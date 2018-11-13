GATECH
Defense carries No. 5 Tennessee past Georgia Tech 66-53

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 13, 2018

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Grant Williams scored 22 points and No. 5 Tennessee used its stingy defense to beat cold-shooting Georgia Tech 66-53 on Tuesday night.

Tennessee (3-0) was playing one day after moving up a spot in the Top 25 to earn its first top-five ranking since the 2007-08 season. After the Yellow Jackets made the game's first basket, Tennessee scored the next seven points and stayed in control the rest of the way.

Georgia Tech (1-1) shot just 27.6 percent from the field - its lowest mark since Josh Pastner took over as coach in 2016. The Yellow Jackets had nearly twice as many fouls (30) as baskets (16).

The Yellow Jackets missed 15 straight shots during one stretch, including their first 11 attempts of the second half. They didn't make their first second-half basket until Jose Alvarado sank a 3-pointer with 12:12 left.

Georgia Tech still managed to hang around and cut Tennessee's lead to 45-37 on another basket by Alvarado with 10:08 remaining, but the Volunteers responded with seven straight points.

Jordan Bone had 15 points and Kyle Alexander added 12 for Tennessee. Brandon Alston led Georgia Tech with 16.

Tennessee's defense enabled the Vols to win on a night when they shot just 39.6 percent (19 of 48) from the field and 63.2 percent (24 of 38) at the foul line.

Georgia Tech received some good news earlier in the day as the NCAA granted a waiver allowing Texas transfer James Banks III to play immediately for the Yellow Jackets rather than sitting out the season. Banks had five points and seven rebounds in 16 minutes before fouling out.

The game marked a return to Knoxville for Georgia Tech guard Shembari Phillips, who played two seasons at Tennessee before transferring. Phillips started and played 22 minutes but scored just two points.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets lacked the outside shooting that helped them beat Lamar 88-69 in their season opener. Georgia Tech shot just 3 of 19 from beyond the arc. Georgia Tech's 12 3-point baskets and 30 3-point attempts against Lamar were the most by the Yellow Jackets under Pastner.

Tennessee: After winning its first two games by an average margin of 33.5 points, Tennessee passed a tougher test Tuesday before heading to the NIT Season Tip-Off next week in Brooklyn, New York. After facing Louisville in the first round of the NIT event, Tennessee will meet No. 2 Kansas or No. 24 Marquette.

UP NEXT

Georgia Tech hosts East Carolina on Friday.

Tennessee faces Louisville on Nov. 21 in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn.

---

---

Key Players
J. Alvarado
10 G
A. Schofield
5 G
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
39.1 Field Goal % 34.5
30.8 Three Point % 25.0
Free Throw % 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Kyle Alexander 20.0
  Khalid Moore missed driving layup 22.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on Kristian Sjolund 30.0
+ 2 Khalid Moore made floating jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Jordan Bone made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Kristian Sjolund 42.0
  Defensive rebound by Grant Williams 46.0
  Michael Devoe missed driving layup 48.0
Team Stats
Points 53 66
Field Goals 16-58 (27.6%) 19-48 (39.6%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 18-21 (85.7%) 24-38 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 44
Offensive 7 11
Defensive 24 32
Team 6 1
Assists 5 12
Steals 6 6
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 31 19
Technicals 0 0
B. Alston G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
G. Williams F
22 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Georgia Tech 1-1 88.0 PPG 39 RPG 26.0 APG
home team logo 5 Tennessee 3-0 86.5 PPG 48 RPG 25.0 APG
Key Players
4
B. Alston G 17.0 PPG 0.0 RPG 2.0 APG 60.0 FG%
2
G. Williams F 22.0 PPG 8.5 RPG 4.0 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
B. Alston G 16 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
2
G. Williams F 22 PTS 8 REB 3 AST
27.6 FG% 39.6
15.8 3PT FG% 33.3
85.7 FT% 63.2
Georgia Tech
Starters
J. Alvarado
A. Gueye
S. Phillips
C. Haywood II
E. Cole
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Alvarado 30 8 1 1 0 0 1 5 3/11 2/6 0/0 0 1
A. Gueye 18 7 4 0 1 1 0 2 3/8 0/0 1/2 1 3
S. Phillips 22 2 1 1 0 0 0 3 1/4 0/2 0/1 0 1
C. Haywood II 15 2 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/5 0/4 0/0 0 3
E. Cole 12 0 3 0 0 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 3
Bench
B. Alston
M. Wright
J. Banks III
K. Moore
S. Ogbonda
K. Sjolund
M. Devoe
E. Jester
M. Rice
A. Schafer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Alston 24 16 4 1 2 0 1 2 4/8 0/1 8/8 1 3
M. Wright 23 7 3 1 3 0 2 2 2/6 1/2 2/2 2 1
J. Banks III 16 5 7 0 0 1 1 5 1/2 0/0 3/4 2 5
K. Moore 10 4 1 1 0 0 0 1 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 1
S. Ogbonda 8 2 2 0 0 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 1 1
K. Sjolund 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Devoe 21 0 2 0 0 0 6 1 0/6 0/2 0/0 0 2
E. Jester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Schafer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 53 31 5 6 2 13 31 16/58 3/19 18/21 7 24
Tennessee
Starters
G. Williams
J. Bone
K. Alexander
A. Schofield
J. Bowden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Williams 31 22 8 3 0 0 4 4 6/10 0/1 10/16 3 5
J. Bone 34 15 1 1 2 0 3 0 5/11 0/2 5/8 0 1
K. Alexander 32 12 9 1 0 1 0 4 3/4 1/1 5/6 4 5
A. Schofield 36 8 7 4 0 1 3 3 3/13 1/4 1/4 1 6
J. Bowden 37 5 11 2 1 0 1 3 1/6 1/2 2/2 1 10
Bench
J. Johnson
J. Fulkerson
Y. Pons
B. Woodson
L. Campbell
L. Turner
J. Fleschman
Z. Kent
D. Walker
D. Burns
B. Jancek
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Johnson 4 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
J. Fulkerson 16 1 6 1 2 2 0 1 0/2 0/0 1/2 2 4
Y. Pons 10 0 0 0 1 0 0 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
B. Woodson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fleschman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Kent - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Walker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Burns - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Jancek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 66 43 12 6 4 12 19 19/48 4/12 24/38 11 32
NCAA BB Scores