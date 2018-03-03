No. 14 Auburn wins SEC title, 79-70 over South Carolina
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) Bryce Brown scored 29 points, making eight 3-pointers, and No. 14 Auburn claimed at least a share of the Southeastern Conference title with a 79-70 comeback victory over South Carolina on Saturday.
The Tigers (25-6, 13-5) earned the top seed in next week's SEC Tournament with their first regular-season title since 1999 and third overall. Auburn would win the outright championship if No. 16 Tennessee loses to Georgia, and holds the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Volunteers.
Auburn fans began ''SEC! SEC!'' chants in the final two minutes, celebrating a rare title for a long-struggling program that's also poised to end a 15-year NCAA Tournament drought. Afterward, confetti rained down on the team as they donned SEC championship T-shirts on the court.
Brown led a comeback after Auburn trailed by 14 points midway through the first half, busted out of a shooting slump in a big way. He made 8 of 12 3-pointers after going 7 for 39 over the previous four games while nursing foot and shoulder injuries.
Jared Harper finished with 18 points and eight assists. Mustapha Heron scored 12 points and made all 10 free throw attempts. His only basket was a breakaway dunk in the final minute that brought a roar from the crowd. Horace Spencer added 11 points.
Frank Booker led South Carolina (16-15, 7-11) with 27 points and 10 rebounds after scoring 25 points in an overtime win over LSU.
Chris Silva finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out with 3:38 left. He was 8-of-10 shooting, but committed eight turnovers.
Wesley Myers scored 11 points.
Auburn stormed back from a 14-point deficit midway through the first half. Brown scored 15 points and made four 3-pointers over the final 6:14.
Booker hit a long 3-pointer from the top of the key that rolled around the rim before going in with five seconds left to give the Gamecocks a 37-35 halftime lead.
BIG PICTURE
South Carolina: Dropped its fifth straight road game and committed a whopping 24 turnovers against a team it had beaten at home. Booker and Silva combined for 19 of the team's first 20 points.
Auburn: Fought back after missing its first eight 3-pointers and starting 2 of 15 from the floor. Showed plenty of resilience after back to back road losses.
DOUBLING UP
Auburn coach Bruce Pearl joins Eddie Fogler as the only coach to win regular-season SEC titles at two schools. Volger won with Vanderbilt in 1993 and South Carolina in 1997.
UP NEXT
Both teams are set to play in the SEC Tournament in St. Louis.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Frank Booker made 3rd of 3 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Frank Booker made 2nd of 3 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Frank Booker made 1st of 3 free throws
|11.0
|Shooting foul on Mustapha Heron
|11.0
|+ 3
|Bryce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Harper
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Harper
|27.0
|Frank Booker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|29.0
|Offensive rebound by Justin Minaya
|35.0
|Frank Booker missed layup
|37.0
|+ 2
|Mustapha Heron made driving dunk, assist by Jared Harper
|42.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Harper
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|79
|Field Goals
|23-61 (37.7%)
|22-57 (38.6%)
|3-Pointers
|9-23 (39.1%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|24-29 (82.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|36
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|28
|27
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|5
|12
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|20
|12
|Fouls
|24
|18
|Technicals
|0
|2
|Team Stats
|South Carolina 16-15
|69.8 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|12.7 APG
|14 Auburn 25-6
|84.2 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.7 APG
|
|37.7
|FG%
|38.6
|
|
|39.1
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|82.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Booker
|34
|27
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7/17
|5/12
|8/8
|1
|9
|C. Silva
|30
|19
|11
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|8/10
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|8
|J. Minaya
|31
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|H. Gravett
|21
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Kotsar
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Booker
|34
|27
|10
|4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|7/17
|5/12
|8/8
|1
|9
|C. Silva
|30
|19
|11
|1
|0
|1
|8
|5
|8/10
|0/0
|3/6
|3
|8
|J. Minaya
|31
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|3
|H. Gravett
|21
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Kotsar
|16
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Myers
|30
|11
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/12
|2/3
|3/4
|0
|1
|F. Haase
|31
|4
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2/8
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|2
|E. Hinson
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Beatty
