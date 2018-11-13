Arkansas shoots past UC Davis from deep, 81-58
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) After missing 15 free throws in the first half, Arkansas regrouped from the line to shoot almost 78 percent after intermission and handle UC Davis, 81-58, on Monday night.
Arkansas relied on two 20-point scorers, neither named Daniel Gafford, to fend off an Aggies squad that trailed by only seven at half and hung around in the second until the Hogs' offense re-emerged to put the game away. Sophomore guard Mason Jones led the team with 21 points and eight rebounds, and junior forward Adrio Bailey scored a career-high 20 with a strong, 16-point second half.
''(Gafford) is gonna be the centerpiece in terms of what we're trying to do,'' Razorbacks coach Mike Anderson said. ''At the same time, we saw tonight, we've got two 20-point scorers, and it wasn't Daniel. How about that?''
The Preseason All-SEC First-Team selection scored 12 points and had four blocks, but he wasn't his usual, dominant self in the post. For the second-straight game to open the season, he racked up six turnovers due to constant double teams, and he was often taken out of rebounding position, grabbing only four.
''He's just gotta be a little bit more efficient and not be as sloppy,'' Anderson said. ''You've gotta man up, and that's gonna be my message to him. You've got the attention. You wanted it, you've got it. So, now you've gotta be able to handle it.''
Razorback newcomers continued to prove their ability to score when the opposition puts its defensive energy on Gafford. Along with Jones and Bailey, freshman guard Isaiah Joe poured in 14 points and hit two 3-pointers.
Still, it was Bailey's second-half scoring outburst, which included his first career three and a 9-for-11 free-throw clip, that played perhaps the biggest role in Arkansas' victory.
''I stayed in the lab working on my craft, . and it just carried over to the game,'' Bailey said. ''It's definitely something I've been working on. A lot of long nights, staying up until 3 or 4 o'clock in the morning, knowing that they've got parties going on, but you just have to make sacrifices.''
T.J. Shorts, the reigning Big West Player of the Year, led UC Davis with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Anderson said he was proud of Arkansas' defensive effort in keeping Shorts relatively in check.
''With young guys, they're always tied to offense,'' Anderson said, referencing how pleased he's been with his young squad's defensive effort in its first two games. ''This team scored 58 points. That's pretty darn good defense. Texas shot 19 percent in the second half. That's pretty good defense.''
BIG PICTURE
Arkansas: The Razorbacks continued their tendency to shoot well from the three-point arc but poorly from the free-throw line. The 8-for-20 clip from deep brought their average to just over 38 percent in two regular season games, while the 27-for-41 struggle at the free throw line moved them to 60.2 percent in those two contests plus two exhibitions.
UC Davis: Though the Aggies have lost three straight to open the season, their increased competitiveness has showed up on the scoreboard. After losing by 34 in their season-opener to San Francisco, they were able to mostly hang around against an SEC opponent on the road. With 10 upperclassmen on the roster, the Aggies expect to be a tough matchup in Big West play after a grueling non-conference schedule that also includes games at Indiana, Arizona and USC.
UP NEXT
Arkansas welcomes Big 10 opponent Indiana to Fayetteville on Nov. 18.
