Roberson's 19 points lead Vanderbilt past Mississippi 82-69
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) Jeff Roberson scored 19 points, Saben Lee added 17 and Vanderbilt beat Mississippi 82-69 on Saturday night.
Vanderbilt (12-19, 6-12 Southeastern Conference) won its first road game of the season by shooting nearly 53 percent from the field. Maxwell Evans scored 14 points and Riley LaChance added 11.
Vanderbilt led 45-44 at halftime and the game was close throughout most of the second half until the Commodores pulled away in the final minutes. Vanderbilt made 12 3-pointers while Ole Miss managed just two from long range.
Ole Miss (12-19, 5-13) fell to last place in the conference. The Rebels were led by Bruce Stevens, who scored 17 points on 7 of 9 shooting from the field. Terence Davis scored 15, Breein Tyree had 11 and Markel Crawford added 10.
Ole Miss has lost 10 of its past 11 games.
BIG PICTURE
Vanderbilt: The breakthrough on the road gives the Commodores a little momentum heading into next week's SEC Tournament. Vanderbilt struggled on defense for most of the season but was able to get some stops during crucial moments on Saturday.
Ole Miss: The loss continues a tough season for the Rebels, who have played the past couple weeks without coach Andy Kennedy after he resigned in February. Ole Miss - which lost on its senior night - looks like a team that's ready for the season to be over and then regroup under a new coach.
UP NEXT
Vanderbilt plays Georgia in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.
Ole Miss plays South Carolina in the opening round of the SEC tournament on Wednesday.
|30.6
|Min. Per Game
|30.6
|9.4
|Pts. Per Game
|9.4
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|48.2
|Field Goal %
|39.5
|40.3
|Three Point %
|28.6
|85.2
|Free Throw %
|75.8
|Shot clock violation turnover on Vanderbilt
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Riley LaChance
|31.0
|Deandre Burnett missed layup, blocked by Clevon Brown
|33.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jeff Roberson
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Jeff Roberson
|42.0
|Saben Lee missed driving layup, blocked by Justas Furmanavicius
|43.0
|+ 1
|Markel Crawford made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:09
|+ 1
|Markel Crawford made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:09
|Personal foul on Jeff Roberson
|1:09
|Defensive rebound by Ole Miss
|1:09
|Riley LaChance missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|69
|Field Goals
|29-55 (52.7%)
|26-61 (42.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-24 (50.0%)
|2-12 (16.7%)
|Free Throws
|12-15 (80.0%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|4
|4
|Defensive
|27
|19
|Team
|2
|9
|Assists
|18
|16
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|8
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Vanderbilt 12-19
|72.4 PPG
|36.8 RPG
|12.1 APG
|Ole Miss 12-19
|75.8 PPG
|42.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|J. Roberson F
|16.9 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|1.5 APG
|48.4 FG%
|
12
|B. Stevens F
|10.4 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|1.2 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Roberson F
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|4 AST
|B. Stevens F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|52.7
|FG%
|42.6
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|16.7
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roberson
|40
|19
|7
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|5/12
|2/5
|7/8
|1
|6
|S. Lee
|35
|17
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8/14
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|3
|M. Evans
|20
|14
|5
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|4/5
|2/2
|4/4
|0
|5
|R. LaChance
|29
|11
|4
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|3/8
|0/1
|1
|3
|E. Obinna
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Tyree
|29
|11
|2
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4/16
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Crawford
|36
|10
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|3
|D. Burnett
|25
|6
|1
|2
|2
|0
|6
|1
|2/9
|0/3
|2/2
|0
|1
|M. Hymon
|14
|6
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|2/4
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|1
|J. Furmanavicius
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
