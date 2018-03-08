San Diego State wins 7th straight, beats Fresno State in MWC
LAS VEGAS (AP) Trey Kell scored 16 points and San Diego State won its seventh straight game with a 64-52 victory over Fresno State on Thursday in a Mountain West Conference Tournament quarterfinal.
The fifth-seeded Aztecs (20-10) avenged a pair of regular-season losses to No. 4 seed Fresno State (21-11), and will play top-seeded and 22nd-ranked Nevada (27-6) in a Friday semifinal game. San Diego State beat the Wolf Pack 79-74 at home on Saturday.
Malik Pope added 12 points and Matt Mitchell had 10 for the Aztecs.
Bryson Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and Deshon Taylor chipped in 12 points for Fresno State (21-11), which lost three of its last four games.
The Aztecs led the entire second half and had a 58-44 advantage with 3:48 to play. A 7-0 spurt, capped by Taylor's 3-pointer, pulled the Bulldogs to 58-51. But Josh McDaniels helped seal it with his emphatic, one-handed dunk off a fast break with 1:01 left and the Aztecs led 62-51.
|33.7
|Min. Per Game
|33.7
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|40.8
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|37.5
|Three Point %
|38.6
|76.3
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Jalen McDaniels
|6.0
|Deshon Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Devin Watson
|8.0
|+ 1
|Deshon Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Deshon Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Matt Mitchell
|32.0
|+ 1
|Malik Pope made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Malik Pope made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Terrell Carter II
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Mitchell
|49.0
|Jahmel Taylor missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|52
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|20-53 (37.7%)
|3-Pointers
|3-13 (23.1%)
|3-14 (21.4%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|30
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|28
|20
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|8
|6
|Steals
|3
|3
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|14
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego State 20-10
|77.4 PPG
|40.7 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Fresno State 21-11
|77.6 PPG
|36.1 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Kell G
|9.5 PPG
|3.9 RPG
|4.3 APG
|37.3 FG%
|
11
|B. Williams F
|13.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.2 APG
|60.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Kell G
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|B. Williams F
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.3
|FG%
|37.7
|
|
|23.1
|3PT FG%
|21.4
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Kell
|35
|16
|7
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|1/4
|5/7
|0
|7
|M. Pope
|31
|12
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5/10
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|M. Mitchell
|33
|10
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3/7
|1/3
|3/5
|1
|4
|J. McDaniels
|23
|9
|7
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3/6
|0/1
|3/4
|1
|6
|D. Watson
|25
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Rooks
|14
|6
|7
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|5
|M. Montana
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hemsley
|19
|2
|2
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Schakel
|11
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Seiko
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sohikish
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|64
|34
|8
|3
|5
|12
|20
|22/52
|3/13
|17/24
|6
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|37
|23
|9
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|10/19
|0/0
|3/3
|4
|5
|D. Taylor
|37
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/9
|3/6
|3/5
|1
|1
|R. Bowles Jr.
|40
|9
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|4/10
|0/2
|1/3
|1
|4
|J. Taylor
|34
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/8
|0/5
|2/2
|0
|7
|S. Bittner
|30
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Carter II
|14
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|3
|N. Grimes
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. McWilliams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Dekoninck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Fitzgerald-Warren
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|52
|26
|6
|3
|4
|14
|21
|20/53
|3/14
|9/14
|6
|20