The Aggies return home to face Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|39.0
|Min. Per Game
|39.0
|11.0
|Pts. Per Game
|11.0
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|5.0
|Reb. Per Game
|5.0
|36.4
|Field Goal %
|22.2
|14.3
|Three Point %
|0.0
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|83.3
|Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|2.0
|Stefan Gonzalez missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Stefan Gonzalez made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Gabe Osabuohien
|2.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|+ 1
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Damion Squire
|10.0
|Bad pass turnover on Damion Squire, stolen by Keyshawn Embery-Simpson
|14.0
|+ 3
|Keyshawn Embery-Simpson made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Gabe Osabuohien
|25.0
|Offensive rebound by Gabe Osabuohien
|30.0
|Jalen Harris missed jump shot
|32.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|81
|Field Goals
|18-56 (32.1%)
|23-49 (46.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-29 (24.1%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-18 (83.3%)
|27-41 (65.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|31
|Offensive
|9
|5
|Defensive
|23
|25
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|11
|14
|Steals
|3
|10
|Blocks
|0
|6
|Turnovers
|24
|15
|Fouls
|32
|21
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|T. Shorts II G
|9.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|33.3 FG%
|
13
|M. Jones G
|11.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|30.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Shorts II G
|14 PTS
|8 REB
|4 AST
|M. Jones G
|21 PTS
|8 REB
|2 AST
|
|32.1
|FG%
|46.9
|
|
|24.1
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|65.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shorts II
|35
|14
|8
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|5
|J. Mooney
|19
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2/6
|2/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|S. Schneider
|30
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|5
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Goode
|32
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. John
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Shorts II
|35
|14
|8
|4
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5/12
|0/2
|4/4
|3
|5
|J. Mooney
|19
|10
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4
|2/6
|2/6
|4/6
|0
|1
|S. Schneider
|30
|8
|2
|4
|1
|0
|5
|5
|3/9
|2/6
|0/0
|1
|1
|G. Goode
|32
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|A. John
|21
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1/7
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|27
|9
|6
|1
|0
|0
|3
|3
|2/10
|2/9
|3/4
|0
|6
|M. Neufeld
|17
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|4
|R. Printup
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|C. Russell
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Fuller
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Squire
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Nelson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Underwood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|58
|32
|11
|3
|0
|24
|32
|18/56
|7/29
|15/18
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|31
|21
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|4/7
|5/7
|1
|7
|A. Bailey
|26
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|9/11
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|27
|14
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|4/6
|1
|4
|D. Gafford
|28
|12
|4
|2
|0
|4
|6
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|6/9
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|28
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Jones
|31
|21
|8
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/10
|4/7
|5/7
|1
|7
|A. Bailey
|26
|20
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|9/11
|0
|4
|I. Joe
|27
|14
|5
|2
|3
|0
|3
|1
|4/7
|2/5
|4/6
|1
|4
|D. Gafford
|28
|12
|4
|2
|0
|4
|6
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|6/9
|0
|4
|J. Harris
|28
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Embery-Simpson
|18
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|0
|R. Chaney
|11
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|0
|D. Sills
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|G. Osabuohien
|14
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|3
|E. Henderson
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|81
|30
|14
|10
|6
|15
|21
|23/49
|8/20
|27/41
|5
|25
-
MSV
NH61
100
Final
-
DTROIT
BUTLER63
84
Final
-
JAXST
PSU61
76
Final
-
PEAY
SFLA70
74
Final/OT
-
STBON
NIAGARA72
80
Final
-
WELCH
PRESBY57
109
Final
-
MSCD
BING64
107
Final
-
MIDW
MIAOH42
91
Final
-
HEIDE
YOUNG83
106
Final
-
TROY
PITT75
84
Final
-
STNFRD
7UNC72
90
Final
-
MANH
UMBC52
75
Final
-
NCAT
MD59
82
Final
-
CAMP
OHIO73
81
Final
-
MNMTH
STJOES63
78
Final
-
BRIDGE
JMAD59
82
Final
-
BGREEN
VCU61
72
Final
-
MACUM
CIT75
148
Final
-
QUIN
SEMO66
102
Final
-
WNE
SACHRT72
114
Final
-
KENSAW
SAMFORD60
74
Final
-
OKLA
TXSA87
67
Final
-
ALAM
RICE59
73
Final
-
TEXPA
TXAMCC76
69
Final
-
AMER
NWEST51
63
Final
-
TXLTH
UIW59
70
Final
-
NAU
SDAK74
90
Final
-
OZARKS
CARK52
93
Final
-
TEXSO
IOWAST73
85
Final
-
PVAM
BAYLOR80
91
Final
-
UCDAV
ARK58
81
Final
-
25BUFF
SILL62
53
Final
-
LAMON
TEXAS55
65
Final
-
ILLCHI
DUQ88
89
Final/OT
-
MTSU
BELMONT73
92
Final
-
PENCHST
NORL59
87
Final
-
MORGAN
DEPAUL63
91
Final
-
MOUBP
ARKST54
89
Final
-
LNGBCH
ARIZST58
90
Final
-
MONTT
MNTNA55
79
Final
-
JVILLE
GC59
76
Final
-
UTAH
MINN69
78
Final
-
DENVER
12KSTATE56
64
Final
-
UVM
2KANSAS68
84
Final
-
SONOMAS
SANFRAN54
88
Final
-
LIFEPAC
UCIRV53
87
Final
-
USD
WASH63
66
Final