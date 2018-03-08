Guy scores 19, No. 1 Virginia tops Louisville in ACC tourney
NEW YORK (AP) Kyle Guy and No. 1 Virginia looked like healthy favorites in their postseason debut, beating Louisville 75-58 on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.
Guy scored 19 points in his speedy return from a sprained left knee and the top-seeded Cavaliers (29-2) weathered a second-half charge. They'll play 19th-ranked and fourth-seeded Clemson or No. 12 seed Boston College in the first semifinal Friday night in Brooklyn.
Devon Hall had 14 points as Virginia methodically dismantled a Louisville team desperate for a big upset to augment its NCAA Tournament credentials. Instead, the ninth-seeded Cardinals (20-13) will sweat out Selection Sunday hoping for an at-large bid.
Guy sprained his left knee last Saturday in the regular-season finale against Notre Dame and went scoreless in 18 minutes. But the sophomore guard, Virginia's leading scorer and a first-team All-ACC selection, started against the Cardinals as expected, wearing a large, black brace on his knee.
Coming off curls and firing from long range, he shot 7 of 14 from the field - including 4 for 6 on 3-pointers - in 36 minutes. Guy also grabbed a team-high seven rebounds, and his three-point play with 2:35 left made it 69-54 soon after Louisville had sliced the margin to four.
Virginia opened a 17-point lead late in the first half and was still up 13 before the Cardinals went on an 11-2 spurt to trim the deficit to 56-52 with 8:55 remaining. But reserve forward Mamadi Diakite scored six straight Cavaliers points inside, putting in his own airball after it slipped out of Louisville's grasp, and Virginia regained control.
A week earlier, the Cardinals nearly took down Virginia at home before losing 67-66 in gut-wrenching fashion. They led by 13 with 11 minutes to play and by four with 0.9 seconds on the clock, but redshirt freshman De'Andre Hunter, the ACC Sixth Man of the Year, banked in a 3-point heave at the buzzer to win it for the Cavaliers.
A second-round victory Wednesday over Florida State gave the Cardinals another shot at Virginia, but this time they came up way short.
Hunter had 12 points for the Cavaliers and Ty Jerome, from nearby New Rochelle in the suburbs, added 11. Diakite scored 10, helping UVA to a 42-16 advantage in the paint.
Ray Spalding led Louisville with 16 points, and Deng Adel had 13. The Cardinals stayed in it for a while by making nine 3s, but shot just 36.7 percent overall against the nation's stingiest scoring defense.
BIG PICTURE
Louisville: As this scandal-plagued season nears an end, the Cardinals dropped to 1-3 in ACC Tournament games. If they don't get invited to the NCAAs, they'll certainly wonder what might have been if they had held off Virginia last week.
Virginia: Of course, the Cavaliers would love to add to their accomplishments this season by winning the school's third ACC Tournament title. But after running away with the regular-season crown by four games, they probably have little else on the line in Brooklyn. The unanimous No. 1 team in the nation after beginning the season unranked, Virginia figures to have a top seed in the NCAA Tournament - perhaps even the No. 1 overall seed - already locked up. The Cavaliers are looking for their first national championship. They've been to the Final Four twice, in 1981 and 1984 under coach Terry Holland.
UP NEXT
Louisville: Will hold its breath on Sunday.
Virginia: The school's fourth ACC semifinal appearance in five years.
---
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.4
|Reb. Per Game
|4.4
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|46.3
|35.0
|Three Point %
|44.9
|78.0
|Free Throw %
|89.3
|Defensive rebound by Virginia
|15.0
|Ryan McMahon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 2
|Kyle Guy made driving dunk
|23.0
|+ 2
|Ray Spalding made layup
|32.0
|+ 2
|De'Andre Hunter made dunk, assist by Kyle Guy
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Kyle Guy
|56.0
|Deng Adel missed layup
|58.0
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:05
|+ 1
|De'Andre Hunter made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:05
|Shooting foul on Jordan Nwora
|1:05
|Lost ball turnover on Darius Perry, stolen by Isaiah Wilkins
|1:19
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|75
|Field Goals
|18-49 (36.7%)
|31-59 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|9-21 (42.9%)
|7-18 (38.9%)
|Free Throws
|13-14 (92.9%)
|6-7 (85.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|34
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|3
|5
|Assists
|11
|13
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|7
