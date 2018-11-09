No. 15 Virginia Tech tops Gardner-Webb 87-59 in opener
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Isaiah Wilkins only found out on Monday that he would play rather than redshirt this season. The baby-faced 18-year-old freshman ended up playing a critical role in No. 15 Virginia Tech's season opener.
Wilkins, the 10th-youngest player in Division 1, scored 21 points as the Hokies fended off an early challenge from Gardner-Webb and went on to win 87-59 on Friday night.
''It was definitely an eye-opener,'' Wilkins said of his first regular-season game. ''The pace is much, much, much different than high school. It's more upbeat - I like it.''
Coach Buzz Williams certainly didn't regret his last-minute decision not to redshirt Wilkins, who came off the bench to play 27 minutes and shot 7 of 10 from the field, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
''In many respects I thought he saved us tonight,'' Williams said, adding: ''He's smart and he has a feel for how to play.''
Nickeil Alexander-Walker also scored 21 points and Kerry Blackshear Jr. added 14 for the Hokies, who allowed Gardner-Webb to keep it close until after halftime.
Nate Johnson scored 17 points to lead the Runnin' Bulldogs (0-2), who crept within four points less than five minutes into the second half. Virginia Tech responded with an 8-0 run and then pulled away.
''I thought we struggled,'' Williams said. ''I thought we would play much better.''
Gardner-Webb shot 52 percent in the first half to Virginia Tech's 40 percent but trailed 43-33 at the break, thanks in part to 14 turnovers that led to 12 points for the Hokies. Gardner-Webb finished with 29 turnovers.
''I just think they tightened things up defensively,'' Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft said. ''We struggled to get shots. I was really impressed with them defensively - the motor that they play with.''
The Hokies had five players finish in double figures and totaled 16 steals in the second-ever meeting between the schools. Virginia Tech also won in 2008.
Alexander-Walker said the Hokies can take a lesson from the Runnin' Bulldogs' brief second-half comeback.
''We have to be the aggressor at all times,'' he said. ''Now that we have a target on our back, we have to respond better.''
BIG PICTURE
Virginia Tech: The Hokies were ranked in the AP preseason poll for the first time since 2010, and their preseason ranking was the highest in school history. Before the game, Virginia Tech unveiled a banner honoring its NCAA Tournament bid last season. Williams' team reached the tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 1985-86.
Gardner-Webb: The Big South school will face two other Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest, during a 12-day stretch next month. The Runnin' Bulldogs were picked sixth in the preseason Big South poll.
UP NEXT
Virginia Tech: Faces Ball State on Thursday in the Charleston Classic. The Hokies won't play at home again until Nov. 24 against St. Francis (Pennsylvania).
Gardner-Webb: At Furman on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by Justin Jenkins
|2.0
|Jose Perez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Ahmed Hill
|7.0
|+ 1
|Jose Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Jose Perez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Jose Perez missed 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Wabissa Bede
|34.0
|Offensive rebound by Gardner-Webb
|34.0
|Justin Jenkins missed 3-pt. jump shot
|35.0
|+ 3
|Isaiah Wilkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jonathan Kabongo
|48.0
|Bad pass turnover on Nate Johnson, stolen by Wabissa Bede
|56.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|87
|Field Goals
|21-45 (46.7%)
|32-63 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-21 (52.4%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|33
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|20
|20
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|11
|20
|Steals
|3
|16
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|29
|20
|Fouls
|21
|25
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Gardner-Webb 0-2
|57.0 PPG
|39 RPG
|12.0 APG
|15 Virginia Tech 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Key Players
|
10
|N. Johnson G
|5.0 PPG
|0.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
00
|I. Wilkins G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Johnson G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|I. Wilkins G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|52.4
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Johnson
|33
|17
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|7/12
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|0
|D. Efianayi
|31
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|2/6
|0
|5
|J. Perez
|21
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|E. Jamison
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|C. Turner
|20
