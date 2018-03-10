UTAHST
NMEX

No Text

First-half run helps New Mexico beat Utah St. in MW tourney

  • STATS AP
  Mar 10, 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) Troy Simons scored 17 points, Joe Furstinger and Sam Logwood added 16 apiece and New Mexico beat Utah State 83-68 on Friday night in the Mountain West Conference Tournament.

The third-seeded Lobos will play No. 5 seed San Diego State in the championship game on Sunday. New Mexico (19-14), which has won seven in a row, beat the Aztecs 79-75 in the only regular-season matchup between the teams this season.

Utah State (17-17) went without a field goal for more than eight minutes and was scoreless for nearly seven as New Mexico used a 24-2 run to take a 14-point lead late in the first half. Furstinger hit two jumpers in an 8-0 run to open the second half and give the Lobos a 45-25 lead and a dunk by Makuach Maluach pushed the lead to 23 with 15 1/2 minutes to play. The Aggies used an 11-2 run to trim their deficit to 77-68 with 1:51 left, but got no closer.

Sam Merrill had 17 points and Koby McEwen scored 16 for No. 7 seed Utah State.

New Mexico shot 52 percent (28 of 54) from the field and outscored the Aggies 20-13 from the free-throw line.

Key Players
S. Merrill
3 G
J. Furstinger
5 F
27.2 Min. Per Game 27.2
10.2 Pts. Per Game 10.2
2.2 Ast. Per Game 2.2
6.9 Reb. Per Game 6.9
50.4 Field Goal % 55.0
46.4 Three Point % 16.7
84.9 Free Throw % 80.2
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 3.0
  Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
+ 3 Antino Jackson made 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
  Defensive rebound by New Mexico 46.0
  Sam Merrill missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
+ 1 Antino Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 55.0
  Antino Jackson missed 1st of 2 free throws 55.0
  Personal foul on Dwayne Brown Jr. 55.0
  Turnover on Koby McEwen 1:19
  Offensive foul on Koby McEwen 1:19
+ 1 Antino Jackson made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:26
Team Stats
Points 68 83
Field Goals 24-57 (42.1%) 28-54 (51.9%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 7-24 (29.2%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 20-25 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 30
Offensive 5 4
Defensive 21 26
Team 2 0
Assists 13 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 14 13
Fouls 24 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
S. Merrill G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
31
T. Simons G
17 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Utah State 17-17 254368
home team logo New Mexico 19-14 374683
O/U 153.5, NMEX -4.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
O/U 153.5, NMEX -4.0
Thomas & Mack Center Paradise, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Utah State 17-17 73.2 PPG 36.1 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo New Mexico 19-14 82.4 PPG 34.8 RPG 15.9 APG
Key Players
3
S. Merrill G 16.3 PPG 3.3 RPG 3.1 APG 50.4 FG%
31
T. Simons G 9.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 1.5 APG 39.3 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. Merrill G 17 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
31
T. Simons G 17 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
42.1 FG% 51.9
29.2 3PT FG% 29.2
81.3 FT% 80.0
Utah State
Starters
S. Merrill
K. McEwen
J. Pearre
Q. Taylor
D. Brown Jr.
Starters
S. Merrill
K. McEwen
J. Pearre
Q. Taylor
D. Brown Jr.
Bench
D. Henson
D. Brito
A. Dargenton
A. Porter
C. Ainge
J. Bean
D. Isby
B. Miller
T. Larson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Henson 13 3 5 0 0 0 1 2 1/2 1/2 0/0 2 3
D. Brito 25 2 3 1 0 1 1 1 1/7 0/2 0/0 0 3
A. Dargenton 7 0 0 1 0 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Porter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ainge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bean - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Isby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Miller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Larson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 68 26 13 4 1 14 24 24/57 7/24 13/16 5 21
New Mexico
Starters
T. Simons
J. Furstinger
S. Logwood
A. Jackson
A. Mathis
Starters
T. Simons
J. Furstinger
S. Logwood
A. Jackson
A. Mathis
Bench
C. McNeal
M. Maluach
D. Kuiper
V. Pinchuk
C. MacDougall
J. Simmons
M. Vail
M. Mondragon
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. McNeal 21 10 3 2 1 0 2 2 4/8 2/5 0/0 0 3
M. Maluach 21 9 3 1 0 1 1 3 4/5 0/1 1/1 0 3
D. Kuiper 26 7 5 1 1 0 0 0 2/6 1/4 2/3 0 5
V. Pinchuk 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. MacDougall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Simmons - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondragon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 30 13 7 3 13 17 28/54 7/24 20/25 4 26
NCAA BB Scores