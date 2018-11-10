Martin scores 22 points, No. 7 Nevada beats Pacific 83-61
RENO, Nevada (AP) Nevada coach Eric Musselman wanted to send a message about his team's 3-point shooting, especially against the zone defense.
''I think everybody is playing zone (when they play us),'' Musselman said Friday night. ''That's fine. I think our school record is 17 3s. I didn't know it until I grabbed the stat sheet. I told them to launch a few more with five minutes to go because we're two short from the record.''
Caleb Martin scored all of his 22 points in the second half and No. 7 Nevada shot 48 percent from 3-point range in an 83-61 victory over Pacific on Friday night.
Jordan Caroline scored 16 points, Tre'Shawn Thurman added 14, Jazz Johnson 12 and Cody Martin 11 for Nevada (2-0).
Anthony Townes finished with 13 points and Lafayette Dorsey added 10 for the Tigers (1-1).
Nevada had a lopsided size advantage with all of its starters standing 6-foot-7 or taller. Pacific's tallest starter was 6-foot-7 Jahbril Price-Noel. But instead of exploiting that advantage, Nevada went to work from beyond the arc - and it worked.
The Wolf Pack shot 60 percent of its first 38 shots from 3-point range and converted 15 of 31 from long range.
''I'm not surprised that they are making those shots,'' said Cody Martin, who also had 11 assists. ''It just feels good because for them the biggest thing was not just getting the nerves or the jitters, or whatever you want to call it, out of the way, but once one fell for them, it was over.''
That success helped the Wolf Pack maintain a lead most of the game, even with last year's top scorer, Caleb Martin, held scoreless in the first half. He was also scoreless in the first half of the team's opener on Tuesday and wound up with 21 points.
''Scouting reports are so centered on him,'' Musselman said. ''I think he is trying to get other guys involved early in the game. Last year, we went to him a lot early in the game. Now we're going to him in the second half.''
Nevada did end up exploiting its height advantage, but not before Pacific forward Zach Cameron left the game with an injury and Price-Noel fouled out with 11:41 left.
''The first half we were fine, but in the second half, we didn't have answers,'' Pacific coach Damon Stoudamire said. ''They made a lot of shots and we got into some foul trouble ... at their place, you can't do that.''
Pacific (1-1) played the majority of the second half in foul trouble. The Tigers had 28 personal fouls while Nevada had 18.
Nevada built a nine-point lead by the end of the first half and outscored Pacific 49-34 in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Pacific: The Tigers stayed in striking distance of a top 10 team, but couldn't survive foul trouble and Nevada's hot shooting down the stretch.
Nevada: The Wolf Pack look like a second-half team through the first two games. Nevada outscored its first two opponents 68-59 in the first half and 101-70 in the second half.
MARTIN'S SECOND HALF SUCCESS
In back-to-back games to start the season, Caleb Martin, Nevada's leading scorer in 2017-18, entered halftime scoreless. Martin scored 21 points in the second half of the season opener against BYU. He scored 22 in the second half Friday.
UP NEXT
Pacific: The Tigers return to Stockton to host Stanislaus State on Tuesday
Nevada: The Wolf Pack plays game three of its four-game home stand against Little Rock on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Caleb Martin
|26.0
|Jahlil Tripp missed 3-pt. jump shot
|28.0
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|38.0
|Corey Henson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|+ 2
|Lafayette Dorsey made layup
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Lafayette Dorsey
|1:21
|Nisre Zouzoua missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua
|1:36
|Brandon McGhee missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:38
|Defensive rebound by Jahlil Tripp
|1:51
|Jordan Brown missed layup, blocked by Brandon McGhee
|1:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|83
|Field Goals
|25-60 (41.7%)
|25-56 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|5-20 (25.0%)
|15-31 (48.4%)
|Free Throws
|6-14 (42.9%)
|18-27 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|41
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|21
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|9
|7
|Fouls
|28
|18
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Key Players
|
5
|A. Townes F
|15.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.0 APG
|70.0 FG%
|
10
|Ca. Martin F
|21.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|30.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Townes F
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|Ca. Martin F
|22 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|41.7
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|48.4
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Townes
|19
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|J. Tripp
