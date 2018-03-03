WVU
TEXAS

No Text

Desperate Texas gets big 87-79 win over No. 20 West Virginia

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 03, 2018

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) Matt Coleman and Kerwin Roach II each scored 22 points and Texas used an 11-0 run early in overtime to pull away from No. 20 West Virginia for an 87-79 win Saturday that was critical for the Longhorns' NCAA Tournament hopes.

The Longhorns (18-13, 8-10) were in desperate need of a big late-season victory to shore up an inconsistent resume and got it in their seventh overtime game of the season.

The Big 12's worst offensive team made 11 3-pointers, including two in the overtime by Coleman and Jacob Young, and shot 57 percent from the field.

West Virginia led 48-42 early in the second half before Texas ripped off a 15-2 run keyed by a pair of 3-pointers from Dylan Osetkowski, who made five in the game. The Mountaineers forced overtime on Jevon Carter's driving reverse layup with 1.6 seconds left in regulation.

Coleman put Texas up 76-74 with a 3-pointer from the right corner and made a short jumper before Young's 3 pointer stretched the lead to seven and the Longhorns held on the rest of the way.

Freshman Jericho Sims scored 17 points and had eight rebounds for Texas, which lost by 35 to West Virginia in January.

Lamont West scored 15 points for West Virginia (22-9, 11-7), which had five players score in double figures.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers had already clinched second place in the Big 12. West Virginia's press defense was effective in the first half, but did little to disrupt Texas in the second half and overtime. The Mountaineers' inability to cover the 3-pointer kept Texas in the game early and proved especially costly in overtime.

Texas: The Longhorns are seeing a late-season emergence from Sims, who will be critical to offset the loss of forward Mo Bamba, who missed his second consecutive game with a sprained left toe. Sims was 6 of 7 and that kind of production will be needed in the Big 12 tournament. The Longhorns are still without shooting guard Eric Davis Jr., who has been held out for three games after his name surfaced in a report that suggested he received payments from an agent representative.

UP NEXT

West Virginia will play in the Big 12 tournament

Texas will plays in the Big 12 tournament

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Carter
M. Coleman
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
9.0 Pts. Per Game 9.0
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
2.5 Reb. Per Game 2.5
42.1 Field Goal % 39.8
38.3 Three Point % 27.0
85.6 Free Throw % 75.3
  Defensive rebound by Jericho Sims 14.0
  Sagaba Konate missed dunk 16.0
  Offensive rebound by Sagaba Konate 23.0
  Esa Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Sagaba Konate 33.0
  Jericho Sims missed 2nd of 2 free throws 33.0
+ 1 Jericho Sims made 1st of 2 free throws 33.0
  Personal foul on James Bolden 33.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jevon Carter, stolen by Matt Coleman 38.0
+ 1 Kerwin Roach II made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
  Kerwin Roach II missed 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 79 87
Field Goals 31-74 (41.9%) 29-51 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 7-26 (26.9%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Free Throws 10-11 (90.9%) 18-28 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 12 8
Defensive 18 26
Team 2 3
Assists 12 14
Steals 7 4
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 6 14
Fouls 26 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
L. West F
15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
12
K. Roach II G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
12OTT
away team logo 20 West Virginia 22-9 4230779
home team logo Texas 18-13 40321587
O/U 136.5, TEXAS +5.5
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
O/U 136.5, TEXAS +5.5
Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center Austin, TX
Team Stats
away team logo 20 West Virginia 22-9 80.5 PPG 42 RPG 15.3 APG
home team logo Texas 18-13 71.4 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
15
L. West F 10.1 PPG 3.9 RPG 0.7 APG 42.1 FG%
2
M. Coleman G 9.0 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.2 APG 38.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
L. West F 15 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
M. Coleman G 22 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
41.9 FG% 56.9
26.9 3PT FG% 57.9
90.9 FT% 64.3
West Virginia
Starters
S. Konate
J. Carter
E. Ahmad
W. Harris
D. Miles Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Konate 34 14 8 0 0 1 1 3 6/13 0/0 2/2 3 5
J. Carter 42 12 3 6 1 0 1 4 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 3
E. Ahmad 28 10 5 0 2 0 0 2 4/11 0/3 2/2 0 5
W. Harris 15 5 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
D. Miles Jr. 22 4 2 1 1 0 0 4 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 1
Starters
S. Konate
J. Carter
E. Ahmad
W. Harris
D. Miles Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Konate 34 14 8 0 0 1 1 3 6/13 0/0 2/2 3 5
J. Carter 42 12 3 6 1 0 1 4 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 3
E. Ahmad 28 10 5 0 2 0 0 2 4/11 0/3 2/2 0 5
W. Harris 15 5 1 0 1 0 0 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
D. Miles Jr. 22 4 2 1 1 0 0 4 2/7 0/2 0/0 1 1
Bench
L. West
J. Bolden
T. Allen
L. Routt
M. Bender
C. Harler
D. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. West 26 15 4 1 0 0 1 1 5/8 2/4 3/3 1 3
J. Bolden 26 10 3 2 0 1 1 5 4/11 2/9 0/0 3 0
T. Allen 18 9 2 0 2 0 0 2 3/8 0/0 3/4 1 1
L. Routt 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Bender 8 0 2 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 0
C. Harler 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 79 30 12 7 2 6 26 31/74 7/26 10/11 12 18
Texas
Starters
K. Roach II
M. Coleman
J. Sims
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 43 22 3 8 1 2 5 1 6/15 2/5 8/10 1 2
M. Coleman 43 22 3 3 1 0 3 3 9/14 2/2 2/4 0 3
J. Sims 36 17 8 0 1 0 0 2 6/7 0/0 5/8 1 7
D. Osetkowski 44 15 8 2 0 1 4 2 5/8 5/7 0/0 0 8
J. Febres 17 0 5 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 1
Starters
K. Roach II
M. Coleman
J. Sims
D. Osetkowski
J. Febres
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Roach II 43 22 3 8 1 2 5 1 6/15 2/5 8/10 1 2
M. Coleman 43 22 3 3 1 0 3 3 9/14 2/2 2/4 0 3
J. Sims 36 17 8 0 1 0 0 2 6/7 0/0 5/8 1 7
D. Osetkowski 44 15 8 2 0 1 4 2 5/8 5/7 0/0 0 8
J. Febres 17 0 5 0 0 0 2 3 0/2 0/2 0/0 4 1
Bench
J. Young
J. Banks III
R. McClurg
I. Hobbs
J. Schwartz
E. Davis Jr.
M. Bamba
R. Hamm Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Young 32 8 2 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 2/3 2/2 0 2
J. Banks III 10 3 5 0 0 1 0 1 1/1 0/0 1/4 2 3
R. McClurg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Schwartz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Davis Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bamba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Hamm Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 225 87 34 14 4 4 14 13 29/51 11/19 18/28 8 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores