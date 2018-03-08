SDGST
FRESNO

No Text

San Diego State wins 7th straight, beats Fresno State in MWC

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Trey Kell scored 16 points and San Diego State won its seventh straight game with a 64-52 victory over Fresno State on Thursday in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The fifth-seeded Aztecs (20-10) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to No. 4 seed Fresno State (21-11), and will play top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Nevada (27-6) in a Friday semifinal game. San Diego State beat the Wolf Pack 79-74 at home on Saturday.

Malik Pope added 12 points and Matt Mitchell had 10 for the Aztecs.

Bryson Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Deshon Taylor chipped in 12 points for Fresno State (21-11), which lost three of its last four games.

The Aztecs led the entire second half and had a 58-44 advantage with 3:48 to play. A 7-0 spurt, capped by Taylor's 3-pointer, pulled the Bulldogs to 58-51. But Josh McDaniels helped seal it with his emphatic, one-handed dunk off a fast break with 1:01 left and the Aztecs led 62-51.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Watson
D. Taylor
33.7 Min. Per Game 33.7
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
40.8 Field Goal % 43.9
37.5 Three Point % 38.6
76.3 Free Throw % 83.3
  Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels 6.0
  Deshon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Devin Watson 8.0
+ 1 Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
  Deshon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell 32.0
+ 1 Malik Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Malik Pope made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Terrell Carter II 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell 49.0
  Jahmel Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
Team Stats
Points 64 52
Field Goals 22-52 (42.3%) 20-53 (37.7%)
3-Pointers 3-13 (23.1%) 3-14 (21.4%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 36 30
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 28 20
Team 2 4
Assists 8 6
Steals 3 3
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 12 14
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Kell G
16 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
11
B. Williams F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo San Diego State 20-10 293564
home team logo Fresno State 21-11 262652
O/U 137.5, FRESNO +3.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
O/U 137.5, FRESNO +3.5
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego State 20-10 77.4 PPG 40.7 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Fresno State 21-11 77.6 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.2 APG
Key Players
3
T. Kell G 9.5 PPG 3.9 RPG 4.3 APG 37.3 FG%
11
B. Williams F 13.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.2 APG 60.1 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Kell G 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
11
B. Williams F 23 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
42.3 FG% 37.7
23.1 3PT FG% 21.4
70.8 FT% 64.3
San Diego State
Starters
T. Kell
M. Pope
M. Mitchell
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kell 35 16 7 0 1 0 3 1 5/12 1/4 5/7 0 7
M. Pope 31 12 4 2 1 0 0 3 5/10 0/0 2/2 1 3
M. Mitchell 33 10 5 1 0 1 2 2 3/7 1/3 3/5 1 4
J. McDaniels 23 9 7 0 1 1 2 4 3/6 0/1 3/4 1 6
D. Watson 25 6 2 1 0 0 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 2
Starters
T. Kell
M. Pope
M. Mitchell
J. McDaniels
D. Watson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Kell 35 16 7 0 1 0 3 1 5/12 1/4 5/7 0 7
M. Pope 31 12 4 2 1 0 0 3 5/10 0/0 2/2 1 3
M. Mitchell 33 10 5 1 0 1 2 2 3/7 1/3 3/5 1 4
J. McDaniels 23 9 7 0 1 1 2 4 3/6 0/1 3/4 1 6
D. Watson 25 6 2 1 0 0 2 3 2/5 0/0 2/2 0 2
Bench
K. Rooks
M. Montana
J. Hemsley
J. Schakel
N. Narain
A. Seiko
M. Sohikish
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Rooks 14 6 7 0 0 1 1 3 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 5
M. Montana 9 3 0 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Hemsley 19 2 2 3 0 2 1 2 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 1
J. Schakel 11 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
N. Narain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Seiko - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sohikish - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 64 34 8 3 5 12 20 22/52 3/13 17/24 6 28
Fresno State
Starters
B. Williams
D. Taylor
R. Bowles Jr.
J. Taylor
S. Bittner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Williams 37 23 9 1 0 0 5 1 10/19 0/0 3/3 4 5
D. Taylor 37 12 2 1 0 0 3 4 3/9 3/6 3/5 1 1
R. Bowles Jr. 40 9 5 2 1 2 1 1 4/10 0/2 1/3 1 4
J. Taylor 34 2 7 2 1 0 1 3 0/8 0/5 2/2 0 7
S. Bittner 30 2 0 0 1 0 2 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Starters
B. Williams
D. Taylor
R. Bowles Jr.
J. Taylor
S. Bittner
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Williams 37 23 9 1 0 0 5 1 10/19 0/0 3/3 4 5
D. Taylor 37 12 2 1 0 0 3 4 3/9 3/6 3/5 1 1
R. Bowles Jr. 40 9 5 2 1 2 1 1 4/10 0/2 1/3 1 4
J. Taylor 34 2 7 2 1 0 1 3 0/8 0/5 2/2 0 7
S. Bittner 30 2 0 0 1 0 2 5 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Carter II
N. Grimes
J. McWilliams
J. Hopkins
N. Williams
L. Rojas
G. Dekoninck
M. Fitzgerald-Warren
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Carter II 14 4 3 0 0 1 2 5 2/5 0/0 0/1 0 3
N. Grimes 7 0 0 0 0 1 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McWilliams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Hopkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Rojas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Fitzgerald-Warren - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 52 26 6 3 4 14 21 20/53 3/14 9/14 6 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores