Sexton leads Alabama's 2nd-half surge to beat No. 16 Auburn
ST. LOUIS (AP) Auburn's offense was flowing at the end of the first half. Desean Murray hit his third 3-pointer and ripped off five straight points to put the Tigers up 41-31 over the Crimson Tide at halftime.
Then, the Collin Sexton show started.
Sexton scored 31 points and Alabama used a strong second half to defeat No. 16 Auburn 81-63 Friday in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
The Crimson Tide started the second half on a 28-3 run keyed by three consecutive 3s by Sexton. Alabama's surge put the Tigers away early in the half, and the Crimson Tide (19-14) outscored Auburn 50-22 after the break.
''I didn't raise my voice,'' Alabama coach Avery Johnson said. ''I used understandable English, no bad words, and we just talked about how we needed to improve in the second half, and they did it.''
Mustapha Heron led Auburn (25-7) with 18 points, 11 of which came in the first half. Desean Murray scored 15 points, all in the first half. The Tigers moved the ball well on offense and drilled seven 3s in the first half.
By the time halftime arrived, it was all Sexton. The freshman scored 21 second-half points. The performance came after he scored 27 points and hit the game-winning shot against Texas A&M on Thursday.
Auburn's shooting struggles continued. Jared Harper finished 2 of 11 with seven points. Bryce Brown shot 1-for-8 from beyond the arc. The Tigers shot just 24 percent in the second half and 1-for-14 from 3-point range.
''It was a tale of two halves,'' Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said. ''We did what we wanted to do in the first half. At the start of the second half, they came down and flipped the table on us really quickly.''
BIG PICTURE
Alabama: Sexton has been awesome for the Tide all year, but he has especially come alive in the SEC Tournament. His dominance here may already have earned the Tide a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
Auburn: The Tigers are a shell of their midseason selves right now. Auburn's offense looked dynamic in the first half, but the team imploded down the stretch. The Tigers have lost four of their last six games and their NCAA Tournament seed continues to drop.
TOURNEY TEAM?
Alabama came into the SEC Tournament on a five-game losing streak and in danger of falling out of NCAA contention. But after dominating Auburn, the Tide are at 19 wins and have won six ranked games this season. Johnson made his pitch to the committee following the game.
''We feel we have one of the most impressive resumes with any team in the country with all our top-25 wins, quadrant-one wins, winning on a neutral floor, back-to-back games in the SEC Tournament against two outstanding teams that are projected and supposedly already in the tournament,'' he said.
''When we came in this tournament, we had to win games,'' Sexton added.
TAME TIGERS
Auburn spent much of its season either in or around the Top 10 in The Associated Press poll, but the Tigers have encountered shooting slumps at times late in the season. Auburn's underwhelming finish may make them susceptible to an upset in the NCAA Tournament, as Pearl acknowledged postgame.
''We'll see where our draw's going to be, but let's say we're in the 4, 5 area,'' Pearl said. ''I've been a 12 before, and I've beaten the 5. But the most interesting thing about the 5-12 matchups is anything can happen in those matchups.''
UP NEXT
Alabama takes on the winner of Kentucky vs. Georgia in the tournament semifinals Saturday.
