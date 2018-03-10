UCF
No. 21 Houston routs UCF in AAC Tournament quarterfinal

  • STATS AP
  • Mar 10, 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Houston was determined not to repeat its recent failures in the American Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Cougars used a dominant performance against UCF to erase the sting of two consecutive first-round losses.

Galen Robinson scored 18 points, Rob Gray had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds, and No. 21 Houston beat UCF 84-56 on Friday night.

''We went 0-2 in this game the last two years, and we wanted to make sure that didn't happen again,'' Gray said. ''We wanted to come out and hit them in the mouth first, and not let up for 40 minutes. That's what we tried to do, and now we're on to the next round.''

The third-seeded Cougars (25-6) will play 11th-ranked and second-seeded Wichita State (25-6) in Saturday's semifinal round.

Devin Davis had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars, who held a 37-28 edge in rebounds and scored 20 points off the Knights' 11 turnovers. Armoni Brooks and Corey Davis Jr. each scored 10 points.

''We remember what happened last year, and the year before,'' Davis said. ''So it was all about preparation coming in. We had intense practices, making sure everyone was locked in for 40 minutes. It made a difference.''

B.J. Taylor scored 20 points for UCF, and Ceasar DeJesus had 10.

The Cougars led almost the entire game, smothering the Knights defensively and outhustling them at the other end. The Knights (19-13) never got closer than eight points in the second half.

The Cougars had a 37-28 rebounding advantage and held a 20-6 edge in points off turnovers.

Houston's 84 points were the most scored against UCF this season.

''Houston's a very good team, and they have so many guys capable of making shots, and they did,'' UCF coach Johnny Dawkins said. ''You have to tip your hat to what they were able to do. It's a credit to them for keeping their foot on the gas for 40 minutes.''

Davis scored 10 points in the first six minutes and had 14 points on 6-for-6 shooting by halftime as Houston went ahead 40-27. Armoni Brooks had eight points, including a pair of 3-pointers, in the first 20 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars have won nine of their last 10 games. Houston has held a rebounding edge in all but five games this season and should have an advantage on the boards against smaller Wichita State.

UCF: The Knights are hoping for an NIT bid. They already are looking forward to next season, when guard Chance McSpadden and Aubrey Dawkins, son of coach Johnny Dawkins, are expected to return. Both missed this season with injuries. Also returning will be 7-foot-6 center Tacko Fall, who missed half of this season with a shoulder injury.

UP NEXT:

Houston: Faces Wichita State. The Cougars and the Shockers split their regular-season meetings.

UCF: Awaits word on a possible NIT berth.

---

More AP college basketball: https://collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
A. Davis
3 F
R. Gray
32 G
31.0 Min. Per Game 31.0
18.1 Pts. Per Game 18.1
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
3.2 Reb. Per Game 3.2
43.6 Field Goal % 46.2
33.0 Three Point % 34.3
68.9 Free Throw % 80.5
  Defensive rebound by Mike Adewunmi 2.0
  Nathan Laing missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 2 Galen Robinson Jr. made layup 14.0
  Defensive rebound by Armoni Brooks 41.0
  Rokas Ulvydas missed layup 43.0
  Offensive rebound by Rokas Ulvydas 48.0
  Djordjije Mumin missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Armoni Brooks made jump shot 1:03
+ 2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup 1:34
+ 2 Galen Robinson Jr. made layup, assist by Armoni Brooks 1:43
  Lost ball turnover on Djordjije Mumin, stolen by Gabe Grant 1:48
Team Stats
Points 56 84
Field Goals 19-57 (33.3%) 33-57 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 11-17 (64.7%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 37
Offensive 9 4
Defensive 16 30
Team 3 3
Assists 7 11
Steals 2 6
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 11 7
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
B. Taylor G
20 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
25
G. Robinson Jr. G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 19-13 272956
home team logo 21 Houston 25-6 404484
O/U 126.5, HOU -9.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
O/U 126.5, HOU -9.0
Amway Center Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 19-13 62.9 PPG 38.1 RPG 10.7 APG
home team logo 21 Houston 25-6 78.0 PPG 42.5 RPG 15.4 APG
Key Players
1
B. Taylor G 15.6 PPG 2.0 RPG 3.3 APG 39.5 FG%
25
G. Robinson Jr. G 4.2 PPG 2.2 RPG 3.7 APG 43.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Taylor G 20 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
25
G. Robinson Jr. G 18 PTS 1 REB 2 AST
33.3 FG% 57.9
35.0 3PT FG% 25.0
64.7 FT% 70.0
UCF
Starters
B. Taylor
C. DeJesus
D. Griffin
A. Davis
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Taylor 34 20 2 2 1 0 2 3 7/16 3/6 3/4 1 1
C. DeJesus 34 10 3 1 0 0 0 1 4/12 1/2 1/2 0 3
D. Griffin 32 9 4 0 0 0 2 0 3/8 3/6 0/1 2 2
A. Davis 30 6 3 4 1 0 3 4 2/7 0/3 2/4 1 2
C. Brown 23 5 8 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 1/2 3 5
Bench
M. Douglas
T. Allen
N. Laing
D. Mumin
R. Ulvydas
C. McSpadden
B. Stephenson
A. Catotti
T. Morse
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Douglas 15 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 0 0
T. Allen 22 2 4 0 0 0 0 5 0/3 0/0 2/2 1 3
N. Laing 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Mumin 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Ulvydas 6 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Stephenson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Morse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 56 25 7 2 1 11 19 19/57 7/20 11/17 9 16
Houston
Starters
G. Robinson Jr.
R. Gray
D. Davis
C. Davis Jr.
B. Brady
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Robinson Jr. 32 18 1 2 2 0 4 2 7/9 0/0 4/6 0 1
R. Gray 36 17 5 6 1 0 0 0 7/15 0/5 3/5 1 4
D. Davis 26 16 7 2 0 1 0 3 6/8 0/0 4/6 1 6
C. Davis Jr. 31 10 4 0 0 1 1 3 4/9 2/6 0/0 0 4
B. Brady 8 3 1 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 1/1 0 1
Bench
A. Brooks
F. White Jr.
N. Zanna
C. Harris Jr.
M. Adewunmi
G. Grant
W. VanBeck
V. Sangoyomi
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Brooks 21 10 5 1 1 1 0 0 4/7 2/5 0/0 0 5
F. White Jr. 23 6 7 0 0 1 0 2 2/4 0/0 2/2 1 6
N. Zanna 16 4 3 0 0 0 2 4 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 2
C. Harris Jr. 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Adewunmi 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
G. Grant 4 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. VanBeck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Sangoyomi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Broodo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 84 34 11 6 4 7 19 33/57 4/16 14/20 4 30
