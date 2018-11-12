NCAT
Led by Fernando, balanced Maryland beats NC A&T 82-59

  • Nov 12, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) Bruno Fernando had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead a balanced attack that carried Maryland past North Carolina A&T 82-59 Monday night.

With Fernando dominating both ends of the court, Maryland (3-0) built a 49-25 halftime lead. The 6-foot-10 sophomore had 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 15 minutes.

Fernando picked up two fouls in the opening minute of the second half and remained on the bench with three fouls for nearly 10 minutes before returning to finish his fourth career double-double.

Aaron Wiggins scored 14 points, Anthony Cowan and Darryl Morsell each had 13 and freshman Jalen Smith added 12 points for the Terrapins.

Twelve different players scored for the Aggies (0-3), led by Kameron Langley with nine. NC A&T shot 39 percent and was outrebounded 45-30.

The Terrapins led 13-10 before a three-point play by Fernando sparked a 16-3 run. The surge was capped by Smith, who dunked at the end of a fast break at the outset of a three-point play.

Maryland's 11 offensive rebounds before halftime matched the number of defensive rebounds by the Aggies.

The Terps led 59-33 with 16:21 left, let the margin dwindle to 18 with just over eight minutes to go and coasted to the finish.

BIG PICTURE

NC A&T: The Aggies understand that early-season games like this one are very difficult to win, but the lessons learned from playing a Big Ten team on the road could pay off when it's time to start play in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Maryland: With six freshmen and three sophomores, the Terrapins need games like this to learn how to work in unison and play to each other's strengths. That's what happened here, as Maryland notched 24 assists and got ample contributions from role players who may be needed when the competition gets tougher.

UP NEXT

NC A&T: The Aggies stay on the road against Hofstra on Wednesday night.

Maryland: The Terps host Hofstra on Friday night. Maryland leads the series, 4-0.

Key Players
K. Langley
A. Cowan Jr.
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
19.5 Pts. Per Game 19.5
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
50.0 Field Goal % 40.0
Three Point % 26.1
40.0 Free Throw % 77.8
  Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic 7.0
  Amari Hamilton missed 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 2 Joshua Tomaic made jump shot, assist by Travis Valmon 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic 43.0
  Travis Valmon missed 3-pt. jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Joshua Tomaic 53.0
  Ibrahim Sylla missed layup 55.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ivan Bender, stolen by Travon Mayo 1:21
  Out of bounds turnover on Ronald Jackson 1:42
  Defensive rebound by Amari Hamilton 1:55
  Serrel Smith Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:57
Team Stats
Points 59 82
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 31-66 (47.0%)
3-Pointers 4-22 (18.2%) 10-30 (33.3%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 10-16 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 46
Offensive 7 13
Defensive 22 29
Team 2 4
Assists 13 24
Steals 7 8
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 20 13
Technicals 0 0
13
K. Langley G
9 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
23
B. Fernando F
17 PTS, 12 REB
12T
NC A&T
Starters
K. Langley
T. Harris
T. Lyons
Q. Copeland
I. Sylla
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Langley 24 9 5 3 0 0 5 3 4/6 0/0 1/1 0 5
T. Harris 23 8 4 1 0 0 0 2 3/6 2/5 0/0 1 3
T. Lyons 19 8 2 0 1 0 2 1 2/6 0/2 4/5 0 2
Q. Copeland 11 7 0 1 1 0 0 0 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 0
I. Sylla 13 2 1 0 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
Bench
D. Johnson
A. Hamilton
M. Gantz
A. Jackson
N. Nweke
R. Jackson
T. Mayo
A. Edmead
E. Ferguson
E. Joyner
W. Filmore
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Johnson 13 6 2 2 0 1 0 1 3/6 0/3 0/0 1 1
A. Hamilton 21 5 2 1 1 1 1 1 2/10 0/5 1/2 0 2
M. Gantz 11 5 1 1 1 0 1 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 0 1
A. Jackson 10 3 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/4 0/1 1/1 0 1
N. Nweke 19 2 7 1 0 1 1 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 5
R. Jackson 11 2 2 1 0 1 1 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 0
T. Mayo 5 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Edmead 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Ferguson 12 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 2
E. Joyner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Filmore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 59 29 13 7 4 12 20 24/61 4/22 7/9 7 22
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
J. Smith
E. Ayala
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 21 17 12 0 1 2 2 3 7/10 0/0 3/7 4 8
A. Cowan Jr. 30 13 3 4 0 0 2 1 4/11 4/9 1/2 1 2
D. Morsell 25 13 2 4 1 0 3 0 6/9 1/2 0/0 1 1
J. Smith 24 12 5 1 0 1 0 0 4/8 0/1 4/5 1 4
E. Ayala 21 0 0 5 0 0 1 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Wiggins
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
J. Tomaic
I. Bender
A. Terrell
T. Valmon
R. Mona
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiggins 27 14 4 4 2 0 1 2 4/11 4/8 2/2 1 3
S. Smith Jr. 16 7 3 0 1 0 1 2 3/9 1/7 0/0 1 2
R. Lindo 17 4 7 4 3 0 0 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 2 5
J. Tomaic 5 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 3
I. Bender 8 0 1 0 0 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Terrell 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Valmon 1 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
R. Mona 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 42 24 8 3 12 13 31/66 10/30 10/16 13 29
