Mobley, St. Bonaventure beat Richmond 83-77 in A-10 quarters
WASHINGTON (AP) Matt Mobley hit an Atlantic 10 Tournament-record nine 3-pointers and scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half on Friday as St. Bonaventure pulled away for its 13th win in a row, beating Richmond 83-77 in the quarterfinals.
Mobley was 10-of-14 shooting and Courtney Stockard made 8 of 9 from the field and finished with 19 points, five assists and three steals for No. 2 seed St. Bonaventure (24-6).
The Bonnies will play either No. 3 seed Davidson or sixth-seeded Saint Louis in the semifinals Saturday.
Mobley hit three 3s in a 74-second span to spark a 15-0 run that gave St. Bonaventure a 47-34 lead with 16 minutes left after a dunk by Stockard. The Bonnies hit 16 of their first 20 second-half shots to take a 17-point lead on Mobley's final 3 with 6:25 to play, but Khwan Fore scored eight points during a 19-4 spurt that pulled seventh-seeded Richmond (12-19) within two after he converted a 3-point play with 1:21 remaining. The Spiders went 0 for 4 from the field from there, while St. Bonaventure made 5 of 8 free throws to seal it.
Fore led Richmond with 25 points and Jacob Gilyard added 18, hitting 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.1
|Min. Per Game
|37.1
|20.5
|Pts. Per Game
|20.5
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.6
|Reb. Per Game
|3.6
|44.7
|Field Goal %
|45.7
|37.4
|Three Point %
|46.5
|83.1
|Free Throw %
|85.1
|Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin
|0.0
|Khwan Fore missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|LaDarien Griffin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|LaDarien Griffin missed 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Julius Johnson
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by LaDarien Griffin
|6.0
|Nick Sherod missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Adams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Jaylen Adams made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Julius Johnson
|14.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaylen Adams
|15.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|83
|Field Goals
|23-54 (42.6%)
|29-50 (58.0%)
|3-Pointers
|12-29 (41.4%)
|13-25 (52.0%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|12-23 (52.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|28
|Offensive
|6
|6
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|14
|17
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|0
|5
|Turnovers
|13
|11
|Fouls
|18
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Richmond 12-20
|71.6 PPG
|32.2 RPG
|15.2 APG
|St. Bonaventure 25-6
|78.0 PPG
|38.8 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|42.6
|FG%
|58.0
|
|
|41.4
|3PT FG%
|52.0
|
|
|79.2
|FT%
|52.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Fore
|40
|25
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/11
|1/4
|10/14
|3
|3
|J. Gilyard
|38
|18
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5/7
|5/7
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Buckingham
|32
|12
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|5
|G. Golden
|33
|9
|9
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/13
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|6
|N. Sherod
|37
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Fore
|40
|25
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|4
|7/11
|1/4
|10/14
|3
|3
|J. Gilyard
|38
|18
|1
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|5/7
|5/7
|3/4
|0
|1
|D. Buckingham
|32
|12
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|4/4
|0
|5
|G. Golden
|33
|9
|9
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4/13
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|6
|N. Sherod
|37
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/10
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|15
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Cayo
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Friendshuh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kirby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Madrid-Andrews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Ford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gaitley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Kulju
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Schneider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Verbinskis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|77
|26
|14
|6
|0
|13
|18
|23/54
|12/29
|19/24
|6
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mobley
|40
|29
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|10/14
|9/13
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Stockard
|30
|19
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8/9
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Ikpeze
|20
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|J. Adams
|40
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|I. Taqqee
|26
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Mobley
|40
|29
|3
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|10/14
|9/13
|0/0
|0
|3
|C. Stockard
|30
|19
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|1
|8/9
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Ikpeze
|20
|9
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|3
|J. Adams
|40
|5
|3
|6
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/7
|0/4
|3/4
|0
|3
|I. Taqqee
|26
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Griffin
|29
|17
|11
|1
|1
|3
|1
|4
|5/6
|0/0
|7/14
|6
|5
|N. Kaputo
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Brockington
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ayeni
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Galatio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ngalakulondi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|26
|17
|7
|5
|11
|21
|29/50
|13/25
|12/23
|6
|20
