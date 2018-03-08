Williams makes tough go-ahead shot, VCU tops Dayton 77-72
WASHINGTON (AP) Jonathan Williams scored five of his 14 points in the last 58 seconds, breaking a late tie with a tough shot in a crowd and pushing Virginia Commonwealth to a 77-72 victory over Dayton in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Tournament on Thursday.
No. 9 seed VCU (18-14) meets 25th-ranked and top-seeded Rhode Island, the defending A-10 Tournament champion, in the quarterfinal round Friday.
Dayton had grabbed a 70-65 lead with three minutes left before VCU rallied. De'Riante Jenkins hit his third 3-pointer of the game, and Issac Vann knotted the physical contest at 70-70.
After Dayton turned the ball over on a shot-clock violation, Williams backed his way inside through a crowd, made a spin move in the paint and his scoop shot put the Rams ahead for good.
VCU harried Dayton into two shot-clock violations, made a steal and grabbed a big defensive board in the last two minutes.
Justin Tillman led the Rams with 15 points and 10 rebounds, his 17th double-double, Jenkins and Sean Mobley scored 11 apiece and Vann 10.
Trey Landers led Dayton (14-17) with 19 points, Josh Cunningham 17, Darrell Davis 14. The Flyers trio of Cunningham, Davis and Jalen Crutcher, were all playing with four fouls.
|29.4
|Min. Per Game
|29.4
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|5.7
|Ast. Per Game
|5.7
|2.6
|Reb. Per Game
|2.6
|43.7
|Field Goal %
|40.8
|38.0
|Three Point %
|32.7
|87.5
|Free Throw %
|77.9
|+ 1
|Mike'l Simms made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Mike'l Simms made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|3.0
|+ 2
|Trey Landers made dunk
|9.0
|Offensive rebound by Trey Landers
|10.0
|Jalen Crutcher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Jonathan Williams made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Personal foul on Jordan Davis
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Williams
|20.0
|Trey Landers missed layup
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|77
|Field Goals
|27-63 (42.9%)
|28-57 (49.1%)
|3-Pointers
|5-21 (23.8%)
|8-27 (29.6%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|30
|Offensive
|10
|5
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|11
|17
|Steals
|2
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Landers G
|11.1 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.9 APG
|58.6 FG%
|
4
|J. Tillman F
|18.9 PPG
|9.7 RPG
|0.5 APG
|56.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Landers G
|19 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|J. Tillman F
|15 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|
|42.9
|FG%
|49.1
|
|
|23.8
|3PT FG%
|29.6
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Landers
|38
|19
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7/13
|0/2
|5/5
|3
|7
|J. Cunningham
|33
|17
|11
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|7/11
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|7
|D. Davis
|31
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|2/4
|4/4
|1
|1
|J. Davis
|35
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/10
|2/7
|0/0
|0
|3
|J. Crutcher
|34
|7
|8
|7
|0
|0
|2
|4
|3/13
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|7
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Tillman
|36
|15
|10
|0
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5/12
|0/3
|5/7
|3
|7
|J. Williams
|30
|14
|4
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|5/6
|1/1
|3/6
|0
|4
|D. Jenkins
|26
|11
|3
|5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/10
|3/8
|2/4
|0
|3
|S. Mobley
|20
|11
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/8
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|I. Vann
|27
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/10
|1/6
|1/2
|1
|2
-
BC
19CLEM55
61
2nd 7:16 ESPN
-
KENTST
BALLST56
49
2nd 11:35 ESP3
-
UMASS
GMASON48
42
2nd 15:02 NBCS
-
SFLA
MEMP53
68
2nd 8:41 ESPU
-
PROV
CREIGH46
47
2nd 9:18 FS1
-
UCRIV
UCDAV24
35
2nd 20:00
-
UMKC
GC41
37
1st 38.0 ESP3
-
NDAK
MNTNA42
42
2nd 20:00
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS32
35
1st 3:42 ESP2
-
UGA
MIZZOU17
12
1st 7:22 SECN
-
COLO
15ARIZ33
35
1st 0.0 PACN
-
22NEVADA
UNLV31
39
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA0
0154.0 O/U
-4.0
5:30pm PACN
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm
-
SDGST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
+4.0
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0128.0 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0150.0 O/U
+2.5
5:35pm
-
NORL
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
DUQ
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-2.0
6:00pm NBCS
-
NCCU
SAV0
0168.5 O/U
+1.0
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO0
0144.0 O/U
-6.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH0
0
7:00pm
-
MARQET
2NOVA0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
MISSST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
ND
5DUKE0
0
7:00pm ESPN
-
USM
MTSU0
0
7:00pm
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0143.0 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0
7:30pm
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWASH
STLOU0
0
8:30pm NBCS
-
CARK
SFA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:35pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0141.0 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
EMICH0
0132.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
12UNC
24MIAMI0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
USC0
0
9:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0129.5 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm
-
BAYLOR
18WVU0
0140.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm
-
CHIST
NMEXST0
0145.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
UCF0
0128.0 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SC
ARK0
0
9:25pm SECN
-
LATECH
ODU0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0147.0 O/U
+1.0
9:30pm FS1
-
UAB
WKY0
0
10:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0140.0 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm