Shamet, No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Landry Shamet scored 24 points, Rashard Kelly had 16 and No. 11 Wichita State beat Temple 89-81 on Friday night in the quarterfinals of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
The Shockers (25-6) also got a strong performance from their reserves, including 13 points from Austin Reaves. Next up is the winner of the Houston-Central Florida game.
Quinto Rose led Temple (17-15) with 25 points. Shizz Alston and Josh Brown each had 15 points for the Owls, who didn't have enough depth to keep pace with Wichita State in the final four minutes.
The Shockers were clinging to a 63-61 lead with eight minutes to play when Reaves, fellow reserve Markis McDuffie and Kelly powered a key 13-3 run. The three combined for 11 points in the surge and helped cool off Rose while leading Wichita State to a 76-64 advantage with just over four minutes remaining.
Shaquille Morris made two foul shots to put the Shockers up 55-45 early in the second half, but the Owls rallied behind Rose. The sophomore guard scored 12 of his team's next 14 points to cut the deficit to 61-59 with 9:10 left. That was as close as Temple could get in the second half.
The Owls closed to 78-75 on a three-point play by freshman J.P. Moorman with 2:23 to go, but Wichita State made 10 free throws in the final two minutes and played just enough defense to seal the win.
BIG PICTURE
Temple: The Owls had some nice early season wins - Wisconsin, Clemson, Auburn, South Carolina - but need to take the next step in the conference season. The Owls were only 8-10 in AAC play.
Wichita State: The Shockers are aching for a rematch with top-seeded Cincinnati, but first they'll have to get past the winner of the Houston-UCF game and they've struggled with both. Houston handed Wichita State its worst loss of the season, and UCF took the Shockers to overtime before losing in the second-to-last game of the regular season. Wichita State will need another good night from its reserves to reach the finals.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|14.6
|Pts. Per Game
|14.6
|5.2
|Ast. Per Game
|5.2
|3.2
|Reb. Per Game
|3.2
|41.3
|Field Goal %
|49.7
|39.7
|Three Point %
|45.5
|71.9
|Free Throw %
|84.0
|Defensive rebound by Rauno Nurger
|2.0
|Quinton Rose missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Obi Enechionyia
|6.0
|Josh Brown missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Shaquille Morris made 2nd of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Shaquille Morris missed 1st of 2 free throws
|12.0
|Personal foul on Nate Pierre-Louis
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Shaquille Morris
|12.0
|Shizz Alston Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|14.0
|+ 1
|Austin Reaves made 2nd of 2 free throws
|19.0
|+ 1
|Austin Reaves made 1st of 2 free throws
|19.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|89
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|26-54 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|11-24 (45.8%)
|9-23 (39.1%)
|Free Throws
|16-21 (76.2%)
|28-37 (75.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|38
|Offensive
|2
|10
|Defensive
|18
|21
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|13
|15
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|29
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Temple 17-15
|70.0 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.8 APG
|11 Wichita State 25-6
|83.1 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|18.8 APG
|
|50.9
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|45.8
|3PT FG%
|39.1
|
|
|76.2
|FT%
|75.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|34
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/17
|2/6
|7/9
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|34
|15
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|2/3
|0
|5
|S. Alston Jr.
|35
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|4/8
|1/2
|0
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|22
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|O. Enechionyia
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Rose
|34
|25
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8/17
|2/6
|7/9
|0
|1
|J. Brown
|34
|15
|5
|3
|1
|0
|5
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|2/3
|0
|5
|S. Alston Jr.
|35
|15
|2
|4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|5/12
|4/8
|1/2
|0
|2
|E. Aflakpui
|22
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|O. Enechionyia
|18
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Moorman II
|27
|8
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3/6
|1/4
|1/1
|0
|3
|N. Pierre-Louis
|14
|5
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Moore
|5
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|1
|D. Perry
|9
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|T. Lowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Nunez de Carvalho
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Moore II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Leonard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|198
|81
|20
|13
|7
|0
|11
|29
|27/53
|11/24
|16/21
|2
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shamet
|34
|24
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/10
|6/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Kelly
|31
|16
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|5
|S. Morris
|30
|10
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|6/9
|2
|6
|C. Frankamp
|23
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|Z. Brown
|23
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Shamet
|34
|24
|4
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|8/10
|6/8
|2/2
|0
|4
|R. Kelly
|31
|16
|7
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|4/5
|2
|5
|S. Morris
|30
|10
|8
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2/8
|0/2
|6/9
|2
|6
|C. Frankamp
|23
|9
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/11
|0/4
|1/1
|1
|2
|Z. Brown
|23
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reaves
|19
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/3
|8/10
|2
|2
|M. McDuffie
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|0
|D. Willis Jr.
|11
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|4/4
|2
|1
|R. Nurger
|9
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Keyser
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Barney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Malone
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bush
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Haynes-Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Herrs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Midtgaard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|89
|31
|15
|7
|0
|12
|19
|26/54
|9/23
|28/37
|10
|21
-
LAMON
GASOU49
57
2nd 51.0 ESP3
-
MORGAN
NCCU55
60
2nd 7:59
-
NCOLO
MNTNA70
71
2nd 5:28
-
SFA
NICHST51
37
2nd 12:08 ESP3
-
STLOU
DAVID44
59
2nd 11:48 NBCS
-
SDGST
22NEVADA55
27
2nd 18:52 CBSSN
-
EMICH
TOLEDO34
37
2nd 16:28
-
GC
UTVALL48
31
2nd 16:00 ESP3
-
UCLA
15ARIZ30
33
2nd 18:31 PACN
-
CSFULL
UCDAV21
26
1st 1:41 ESPU
-
18WVU
14TXTECH17
23
1st 6:17 ESP2
-
12UNC
5DUKE24
19
1st 5:31 ESPN
-
UCF
21HOU18
32
1st 3:51 ESPU
-
ARK
23FLA22
29
1st 4:30 SECN
-
BUTLER
2NOVA25
44
1st 0.0 FS1
-
TEXSO
PVAM34
32
1st 0.0
-
VCU
25RI67
76
Final
-
SMU
8CINCY51
61
Final
-
TEXST
LALAF54
80
Final
-
BAMA
16AUBURN81
63
Final
-
USM
MRSHL75
85
Final
-
MEMP
TULSA67
64
Final
-
GMASON
STJOES49
68
Final
-
APPST
TXARL68
84
Final
-
UGA
UK49
62
Final
-
STHRN
ARKPB65
71
Final
-
WKY
ODU57
49
Final
-
RICH
STBON77
83
Final
-
SAMHOU
SELOU79
89
Final
-
TROY
GAST51
73
Final
-
NCAT
HAMP86
96
Final
-
PROV
3XAVIER75
72
Final/OT
-
KENTST
BUFF61
78
Final
-
MISSST
13TENN59
62
Final
-
19CLEM
1UVA58
64
Final
-
KSTATE
9KANSAS67
83
Final
-
TEMPLE
11WICHST81
89
Final
-
SUTAH
EWASH0
0145.5 O/U
-7.5
11:05pm
-
OREG
USC0
0138.0 O/U
-2.5
11:30pm FS1
-
SEATTLE
NMEXST0
0135.5 O/U
-11.0
11:30pm ESP3
-
UTAHST
NMEX0
0153.5 O/U
-3.5
11:30pm CBSSN
-
UCIRV
UCSB0
0135.5 O/U
-2.5
12:00am ESPU