NCWILM
NEAST

No Text

Northeastern cruises past UNC Wilmington 79-52

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 05, 2018

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Vasa Pusica had his 14th 20-point game of the season and No. 2 seed Northeastern beat No. 6 seed UNC Wilmington 79-52 in the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament semifinals on Monday night.

Northeastern (23-9) will face top-seeded College of Charleston in the championship on Tuesday night.

The Huskies pulled away with 16 straight points to lead 66-37 and extended to their largest lead of the night at 76-46 shortly before the final.

The game was close for the first 11 minutes before the Huskies went on a 15-0 run capped by Maxime Boursiquot's layup to make it 32-17 with five minutes left in the half. UNC Wilmington (11-21) cut the deficit to nine by halftime but got no closer in the second half.

Pusica finished with 20 points, including 4-of-7 3-point shooting. Shawn Occeus added 18 points, Tomas Murphy scored 11 and Maxime Boursiquot 10.

Devontae Cacok had 15 points and nine rebounds and Jaylen Fornes scored 11 for the Seahawks. Jordan Talley, who scored a CAA Tournament-record tying 37 points in UNCW's quarterfinal win over Hofstra, had six points on 2-of-12 shooting.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Cacok
V. Pusica
30.9 Min. Per Game 30.9
16.1 Pts. Per Game 16.1
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
58.0 Field Goal % 53.4
Three Point % 42.4
60.7 Free Throw % 81.1
  Defensive rebound by Myles Franklin 17.0
  Jeffrey Gary missed 3-pt. jump shot 19.0
  Bad pass turnover on Devon Begley 28.0
+ 3 Jeffrey Gary made 3-pt. jump shot 47.0
  Bad pass turnover on Bolden Brace 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace 1:08
  Nick Powell missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:10
+ 3 Derrick Cook made 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
+ 3 Jeffrey Gary made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jacque Brown 1:51
  Defensive rebound by Trey Kalina 1:57
  Myles Franklin missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:59
Team Stats
Points 52 79
Field Goals 20-67 (29.9%) 30-64 (46.9%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 11-32 (34.4%)
Free Throws 6-11 (54.5%) 8-13 (61.5%)
Total Rebounds 41 44
Offensive 13 8
Defensive 24 34
Team 4 2
Assists 10 18
Steals 2 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 17 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
15
D. Cacok F
15 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
4
V. Pusica G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 11-21 272552
home team logo Northeastern 23-9 364379
O/U 150.5, NEAST -7.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
O/U 150.5, NEAST -7.5
North Charleston Coliseum North Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo UNC-Wilmington 11-21 80.3 PPG 43.6 RPG 15.4 APG
home team logo Northeastern 23-9 74.7 PPG 34.7 RPG 15.7 APG
Key Players
15
D. Cacok F 17.7 PPG 13.6 RPG 0.9 APG 58.9 FG%
4
V. Pusica G 17.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 5.2 APG 50.4 FG%
Top Scorers
15
D. Cacok F 15 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
4
V. Pusica G 20 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
29.9 FG% 46.9
30.0 3PT FG% 34.4
54.5 FT% 61.5
UNC-Wilmington
Starters
D. Cacok
J. Fornes
J. Talley
T. Taylor
M. Bryan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cacok 27 15 9 1 2 0 2 4 6/13 0/0 3/7 5 4
J. Fornes 31 11 5 3 0 0 3 3 4/10 1/4 2/2 2 3
J. Talley 24 6 4 2 0 0 0 3 2/12 2/5 0/0 2 2
T. Taylor 35 6 9 1 0 0 1 1 3/14 0/3 0/0 2 7
M. Bryan 30 5 5 0 0 1 0 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 4
Starters
D. Cacok
J. Fornes
J. Talley
T. Taylor
M. Bryan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Cacok 27 15 9 1 2 0 2 4 6/13 0/0 3/7 5 4
J. Fornes 31 11 5 3 0 0 3 3 4/10 1/4 2/2 2 3
J. Talley 24 6 4 2 0 0 0 3 2/12 2/5 0/0 2 2
T. Taylor 35 6 9 1 0 0 1 1 3/14 0/3 0/0 2 7
M. Bryan 30 5 5 0 0 1 0 2 2/6 0/0 1/2 1 4
Bench
J. Gary
J. Estime'
N. Powell
J. Brown
D. Etoroma
T. Kalina
M. Elmore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gary 15 6 3 2 0 0 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 3
J. Estime' 19 3 0 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
N. Powell 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
J. Brown 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Etoroma 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Kalina 2 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Elmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 37 10 2 1 8 17 20/67 6/20 6/11 13 24
Northeastern
Starters
V. Pusica
S. Occeus
M. Boursiquot
D. Gresham Jr.
A. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Pusica 36 20 6 3 1 0 0 1 8/16 4/7 0/0 0 6
S. Occeus 29 18 3 1 2 1 3 1 5/10 3/7 5/5 1 2
M. Boursiquot 23 10 4 3 0 1 0 2 5/9 0/2 0/0 0 4
D. Gresham Jr. 29 6 8 6 2 0 0 1 2/9 2/8 0/0 1 7
A. Green 20 4 9 1 0 2 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/4 3 6
Starters
V. Pusica
S. Occeus
M. Boursiquot
D. Gresham Jr.
A. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Pusica 36 20 6 3 1 0 0 1 8/16 4/7 0/0 0 6
S. Occeus 29 18 3 1 2 1 3 1 5/10 3/7 5/5 1 2
M. Boursiquot 23 10 4 3 0 1 0 2 5/9 0/2 0/0 0 4
D. Gresham Jr. 29 6 8 6 2 0 0 1 2/9 2/8 0/0 1 7
A. Green 20 4 9 1 0 2 1 4 2/3 0/0 0/4 3 6
Bench
T. Murphy
B. Brace
D. Cook
D. Begley
J. Miller
M. Franklin
J. Strong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Murphy 17 11 4 1 0 0 0 3 5/8 0/0 1/2 2 2
B. Brace 22 5 6 3 0 0 1 0 1/4 1/4 2/2 1 5
D. Cook 4 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
D. Begley 14 0 0 0 0 0 2 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Miller 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Franklin 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Strong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 79 42 18 5 4 7 13 30/64 11/32 8/13 8 34
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores