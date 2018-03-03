Lykes' free throw lifts Miami past Virginia Tech 69-69
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Chris Lykes sank the front end of a one-and-one with three seconds left, and the Miami Hurricanes won their second thriller this week, beating Virginia Tech 69-68 Saturday.
Miami overcame a 12-point first-half deficit and regrouped after going more than seven minutes without a basket down the stretch to squander a nine-point lead.
It was the Hurricanes' biggest heart-stopper since Tuesday, when they won at No. 9 North Carolina on Ja'Quan Newton's desperation buzzer-beater.
The Hurricanes (22-8, 11-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) take a four-game winning streak into the league tournament next week. The Hokies (21-10, 10-8) finished with the same league record for the third consecutive year.
Tech trailed 64-55 with eight minutes to go, but clamped down defensively and rallied to lead 68-66. Lonnie Walker IV ended Miami's drought by sinking a game-tying basket with 55 seconds left.
After Tech missed two shots, Lykes drove, drew a foul from Mike Robinson and made one of two free throws. A shot by Tech's Chris Clarke from midcourt missed badly at the buzzer.
Dejan Vasiljevic led Miami with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Lykes had 15 points and seven assists, and Walker added 12 points.
Robinson led Tech with 18 points and six assists.
The Hurricanes struggled early against the zone, as they have for much of the season. But they hit three consecutive 3-pointers to start the second half, and scored 12 points in a row for a 47-42 lead.
Back to back 3-pointers by Vasiljevic made it 64-55, but the Hurricanes didn't sink another basket until the final minute.
Miami shot 59 percent in the second half and 48 percent for the game.
BIG PICTURE
Miami improved to 7-3 without star guard Bruce Brown Jr., who will be sidelined for at least another week with a foot injury.
Tech fell to 2-8 at Miami under coach Buzz Williams.
RUNS
Miami fell behind 10-2 and trailed the rest of the first half. The Hurricanes closed to within 17-16, but Tech rebuilt its lead to 37-25. It was 39-32 at halftime.
SENIOR DAY
For the Hurricanes' home finale, seniors Chris Stowell and Mike Robinson made their first career starts and departed with Miami leading 1-0.
UP NEXT
Both teams play in the ACC Tournament next week in New York.
---
More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|11.4
|Pts. Per Game
|11.4
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|7.1
|Reb. Per Game
|7.1
|46.4
|Field Goal %
|41.5
|40.3
|Three Point %
|26.7
|76.9
|Free Throw %
|62.9
|Defensive rebound by Chris Clarke
|2.0
|Chris Lykes missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Chris Lykes made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Justin Robinson
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Miami (Fla.)
|14.0
|Justin Bibbs missed jump shot
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Ahmed Hill
|44.0
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|46.0
|+ 2
|Lonnie Walker IV made jump shot
|55.0
|+ 1
|Chris Clarke made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:12
|+ 1
|Chris Clarke made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:12
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|69
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|24-50 (48.0%)
|3-Pointers
|9-20 (45.0%)
|11-26 (42.3%)
|Free Throws
|13-19 (68.4%)
|10-18 (55.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|26
|Offensive
|8
|4
|Defensive
|20
|19
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|16
|17
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Virginia Tech 21-10
|80.6 PPG
|35.5 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 22-8
|74.7 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Robinson G
|13.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|5.5 APG
|45.9 FG%
|
1
|D. Vasiljevic G
|8.9 PPG
|2.5 RPG
|0.4 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Robinson G
|18 PTS
|3 REB
|6 AST
|D. Vasiljevic G
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|48.0
|
|
|45.0
|3PT FG%
|42.3
|
|
|68.4
|FT%
|55.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|35
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|3/5
|1
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|23
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|4
|J. Bibbs
|27
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Alexander-Walker
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Wilson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Robinson
|35
|18
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|3/5
|1
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|23
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/9
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|4
|J. Bibbs
|27
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Alexander-Walker
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|D. Wilson
|19
|0
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clarke
|22
|10
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/5
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|4
|A. Hill
|21
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|2/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|P. Horne
|17
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|T. Jackson
|8
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|0
|W. Bede
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|N. Fullard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Sy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Ammerman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|28
|16
|4
|2
|15
|16
|23/49
|9/20
|13/19
|8
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Walker IV
|32
|12
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Huell
|19
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|4
|J. Newton
|31
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Stowell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Walker IV
|32
|12
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Huell
|19
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|4
|J. Newton
|31
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Stowell
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Robinson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Vasiljevic
|24
|16
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|0
|C. Lykes
|28
|15
|1
|7
|2
|0
|4
|3
|3/7
|3/6
|6/9
|0
|1
|A. Lawrence II
|30
|8
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|6
|E. Izundu
|11
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Miller Jr.
