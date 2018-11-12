DTROIT
BUTLER

No Text

Baldwin, Butler pull away for 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 12, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin scored 13 of his 26 points down the stretch as Butler pulled away for an 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy on Monday night.

Baldwin, who missed six of his first 10 field-goal attempts, made 6 of 8 over the last 14-plus minutes and finished with six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Joey Brunk added 13 points and Paul Jorgensen scored 12 for Butler (2-0).

Antoine Davis scored 20 points and Josh McFolley added 17 for Detroit (0-3).

Baldwin hit a 3-pointer nearly two minutes in that made it 3-2 and Butler led the rest of the way. McFolley scored the first five points and Davis the last 13 - including three 3s in an 81-second span - during an 18-4 run to open the second half that pulled the Titans within four, but the Bulldogs answered with nine consecutive points and later used a 21-5 run to make it 84-59 with 1:45 to play.

Butler shot 52 percent from the field and made 19-of-23 free throws.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Gerald Blackshear Jr. 3.0
  Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley 35.0
  Tra'Quan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Tra'Quan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Campbell Donovan 35.0
  Bad pass turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Tra'Quan Knight 35.0
+ 2 Josh McFolley made layup 59.0
  Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Tra'Quan Knight 1:06
  Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk 1:30
  Tra'Quan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
Team Stats
Points 63 84
Field Goals 23-52 (44.2%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 6-16 (37.5%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 11-20 (55.0%) 19-23 (82.6%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 23 24
Team 2 5
Assists 6 18
Steals 8 5
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 18 13
Fouls 20 22
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
0
A. Davis G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
3
K. Baldwin G
26 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Detroit 0-3 224163
home team logo Butler 2-0 404484
O/U 154, BUTLER -26
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
O/U 154, BUTLER -26
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Detroit 0-3 71.5 PPG 38.5 RPG 11.0 APG
home team logo Butler 2-0 90.0 PPG 41 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
0
A. Davis G 31.0 PPG 1.5 RPG 2.5 APG 48.9 FG%
3
K. Baldwin G 21.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 6.0 APG 64.3 FG%
Top Scorers
0
A. Davis G 20 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
K. Baldwin G 26 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
44.2 FG% 51.8
37.5 3PT FG% 26.9
55.0 FT% 82.6
Detroit
Starters
A. Davis
J. McFolley
G. Blackshear Jr.
L. Hamrick
C. Brandon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 38 20 4 2 0 0 5 4 7/21 3/9 3/4 0 4
J. McFolley 31 17 2 2 3 0 4 1 6/12 2/5 3/3 1 1
G. Blackshear Jr. 26 6 7 0 2 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/2 4 3
L. Hamrick 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Brandon 15 0 4 0 1 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4
Starters
A. Davis
J. McFolley
G. Blackshear Jr.
L. Hamrick
C. Brandon
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Davis 38 20 4 2 0 0 5 4 7/21 3/9 3/4 0 4
J. McFolley 31 17 2 2 3 0 4 1 6/12 2/5 3/3 1 1
G. Blackshear Jr. 26 6 7 0 2 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/2 4 3
L. Hamrick 10 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Brandon 15 0 4 0 1 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4
Bench
D. King
J. Holland
C. Long
T. Knight
M. Gjysma
B. Nguidjol
D. Riley Jr.
H. Curry
M. Moore
W. Isiani
J. Parrilla Jr.
J. Gorman
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. King 30 10 3 1 0 0 2 2 4/8 0/0 2/3 0 3
J. Holland 24 4 3 1 0 0 2 3 2/6 0/1 0/0 1 2
C. Long 6 3 1 0 0 0 1 3 1/1 1/1 0/2 0 1
T. Knight 16 3 4 0 2 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/6 0 4
M. Gjysma 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Nguidjol 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
D. Riley Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Isiani - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Parrilla Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gorman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 63 29 6 8 0 18 20 23/52 6/16 11/20 6 23
Butler
Starters
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 37 26 8 6 2 0 6 3 9/17 1/6 7/9 0 8
P. Jorgensen 36 12 0 4 0 0 0 0 4/14 2/9 2/2 0 0
N. Fowler 20 9 7 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 4
S. McDermott 27 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 4
A. Thompson 20 7 2 4 2 2 4 4 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
Starters
K. Baldwin
P. Jorgensen
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Baldwin 37 26 8 6 2 0 6 3 9/17 1/6 7/9 0 8
P. Jorgensen 36 12 0 4 0 0 0 0 4/14 2/9 2/2 0 0
N. Fowler 20 9 7 0 0 0 1 4 3/3 0/0 3/4 3 4
S. McDermott 27 8 4 2 0 0 0 1 3/7 2/6 0/0 0 4
A. Thompson 20 7 2 4 2 2 4 4 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Brunk
H. Baddley
C. David
C. Donovan
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Nze
J. Tucker
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunk 20 13 4 1 0 0 2 2 3/4 0/0 7/8 1 3
H. Baddley 23 7 2 0 1 0 0 4 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 2
C. David 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Donovan 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Gillens-Butler 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 84 29 18 5 2 13 22 29/56 7/26 19/23 5 24
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores