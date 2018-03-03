VANDY
Roberson's 19 points lead Vanderbilt past Mississippi 82-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jeff Roberson scored 19 points, Saben Lee added 17 and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 82-69 on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) won its first road game of the season by shooting nearly 53 percent from the field. Maxwell Evans scored 14 points and Riley LaChance added 11.

Vanderbilt led 45-44 at halftime and the game was close throughout most of the second half until the Commodores pulled away in the final minutes. Vanderbilt made 12 3-pointers while Ole Miss managed just two from long range.

Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13) fell to last place in the conference. The Rebels were led by Bruce Stevens, who scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. Terence Davis scored 15, Breein Tyree had 11 and Markel Crawford added 10.

Ole Miss has lost 10 of its past 11 games.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The breakthrough on the road gives the Commodores a little momentum heading into next week's SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt struggled on defense for most of the season but was able to get some stops during crucial moments on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The loss continues a tough season for the Rebels, who have played the past couple weeks without coach Andy Kennedy after he resigned in February. Ole Miss - which lost on its senior night - looks like a team that's ready for the season to be over and then regroup under a new coach.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt plays Georgia in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Ole Miss plays South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Key Players
J. Roberson
M. Crawford
30.6 Min. Per Game 30.6
9.4 Pts. Per Game 9.4
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
48.2 Field Goal % 39.5
40.3 Three Point % 28.6
85.2 Free Throw % 75.8
  Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Riley LaChance 31.0
  Deandre Burnett missed layup, blocked by Clevon Brown 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jeff Roberson 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Jeff Roberson 42.0
  Saben Lee missed driving layup, blocked by Justas Furmanavicius 43.0
+ 1 Markel Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:09
+ 1 Markel Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws 1:09
  Personal foul on Jeff Roberson 1:09
  Defensive rebound by Ole Miss 1:09
  Riley LaChance missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:11
Team Stats
Points 82 69
Field Goals 29-55 (52.7%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 12-24 (50.0%) 2-12 (16.7%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 4 4
Defensive 27 19
Team 2 9
Assists 18 16
Steals 6 4
Blocks 8 7
Turnovers 11 9
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
Team Stats
away team logo Vanderbilt 12-19 72.4 PPG 36.8 RPG 12.1 APG
home team logo Ole Miss 12-19 75.8 PPG 42.6 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
11
J. Roberson F 16.9 PPG 7.2 RPG 1.5 APG 48.4 FG%
12
B. Stevens F 10.4 PPG 5.1 RPG 1.2 APG 50.9 FG%
Top Scorers
11
J. Roberson F 19 PTS 7 REB 4 AST
12
B. Stevens F 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
52.7 FG% 42.6
50.0 3PT FG% 16.7
80.0 FT% 78.9
Vanderbilt
Starters
J. Roberson
S. Lee
M. Evans
R. LaChance
E. Obinna
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Roberson 40 19 7 4 2 0 2 4 5/12 2/5 7/8 1 6
S. Lee 35 17 3 2 1 0 3 3 8/14 0/3 1/2 0 3
M. Evans 20 14 5 3 1 0 2 2 4/5 2/2 4/4 0 5
R. LaChance 29 11 4 5 1 0 1 2 4/11 3/8 0/1 1 3
E. Obinna 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
Bench
P. Willis
J. Toye
C. Brown
D. Baptiste
M. Fisher-Davis
L. Austin Jr.
I. Rice
Y. Wetzell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Willis 17 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 3/3 1/1 0/0 1 1
J. Toye 19 6 2 1 1 0 0 2 2/4 2/2 0/0 0 2
C. Brown 30 6 4 1 0 8 0 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 0 4
D. Baptiste 4 2 3 0 0 0 2 4 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 2
M. Fisher-Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Austin Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Wetzell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 31 18 6 8 11 21 29/55 12/24 12/15 4 27
Ole Miss
Starters
B. Tyree
M. Crawford
D. Burnett
M. Hymon
J. Furmanavicius
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Tyree 29 11 2 6 0 1 2 0 4/16 1/4 2/2 0 2
M. Crawford 36 10 4 3 1 1 0 2 3/8 0/0 4/5 1 3
D. Burnett 25 6 1 2 2 0 6 1 2/9 0/3 2/2 0 1
M. Hymon 14 6 4 1 0 1 1 5 2/4 0/0 2/4 3 1
J. Furmanavicius 12 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
B. Stevens
T. Davis
D. Olejniczak
L. Below
D. Shuler
K. Silins
D. Davis
E. Horn
A. Morgano
I. Tyrtyshnik
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Stevens 26 17 4 1 0 1 0 1 7/9 1/2 2/3 0 4
T. Davis 30 15 5 1 1 1 0 2 6/10 0/1 3/3 0 5
D. Olejniczak 10 4 1 1 0 1 0 2 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Below 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Shuler 18 0 1 1 0 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
K. Silins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Horn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Tyrtyshnik - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 69 23 16 4 7 9 16 26/61 2/12 15/19 4 19