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Corchiani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gueye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schmitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Cudd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|70
|38
|13
|5
|1
|20
|24
|23/61
|9/23
|15/20
|10
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|35
|29
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/15
|8/12
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. Harper
|36
|18
|5
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|6/9
|0
|5
|M. Heron
|31
|12
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/9
|0/3
|10/10
|1
|4
|H. Spencer
|21
|11
|6
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|3
|D. Murray
|28
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|35
|29
|4
|1
|2
|0
|2
|2
|9/15
|8/12
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. Harper
|36
|18
|5
|8
|2
|0
|2
|1
|5/12
|2/7
|6/9
|0
|5
|M. Heron
|31
|12
|5
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/9
|0/3
|10/10
|1
|4
|H. Spencer
|21
|11
|6
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4
|4/6
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|3
|D. Murray
|28
|4
|5
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Okeke
|28
|5
|9
|0
|2
|3
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|8
|M. Dunbar
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Mitchell
|10
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Keim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|35
|15
|12
|5
|12
|18
|22/57
|11/31
|24/29
|8
|27
-
WISGB
WRIGHT72
87
2nd 19.0 ESP3
-
UMKC
CHIST71
78
2nd 5:15
-
LVILLE
NCST53
59
2nd 8:00 ESPN
-
PENN
BROWN71
51
2nd 10:57
-
UGA
16TENN53
51
2nd 8:14 SECN
-
UTEP
NTEXAS57
57
2nd 5:49
-
CHATT
ETNST50
65
2nd 6:06 ESP3
-
HAWAII
CSFULL34
29
2nd 20:00
-
NICHST
SELOU45
60
2nd 6:58
-
ARK
MIZZOU51
57
2nd 10:53 ESP2
-
NWST
CARK35
32
2nd 13:21
-
ILLST
SILL44
45
2nd 11:01 CBSSN
-
GRAM
ALST49
40
2nd 14:02
-
CAL
19ARIZ35
38
2nd 20:00 PACN
-
ELON
DEL30
41
2nd 20:00
-
PVAM
STHRN28
36
2nd 20:00
-
FIU
ODU16
30
1st 6:16
-
CLMB
HARV21
37
1st 5:26
-
RICH
GMASON43
30
1st 1:10
-
CORN
DART41
36
1st 3:57
-
PRINCE
YALE33
38
1st 1:56
-
MRSHL
24MTSU22
21
1st 6:10
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY24
21
1st 4:05 ESP3
-
FAIR
NIAGARA34
27
1st 3:48 ESP3
-
WILL
SDAKST25
26
1st 3:04 ESP3
-
MAINE
UVM21
21
1st 7:55 ESP3
-
COLO
UTAH21
29
1st 3:53 PACN
-
WYO
BOISE15
26
1st 7:48 ATSN
-
JACKST
ALAM0
6
1st 18:15
-
FAU
CHARLO0
2
1st 19:11
-
OREGST
WASHST54
29
1st 0.0 PACN
-
UOP
SANFRAN37
33
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
TEXSO
ALCORN36
39
1st 0.0
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
18CLEM
CUSE52
55
Final
-
LSALLE
STJOES70
78
Final
-
VCU
FORD83
58
Final
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE67
77
Final
-
BAMA
TEXAM66
68
Final
-
15MICH
2MICHST75
64
Final
-
BC
FSU76
85
Final
-
ROBERT
WAGNER64
75
Final
-
SALAB
GAST75
90
Final
-
CREIGH
MARQET81
85
Final
-
STNFRD
ARIZST84
83
Final
-
WOFF
MERCER73
53
Final
-
GWASH
DAYTON78
88
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON83
79
Final
-
SC
14AUBURN70
79
Final
-
CSTCAR
APPST67
76
Final
-
BRAD
LOYCHI54
62
Final
-
WEBER
MONST95
92
Final/OT
-
USD
BYU79
85
Final
-
JMAD
DREXEL62
70
Final
-
NH
HARTFD60
71
Final
-
SJST
AF61
83
Final
-
NDAK
PORTST90
97
Final/OT
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST64
82
Final
-
TCU
12TXTECH75
79
Final
-
ND
1UVA57
62
Final
-
ABIL
UIW69
59
Final
-
OREG
WASH72
64
Final
-
LAMAR
MCNSE60
69
Final
-
PSU
8PURDUE70
78
Final
-
GTOWN
4NOVA73
97
Final
-
TROY
GASOU83
89
Final
-
NAU
EWASH68
85
Final
-
LATECH
USM64
72
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0143.5 O/U
-20.0
8:00pm
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
STBON
STLOU0
0135.5 O/U
+2.0
8:00pm
-
CLEVST
NKY0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
BELMONT
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP2
-
WKY
UAB0
0145.0 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm
-
DUQ
UMASS0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0151.0 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
TXSA
RICE0
0150.0 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
9UNC
5DUKE0
0159.5 O/U
-8.0
8:15pm ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS0
0150.5 O/U
-3.0
8:30pm SECN
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
WCAR
FURMAN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0155.0 O/U
-3.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0
9:00pm
-
UNLV
UTAHST0
0155.0 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
IDST
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-14.0
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
MANH
IONA0
0144.5 O/U
-5.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG0
0
10:00pm ESP2
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
21NEVADA
SDGST0
0153.5 O/U
-1.0
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0148.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.5 O/U
+7.5
10:05pm
-
UCLA
USC0
0156.5 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCIRV0
0131.0 O/U
-6.0
10:30pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH0
0145.5 O/U
-8.5
10:30pm
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2