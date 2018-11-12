Led by Fernando, balanced Maryland beats NC A&T 82-59
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Bruno Fernando had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced attack that carried Maryland past North Carolina A&T 82-59 Monday night.
With Fernando dominating both ends of the court, Maryland (3-0) built a 49-25 halftime lead. The 6-foot-10 sophomore had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.
Fernando picked up two fouls in the opening minute of the second half and remained on the bench with three fouls for nearly 10 minutes before returning to finish his fourth career double-double.
Aaron Wiggins scored 14 points, Anthony Cowan and Darryl Morsell each had 13 and freshman Jalen Smith added 12 points for the Terrapins.
Twelve different players scored for the Aggies (0-3), led by Kameron Langley with nine. NC A&T shot 39 percent and was outrebounded 45-30.
The Terrapins led 13-10 before a three-point play by Fernando sparked a 16-3 run. The surge was capped by Smith, who dunked at the end of a fast break at the outset of a three-point play.
Maryland's 11 offensive rebounds before halftime matched the number of defensive rebounds by the Aggies.
The Terps led 59-33 with 16:21 left, let the margin dwindle to 18 with just over eight minutes to go and coasted to the finish.
BIG PICTURE
NC A&T: The Aggies understand that early-season games like this one are very difficult to win, but the lessons learned from playing a Big Ten team on the road could pay off when it's time to start play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.
Maryland: With six freshmen and three sophomores, the Terrapins need games like this to learn how to work in unison and play to each other's strengths. That's what happened here, as Maryland notched 24 assists and got ample contributions from role players who may be needed when the competition gets tougher.
UP NEXT
NC A&T: The Aggies stay on the road against Hofstra on Wednesday night.
Maryland: The Terps host Hofstra on Friday night. Maryland leads the series, 4-0.
---
https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|19.5
|Pts. Per Game
|19.5
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|Three Point %
|26.1
|40.0
|Free Throw %
|77.8
|Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|7.0
|Amari Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 2
|Joshua Tomaic made jump shot, assist by Travis Valmon
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|43.0
|Travis Valmon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic
|53.0
|Ibrahim Sylla missed layup
|55.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ivan Bender, stolen by Travon Mayo
|1:21
|Out of bounds turnover on Ronald Jackson
|1:42
|Defensive rebound by Amari Hamilton
|1:55
|Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|59
|82
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|31-66 (47.0%)
|3-Pointers
|4-22 (18.2%)
|10-30 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|46
|Offensive
|7
|13
|Defensive
|22
|29
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|13
|24
|Steals
|7
|8
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|20
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
13
|K. Langley G
|5.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|6.5 APG
|35.7 FG%
|
23
|B. Fernando F
|12.0 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|81.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Langley G
|9 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|B. Fernando F
|17 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|47.0
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Langley
|24
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|T. Harris
|23
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Lyons
|19
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|Q. Copeland
|11
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Sylla
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Langley
|24
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/1
|0
|5
|T. Harris
|23
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3/6
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|3
|T. Lyons
|19
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/2
|4/5
|0
|2
|Q. Copeland
|11
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Sylla
|13
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Johnson
|13
|6
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|A. Hamilton
|21
|5
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2/10
|0/5
|1/2
|0
|2
|M. Gantz
|11
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Jackson
|10
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|1/1
|0
|1
|N. Nweke
|19
|2
|7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|R. Jackson
|11
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|T. Mayo
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Edmead
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Ferguson
|12
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|E. Joyner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Filmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|59
|29
|13
|7
|4
|12
|20
|24/61
|4/22
|7/9
|7
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|21
|17
|12
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|3/7
|4
|8
|A. Cowan Jr.
|30
|13
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Morsell
|25
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|24
|12
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|E. Ayala
|21
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|21
|17
|12
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|7/10
|0/0
|3/7
|4
|8
|A. Cowan Jr.
|30
|13
|3
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|4/11
|4/9
|1/2
|1
|2
|D. Morsell
|25
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|6/9
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|24
|12
|5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4/8
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|4
|E. Ayala
|21
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|27
|14
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|4/11
|4/8
|2/2
|1
|3
|S. Smith Jr.
|16
|7
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/9
|1/7
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Lindo
|17
|4
|7
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|5
|J. Tomaic
|5
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|I. Bender
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Terrell
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Valmon
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Mona
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|42
|24
|8
|3
|12
|13
|31/66
|10/30
|10/16
|13
|29
-
ILLCHI
DUQ66
53
2nd 6:54
-
PENCHST
NORL53
71
2nd 6:47
-
MTSU
BELMONT57
64
2nd 12:14
-
LAMON
TEXAS46
59
2nd 5:20
-
PVAM
BAYLOR52
59
2nd 9:59
-
25BUFF
SILL55
43
2nd 5:57
-
AMER
NWEST45
47
2nd 8:25 BTN+
-
ALAM
RICE59
71
2nd 1:49
-
NAU
SDAK56
64
2nd 9:00
-
TXLTH
UIW51
60
2nd 3:41
-
OZARKS
CARK47
86
2nd 2:53
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC54
51
2nd 9:47
-
OKLA
TXSA72
56
2nd 6:14 CBSSN
-
UCDAV
ARK41
50
2nd 10:58 SECN
-
TEXSO
IOWAST53
64
2nd 9:20
-
MOUBP
ARKST3
10
1st 15:00
-
UVM
2KANSAS30
27
1st 4:55 ESP2
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST14
29
1st 4:49 PACN
-
DENVER
12KSTATE21
26
1st 4:07 ESP3
-
JVILLE
GC12
17
1st 9:26
-
UTAH
MINN18
14
1st 7:38
-
MONTT
MNTNA15
21
1st 6:47
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL21
39
1st 0.0 FS1
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA67
72
Final/OT
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN0
0
10:00pm
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
USD
WASH0
0145 O/U
-9.5
11:00pm PACN