Reid, Waters help No. 23 LSU hold off UNC-Greensboro 97-91
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Naz Reid scored 29 points and Tremont Waters had 21 points and 10 assists as No. 23 LSU beat North Carolina-Greensboro 97-91 Friday night.
The Tigers (2-0) led by 16 points with seven minutes remaining in the game, but they needed to withstand a late rally by the Spartans. UNC-Greensboro went on a 22-11 run to pull to 93-88 with 13 seconds to play.
Skylar Mays and Waters each made a pair of foul shots in the final seconds to preserve the victory for LSU. The Tigers made 28 of 31 foul shots in the game. Ja'vonte Smart joined Reid and Waters in double figures for the Tigers with 13 points.
Kyrin Galloway scored a career-high 32 points to lead Greensboro (1-1). Francis Alonso added 20 points, while Isaih Miller had 13 and Demetrius Troy 11.
LSU trailed for most of opening 11 minutes. Alonso scored eight points to help Greensboro move out to an 11-5 lead. LSU stayed within striking distance of the Spartans and tied the score at 23 on a basket by Kavell Bigby-Williams with 9:35 remaining before halftime.
After a 3-pointer by Alonso put Greensboro ahead 27-25, the Tigers answered with 12 consecutive points. A three-point play by Mays gave LSU the lead at 30-27. Reid's 3 capped the 12-0 run and put the Tigers on top 37-27 with 5:05 remaining in the first half.
LSU added on to its advantage over the final minutes of the opening half. Waters converted a three-point play and Marlon Taylor made a 3 to help the Tigers go ahead 49-36 at the half.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers have opened the season with victories against two mid-major teams who won conference championships last season. LSU defeat Southeastern Louisiana, which won the Southland Conference title, in its first game. Greensboro won the Southern Conference championship last season.
UNC Greensboro: The Spartans fell behind by double digits late in the first half, but they made things close in the final minutes due to their 3-point shooting. Greensboro, which lost two of three road games to ACC teams last season, has one more power conference opponent on its schedule - at Kentucky next month.
UP NEXT
LSU: Hosts Memphis on Tuesday.
UNC-Greensboro: At North Carolina-Wilmington on Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Demetrius Troy made 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws
|6.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws
|6.0
|Personal foul on Isaiah Miller
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by NC-Greensboro
|5.0
|Isaiah Miller missed layup, blocked by Naz Reid
|7.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws
|11.0
|Personal foul on Kyrin Galloway
|11.0
|+ 3
|Kyrin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller
|13.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws
|20.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|91
|97
|Field Goals
|34-60 (56.7%)
|30-54 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|19-33 (57.6%)
|9-18 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|4-9 (44.4%)
|28-31 (90.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|20
|33
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|16
|24
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|21
|16
|Steals
|7
|9
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|26
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|NC-Greensboro 1-1
|74.0 PPG
|46 RPG
|11.0 APG
|23 LSU 2-0
|94.0 PPG
|44 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|K. Galloway F
|9.0 PPG
|9.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|50.0 FG%
|
0
|N. Reid F
|17.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Galloway F
|32 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|N. Reid F
|29 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|
|56.7
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|57.6
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|44.4
|FT%
|90.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Galloway
|33
|32
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|12/14
|8/10
|0/0
|2
|1
|F. Alonso
|32
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|7/12
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Troy
|27
|11
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|1/3
|0
|6
|J. Dickey
|33
|8
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Massey
|19
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Galloway
|33
|32
|3
|0
|0
|4
|3
|3
|12/14
|8/10
|0/0
|2
|1
|F. Alonso
|32
|20
|2
|5
|1
|0
|4
|3
|7/12
|5/9
|1/2
|0
|2
|D. Troy
|27
|11
