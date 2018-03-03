Purdue heads to Big Ten champ game by beating Penn State
NEW YORK (AP) Purdue threw a little of everything at Penn State star Tony Carr, the Big Ten's leading scorer. Bigger guys. Smaller ones. Switches and some double teams.
Carr managed only 12 points in a woeful shooting game, and No. 8 Purdue separated from Penn State in the second half of a 78-70 victory Saturday that put the Boilermakers in the Big Ten Tournament championship game for the second time in three seasons.
Third-seeded Purdue (28-5) faces No. 5 Michigan, which will try to repeat as tournament champs on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.
Purdue frustrated Carr and held him to 4-of-18 shooting. The sophomore faced an array of defenders, including the 6-foot-6, 220-pound Nojel Eastern, 5-10 P.J. Thompson, 6-4 Dakota Mathias, 6-8 Vincent Edwards and 6-1 Carsen Edwards.
''When you have a good player like that it takes more than one guy because he's able to make shots and make plays over guys,'' Vincent Edwards said. ''They just did a good job of taking up that space and being able to force him into tough shots.''
Shep Garner led the Nittany Lions (21-12) with a career-high 33 points and the senior set a school record with 129 career points in the Big Ten Tournament.
The Boilermakers will be making their third appearance in the Big Ten championship since the tournament started in 1998. Their one championship came in 2009.
Against Penn State, Purdue used a 12-2 run the middle of the second half to build a 15-point lead. Carsen Edwards led the way, spinning through the lane for a driving layup and making a 3 from up top that made the score 59-44 with 9:15 left. He finished with 27 points and shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range after scoring 26 on Friday against Rutgers.
''It's a consistency,'' guard Dakota Mathias said of Edwards. ''He's being very efficient, too.''
Edwards made back-to-back 3s to make it 74-56 with 3:41 left and Purdue was on its way to play for a title.
Isaac Haas, the 7-2 center, added 17 points and seven rebounds for Purdue.
With Carr struggling, Penn State could not keep up. He picked up a third foul in the second half, a push off call that caused Penn State coach Pat Chambers to draw a technical.
''I think they were very physical,'' Chambers said. ''Obviously that's why I felt like I needed to get T'd up, my first T in a long, long time.''
BIG PICTURE
Penn State: The Nittany Lions had a chance to work their way into the conversation for an NCAA at-large bid by beating Purdue, but now Penn State seems like a long shot at best. Chambers is still hopefully.
''Well, I'm an optimist,'' he said. ''We have NCAA Tournament talent.''
Purdue: The Boilermakers hit a rough patch losing three straight close games in early February to Ohio State, Michigan State and Wisconsin, but an argument can be made that they have been the Big Ten's most consistent team this season.
''We had an opportunity to win the Big Ten regular season. We kind of gave that away,'' said Thompson, one of four senior starters. ''But we still had a goal of winning a Big Ten championship on our list before the season started and we put ourselves in position to be able to do that tomorrow.''
Purdue does most everything well, except rebound. A night after giving up 17 offensive boards to Rutgers, the Boilermakers allowed 16 rebounds to Penn State.
SHEP SHOOTER
Garner went 4 for 5 from 3-point range, including a four-point play, to carry Penn State in the first half. The Nittany Lions led much of the way, but Edwards made a 3 for Purdue with 2 seconds left in the half to send the Boilermakers to the break ahead 33-31.
UP NEXT
Penn State: An NIT bid is likely coming the Nittany Lions way, though the big question beyond March is whether Carr returns for another season or heads to the NBA draft.
Purdue: The Boilermakers swept the Wolverines in two games decided by a combined five points.
''Just a really skilled offensive team'' Carsen Edwards said. ''They have a lot of options. For us it's going to come down to defense and getting stops.''