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Johnson
|33
|17
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|7/12
|3/7
|0/1
|1
|0
|D. Efianayi
|31
|12
|5
|0
|0
|1
|6
|3
|4/10
|2/4
|2/6
|0
|5
|J. Perez
|21
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3
|2/4
|0/2
|5/6
|0
|4
|E. Jamison
|23
|3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1/4
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|5
|C. Turner
|20
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Laster
|17
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|3/4
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|L. Dufeal
|13
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Miller
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Cornwall
|20
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Jenkins
|16
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0/3
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|1
|E. Valdez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Alston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bryant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|22
|11
|3
|5
|29
|21
|21/45
|6/21
|11/21
|2
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|34
|21
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
|8/15
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|5
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|18
|14
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6/10
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|2
|A. Hill
|34
|11
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Robinson
|28
|11
|2
|8
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|6/8
|2
|0
|T. Outlaw
|23
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|34
|21
|6
|5
|4
|1
|3
|3
|8/15
|1/4
|4/4
|1
|5
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|18
|14
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|6/10
|1/1
|1/1
|2
|2
|A. Hill
|34
|11
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5/10
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|5
|J. Robinson
|28
|11
|2
|8
|3
|0
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|6/8
|2
|0
|T. Outlaw
|23
|5
|6
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2/5
|1/3
|0/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Wilkins
|27
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|7/10
|5/7
|2/2
|2
|1
|W. Bede
|16
|2
|2
|3
|4
|0
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/2
|0/2
|0
|2
|P. Horne
|17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Kabongo
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|87
|29
|20
|16
|3
|20
|25
|32/63
|10/25
|13/19
|9
|20
-
UOP
7NEVADA48
72
2nd 6:35 ESP3
-
PVAM
SNCLRA55
35
2nd 10:45
-
SDCC
CALBPTST67
81
2nd 2:23
-
UTVALL
BYU46
48
2nd 8:35
-
USD
UCDAV68
51
2nd 5:20
-
SIMPU
SACST42
62
2nd 6:50
-
YALE
CAL18
9
1st 7:28 ESPU
-
LNGBCH
21UCLA30
24
1st 6:00 PACN
-
DREXEL
EMICH62
66
Final
-
MLLGN
MTSU70
102
Final
-
BVU
NEBOM58
94
Final
-
UAVPN
CSBAK75
111
Final
-
INDST
WISGB78
74
Final
-
WICHST
PROV83
80
Final
-
BGREEN
STJOHN80
84
Final
-
TOLEDO
OAK87
86
Final
-
PEID
MERCER52
105
Final
-
VMI
PITT55
94
Final
-
STNFRD
NCWILM72
59
Final
-
DESALES
PRINCE51
85
Final
-
NH
UMASS75
104
Final
-
GWEBB
15VATECH59
87
Final
-
DTROIT
TEMPLE67
83
Final
-
MORGAN
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FDU
RUT55
90
Final
-
NCCU
22CLEM51
71
Final
-
SILL
2UK59
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
MIAMI62
83
Final
-
LONGWD
RICH63
58
Final
-
AMER
GMASON78
75
Final/OT
-
CHARSO
FLA46
76
Final
-
CHIST
CMICH60
101
Final
-
8UNC
ELON116
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
SC83
81
Final
-
LALAF
6TENN65
87
Final
-
UVM
BU78
72
Final
-
MNMTH
COLG74
87
Final
-
DART
DAVID76
79
Final
-
ARK
TEXAS71
73
Final/OT
-
NKY
NILL88
85
Final/2OT
-
HAMP
VCU57
69
Final
-
MIZZOU
IOWAST59
76
Final
-
NEAST
HARV81
71
Final
-
UNF
PSU72
87
Final
-
ODU
STJOES64
79
Final
-
BROWN
LIU81
83
Final
-
LAMAR
GATECH69
88
Final
-
JAXST
SAMFORD72
92
Final
-
PEAY
18MISSST67
95
Final
-
CSTCAR
CAMP85
75
Final
-
JWUCO
FIU47
117
Final
-
MOUNT
HOFSTRA61
79
Final
-
NJTECH
BING74
57
Final
-
WILCAR
SELOU57
78
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC83
113
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW49
63
Final
-
NCGRN
23LSU91
97
Final
-
AF
TEXST57
67
Final
-
MONST
IND35
80
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN55
79
Final
-
FURMAN
LOYCHI60
58
Final
-
RICE
PENN76
92
Final
-
SW
ORAL62
79
Final
-
ROBERT
MOST60
74
Final
-
KENSAW
12KSTATE41
56
Final
-
JMAD
ECU73
72
Final
-
ALBANY
IONA68
72
Final
-
OKLA
TEXPA91
76
Final
-
SAV
UGA76
110
Final
-
JARVIS
GRAM68
105
Final
-
MD
NAVY78
57
Final
-
MCNSE
ARIZST52
80
Final
-
ILLCHI
RADFRD78
88
Final
-
EWASH
14OREG47
81
Final
-
MVSU
TXTECH52
84
Final
-
BUFF
13WVU99
94
Final/OT
-
UTEP
NMEXST69
96
Final
-
GAST
MNTNA74
81
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO56
126
Final
-
HARTFD
UTAHST73
100
Final
-
ARKST
ABIL73
94
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER53
123
Final
-
25WASH
11AUBURN66
88
Final
-
UCIRV
TEXAM74
73
Final
-
HUM
NTEXAS48
93
Final
-
PORT
HAWAII0
0146 O/U
-6.5
12:00am