|34
|9
|8
|3
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|8
|R. Gallinat
|21
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|J. Bailey
|28
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Price-Noel
|22
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Townes
|19
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|3/5
|1
|1
|J. Tripp
|34
|9
|8
|3
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3/7
|0/2
|3/5
|0
|8
|R. Gallinat
|21
|7
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/8
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|1
|J. Bailey
|28
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Price-Noel
|22
|5
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2/6
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Dorsey
|19
|10
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/12
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Kabellis
|16
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|Z. Cameron
|15
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|A. Sanni
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|K. Small
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|1
|B. McGhee
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/1
|0
|2
|A. McCray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|61
|30
|15
|4
|1
|9
|28
|25/60
|5/20
|6/14
|6
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ca. Martin
|37
|22
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/15
|5/12
|5/5
|1
|5
|J. Caroline
|30
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/8
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|4
|T. Thurman
|27
|14
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|3/4
|1
|4
|Co. Martin
|38
|11
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|2
|T. Porter
|13
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Ca. Martin
|37
|22
|6
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|6/15
|5/12
|5/5
|1
|5
|J. Caroline
|30
|16
|4
|2
|1
|0
|3
|4
|6/8
|2/2
|2/3
|0
|4
|T. Thurman
|27
|14
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|4/7
|3/4
|3/4
|1
|4
|Co. Martin
|38
|11
|5
|10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|3/4
|3
|2
|T. Porter
|13
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|16
|12
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3/5
|3/5
|3/4
|1
|1
|J. Brown
|21
|5
|7
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|5
|C. Henson
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|N. Zouzoua
|9
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Drew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Cunningham
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Townsell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Wurm
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hymes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|37
|21
|5
|6
|7
|18
|25/56
|15/31
|18/27
|9
|28
-
PORT
HAWAII48
65
2nd 6:49
-
DREXEL
EMICH62
66
Final
-
MLLGN
MTSU70
102
Final
-
BVU
NEBOM58
94
Final
-
UAVPN
CSBAK75
111
Final
-
INDST
WISGB78
74
Final
-
WICHST
PROV83
80
Final
-
BGREEN
STJOHN80
84
Final
-
PEID
MERCER52
105
Final
-
STNFRD
NCWILM72
59
Final
-
NH
UMASS75
104
Final
-
NEAST
HARV81
71
Final
-
DART
DAVID76
79
Final
-
TOLEDO
OAK87
86
Final
-
GWEBB
15VATECH59
87
Final
-
MNMTH
COLG74
87
Final
-
DESALES
PRINCE51
85
Final
-
DTROIT
TEMPLE67
83
Final
-
MORGAN
SFTRPA62
80
Final
-
FDU
RUT55
90
Final
-
VMI
PITT55
94
Final
-
NKY
NILL88
85
Final/2OT
-
SILL
2UK59
71
Final
-
LEHIGH
MIAMI62
83
Final
-
AMER
GMASON78
75
Final/OT
-
CHARSO
FLA46
76
Final
-
CHIST
CMICH60
101
Final
-
8UNC
ELON116
67
Final
-
LONGWD
RICH63
58
Final
-
STNYBRK
SC83
81
Final
-
ARK
TEXAS71
73
Final/OT
-
UVM
BU78
72
Final
-
NCCU
22CLEM51
71
Final
-
MIZZOU
IOWAST59
76
Final
-
LALAF
6TENN65
87
Final
-
HAMP
VCU57
69
Final
-
CSTCAR
CAMP85
75
Final
-
JAXST
SAMFORD72
92
Final
-
UNF
PSU72
87
Final
-
BROWN
LIU81
83
Final
-
PEAY
18MISSST67
95
Final
-
ODU
STJOES64
79
Final
-
LAMAR
GATECH69
88
Final
-
JWUCO
FIU47
117
Final
-
MOUNT
HOFSTRA61
79
Final
-
AF
TEXST57
67
Final
-
ROBERT
MOST60
74
Final
-
LDYLAKE
TXAMCC83
113
Final
-
WILCAR
SELOU57
78
Final
-
SW
ORAL62
79
Final
-
STFRIS
UIW49
63
Final
-
NJTECH
BING74
57
Final
-
BMC
ALCORN55
79
Final
-
RICE
PENN76
92
Final
-
KENSAW
12KSTATE41
56
Final
-
FURMAN
LOYCHI60
58
Final
-
NCGRN
23LSU91
97
Final
-
MONST
IND35
80
Final
-
JMAD
ECU73
72
Final
-
ALBANY
IONA68
72
Final
-
OKLA
TEXPA91
76
Final
-
MD
NAVY78
57
Final
-
SAV
UGA76
110
Final
-
JARVIS
GRAM68
105
Final
-
UTEP
NMEXST69
96
Final
-
COLCO
NCOLO56
126
Final
-
HARTFD
UTAHST73
100
Final
-
GAST
MNTNA74
81
Final
-
MCNSE
ARIZST52
80
Final
-
EWASH
14OREG47
81
Final
-
BUFF
13WVU99
94
Final/OT
-
ILLCHI
RADFRD78
88
Final
-
MVSU
TXTECH52
84
Final
-
ARKST
ABIL73
94
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER53
123
Final
-
UCIRV
TEXAM74
73
Final
-
25WASH
11AUBURN66
88
Final
-
SDCC
CALBPTST71
87
Final
-
PVAM
SNCLRA81
64
Final
-
USD
UCDAV76
57
Final
-
UTVALL
BYU65
75
Final
-
UOP
7NEVADA61
83
Final
-
SIMPU
SACST52
76
Final
-
HUM
NTEXAS48
93
Final
-
YALE
CAL76
59
Final
-
LNGBCH
21UCLA80
91
Final