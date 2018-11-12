Baldwin, Butler pull away for 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Kamar Baldwin scored 13 of his 26 points down the stretch as Butler pulled away for an 84-63 win over Detroit Mercy on Monday night.
Baldwin, who missed six of his first 10 field-goal attempts, made 6 of 8 over the last 14-plus minutes and finished with six rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Joey Brunk added 13 points and Paul Jorgensen scored 12 for Butler (2-0).
Antoine Davis scored 20 points and Josh McFolley added 17 for Detroit (0-3).
Baldwin hit a 3-pointer nearly two minutes in that made it 3-2 and Butler led the rest of the way. McFolley scored the first five points and Davis the last 13 - including three 3s in an 81-second span - during an 18-4 run to open the second half that pulled the Titans within four, but the Bulldogs answered with nine consecutive points and later used a 21-5 run to make it 84-59 with 1:45 to play.
Butler shot 52 percent from the field and made 19-of-23 free throws.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Gerald Blackshear Jr.
|3.0
|Jerald Gillens-Butler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Henry Baddley
|35.0
|Tra'Quan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Tra'Quan Knight made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Campbell Donovan
|35.0
|Bad pass turnover on Joey Brunk, stolen by Tra'Quan Knight
|35.0
|+ 2
|Josh McFolley made layup
|59.0
|Bad pass turnover on Aaron Thompson, stolen by Tra'Quan Knight
|1:06
|Defensive rebound by Joey Brunk
|1:30
|Tra'Quan Knight missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|84
|Field Goals
|23-52 (44.2%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|6-16 (37.5%)
|7-26 (26.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-20 (55.0%)
|19-23 (82.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|34
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|23
|24
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|6
|18
|Steals
|8
|5
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|13
|Fouls
|20
|22
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|A. Davis G
|31.0 PPG
|1.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|48.9 FG%
|
3
|K. Baldwin G
|21.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|64.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Davis G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|K. Baldwin G
|26 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|44.2
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|37.5
|3PT FG%
|26.9
|
|
|55.0
|FT%
|82.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|38
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|7/21
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. McFolley
|31
|17
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|1
|G. Blackshear Jr.
|26
|6
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|3
|L. Hamrick
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Brandon
|15
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|38
|20
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|4
|7/21
|3/9
|3/4
|0
|4
|J. McFolley
|31
|17
|2
|2
|3
|0
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|1
|G. Blackshear Jr.
|26
|6
|7
|0
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|3
|L. Hamrick
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Brandon
|15
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. King
|30
|10
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|3
|J. Holland
|24
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Long
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|0/2
|0
|1
|T. Knight
|16
|3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|4
|M. Gjysma
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Nguidjol
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Riley Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Isiani
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Parrilla Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gorman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|63
|29
|6
|8
|0
|18
|20
|23/52
|6/16
|11/20
|6
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|37
|26
|8
|6
|2
|0
|6
|3
|9/17
|1/6
|7/9
|0
|8
|P. Jorgensen
|36
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/14
|2/9
|2/2
|0
|0
|N. Fowler
|20
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|4
|S. McDermott
|27
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Thompson
|20
|7
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Baldwin
|37
|26
|8
|6
|2
|0
|6
|3
|9/17
|1/6
|7/9
|0
|8
|P. Jorgensen
|36
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4/14
|2/9
|2/2
|0
|0
|N. Fowler
|20
|9
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|3/3
|0/0
|3/4
|3
|4
|S. McDermott
|27
|8
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|0/0
|0
|4
|A. Thompson
|20
|7
|2
|4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brunk
|20
|13
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|7/8
|1
|3
|H. Baddley
|23
|7
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. David
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Donovan
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Gillens-Butler
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|B. Nze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Golden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|84
|29
|18
|5
|2
|13
|22
|29/56
|7/26
|19/23
|5
|24
