Lykes' free throw lifts Miami past Virginia Tech 69-69

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Chris Lykes sank the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds left, and the Miami Hurricanes won their second thriller this week, beating Virginia Tech 69-68 Saturday.

Miami overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and regrouped after going more than seven minutes without a basket down the stretch to squander a nine-point lead.

It was the Hurricanes' biggest heart-stopper since Tuesday, when they won at No. 9 North Carolina on Ja'Quan Newton's desperation buzzer-beater.

The Hurricanes (22-8, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) take a four-game winning streak into the league tournament next week. The Hokies (21-10, 10-8) finished with the same league record for the third consecutive year.

Tech trailed 64-55 with eight minutes to go, but clamped down defensively and rallied to lead 68-66. Lonnie Walker IV ended Miami's drought by sinking a game-tying basket with 55 seconds left.

After Tech missed two shots, Lykes drove, drew a foul from Mike Robinson and made one of two free throws. A shot by Tech's Chris Clarke from midcourt missed badly at the buzzer.

Dejan Vasiljevic led Miami with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Lykes had 15 points and seven assists, and Walker added 12 points.

Robinson led Tech with 18 points and six assists.

The Hurricanes struggled early against the zone, as they have for much of the season. But they hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half, and scored 12 points in a row for a 47-42 lead.

Back to back 3-pointers by Vasiljevic made it 64-55, but the Hurricanes didn't sink another basket until the final minute.

Miami shot 59 percent in the second half and 48 percent for the game.

BIG PICTURE

Miami improved to 7-3 without star guard Bruce Brown Jr., who will be sidelined for at least another week with a foot injury.

Tech fell to 2-8 at Miami under coach Buzz Williams.

RUNS

Miami fell behind 10-2 and trailed the rest of the first half. The Hurricanes closed to within 17-16, but Tech rebuilt its lead to 37-25. It was 39-32 at halftime.

SENIOR DAY

For the Hurricanes' home finale, seniors Chris Stowell and Mike Robinson made their first career starts and departed with Miami leading 1-0.

UP NEXT

Both teams play in the ACC Tournament next week in New York.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Robinson
B. Brown Jr.
11 G
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
11.4 Pts. Per Game 11.4
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
7.1 Reb. Per Game 7.1
46.4 Field Goal % 41.5
40.3 Three Point % 26.7
76.9 Free Throw % 62.9
  Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke 2.0
  Chris Lykes missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Justin Robinson 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.) 14.0
  Justin Bibbs missed jump shot 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Ahmed Hill 44.0
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 46.0
+ 2 Lonnie Walker IV made jump shot 55.0
+ 1 Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:12
+ 1 Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws 1:12
Team Stats
Points 68 69
Field Goals 23-49 (46.9%) 24-50 (48.0%)
3-Pointers 9-20 (45.0%) 11-26 (42.3%)
Free Throws 13-19 (68.4%) 10-18 (55.6%)
Total Rebounds 33 26
Offensive 8 4
Defensive 20 19
Team 5 3
Assists 16 17
Steals 4 8
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
J. Robinson G
18 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
1
D. Vasiljevic G
16 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Virginia Tech 21-10 80.6 PPG 35.5 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 22-8 74.7 PPG 37.8 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
5
J. Robinson G 13.7 PPG 2.8 RPG 5.5 APG 45.9 FG%
1
D. Vasiljevic G 8.9 PPG 2.5 RPG 0.4 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Robinson G 18 PTS 3 REB 6 AST
1
D. Vasiljevic G 16 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
46.9 FG% 48.0
45.0 3PT FG% 42.3
68.4 FT% 55.6
Virginia Tech
Starters
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
J. Bibbs
N. Alexander-Walker
D. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Robinson 35 18 3 6 0 0 6 1 6/10 3/4 3/5 1 2
K. Blackshear Jr. 23 11 5 1 0 0 1 4 3/9 1/4 4/4 1 4
J. Bibbs 27 9 0 1 0 0 0 3 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 0
N. Alexander-Walker 23 2 4 2 1 1 2 1 1/6 0/2 0/0 1 3
D. Wilson 19 0 3 3 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 3
Bench
C. Clarke
A. Hill
P. Horne
T. Jackson
W. Bede
N. Fullard
K. Sy
J. Ammerman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Clarke 22 10 5 2 0 0 2 1 4/5 0/0 2/4 1 4
A. Hill 21 7 2 0 1 0 2 1 2/3 2/3 1/2 1 1
P. Horne 17 6 4 0 0 1 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 1 3
T. Jackson 8 5 1 1 1 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 0
W. Bede 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
N. Fullard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Sy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ammerman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 28 16 4 2 15 16 23/49 9/20 13/19 8 20
Miami (Fla.)
Starters
L. Walker IV
D. Huell
J. Newton
C. Stowell
M. Robinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Walker IV 32 12 1 3 2 0 0 0 5/11 2/7 0/0 0 1
D. Huell 19 9 4 0 0 0 2 3 3/4 0/0 3/6 0 4
J. Newton 31 2 2 2 1 1 5 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 2
C. Stowell 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Robinson 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
A. Lawrence II
E. Izundu
R. Miller Jr.
S. Waardenburg
B. Brown Jr.
D. Gak
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Vasiljevic 24 16 1 1 1 0 1 1 6/10 4/6 0/0 1 0
C. Lykes 28 15 1 7 2 0 4 3 3/7 3/6 6/9 0 1
A. Lawrence II 30 8 6 3 2 2 0 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 6
E. Izundu 11 4 3 0 0 0 0 3 2/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
R. Miller Jr. 3 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 0 0
S. Waardenburg 20 0 5 1 0 1 1 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 3
B. Brown Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 23 17 8 4 13 16 24/50 11/26 10/18 4 19
