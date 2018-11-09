LALAF
Williams leads No. 6 Vols past Louisiana-Lafayette 87-65

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Grant Williams scored 31 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and showcased his newfound 3-point range Friday as No. 6 Tennessee breezed to an 87-65 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette.

Williams shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc to match his 2017-18 season total for 3-pointers. The 6-foot-7 forward was 3 of 25 on 3-point attempts last season, though he still averaged 15.2 points and was selected by Southeastern Conference coaches as the league's player of the year.

He shot 11 of 15 overall to lead five Tennessee players in double figures.

Admiral Schofield had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Tennessee (2-0). Kyle Alexander, Jordan Bone and Jordan Bowden added 10 points each. Bone also matched a career high with eight assists.

JaKeenan Gant scored 18 points, Marcus Stroman had 11 and Justin Miller added 10 for Louisiana-Lafayette (1-1).

Tennessee took the lead for good less than seven minutes into the game during a 20-2 run that turned a 13-10 deficit into a 30-15 advantage.

The spurt started when Williams found Bone for an open 3-pointer. Williams then scored the next six points.

Williams provided the biggest scare of the night for Tennessee midway through the first half when he was slow to get up after taking a big fall during an unsuccessful drive and dunk attempt. But he walked to the bench during the ensuing timeout and only missed about a minute before getting back on the floor.

Louisiana-Lafayette is testing itself early as it tries to build off a 2017-18 season in which it went 27-7 and won the Sun Belt regular-season title. The Ragin' Cajuns follow this trip to Knoxville by visiting No. 1 Kansas on Nov. 16.

After missing a season-opening 86-41 victory over Lenoir-Rhyne with a hamstring injury, Tennessee guard Jalen Johnson returned to action Friday on his 21st birthday and played four minutes. Tennessee continued to play without guard Lamonte' Turner (shoulder) and forward Zach Kent (knee).

BIG PICTURE

Louisiana-Lafayette: This game and the trip to Kansas will give the Ragin' Cajuns a good idea of where they need to improve as they attempt to replace three of their top four scorers from last year's team. Gant, whose 13.7 points per game ranked second on the team last year, showed Friday he could play at any level.

Tennessee: The Vols shot 54 percent from the floor Friday after shooting 56.7 percent against Lenoir-Rhyne. The schedule gets tougher next week as Tennessee hosts Georgia Tech before heading to the NIT Season Tip-Off in New York. Tennessee plays Louisville in its first NIT game before facing either Kansas or Marquette.

UP NEXT

Louisiana-Lafayette is at No. 1 Kansas on Nov. 16.

Tennessee hosts Georgia Tech on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 65 87
Field Goals 25-63 (39.7%) 34-63 (54.0%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 7-14 (50.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 40
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 18 28
Team 7 2
Assists 11 27
Steals 7 3
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 16 15
Technicals 0 0
23
J. Gant F
18 PTS, 6 REB
2
G. Williams F
31 PTS, 10 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Louisiana 1-1 313465
home team logo 6 Tennessee 2-0 483987
Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, TN
Louisiana
Starters
J. Gant
M. Stroman
C. Russell
M. Marquetti
J. Davis
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Gant 29 18 6 0 3 1 2 5 8/15 1/5 1/2 1 5
M. Stroman 34 11 4 9 2 0 3 3 4/11 1/2 2/3 1 3
C. Russell 29 9 1 0 0 0 1 0 3/6 3/6 0/0 0 1
M. Marquetti 38 8 9 1 1 0 1 1 3/13 2/6 0/0 3 6
J. Davis 12 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
J. Miller
J. Hayes
T. Wesley
P. Hardy
J. Johnson
M. Aucoin
E. Mouton
K. Lafayette
R. Gladney
K. Julien
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Miller 25 10 4 0 0 0 3 4 4/7 0/0 2/5 3 1
J. Hayes 16 5 0 0 1 0 1 0 2/7 1/4 0/2 0 0
T. Wesley 11 2 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
P. Hardy 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Aucoin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Mouton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lafayette - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Gladney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Julien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 65 26 11 7 1 12 16 25/63 8/25 7/14 8 18
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
A. Schofield
K. Alexander
J. Bone
J. Bowden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams 34 31 10 3 2 0 3 3 11/15 3/4 6/7 3 7
A. Schofield 35 15 7 7 0 0 4 2 7/16 1/4 0/0 0 7
K. Alexander 30 10 5 1 0 3 0 0 4/6 0/0 2/2 3 2
J. Bone 28 10 2 8 0 0 3 3 4/13 2/7 0/0 0 2
J. Bowden 31 10 2 4 0 0 1 1 3/6 3/5 1/1 0 2
Bench
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
J. Johnson
D. Walker
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
L. Turner
J. Fleschman
Z. Kent
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Fulkerson 18 5 2 3 0 0 0 1 2/2 0/0 1/2 1 1
Y. Pons 18 4 7 1 1 1 0 4 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 6
J. Johnson 4 2 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1
D. Walker 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 87 38 27 3 4 11 15 34/63 9/21 10/12 10 28
