OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jeff Roberson scored 19 points, Saben Lee added 17 and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 82-69 on Saturday night.

Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) won its first road game of the season by shooting nearly 53 percent from the field. Maxwell Evans scored 14 points and Riley LaChance added 11.

Vanderbilt led 45-44 at halftime and the game was close throughout most of the second half until the Commodores pulled away in the final minutes. Vanderbilt made 12 3-pointers while Ole Miss managed just two from long range.

Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13) fell to last place in the conference. The Rebels were led by Bruce Stevens, who scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. Terence Davis scored 15, Breein Tyree had 11 and Markel Crawford added 10.

Ole Miss has lost 10 of its past 11 games.

BIG PICTURE

Vanderbilt: The breakthrough on the road gives the Commodores a little momentum heading into next week's SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt struggled on defense for most of the season but was able to get some stops during crucial moments on Saturday.

Ole Miss: The loss continues a tough season for the Rebels, who have played the past couple weeks without coach Andy Kennedy after he resigned in February. Ole Miss - which lost on its senior night - looks like a team that's ready for the season to be over and then regroup under a new coach.

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt plays Georgia in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Ole Miss plays South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.