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/7
|2/4
|1/3
|0
|6
|J. Dickey
|33
|8
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|4
|3/7
|1/1
|1/2
|0
|1
|M. Massey
|19
|5
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Miller
|27
|13
|0
|6
|2
|0
|0
|5
|5/11
|2/5
|1/2
|0
|0
|E. Hamilton
|11
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Hunter
|10
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Allegri
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Abdulsalam
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Burgess
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konstanzer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hueitt Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Tankelewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|91
|18
|21
|7
|5
|14
|26
|34/60
|19/33
|4/9
|2
|16
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reid
|32
|29
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11/14
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|6
|T. Waters
|36
|21
|1
|10
|6
|0
|5
|2
|7/14
|2/3
|5/7
|0
|1
|J. Smart
|23
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|8/8
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|26
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/10
|0/4
|5/5
|1
|4
|E. Williams
|26
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Reid
|32
|29
|7
|1
|1
|1
|5
|3
|11/14
|4/6
|3/3
|1
|6
|T. Waters
|36
|21
|1
|10
|6
|0
|5
|2
|7/14
|2/3
|5/7
|0
|1
|J. Smart
|23
|13
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|8/8
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|26
|9
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2/10
|0/4
|5/5
|1
|4
|E. Williams
|26
|7
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Days
|13
|9
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|4/4
|1
|1
|M. Taylor
|19
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|1
|K. Bigby-Williams
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|D. Edwards
|17
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kingsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|97
|32
|16
|9
|3
|16
|14
|30/54
|9/18
|28/31
|8
|24
-
UTVALL
BYU63
70
2nd 1:05
-
UOP
7NEVADA59
83
2nd 2:19 ESP3
-
PVAM
SNCLRA67
51
2nd 4:17
-
SIMPU
SACST47
67
2nd 3:45
-
LNGBCH
21UCLA41
40
1st 38.0 PACN
-
YALE
CAL28
16
1st 1:59 ESPU
-
DREXEL
EMICH62
66
Final
-
MLLGN
MTSU70
102
Final
-
BVU
NEBOM58
94
Final
-
UAVPN
CSBAK75
111
Final
-
INDST
WISGB78
74
Final
-
WICHST
PROV83
80
Final
-
BGREEN
STJOHN80
84
Final
-
TOLEDO
OAK87
86
Final
-
STNFRD
NCWILM72
59
Final
-
NH
UMASS75
104
Final
-
VMI
PITT55
94
Final
-
PEID
MERCER52
105
Final
-
GWEBB
15VATECH59
87
Final
-
NEAST
HARV81
71
Final
-
DESALES
PRINCE51
85
Final
-
DTROIT
TEMPLE67
83
Final
-
MORGAN
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FDU
RUT55
90
Final
-
UVM
BU78
72
Final
-
SILL
2UK59
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
MIAMI62
83
Final
-
LONGWD
RICH63
58
Final
-
AMER
GMASON78
75
Final/OT
-
CHARSO
FLA46
76
Final
-
CHIST
CMICH60
101
Final
-
8UNC
ELON116
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
SC83
81
Final
-
LALAF
6TENN65
87
Final
-
NCCU
22CLEM51
71
Final
-
MNMTH
COLG74
87
Final
-
ARK
TEXAS71
73
Final/OT
-
NKY
NILL88
85
Final/2OT
-
HAMP
VCU57
69
Final
-
MIZZOU
IOWAST59
76
Final
-
DART
DAVID76
79
Final
-
UNF
PSU72
87
Final
-
BROWN
LIU81
83
Final
-
LAMAR
GATECH69
88
Final
-
CSTCAR
CAMP85
75
Final
-
PEAY
18MISSST67
95
Final
-
ODU
STJOES64
79
Final
-
JAXST
SAMFORD72
92
Final
-
JWUCO
FIU47
117
Final
-
MOUNT
HOFSTRA61
79
Final
-
NJTECH
BING74
57
Final
-
WILCAR
SELOU57
78
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC83
113
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW49
63
Final
-
ROBERT
MOST60
74
Final
-
FURMAN
LOYCHI60
58
Final
-
KENSAW
12KSTATE41
56
Final
-
RICE
PENN76
92
Final
-
NCGRN
23LSU91
97
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN55
79
Final
-
SW
ORAL62
79
Final
-
AF
TEXST57
67
Final
-
MONST
IND35
80
Final
-
JMAD
ECU73
72
Final
-
ALBANY
IONA68
72
Final
-
OKLA
TEXPA91
76
Final
-
SAV
UGA76
110
Final
-
MD
NAVY78
57
Final
-
JARVIS
GRAM68
105
Final
-
MVSU
TXTECH52
84
Final
-
BUFF
13WVU99
94
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
RADFRD78
88
Final
-
EWASH
14OREG47
81
Final
-
MCNSE
ARIZST52
80
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO56
126
Final
-
UTEP
NMEXST69
96
Final
-
HARTFD
UTAHST73
100
Final
-
GAST
MNTNA74
81
Final
-
ARKST
ABIL73
94
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER53
123
Final
-
UCIRV
TEXAM74
73
Final
-
25WASH
11AUBURN66
88
Final
-
SDCC
CALBPTST71
87
Final
-
USD
UCDAV76
57
Final
-
HUM
NTEXAS48
93
Final
-
PORT
HAWAII0
0146 O/U
-6.5
12:00am