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.5
|Min. Per Game
|31.5
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|41.6
|Field Goal %
|47.3
|46.0
|Three Point %
|39.8
|79.1
|Free Throw %
|83.8
|+ 3
|Shep Garner made 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Carsen Edwards, stolen by Shep Garner
|5.0
|+ 3
|Shep Garner made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Lamar Stevens
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens
|18.0
|Carsen Edwards missed driving layup
|20.0
|Turnover on Shep Garner
|48.0
|Offensive foul on Shep Garner
|48.0
|Bad pass turnover on Carsen Edwards, stolen by Shep Garner
|55.0
|Defensive rebound by Vincent Edwards
|1:16
|Shep Garner missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:16
|+ 1
|Shep Garner made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:16
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|78
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|26-50 (52.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Free Throws
|22-27 (81.5%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|32
|Offensive
|10
|7
|Defensive
|20
|23
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|7
|2
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|7
|11
|Fouls
|22
|22
|Technicals
|2
|2
|Team Stats
|Penn State 21-13
|74.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|13.8 APG
|8 Purdue 28-5
|81.7 PPG
|38 RPG
|17.2 APG
|Key Players
|
33
|S. Garner G
|10.5 PPG
|1.9 RPG
|1.3 APG
|43.0 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|18.4 PPG
|3.8 RPG
|3.1 APG
|47.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Garner G
|33 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. Edwards G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|52.0
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|52.4
|
|
|81.5
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Garner
|40
|33
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/11
|6/8
|11/12
|0
|3
|L. Stevens
|37
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/12
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|4
|T. Carr
|37
|12
|9
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/18
|1/6
|3/6
|1
|8
|J. Harrar
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Reaves
|36
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Garner
|40
|33
|3
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/11
|6/8
|11/12
|0
|3
|L. Stevens
|37
|14
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4/12
|1/4
|5/5
|2
|4
|T. Carr
|37
|12
|9
|4
|0
|0
|3
|3
|4/18
|1/6
|3/6
|1
|8
|J. Harrar
|9
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Reaves
|36
|0
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Bostick
|12
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|S. Pierce
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|J. Moore
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Wheeler
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Watkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Zemgulis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hazle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buttrick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Nussbaum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|30
|9
|7
|2
|7
|22
|20/59
|8/22
|22/27
|10
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|36
|27
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/18
|6/9
|3/6
|0
|4
|I. Haas
|26
|17
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|6/9
|0/0
|5/5
|4
|3
|D. Mathias
|31
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|V. Edwards
|35
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|5
|P. Thompson
|21
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|36
|27
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9/18
|6/9
|3/6
|0
|4
|I. Haas
|26
|17
|7
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|6/9
|0/0
|5/5
|4
|3
|D. Mathias
|31
|15
|6
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/7
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|6
|V. Edwards
|35
|7
|6
|5
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2/9
|0/3
|3/4
|1
|5
|P. Thompson
|21
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/1
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Cline
|14
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Haarms
|13
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|N. Eastern
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|1
|G. Eifert
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Stefanovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Wheeler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|78
|30
|11
|2
|4
|11
|22
|26/50
|11/21
|15/22
|7
|23
-
BUTLER
SETON65
72
2nd 25.0 FS1
-
CLEVST
NKY74
75
2nd 2:46 ESP3
-
NMEXST
TEXPA86
68
2nd 56.0
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP89
86
2nd 12.0
-
STBON
STLOU62
56
2nd 22.0
-
ARKLR
LALAF50
51
2nd 49.0
-
9UNC
5DUKE60
65
2nd 4:43 ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS70
59
2nd 6:33 SECN
-
MVSU
ARKPB42
25
2nd 20:00
-
WCAR
FURMAN56
75
2nd 7:27 ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX36
45
2nd 17:47 ESP3
-
MANH
IONA23
31
1st 4:17 ESP3
-
NEBOM
SDAK17
36
1st 4:49 ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB3
0
1st 17:50
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG0
2
1st 18:52 ESP2
-
UNLV
UTAHST30
42
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL20
31
1st 0.0
-
IDST
MNTNA29
37
1st 0.0
-
CSBAK
GC28
35
1st 0.0 ESP3
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
SJST
AF61
83
Final
-
WEBER
MONST95
92
Final/OT
-
NDAK
PORTST90
97
Final/OT
-
USD
BYU79
85
Final
-
NH
HARTFD60
71
Final
-
TCU
12TXTECH75
79
Final
-
ND
1UVA57
62
Final
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST64
82
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL62
70
Final
-
ABIL
UIW69
59
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE60
69
Final
-
OREG
WASH72
64
Final
-
PSU
8PURDUE70
78
Final
-
GTOWN
4NOVA73
97
Final
-
TROY
GASOU83
89
Final
-
NAU
EWASH68
85
Final
-
WISGB
WRIGHT72
87
Final
-
LATECH
USM64
72
Final
-
UMKC
CHIST82
96
Final
-
NWST
CARK58
61
Final
-
NICHST
SELOU57
69
Final
-
HAWAII
CSFULL68
60
Final
-
CHATT
ETNST59
77
Final
-
ARK
MIZZOU67
77
Final
-
UTEP
NTEXAS68
66
Final
-
PENN
BROWN99
93
Final
-
UGA
16TENN61
66
Final
-
LVILLE
NCST69
76
Final
-
ILLST
SILL76
68
Final/OT
-
GRAM
ALST66
64
Final
-
OREGST
WASHST92
67
Final
-
PVAM
STHRN77
69
Final
-
ELON
DEL79
86
Final
-
CAL
19ARIZ54
66
Final
-
UOP
SANFRAN70
71
Final/OT
-
TEXSO
ALCORN78
71
Final
-
MAINE
UVM60
75
Final
-
WILL
SDAKST60
66
Final
-
RICH
GMASON93
79
Final
-
COLO
UTAH54
64
Final
-
PRINCE
YALE90
94
Final/OT
-
MRSHL
24MTSU76
67
Final
-
WYO
BOISE87
95
Final
-
FAIR
NIAGARA90
77
Final
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY69
60
Final
-
CORN
DART86
75
Final
-
FIU
ODU53
79
Final
-
CLMB
HARV74
93
Final
-
JACKST
ALAM59
66
Final
-
FAU
CHARLO78
85
Final
-
TXSA
RICE79
60
Final
-
DUQ
UMASS70
85
Final
-
SFA
SAMHOU65
53
Final
-
WKY
UAB73
101
Final
-
BELMONT
MURYST51
68
Final
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
21NEVADA
SDGST0
0153.5 O/U
-1.5
10:00pm CBSSN
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+7.5
10:05pm
-
UCLA
USC0
0156.0 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCIRV0
0131.0 O/U
-6.0
10:30pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2