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|0
|S. Waardenburg
|20
|0
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|3
|B. Brown Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|23
|17
|8
|4
|13
|16
|24/50
|11/26
|10/18
|4
|19
-
BAMA
TEXAM45
52
2nd 6:47 ESP2
-
ROBERT
WAGNER59
69
2nd 2:03 ESP3
-
BAYLOR
KSTATE58
65
2nd 5:39 ESPN
-
BC
FSU72
69
2nd 5:40
-
VCU
FORD74
54
2nd 3:26
-
18CLEM
CUSE45
47
2nd 5:39
-
LSALLE
STJOES56
59
2nd 8:03
-
15MICH
2MICHST54
47
2nd 7:10 CBS
-
SALAB
GAST47
56
2nd 13:51 ESP3
-
CREIGH
MARQET48
37
2nd 16:43 FOX
-
WOFF
MERCER53
41
2nd 11:12 ESP3
-
STNFRD
ARIZST50
35
2nd 18:02 PACN
-
BRAD
LOYCHI13
16
1st 13:58 CBSSN
-
ARKST
LAMON12
8
1st 14:33
-
SC
14AUBURN14
9
1st 12:51 SECN
-
CSTCAR
APPST6
8
1st 15:34 ESP3
-
GWASH
DAYTON32
37
1st 0.0 NBCS
-
WMICH
CMICH71
84
Final
-
WAKE
GATECH56
64
Final
-
23UK
FLA67
80
Final
-
STJOHN
PROV57
61
Final
-
VATECH
MIAMI68
69
Final
-
3XAVIER
DEPAUL65
62
Final
-
CIT
NCGRN58
72
Final
-
20WVU
TEXAS79
87
Final/OT
-
FDU
LIU77
78
Final
-
MISSST
LSU57
78
Final
-
MASLOW
UMBC77
89
Final
-
NDAK
PORTST0
0166.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
USD
BYU0
0134.0 O/U
-5.0
4:00pm ATSN
-
NH
HARTFD0
0132.5 O/U
-6.5
4:00pm ESP3
-
JMAD
DREXEL0
0146.5 O/U
0.0
4:00pm
-
WEBER
MONST0
0151.0 O/U
+3.0
4:00pm
-
ND
1UVA0
0121.5 O/U
-8.5
4:00pm
-
SJST
AF0
0134.0 O/U
-9.5
4:00pm
-
6KANSAS
OKLAST0
0153.5 O/U
+3.0
4:00pm ESPN
-
TCU
12TXTECH0
0142.5 O/U
-4.5
4:00pm ESP2
-
ABIL
UIW0
0
4:00pm
-
PSU
8PURDUE0
0
4:30pm CBS
-
LAMAR
MCNSE0
0
4:30pm
-
OREG
WASH0
0144.0 O/U
+2.0
4:30pm PACN
-
GTOWN
4NOVA0
0155.5 O/U
-19.0
5:00pm FOX
-
TROY
GASOU0
0149.0 O/U
-4.0
5:00pm ESP3
-
NAU
EWASH0
0139.5 O/U
-15.5
5:05pm
-
WISGB
WRIGHT0
0
5:30pm ESP3
-
LATECH
USM0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm
-
UMKC
CHIST0
0
5:35pm
-
NICHST
SELOU0
0
6:00pm
-
HAWAII
CSFULL0
0140.0 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UOP
SANFRAN0
0136.0 O/U
-2.5
6:00pm ATSN
-
CHATT
ETNST0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
ILLST
SILL0
0
6:00pm CBSSN
-
NWST
CARK0
0
6:00pm
-
PENN
BROWN0
0145.0 O/U
+5.0
6:00pm
-
UTEP
NTEXAS0
0136.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
LVILLE
NCST0
0157.0 O/U
-1.5
6:00pm ESPN
-
UGA
16TENN0
0132.0 O/U
-9.0
6:00pm SECN
-
ARK
MIZZOU0
0148.0 O/U
-3.5
6:00pm ESP2
-
GRAM
ALST0
0
6:00pm
-
ELON
DEL0
0139.5 O/U
+1.0
6:30pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0145.5 O/U
