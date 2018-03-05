Northeastern cruises past UNC Wilmington 79-52
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Vasa Pusica had his 14th 20-point game of the season and No. 2 seed Northeastern beat No. 6 seed UNC Wilmington 79-52 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals on Monday night.
Northeastern (23-9) will face top-seeded College of Charleston in the championship on Tuesday night.
The Huskies pulled away with 16 straight points to lead 66-37 and extended to their largest lead of the night at 76-46 shortly before the final.
The game was close for the first 11 minutes before the Huskies went on a 15-0 run capped by Maxime Boursiquot's layup to make it 32-17 with five minutes left in the half. UNC Wilmington (11-21) cut the deficit to nine by halftime but got no closer in the second half.
Pusica finished with 20 points, including 4-of-7 3-point shooting. Shawn Occeus added 18 points, Tomas Murphy scored 11 and Maxime Boursiquot 10.
Devontae Cacok had 15 points and nine rebounds and Jaylen Fornes scored 11 for the Seahawks. Jordan Talley, who scored a CAA Tournament-record tying 37 points in UNCW's quarterfinal win over Hofstra, had six points on 2-of-12 shooting.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.9
|Min. Per Game
|30.9
|16.1
|Pts. Per Game
|16.1
|4.2
|Ast. Per Game
|4.2
|3.1
|Reb. Per Game
|3.1
|58.0
|Field Goal %
|53.4
|Three Point %
|42.4
|60.7
|Free Throw %
|81.1
|Defensive rebound by Myles Franklin
|17.0
|Jeffrey Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot
|19.0
|Bad pass turnover on Devon Begley
|28.0
|+ 3
|Jeffrey Gary made 3-pt. jump shot
|47.0
|Bad pass turnover on Bolden Brace
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
|1:08
|Nick Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:10
|+ 3
|Derrick Cook made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|+ 3
|Jeffrey Gary made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacque Brown
|1:51
|Defensive rebound by Trey Kalina
|1:57
|Myles Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|79
|Field Goals
|20-67 (29.9%)
|30-64 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-20 (30.0%)
|11-32 (34.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-11 (54.5%)
|8-13 (61.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|44
|Offensive
|13
|8
|Defensive
|24
|34
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|10
|18
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|17
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UNC-Wilmington 11-21
|80.3 PPG
|43.6 RPG
|15.4 APG
|Northeastern 23-9
|74.7 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|15.7 APG
|
|29.9
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|30.0
|3PT FG%
|34.4
|
|
|54.5
|FT%
|61.5
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gary
|15
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Estime'
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Powell
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Brown
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Etoroma
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Kalina
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Elmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|37
|10
|2
|1
|8
|17
|20/67
|6/20
|6/11
|13
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Pusica
|36
|20
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8/16
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|6
|S. Occeus
|29
|18
|3
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5/10
|3/7
|5/5
|1
|2
|M. Boursiquot
|23
|10
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5/9
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|D. Gresham Jr.
|29
|6
|8
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|7
|A. Green
|20
|4
|9
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|2/3
|0/0
|0/4
|3
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murphy
|17
|11
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|2
|B. Brace
|22
|5
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|5
|D. Cook
|4
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Begley
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Franklin
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Strong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|79
|42
|18
|5
|4
|7
|13
|30/64
|11/32
|8/13
|8
|34
-
WMMARY
CHARLS73
83
Final
-
DELST
NCAT61
62
Final/OT
-
CLEVST
OAK44
43
Final
-
NDAKST
SDAKST57
78
Final
-
FAIR
IONA71
83
Final
-
BGREEN
CMICH77
81
Final/OT
-
NILL
KENTST59
61
Final
-
OHIO
MIAOH55
68
Final
-
AKRON
WMICH79
78
Final
-
NCWILM
NEAST52
79
Final
-
ETNST
NCGRN47
62
Final
-
SANFRAN
6GONZAG60
88
Final
-
MILW
WRIGHT53
59
Final
-
DENVER
SDAK58
76
Final
-
UMES
NORFLK68
78
Final
-
BYU
20MARYCA85
72
Final