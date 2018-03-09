WYO
NMEX

No Text

Furstinger, New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 in MWC Tournament

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 09, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Joe Furstinger scored 15 of his career-high 23 points in the second half and grabbed nine rebounds to help New Mexico beat Wyoming 85-75 on Thursday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

Troy Simons had 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting and Antino Jackson scored 11 for third-seeded New Mexico.

The Lobos (17-14) will play No. 7 seed Utah State, which knocked off second-seeded Boise State, in the semifinals on Friday.

Jackson and Anthony Mathis hit back-to-back 3-pointers to make it 10-1, Furstinger capped a 6-0 spurt that pushed the lead to 13 points with 11 1/2 minutes left in the first half and New Mexico never trailed.

Alan Herndon's dunk with 2:55 to play capped a 10-3 run and pulled No. 6 seed Wyoming (20-13) within 76-73 but Furstinger answered with a 3-point play and the Cowboys missed their final six field-goal attempts as the Lobos closed on a 9-2 run.

Herndon led Wyoming with 19 points.

New Mexico outscored the Cowboys 20-10 from the free-throw line, outrebounded Wyoming 38-27 and committed just seven turnovers.

Key Players
H. Dalton
J. Furstinger
5 F
27.3 Min. Per Game 27.3
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
2.1 Ast. Per Game 2.1
6.8 Reb. Per Game 6.8
45.8 Field Goal % 53.8
40.3 Three Point % 16.7
83.8 Free Throw % 79.5
  Out of bounds turnover on Justin James 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Hayden Dalton 28.0
  Antino Jackson missed 2nd of 2 free throws 28.0
+ 1 Antino Jackson made 1st of 2 free throws 28.0
  Personal foul on Cody Kelley 28.0
  Defensive rebound by Joe Furstinger 31.0
  Justin James missed layup 33.0
  Lost ball turnover on Joe Furstinger, stolen by Louis Adams 38.0
+ 1 Louis Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Louis Adams made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Dane Kuiper 43.0
Team Stats
Points 75 85
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 29-59 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 9-26 (34.6%) 7-17 (41.2%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 20-26 (76.9%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 20 22
Team 1 8
Assists 20 19
Steals 3 6
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 12 6
Fouls 22 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
A. Herndon F
19 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
J. Furstinger F
23 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Wyoming 20-13 354075
home team logo New Mexico 18-14 394685
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Wyoming 20-13 79.9 PPG 38.3 RPG 15.6 APG
home team logo New Mexico 18-14 82.3 PPG 34.6 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
5
A. Herndon F 11.6 PPG 5.7 RPG 2.0 APG 50.4 FG%
5
J. Furstinger F 9.7 PPG 6.8 RPG 2.1 APG 53.3 FG%
Top Scorers
5
A. Herndon F 19 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
5
J. Furstinger F 23 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
48.3 FG% 49.2
34.6 3PT FG% 41.2
66.7 FT% 76.9
Wyoming
Starters
A. Herndon
H. Dalton
C. Kelley
J. James
L. Adams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Herndon 36 19 5 1 0 1 1 3 9/13 1/3 0/1 2 3
H. Dalton 32 12 8 2 0 0 4 1 5/13 2/7 0/2 2 6
C. Kelley 28 11 0 4 0 0 1 4 4/6 3/5 0/0 0 0
J. James 34 9 4 5 2 0 3 1 3/15 0/5 3/4 0 4
L. Adams 24 7 4 5 1 0 2 4 1/2 0/0 5/5 1 3
Bench
A. Aka Gorski
N. Redding
A. Moemeka
H. Maldonado
B. Jones
S. Averbuck
J. Naughton
A. Mueller
H. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Aka Gorski 18 9 0 2 0 0 1 4 3/6 2/5 1/1 0 0
N. Redding 6 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2
A. Moemeka 14 3 3 0 0 2 0 5 1/1 0/0 1/2 1 2
H. Maldonado 8 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Averbuck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Mueller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 75 26 20 3 3 12 22 28/58 9/26 10/15 6 20
New Mexico
Starters
T. Simons
A. Jackson
S. Logwood
D. Kuiper
V. Pinchuk
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Simons 30 15 3 1 2 0 0 1 6/7 2/2 1/2 1 2
A. Jackson 23 11 1 4 2 0 1 3 2/5 1/3 6/8 0 1
S. Logwood 31 8 6 3 1 0 1 2 3/9 0/0 2/2 3 3
D. Kuiper 25 4 4 0 0 0 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 0 4
V. Pinchuk 3 0 2 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
J. Furstinger
A. Mathis
C. McNeal
M. Maluach
C. MacDougall
J. Simmons
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Furstinger 25 23 9 3 0 2 1 2 8/13 1/1 6/7 3 6
A. Mathis 24 8 5 4 0 0 0 2 2/7 1/4 3/5 1 4
C. McNeal 18 8 0 3 1 0 1 1 2/6 2/5 2/2 0 0
M. Maluach 21 8 1 1 0 0 0 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 85 31 19 6 2 6 14 29/59 7/17 20/26 9 22