+3.0
6:30pm PACN
-
CAL
19ARIZ0
0144.0 O/U
-17.5
6:30pm PACN
-
PVAM
STHRN0
0
6:30pm
-
TEXSO
ALCORN0
0
6:30pm
-
WILL
SDAKST0
0147.0 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
COLO
UTAH0
0135.5 O/U
-9.0
7:00pm PACN
-
MAINE
UVM0
0138.5 O/U
-21.0
7:00pm ESP3
-
FAIR
NIAGARA0
0162.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
WYO
BOISE0
0150.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ATSN
-
STNYBRK
ALBANY0
0133.5 O/U
-9.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
FIU
ODU0
0134.5 O/U
-15.0
7:00pm
-
JACKST
ALAM0
0
7:00pm
-
CORN
DART0
0146.0 O/U
-1.0
7:00pm
-
CLMB
HARV0
0142.0 O/U
-8.0
7:00pm
-
RICH
GMASON0
0149.0 O/U
+1.0
7:00pm
-
PRINCE
YALE0
0140.5 O/U
-2.0
7:00pm
-
MRSHL
24MTSU0
0156.0 O/U
-11.5
7:00pm
-
FAU
CHARLO0
0145.0 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm
-
NMEXST
TEXPA0
0
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0143.5 O/U
-20.0
8:00pm
-
BELMONT
MURYST0
0
8:00pm ESP2
-
STBON
STLOU0
0135.5 O/U
+2.0
8:00pm
-
CLEVST
NKY0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
WKY
UAB0
0145.0 O/U
+1.0
8:00pm
-
DUQ
UMASS0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0151.0 O/U
-2.5
8:00pm FS1
-
TXAMCC
HOUBP0
0
8:00pm
-
TXSA
RICE0
0150.0 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SFA
SAMHOU0
0
8:00pm ESP3
-
9UNC
5DUKE0
0160.0 O/U
-7.0
8:15pm ESPN
-
VANDY
MISS0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm SECN
-
MVSU
ARKPB0
0
8:30pm
-
WCAR
FURMAN0
0142.5 O/U
-14.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
FRESNO
NMEX0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
SEATTLE
UTVALL0
0
9:00pm
-
UNLV
UTAHST0
0155.0 O/U
0.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
IDST
MNTNA0
0147.5 O/U
-14.0
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
GC0
0
9:00pm ESP3
-
MANH
IONA0
0144.5 O/U
-5.0
9:30pm ESP3
-
NEBOM
SDAK0
0150.5 O/U
-12.5
9:30pm ESP3
-
LOYMRY
7GONZAG0
0
10:00pm ESP2
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0141.5 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
21NEVADA
SDGST0
0153.5 O/U
-2.0
10:00pm CBSSN
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0149.0 O/U
-12.5
10:00pm
-
NCOLO
SACST0
0146.0 O/U
+7.5
10:05pm
-
UCLA
USC0
0157.0 O/U
-4.5
10:15pm ESPN
-
UCDAV
UCIRV0
0131.0 O/U
-6.0
10:30pm ESP3
-
UCRIV
LNGBCH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
10:30pm
-
PEPPER
22MARYCA0
0
12:00am ESP2