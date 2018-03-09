Furstinger, New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 in MWC Tournament
LAS VEGAS (AP) Joe Furstinger scored 15 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to help New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.
Troy Simons had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Antino Jackson scored 11 for third-seeded New Mexico.
The Lobos (17-14) will play No. 7 seed Utah State, which knocked off second-seeded Boise State, in the semifinals on Friday.
Jackson and Anthony Mathis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 10-1, Furstinger capped a 6-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 13 points with 11 1/2 minutes left in the first half and New Mexico never trailed.
Alan Herndon's dunk with 2:55 to play capped a 10-3 run and pulled No. 6 seed Wyoming (20-13) within 76-73 but Furstinger answered with a 3-point play and the Cowboys missed their final six field-goal attempts as the Lobos closed on a 9-2 run.
Herndon led Wyoming with 19 points.
New Mexico outscored the Cowboys 20-10 from the free-throw line, outrebounded Wyoming 38-27 and committed just seven turnovers.
|27.3
|Min. Per Game
|27.3
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|2.1
|Ast. Per Game
|2.1
|6.8
|Reb. Per Game
|6.8
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|40.3
|Three Point %
|16.7
|83.8
|Free Throw %
|79.5
|Out of bounds turnover on Justin James
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Hayden Dalton
|28.0
|Antino Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|28.0
|+ 1
|Antino Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws
|28.0
|Personal foul on Cody Kelley
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Joe Furstinger
|31.0
|Justin James missed layup
|33.0
|Lost ball turnover on Joe Furstinger, stolen by Louis Adams
|38.0
|+ 1
|Louis Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Louis Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Dane Kuiper
|43.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|75
|85
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|29-59 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-26 (34.6%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|20-26 (76.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|20
|22
|Team
|1
|8
|Assists
|20
|19
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|6
|Fouls
|22
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Wyoming 20-13
|79.9 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|15.6 APG
|New Mexico 18-14
|82.3 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|15.9 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Herndon F
|11.6 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|50.4 FG%
|
5
|J. Furstinger F
|9.7 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.1 APG
|53.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Herndon F
|19 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|J. Furstinger F
|23 PTS
|9 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.3
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|34.6
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|76.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Herndon
|36
|19
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9/13
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|3
|H. Dalton
|32
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/13
|2/7
|0/2
|2
|6
|C. Kelley
|28
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. James
|34
|9
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/15
|0/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|L. Adams
|24
|7
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Herndon
|36
|19
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|9/13
|1/3
|0/1
|2
|3
|H. Dalton
|32
|12
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5/13
|2/7
|0/2
|2
|6
|C. Kelley
|28
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4/6
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. James
|34
|9
|4
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|3/15
|0/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|L. Adams
|24
|7
|4
|5
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|5/5
|1
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Aka Gorski
|18
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/6
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|0
|N. Redding
|6
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Moemeka
|14
|3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|2
|H. Maldonado
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Averbuck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Mueller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|75
|26
|20
|3
|3
|12
|22
|28/58
|9/26
|10/15
|6
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simons
|30
|15
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Jackson
|23
|11
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|1
|S. Logwood
|31
|8
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|D. Kuiper
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|V. Pinchuk
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simons
|30
|15
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Jackson
|23
|11
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/3
|6/8
|0
|1
|S. Logwood
|31
|8
|6
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|3
|D. Kuiper
|25
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|V. Pinchuk
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Furstinger
|25
|23
|9
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|8/13
|1/1
|6/7
|3
|6
|A. Mathis
|24
|8
|5
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|3/5
|1
|4
|C. McNeal
|18
|8
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|M. Maluach
|21
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. MacDougall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Simmons
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mondragon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|85
|31
|19
|6
|2
|6
|14
|29/59
|7/17
|20/26
|9
|22
