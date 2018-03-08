DAYTON
VCU

No Text

Williams makes tough go-ahead shot, VCU tops Dayton 77-72

  STATS AP
  Mar 08, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Jonathan Williams scored five of his 14 points in the last 58 seconds, breaking a late tie with a tough shot in a crowd and pushing Virginia Commonwealth to a 77-72 victory over Dayton in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday.

No. 9 seed VCU (18-14) meets 25th-ranked and top-seeded Rhode Island, the defending A-10 Tournament champion, in the quarterfinal round Friday.

Dayton had grabbed a 70-65 lead with three minutes left before VCU rallied. De'Riante Jenkins hit his third 3-pointer of the game, and Issac Vann knotted the physical contest at 70-70.

After Dayton turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Williams backed his way inside through a crowd, made a spin move in the paint and his scoop shot put the Rams ahead for good.

VCU harried Dayton into two shot-clock violations, made a steal and grabbed a big defensive board in the last two minutes.

Justin Tillman led the Rams with 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 17th double-double, Jenkins and Sean Mobley scored 11 apiece and Vann 10.

Trey Landers led Dayton (14-17) with 19 points, Josh Cunningham 17, Darrell Davis 14. The Flyers trio of Cunningham, Davis and Jalen Crutcher, were all playing with four fouls.

Key Players
D. Davis
J. Williams
29.4 Min. Per Game 29.4
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
5.7 Ast. Per Game 5.7
2.6 Reb. Per Game 2.6
43.7 Field Goal % 40.8
38.0 Three Point % 32.7
87.5 Free Throw % 77.9
+ 1 Mike'l Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Mike'l Simms made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 3.0
+ 2 Trey Landers made dunk 9.0
  Offensive rebound by Trey Landers 10.0
  Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Jonathan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Jonathan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
  Personal foul on Jordan Davis 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Williams 20.0
  Trey Landers missed layup 22.0
Team Stats
Points 72 77
Field Goals 27-63 (42.9%) 28-57 (49.1%)
3-Pointers 5-21 (23.8%) 8-27 (29.6%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 30
Offensive 10 5
Defensive 27 23
Team 0 2
Assists 11 17
Steals 2 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 7
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 1 1
T. Landers G
19 PTS, 10 REB
J. Tillman F
15 PTS, 10 REB
away team logo Dayton 14-17 333972
home team logo VCU 18-14 383977
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Dayton 14-17 72.4 PPG 32.8 RPG 15.9 APG
home team logo VCU 18-14 76.2 PPG 39.7 RPG 15.5 APG
Dayton
Starters
T. Landers
J. Cunningham
D. Davis
J. Davis
J. Crutcher
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Landers 38 19 10 0 0 0 1 2 7/13 0/2 5/5 3 7
J. Cunningham 33 17 11 1 0 0 3 4 7/11 0/0 3/4 4 7
D. Davis 31 14 2 2 1 0 1 4 4/9 2/4 4/4 1 1
J. Davis 35 8 3 1 1 0 1 2 3/10 2/7 0/0 0 3
J. Crutcher 34 7 8 7 0 0 2 4 3/13 1/7 0/0 1 7
Bench
K. Antetokounmpo
M. Svoboda
J. Gruden
J. Crosby
R. Mikesell
X. Williams
J. Westerfield
J. Pierce
C. Greer
D. Stewart
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Antetokounmpo 24 7 2 0 0 2 0 3 3/7 0/1 1/3 1 1
M. Svoboda 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Gruden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Crosby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Mikesell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Westerfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Greer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Stewart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 37 11 2 2 8 20 27/63 5/21 13/16 10 27
VCU
Starters
J. Tillman
J. Williams
D. Jenkins
S. Mobley
I. Vann
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Tillman 36 15 10 0 0 3 1 3 5/12 0/3 5/7 3 7
J. Williams 30 14 4 5 1 1 0 2 5/6 1/1 3/6 0 4
D. Jenkins 26 11 3 5 0 0 2 3 3/10 3/8 2/4 0 3
S. Mobley 20 11 3 2 1 0 2 3 5/8 1/4 0/0 1 2
I. Vann 27 10 3 2 0 0 2 2 4/10 1/6 1/2 1 2
Bench
M. Simms
M. Crowfield
K. Lane
M. Santos-Silva
T. Maye
L. Djonkam
X. Jackson
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Simms 20 9 1 1 1 0 0 2 3/6 1/3 2/2 0 1
M. Crowfield 21 3 2 2 1 0 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 2
K. Lane 6 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Santos-Silva 13 2 2 0 1 0 0 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2
T. Maye 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Djonkam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Jackson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sheehy-Guiseppi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 77 28 17 5 4 7 18 28/57 8/27 13/21 5 23
