turnover on Jamar Ergas, stolen by Oregon State 18.0
+ 1 Kendal Manuel made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Kendal Manuel made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Drick Bernstine 30.0
+ 2 Arinze Chidom made dunk 42.0
  Lost ball turnover on Xavier Smith, stolen by Arinze Chidom 50.0
  Defensive rebound by Alfred Hollins 1:14
  Arinze Chidom missed layup 1:16
  Defensive rebound by Arinze Chidom 1:23
  Ben Kone missed dunk 1:25
  Offensive rebound by Ben Kone 1:25
Team Stats
Points 92 67
Field Goals 34-63 (54.0%) 25-56 (44.6%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 11-28 (39.3%)
Free Throws 14-20 (70.0%) 6-11 (54.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 25
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 28 20
Team 1 1
Assists 19 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 6 11
Fouls 14 19
Technicals 0 0
5
E. Thompson G
23 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12
S. Shpreyregin G
10 PTS, 2 REB
12T
away team logo Oregon St. 15-15 543892
home team logo Wash. State 12-18 293867
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Beasley Coliseum Pullman, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Oregon St. 15-15 73.4 PPG 37.1 RPG 15.0 APG
home team logo Wash. State 12-18 73.8 PPG 36 RPG 14.7 APG
Key Players
5
E. Thompson G 9.6 PPG 4.1 RPG 3.3 APG 38.1 FG%
12
S. Shpreyregin G 1.6 PPG 0.3 RPG 0.1 APG 29.6 FG%
Top Scorers
5
E. Thompson G 23 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
12
S. Shpreyregin G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
54.0 FG% 44.6
50.0 3PT FG% 39.3
70.0 FT% 54.5
Oregon St.
Starters
E. Thompson
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
D. Eubanks
S. Berger
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thompson 35 23 3 6 1 0 1 1 7/11 4/6 5/5 1 2
S. Thompson Jr. 32 18 1 4 1 0 0 0 6/12 2/5 4/4 0 1
T. Tinkle 31 18 12 5 1 1 1 2 8/13 2/4 0/0 4 8
D. Eubanks 24 12 5 0 0 0 1 2 6/10 0/0 0/2 0 5
S. Berger 14 4 4 1 0 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Starters
E. Thompson
S. Thompson Jr.
T. Tinkle
D. Eubanks
S. Berger
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Thompson 35 23 3 6 1 0 1 1 7/11 4/6 5/5 1 2
S. Thompson Jr. 32 18 1 4 1 0 0 0 6/12 2/5 4/4 0 1
T. Tinkle 31 18 12 5 1 1 1 2 8/13 2/4 0/0 4 8
D. Eubanks 24 12 5 0 0 0 1 2 6/10 0/0 0/2 0 5
S. Berger 14 4 4 1 0 1 0 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
Bench
Z. Reichle
A. Hollins
G. Rakocevic
K. Manuel
T. Sanders
B. Kone
R. Stacy
X. Smith
C. N'diaye
I. Barnes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Reichle 12 7 1 0 0 0 0 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 1
A. Hollins 15 5 7 1 0 0 1 3 1/2 1/2 2/2 2 5
G. Rakocevic 16 3 3 1 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 1/1 1 2
K. Manuel 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 0
T. Sanders 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Kone 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
R. Stacy 8 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/5 0/1 0/4 1 0
X. Smith 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. N'diaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 92 39 19 5 2 6 14 34/63 10/20 14/20 11 28
Wash. State
Starters
S. Shpreyregin
D. Bernstine
M. Flynn
R. Franks
V. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Shpreyregin 20 10 2 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 2/5 2/3 0 2
D. Bernstine 29 9 2 2 2 0 1 4 4/8 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. Flynn 24 9 1 4 0 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 2/2 1 0
R. Franks 20 8 4 0 0 2 2 1 3/6 1/2 1/1 1 3
V. Daniels 22 3 1 3 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
Starters
S. Shpreyregin
D. Bernstine
M. Flynn
R. Franks
V. Daniels
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Shpreyregin 20 10 2 0 0 0 2 1 3/6 2/5 2/3 0 2
D. Bernstine 29 9 2 2 2 0 1 4 4/8 0/0 1/2 0 2
M. Flynn 24 9 1 4 0 0 2 2 3/8 1/5 2/2 1 0
R. Franks 20 8 4 0 0 2 2 1 3/6 1/2 1/1 1 3
V. Daniels 22 3 1 3 0 0 1 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 0 1
Bench
A. Chidom
C. Skaggs
M. Acquaah
K. Hinson
D. Cooper
J. Ergas
J. Pollard
K. Langston
T. Mickelson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Chidom 19 9 5 2 3 0 1 1 4/7 1/1 0/1 0 5
C. Skaggs 21 9 3 0 0 0 0 2 3/7 3/6 0/0 2 1
M. Acquaah 16 5 2 5 0 0 0 4 2/5 1/3 0/0 0 2
K. Hinson 16 5 3 0 0 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
D. Cooper 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 1
J. Ergas 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Pollard 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
K. Langston - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Mickelson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 67 24 16 5 2 11 19 25/56 11/28 6/11 4 20
