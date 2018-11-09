NCGRN
LSU

No Text

Reid, Waters help No. 23 LSU hold off UNC-Greensboro 97-91

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 09, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Naz Reid scored 29 points and Tremont Waters had 21 points and 10 assists as No. 23 LSU beat North Carolina-Greensboro 97-91 Friday night.

The Tigers (2-0) led by 16 points with seven minutes remaining in the game, but they needed to withstand a late rally by the Spartans. UNC-Greensboro went on a 22-11 run to pull to 93-88 with 13 seconds to play.

Skylar Mays and Waters each made a pair of foul shots in the final seconds to preserve the victory for LSU. The Tigers made 28 of 31 foul shots in the game. Ja'vonte Smart joined Reid and Waters in double figures for the Tigers with 13 points.

Kyrin Galloway scored a career-high 32 points to lead Greensboro (1-1). Francis Alonso added 20 points, while Isaih Miller had 13 and Demetrius Troy 11.

LSU trailed for most of opening 11 minutes. Alonso scored eight points to help Greensboro move out to an 11-5 lead. LSU stayed within striking distance of the Spartans and tied the score at 23 on a basket by Kavell Bigby-Williams with 9:35 remaining before halftime.

After a 3-pointer by Alonso put Greensboro ahead 27-25, the Tigers answered with 12 consecutive points. A three-point play by Mays gave LSU the lead at 30-27. Reid's 3 capped the 12-0 run and put the Tigers on top 37-27 with 5:05 remaining in the first half.

LSU added on to its advantage over the final minutes of the opening half. Waters converted a three-point play and Marlon Taylor made a 3 to help the Tigers go ahead 49-36 at the half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers have opened the season with victories against two mid-major teams who won conference championships last season. LSU defeat Southeastern Louisiana, which won the Southland Conference title, in its first game. Greensboro won the Southern Conference championship last season.

UNC Greensboro: The Spartans fell behind by double digits late in the first half, but they made things close in the final minutes due to their 3-point shooting. Greensboro, which lost two of three road games to ACC teams last season, has one more power conference opponent on its schedule - at Kentucky next month.

UP NEXT

LSU: Hosts Memphis on Tuesday.

UNC-Greensboro: At North Carolina-Wilmington on Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Demetrius Troy made 3-pt. jump shot 0.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 6.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws 6.0
  Personal foul on Isaiah Miller 6.0
  Offensive rebound by NC-Greensboro 5.0
  Isaiah Miller missed layup, blocked by Naz Reid 7.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 2nd of 2 free throws 11.0
+ 1 Skylar Mays made 1st of 2 free throws 11.0
  Personal foul on Kyrin Galloway 11.0
+ 3 Kyrin Galloway made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isaiah Miller 13.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
Team Stats
Points 91 97
Field Goals 34-60 (56.7%) 30-54 (55.6%)
3-Pointers 19-33 (57.6%) 9-18 (50.0%)
Free Throws 4-9 (44.4%) 28-31 (90.3%)
Total Rebounds 20 33
Offensive 2 8
Defensive 16 24
Team 2 1
Assists 21 16
Steals 7 9
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 14 16
Fouls 26 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
14
K. Galloway F
32 PTS, 3 REB
home team logo
0
N. Reid F
29 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo NC-Greensboro 1-1 365591
home team logo 23 LSU 2-0 494897
O/U 143.5, LSU -10
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
O/U 143.5, LSU -10
Pete Maravich Assembly Center Baton Rouge, LA
Team Stats
away team logo NC-Greensboro 1-1 74.0 PPG 46 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo 23 LSU 2-0 94.0 PPG 44 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
14
K. Galloway F 9.0 PPG 9.0 RPG 1.0 APG 50.0 FG%
0
N. Reid F 17.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 2.0 APG 46.2 FG%
Top Scorers
14
K. Galloway F 32 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
0
N. Reid F 29 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
56.7 FG% 55.6
57.6 3PT FG% 50.0
44.4 FT% 90.3
NC-Greensboro
Starters
K. Galloway
F. Alonso
D. Troy
J. Dickey
M. Massey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Galloway 33 32 3 0 0 4 3 3 12/14 8/10 0/0 2 1
F. Alonso 32 20 2 5 1 0 4 3 7/12 5/9 1/2 0 2
D. Troy 27 11 6 4 0 0 2 1 4/7 2/4 1/3 0 6
J. Dickey 33 8 1 2 3 1 2 4 3/7 1/1 1/2 0 1
M. Massey 19 5 3 3 1 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Starters
K. Galloway
F. Alonso
D. Troy
J. Dickey
M. Massey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Galloway 33 32 3 0 0 4 3 3 12/14 8/10 0/0 2 1
F. Alonso 32 20 2 5 1 0 4 3 7/12 5/9 1/2 0 2
D. Troy 27 11 6 4 0 0 2 1 4/7 2/4 1/3 0 6
J. Dickey 33 8 1 2 3 1 2 4 3/7 1/1 1/2 0 1
M. Massey 19 5 3 3 1 0 1 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
I. Miller
E. Hamilton
K. Hunter
A. Allegri
M. Abdulsalam
L. Burgess
J. Konstanzer
M. Hueitt Jr.
R. Tankelewicz
K. Thompson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Miller 27 13 0 6 2 0 0 5 5/11 2/5 1/2 0 0
E. Hamilton 11 2 2 0 0 0 0 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 0 2
K. Hunter 10 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
A. Allegri 4 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
M. Abdulsalam 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Burgess - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Konstanzer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hueitt Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Tankelewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 91 18 21 7 5 14 26 34/60 19/33 4/9 2 16
LSU
Starters
N. Reid
T. Waters
J. Smart
S. Mays
E. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 32 29 7 1 1 1 5 3 11/14 4/6 3/3 1 6
T. Waters 36 21 1 10 6 0 5 2 7/14 2/3 5/7 0 1
J. Smart 23 13 5 1 1 0 2 3 2/2 1/1 8/8 0 5
S. Mays 26 9 5 3 1 0 0 1 2/10 0/4 5/5 1 4
E. Williams 26 7 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 4
Starters
N. Reid
T. Waters
J. Smart
S. Mays
E. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Reid 32 29 7 1 1 1 5 3 11/14 4/6 3/3 1 6
T. Waters 36 21 1 10 6 0 5 2 7/14 2/3 5/7 0 1
J. Smart 23 13 5 1 1 0 2 3 2/2 1/1 8/8 0 5
S. Mays 26 9 5 3 1 0 0 1 2/10 0/4 5/5 1 4
E. Williams 26 7 5 0 0 0 1 2 2/4 0/0 3/4 1 4
Bench
D. Days
M. Taylor
K. Bigby-Williams
D. Edwards
M. Graves
D. Kingsby
C. Cooper
W. Reese
A. Hyatt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Days 13 9 2 1 0 0 0 1 2/3 1/2 4/4 1 1
M. Taylor 19 5 3 0 0 0 2 1 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 1
K. Bigby-Williams 8 2 3 0 0 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 1
D. Edwards 17 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Graves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kingsby - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Reese - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hyatt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 97 32 16 9 3 16 14 30/54 9/18 28/31 8 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores