Mobley, St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 83-77 in A-10 quarters

  • Mar 09, 2018

WASHINGTON (AP) Matt Mobley hit an Atlantic 10 Tournament-record nine 3-pointers and scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half on Friday as St. Bonaventure pulled away for its 13th win in a row, beating Richmond 83-77 in the quarterfinals.

Mobley was 10-of-14 shooting and Courtney Stockard made 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (24-6).

The Bonnies will play either No. 3 seed Davidson or sixth-seeded Saint Louis in the semifinals Saturday.

Mobley hit three 3s in a 74-second span to spark a 15-0 run that gave St. Bonaventure a 47-34 lead with 16 minutes left after a dunk by Stockard. The Bonnies hit 16 of their first 20 second-half shots to take a 17-point lead on Mobley's final 3 with 6:25 to play, but Khwan Fore scored eight points during a 19-4 spurt that pulled seventh-seeded Richmond (12-19) within two after he converted a 3-point play with 1:21 remaining. The Spiders went 0 for 4 from the field from there, while St. Bonaventure made 5 of 8 free throws to seal it.

Fore led Richmond with 25 points and Jacob Gilyard added 18, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range.

Key Players
J. Gilyard
J. Adams
37.1 Min. Per Game 37.1
20.5 Pts. Per Game 20.5
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
44.7 Field Goal % 45.7
37.4 Three Point % 46.5
83.1 Free Throw % 85.1
Team Stats
Points 77 83
Field Goals 23-54 (42.6%) 29-50 (58.0%)
3-Pointers 12-29 (41.4%) 13-25 (52.0%)
Free Throws 19-24 (79.2%) 12-23 (52.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 6 6
Defensive 20 20
Team 5 2
Assists 14 17
Steals 6 7
Blocks 0 5
Turnovers 13 11
Fouls 18 21
Technicals 0 0
K. Fore G
25 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
M. Mobley G
29 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
away team logo Richmond 12-20 324577
home team logo St. Bonaventure 25-6 325183
Capital One Arena Washington, DC
away team logo Richmond 12-20 71.6 PPG 32.2 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 25-6 78.0 PPG 38.8 RPG 14.1 APG
2
K. Fore G 10.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 2.6 APG 47.2 FG%
2
M. Mobley G 18.2 PPG 5.1 RPG 2.5 APG 41.9 FG%
2
K. Fore G 25 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
2
M. Mobley G 29 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
42.6 FG% 58.0
41.4 3PT FG% 52.0
79.2 FT% 52.2
Richmond
St. Bonaventure
