Shamet, No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81

  • Mar 09, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Landry Shamet scored 24 points, Rashard Kelly had 16 and No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

The Shockers (25-6) also got a strong performance from their reserves, including 13 points from Austin Reaves. Next up is the winner of the Houston-Central Florida game.

Quinto Rose led Temple (17-15) with 25 points. Shizz Alston and Josh Brown each had 15 points for the Owls, who didn't have enough depth to keep pace with Wichita State in the final four minutes.

The Shockers were clinging to a 63-61 lead with eight minutes to play when Reaves, fellow reserve Markis McDuffie and Kelly powered a key 13-3 run. The three combined for 11 points in the surge and helped cool off Rose while leading Wichita State to a 76-64 advantage with just over four minutes remaining.

Shaquille Morris made two foul shots to put the Shockers up 55-45 early in the second half, but the Owls rallied behind Rose. The sophomore guard scored 12 of his team's next 14 points to cut the deficit to 61-59 with 9:10 left. That was as close as Temple could get in the second half.

The Owls closed to 78-75 on a three-point play by freshman J.P. Moorman with 2:23 to go, but Wichita State made 10 free throws in the final two minutes and played just enough defense to seal the win.

BIG PICTURE

Temple: The Owls had some nice early season wins - Wisconsin, Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina - but need to take the next step in the conference season. The Owls were only 8-10 in AAC play.

Wichita State: The Shockers are aching for a rematch with top-seeded Cincinnati, but first they'll have to get past the winner of the Houston-UCF game and they've struggled with both. Houston handed Wichita State its worst loss of the season, and UCF took the Shockers to overtime before losing in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Wichita State will need another good night from its reserves to reach the finals.

Key Players
J. Brown
1 G
L. Shamet
11 G
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
14.6 Pts. Per Game 14.6
5.2 Ast. Per Game 5.2
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
41.3 Field Goal % 49.7
39.7 Three Point % 45.5
71.9 Free Throw % 84.0
  Defensive rebound by Rauno Nurger 2.0
  Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Obi Enechionyia 6.0
  Josh Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Shaquille Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws 12.0
  Shaquille Morris missed 1st of 2 free throws 12.0
  Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Shaquille Morris 12.0
  Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 14.0
+ 1 Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws 19.0
+ 1 Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws 19.0
Team Stats
Points 81 89
Field Goals 27-53 (50.9%) 26-54 (48.1%)
3-Pointers 11-24 (45.8%) 9-23 (39.1%)
Free Throws 16-21 (76.2%) 28-37 (75.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 38
Offensive 2 10
Defensive 18 21
Team 5 7
Assists 13 15
Steals 7 7
Blocks 0 0
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 29 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
Q. Rose G
25 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
11
L. Shamet G
24 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Temple 17-15 364581
home team logo 11 Wichita State 25-6 424789
O/U 146.0, WICHST -11.5
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Temple 17-15 70.0 PPG 37.8 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 11 Wichita State 25-6 83.1 PPG 44.4 RPG 18.8 APG
Key Players
13
Q. Rose G 14.7 PPG 4.4 RPG 2.3 APG 43.6 FG%
11
L. Shamet G 14.6 PPG 3.2 RPG 5.2 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
13
Q. Rose G 25 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
11
L. Shamet G 24 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
50.9 FG% 48.1
45.8 3PT FG% 39.1
76.2 FT% 75.7
Temple
Starters
Q. Rose
J. Brown
S. Alston Jr.
E. Aflakpui
O. Enechionyia
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Q. Rose 34 25 1 2 1 0 1 2 8/17 2/6 7/9 0 1
J. Brown 34 15 5 3 1 0 5 4 5/7 3/4 2/3 0 5
S. Alston Jr. 35 15 2 4 3 0 3 1 5/12 4/8 1/2 0 2
E. Aflakpui 22 6 3 0 0 0 0 4 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 2
O. Enechionyia 18 3 1 1 0 0 0 4 1/3 0/1 1/2 1 0
Bench
J. Moorman II
N. Pierre-Louis
D. Moore
D. Perry
T. Lowe
A. Nunez de Carvalho
A. Moore II
S. Leonard
J. Hamilton
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Moorman II 27 8 3 1 1 0 0 5 3/6 1/4 1/1 0 3
N. Pierre-Louis 14 5 3 1 1 0 0 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 3
D. Moore 5 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 1
D. Perry 9 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
T. Lowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Nunez de Carvalho - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Moore II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Leonard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 198 81 20 13 7 0 11 29 27/53 11/24 16/21 2 18
Wichita State
Starters
L. Shamet
R. Kelly
S. Morris
C. Frankamp
Z. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Shamet 34 24 4 4 1 0 3 4 8/10 6/8 2/2 0 4
R. Kelly 31 16 7 4 1 0 2 2 6/8 0/0 4/5 2 5
S. Morris 30 10 8 2 3 0 1 2 2/8 0/2 6/9 2 6
C. Frankamp 23 9 3 2 1 0 0 3 4/11 0/4 1/1 1 2
Z. Brown 23 3 1 2 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/3 0/2 1 0
Bench
A. Reaves
M. McDuffie
D. Willis Jr.
R. Nurger
C. Keyser
B. Barney
K. Malone
R. Brown
B. Bush
S. Haynes-Jones
J. Herrs
A. Midtgaard
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Reaves 19 13 4 1 0 0 3 1 2/5 1/3 8/10 2 2
M. McDuffie 17 7 0 0 0 0 2 1 2/6 0/2 3/4 0 0
D. Willis Jr. 11 7 3 0 1 0 0 0 1/3 1/1 4/4 2 1
R. Nurger 9 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Keyser 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Barney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Malone - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bush - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Haynes-Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Herrs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Midtgaard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 89 31 15 7 0 12 19 26/54 9/23 28/37 10 21
NCAA BB Scores