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisville 20-13
|76.8 PPG
|38.9 RPG
|13.7 APG
|1 Virginia 29-2
|67.3 PPG
|35.3 RPG
|13.6 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|R. Spalding F
|12.2 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|1.2 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
5
|K. Guy G
|13.9 PPG
|2.4 RPG
|1.4 APG
|40.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Spalding F
|16 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|K. Guy G
|19 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|36.7
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|38.9
|
|
|92.9
|FT%
|85.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Spalding
|39
|16
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/11
|0/0
|6/6
|4
|2
|D. Adel
|38
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/9
|3/6
|4/4
|0
|4
|V. King
|26
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Mahmoud
|21
|5
|4
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|Q. Snider
|35
|3
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/8
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Sutton
|16
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|J. Nwora
|11
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. McMahon
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Perry
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Redding
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|22
|11
|5
|2
|8
|13
|18/49
|9/21
|13/14
|6
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Guy
|36
|19
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|7/14
|4/6
|1/2
|0
|7
|D. Hall
|39
|14
|3
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|6/10
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Jerome
|38
|11
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|5/13
|0/4
|1/1
|0
|4
|I. Wilkins
|29
|7
|6
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|3/5
|0/1
|1/1
|2
|4
|J. Salt
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|20
|12
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|1/3
|3/3
|1
|2
|M. Diakite
|17
|10
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|1
|N. Johnson
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Bartley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Gross Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Badocchi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Katstra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|29
|13
|5
|2
|7
|13
|31/59
|7/18
|6/7
|7
|22
-
BC
19CLEM58
63
2nd 6:10 ESPN
-
KENTST
BALLST56
49
2nd 11:35 ESP3
-
UMASS
GMASON48
42
2nd 15:02 NBCS
-
SFLA
MEMP58
70
2nd 7:27 ESPU
-
PROV
CREIGH46
49
2nd 8:17 FS1
-
UCRIV
UCDAV24
35
2nd 20:00
-
UMKC
GC41
37
1st 38.0 ESP3
-
NDAK
MNTNA42
42
2nd 20:00
-
OKLAST
9KANSAS35
35
1st 3:07 ESP2
-
UGA
MIZZOU19
12
1st 6:25 SECN
-
COLO
15ARIZ33
35
1st 0.0 PACN
-
22NEVADA
UNLV31
39
1st 0.0 CBSSN
-
CMICH
BUFF74
89
Final
-
3XAVIER
STJOHN88
60
Final
-
LVILLE
1UVA58
75
Final
-
SMU
UCONN80
73
Final
-
DAYTON
VCU72
77
Final
-
TCU
KSTATE64
66
Final/OT
-
BAMA
TEXAM71
70
Final
-
STNFRD
UCLA0
0154.0 O/U
-4.0
5:30pm PACN
-
LNGBCH
CSFULL0
0152.5 O/U
-1.5
5:30pm
-
SDGST
FRESNO0
0137.5 O/U
+4.0
5:30pm CBSSN
-
CSBAK
UTVALL0
0128.0 O/U
-8.5
5:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
WEBER0
0150.0 O/U
+2.5
5:35pm
-
NORL
SAMHOU0
0
6:00pm ESP3
-
DUQ
RICH0
0143.5 O/U
-2.0
6:00pm NBCS
-
NCCU
SAV0
0168.5 O/U
+1.0
6:00pm
-
MIAOH
TOLEDO0
0144.0 O/U
-6.0
6:30pm ESP3
-
TEXAS
14TXTECH0
0
7:00pm
-
MARQET
2NOVA0
0
7:00pm FS1
-
LSU
MISSST0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm SECN
-
ND
5DUKE0
0
7:00pm ESPN
-
USM
MTSU0
0
7:00pm
-
TULANE
TEMPLE0
0143.0 O/U
-6.5
7:00pm ESPU
-
TXSA
MRSHL0
0
7:30pm
-
NORFLK
NCAT0
0143.0 O/U
+2.5
8:00pm
-
GWASH
STLOU0
0
8:30pm NBCS
-
CARK
SFA0
0
8:30pm ESP3
-
SUTAH
IDAHO0
0146.5 O/U
-8.5
8:35pm
-
UTAHST
BOISE0
0141.0 O/U
-8.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
AKRON
EMICH0
0132.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm ESP3
-
12UNC
24MIAMI0
0
9:00pm ESPN
-
OREGST
USC0
0
9:00pm PACN
-
HAWAII
UCIRV0
0129.5 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm
-
BAYLOR
18WVU0
0140.0 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm
-
CHIST
NMEXST0
0145.5 O/U
-23.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
ECU
UCF0
0128.0 O/U
-12.5
9:00pm ESPU
-
SC
ARK0
0
9:25pm SECN
-
LATECH
ODU0
0
9:30pm
-
BUTLER
SETON0
0147.0 O/U
+1.0
9:30pm FS1
-
UAB
WKY0
0
10:00pm
-
PORTST
EWASH0
0155.0 O/U
-3.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
UTAH0
0
11:30pm FS1
-
WYO
NMEX0
0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
TEXPA
SEATTLE0
0147.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm ESP3
-
CPOLY
UCSB0
0140.0 O/U
-10.0
11:30pm