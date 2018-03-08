SMU
UCONN

Emelogu, Agau combine for 44 as SMU holds off UConn 80-73

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 08, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ben Emelogu scored 23 points and Akoy Agau added 21 to lift Southern Methodist to an 80-73 win over the University of Connecticut in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament on Thursday.

Jahmal McMurray scored 19 points for the Mustangs (17-15), who withstood three big runs by UConn in the second half to advance to Friday's quarterfinal game against No. 1 seed Cincinnati.

Christian Vital led UConn with 24 points, 19 in the second half when the Huskies (14-18) cut a 19-point halftime deficit to just four with under a minute to go. Antwoine Anderson added 19 for UConn and Terry Larrier had 12.

Emelogou and McMurray hit three straight 3-pointers that helped SMU thwart a 10-0 UConn burst early in the second half that had cut the 19-point halftime deficit to just nine with 16:38 left in the game.

After UConn trimmed the gap to 12, Agau had a dunk, a layup and two free throws to give SMU a 68-49 with 6:06 left in the game.

UConn still wasn't done. The Huskies full-court pressure fueled a 20-5 run that made it 73-69 with 41.6 seconds to play on a 3-pointer from Anderson.

However, the Mustangs made seven of eight free throws in the final 37 seconds to seal the win.

Agau was too big for UConn defenders to handle around the basket in the first half. The Mustangs senior was a perfect 3-for-3 from the field and hit all four free throw attempts for 10 points. All three of his rebounds came at the offensive end and he even had two assists.

That helped open up the perimeter for McMurray and the rest of SMU's shooters, who hit seven 3-pointers in the half and shot 51.7 percent from the field while building a 42-23 lead.

BIG PICTURE:

SMU: The Mustangs coped well with the added defensive pressure UConn applied in the second half and they'll need it Friday against No. 1 seed Cincinnati. The Bearcats were second in the country in points allowed and field goal percentage defense. SMU will need another stellar shooting performance from McMurray and Emelogu to keep up with Bearcats.

UConn: An up-and-down season ended on a down note for the Huskies, who never really got rolling this season. UConn didn't win consecutive games after a three-game win streak in mid-January. They were 4-11 in their last 15 games. Kevin Ollie has lot of rebuilding to do after his second straight losing season.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
S. Milton
1 G
J. Adams
38.1 Min. Per Game 38.1
18.5 Pts. Per Game 18.5
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
44.9 Field Goal % 43.0
43.4 Three Point % 32.4
84.7 Free Throw % 79.6
+ 2 Christian Vital made driving layup 7.0
  Defensive rebound by Terry Larrier 13.0
  Ben Emelogu II missed 2nd of 2 free throws 13.0
+ 1 Ben Emelogu II made 1st of 2 free throws 13.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Polley 13.0
  Defensive rebound by William Douglas 15.0
  Jalen Adams missed 3-pt. jump shot 17.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Jimmy Whitt made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Tyler Polley 21.0
  Defensive rebound by Jimmy Whitt 22.0
Team Stats
Points 80 73
Field Goals 26-57 (45.6%) 28-60 (46.7%)
3-Pointers 10-27 (37.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 13-19 (68.4%)
Total Rebounds 29 37
Offensive 9 14
Defensive 18 21
Team 2 2
Assists 12 11
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 10 14
Fouls 13 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
B. Emelogu II G
23 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
C. Vital G
24 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo SMU 17-15 423880
home team logo Connecticut 14-18 235073
O/U 131.0, UCONN +1.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 131.0, UCONN +1.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo SMU 17-15 69.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo Connecticut 14-18 68.0 PPG 37.7 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
21
B. Emelogu II G 10.3 PPG 5.3 RPG 1.7 APG 46.1 FG%
1
C. Vital G 14.6 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.6 APG 37.6 FG%
Top Scorers
21
B. Emelogu II G 23 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
1
C. Vital G 24 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
45.6 FG% 46.7
37.0 3PT FG% 25.0
78.3 FT% 68.4
SMU
Starters
B. Emelogu II
A. Agau
J. McMurray
E. Landrum
J. Whitt
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Emelogu II 39 23 8 1 2 0 4 2 6/10 4/8 7/8 2 6
A. Agau 24 21 3 3 0 1 2 2 7/8 0/0 7/8 3 0
J. McMurray 37 19 2 3 3 0 1 0 8/14 3/7 0/0 1 1
E. Landrum 33 7 3 0 1 0 1 5 3/9 1/5 0/1 0 3
J. Whitt 36 6 6 3 1 0 0 1 1/7 1/2 3/4 1 5
Bench
E. Chargois
W. Douglas
J. Foster
S. Milton
J. Pyle
E. Ray
L. Wilfong
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Chargois 17 3 1 0 0 1 1 3 1/7 1/4 0/0 0 1
W. Douglas 14 1 4 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 2
J. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Milton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Ray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilfong - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 80 27 12 7 2 10 13 26/57 10/27 18/23 9 18
Connecticut
Starters
C. Vital
A. Anderson
T. Larrier
J. Adams
J. Carlton
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Vital 39 24 6 4 2 0 1 4 8/14 2/5 6/7 1 5
A. Anderson 36 19 3 2 2 0 0 2 6/9 2/5 5/7 2 1
T. Larrier 39 12 6 0 2 0 4 1 5/17 0/4 2/3 2 4
J. Adams 40 6 6 5 0 2 5 2 3/11 0/2 0/0 3 3
J. Carlton 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
M. Diarra
D. Onuorah
I. Whaley
E. Cobb
T. Polley
K. Williams
C. Foxen
M. Noyes
A. Gilbert
T. Aiyegbusi
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Diarra 22 8 8 0 0 1 1 5 4/5 0/0 0/2 4 4
D. Onuorah 8 2 4 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 3
I. Whaley 4 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Cobb 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Polley 6 0 1 0 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
K. Williams 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Foxen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Noyes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilbert - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Aiyegbusi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 35 11 6 4 14 22 28/60 4/16 13/19 14 21
NCAA BB Scores