Auburn waits to see its postseason fate on Sunday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Alex Reese
|16.0
|Will Macoy missed 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Lawson Schaffer
|29.0
|Lost ball turnover on Mustapha Heron
|1:00
|Traveling violation turnover on Galin Smith
|1:06
|+ 3
|Bryce Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jared Harper
|1:25
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Dazon Ingram missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:34
|Shooting foul on Jared Harper
|1:34
|+ 2
|Mustapha Heron made dunk
|2:01
|Offensive rebound by Mustapha Heron
|2:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|63
|Field Goals
|26-52 (50.0%)
|20-62 (32.3%)
|3-Pointers
|8-22 (36.4%)
|8-33 (24.2%)
|Free Throws
|21-30 (70.0%)
|15-22 (68.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|33
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|35
|23
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|13
|7
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|15
|10
|Fouls
|20
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|50.0
|FG%
|32.3
|
|
|36.4
|3PT FG%
|24.2
|
|
|70.0
|FT%
|68.2
|
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Key
|30
|9
|10
|3
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2/5
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|9
|J. Petty
|31
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/10
|1/8
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Reese
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Johnson Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schaffer
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Giddens
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Fuller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|43
|13
|3
|0
|15
|20
|26/52
|8/22
|21/30
|8
|35
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|34
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/15
|2/4
|4/8
|2
|3
|D. Murray
|29
|15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|3/6
|4/4
|4
|4
|B. Brown
|30
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/12
|1/8
|2/4
|0
|0
|J. Harper
|32
|7
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/11
|1/7
|2/2
|2
|4
|H. Spencer
|19
|3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Heron
|34
|18
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/15
|2/4
|4/8
|2
|3
|D. Murray
|29
|15
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|4/10
|3/6
|4/4
|4
|4
|B. Brown
|30
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4/12
|1/8
|2/4
|0
|0
|J. Harper
|32
|7
|6
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/11
|1/7
|2/2
|2
|4
|H. Spencer
|19
|3
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Okeke
|23
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|3
|D. Mitchell
|18
|3
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Dunbar
|15
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Keim
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|33
|7
|7
|4
|10
|25
|20/62
|8/33
|15/22
|10
|23
-
TROY
GAST26
46
2nd 15:01 ESP3
-
NCAT
HAMP39
52
2nd 19:25
-
RICH
STBON34
41
2nd 17:28 NBCS
-
SAMHOU
SELOU32
38
2nd 19:05 ESP3
-
KENTST
BUFF22
31
1st 3:27 CBSSN
-
PROV
3XAVIER23
34
1st 3:39 FS1
-
TEMPLE
11WICHST6
12
1st 14:49 ESPU
-
KSTATE
9KANSAS6
7
1st 15:26 ESPN
-
19CLEM
1UVA9
9
1st 14:43 ESP2
-
MISSST
13TENN8
7
1st 14:53 SECN
-
VCU
25RI67
76
Final
-
SMU
8CINCY51
61
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF54
80
Final
-
BAMA
16AUBURN81
63
Final
-
USM
MRSHL75
85
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA67
64
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES49
68
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
84
Final
-
UGA
UK49
62
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB65
71
Final
-
WKY
ODU57
49
Final
-
MORGAN
NCCU0
0134.0 O/U
-1.0
8:00pm
-
STLOU
DAVID0
0125.5 O/U
-7.0
8:30pm NBCS
-
SFA
NICHST0
0151.0 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
LAMON
GASOU0
0140.0 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm ESP3
-
NCOLO
MNTNA0
0147.0 O/U
-4.0
8:35pm
-
12UNC
5DUKE0
0156.5 O/U
-4.0
9:00pm ESPN
-
BUTLER
2NOVA0
0149.5 O/U
-8.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UCLA
15ARIZ0
0155.5 O/U
-6.0
9:00pm PACN
-
UCF
21HOU0
0126.5 O/U
-9.0
9:00pm ESPU
-
18WVU
14TXTECH0
0139.5 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm ESP2
-
SDGST
22NEVADA0
0150.0 O/U
-3.0
9:00pm CBSSN
-
GC
UTVALL0
0139.0 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm ESP3
-
EMICH
TOLEDO0
0142.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm
-
ARK
23FLA0
0144.5 O/U
-4.0
9:25pm SECN
-
CSFULL
UCDAV0
0136.5 O/U
-1.0
9:30pm ESPU
-
TEXSO
PVAM0
0160.0 O/U
+3.0
9:30pm
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
USC0
0137.5 O/U
-2.5
11:30pm FS1
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0153.5 O/U
-4.0
11:30pm CBSSN
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0136.0 O/U
-11.0
11:30pm ESP3
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00am ESPU