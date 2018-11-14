Kelly helps Cal pull away to beat Hampton 80-66
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) Two games into his freshman season Andre Kelly is feeling pretty good about his role with California.
Junior transfer Paris Austin looks comfortable, too.
Kelly scored five of his 15 points as part of a pivotal run midway through the second half and California pulled away to beat Hampton 80-66 on Tuesday night.
''It felt good that my teammates trust me, especially being a freshman, in key situations like that,'' Kelly said. ''They're confident in me to give me the ball and make plays for the team. I'm happy tonight that I was able to come through.''
Austin had 20 points and six assists, Justice Sueing added 17 points and seven rebounds and Darius McNeill scored 11 for California.
The Golden Bears (1-1) led by 17 at halftime then had to hold off a late surge by the Pirates to win their home opener after losing to Yale in China last week.
In that loss Cal shot a paltry 35.3 percent and had no rhythm to its offense.
''We were really excited so we just came out jacking up shots,'' Austin said. ''Today our emphasis was great shots instead of good shots. We just continued to move the ball and do it at a face pace, and thing opened up for us.''
After Kalin Fisher and Akim Mitchell scored on consecutive layups to cut Cal's lead to 61-55 with 9:14 remaining, Kelly scored on a three-point play. Austin added two free throws and Kelly made a layup as part of 9-0 run.
''They made their run and I was happy to see that we fought through it,'' Jones said. ''The zone saved us in that because (Jermaine) Marrow was getting into the lane. That was a key. At the end of the day we're still a young team but we're continuing to grow. Tonight you saw them really look like a team.
Marrow scored 26 points for Hampton. The Pirates (1-2) are in their first season in the Big South.
WEAVING IT UP
The Bears repeatedly used the weave as part of their offense and Jones hinted it's likely to be a staple of Cal's offense.
''With teams that switch you want to get the mismatch,'' Jones said. ''With teams that don't switch you want to run some clock. The weave was good for us tonight and something that we'll continue to use.''
ETC.
All five Cal starters scored in double figures. . Hampton outrebound Cal 44-37. . The Bears had 15 assists after tallying six against Yale. . Cal shot 57.1 percent (8 of 14) on 3-pointers, higher than any game it had all of last year.
BIG PICTURE
Hampton: Give the Pirates credit for hanging around long enough to make a run in the second half but they couldn't get over the hump in the final four minutes. Marrow looks ready to follow up on his spectacular 2017 season, although he was called for a technical foul in the second half.
California: It definitely wasn't pretty but for a team that had only eight wins last season, the Bears will take what they can get. Kelly looks to be formidable in the middle and might be Cal's most versatile center in some time. It also says something that the Bears won despite being beaten on the boards.
UP NEXT
Hampton: The Pirates return home to face Bowling Green on Monday. Hampton has won 13 of its last 16 home games.
California: Hosts Detroit Mercy and first-year coach Mike Davis on Thursday in the second round of the Legends Classic before heading to Brooklyn next week for the final two games of the tournament. Davis has 352 career wins at Indiana, Alabama-Birmingham and Texas Southern.
--
More AP college basketball:�https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball�and�https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|2.0
|Ast. Per Game
|2.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|38.5
|Field Goal %
|48.1
|16.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|Defensive rebound by Justice Sueing
|23.0
|Jermaine Marrow missed 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|+ 2
|Paris Austin made driving layup
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Paris Austin
|1:04
|Jermaine Marrow missed layup
|1:06
|Offensive rebound by Trevond Barnes
|1:13
|Kalin Fisher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:21
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:21
|Personal foul on Kalin Fisher
|1:21
|+ 2
|Akim Mitchell made dunk
|1:30
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|80
|Field Goals
|22-71 (31.0%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-21 (14.3%)
|8-14 (57.1%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|44
|37
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|24
|28
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|5
|16
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|10
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Hampton 1-2
|83.5 PPG
|56 RPG
|16.0 APG
|California 1-1
|59.0 PPG
|38 RPG
|6.0 APG
|
|31.0
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|57.1
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Marrow
|40
|26
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9/24
|0/3
|8/9
|0
|5
|K. Fisher
|40
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/16
|0/5
|4/5
|1
|6
|A. Mitchell
|35
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|1
|L. Bracey
|13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Barnes
|27
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Marrow
|40
|26
|5
|3
|1
|0
|4
|4
|9/24
|0/3
|8/9
|0
|5
|K. Fisher
|40
|12
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/16
|0/5
|4/5
|1
|6
|A. Mitchell
|35
|12
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|3
|4/9
|0/1
|4/5
|3
|1
|L. Bracey
|13
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|2/5
|2/2
|0
|0
|T. Barnes
|27
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Stanley
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|1
|G. Heckstall
|20
|2
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|3
|A. Colbert
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Oakley
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Griffin
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Carver
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|E. Marshall III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Sow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dunlop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Smoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|66
|36
|5
|4
|1
|9
|22
|22/71
|3/21
|19/22
|12
|24
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|35
|20
|4
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7/17
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|3
|J. Sueing
|37
|17
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|8/10
|1
|6
|A. Kelly
|30
|15
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|5/7
|0
|7
|D. McNeill
|31
|11
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Bradley
|27
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Austin
|35
|20
|4
|6
|1
|2
|0
|3
|7/17
|1/3
|5/6
|1
|3
|J. Sueing
|37
|17
|7
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|4/7
|1/1
|8/10
|1
|6
|A. Kelly
|30
|15
|7
|2
|1
|2
|1
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|5/7
|0
|7
|D. McNeill
|31
|11
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|3
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Bradley
|27
|11
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|2/2
|1/2
|1
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vanover
|10
|5
|4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|4
|J. Gordon
|9
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|R. Davis
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|G. Anticevich
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Harris-Dyson
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Orender
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Erving
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Zhao
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Serge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|80
|33
|16
|5
|10
|10
|19
|26/52
|8/14
|20/27
|5
|28
-
WISC
XAVIER77
68
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT61
92
Final
-
CARVER
WOFF35
94
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW65
111
Final
-
UGA
TEMPLE77
81
Final
-
HARDIN
TEXST52
97
Final
-
WMICH
OAK85
77
Final/OT
-
HOLY
PROV61
70
Final
-
MILW
FIU83
86
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR99
134
Final
-
TNTECH
SAV83
97
Final
-
ELMS
DART54
100
Final
-
REGENT
HOW51
108
Final
-
DELST
LOYMD62
91
Final
-
HARV
UMASS74
71
Final
-
NCGRN
NCWILM82
61
Final
-
CHNHL
DEL62
100
Final
-
CORT
WAGNER58
90
Final
-
MASLOW
CCTST74
86
Final
-
SFA
MIAMI58
96
Final
-
NCASHV
NCST49
100
Final
-
LAFAY
PENN61
91
Final
-
STHRN
LVILLE54
104
Final
-
SHAWN
KENTST69
90
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU44
104
Final
-
NCCU
CINCY51
73
Final
-
MERCER
GAST60
62
Final
-
LONGWD
UMES66
63
Final
-
NORFLK
SC64
81
Final
-
GWEBB
FURMAN86
88
Final/OT
-
GMASON
GASOU89
98
Final
-
MARIST
LEHIGH72
78
Final
-
MEMP
22LSU76
85
Final
-
MIDW
EKY52
107
Final
-
CAN
BUCK82
73
Final
-
RI
CHARLS55
66
Final
-
URBN
CLEVST65
94
Final
-
SCST
CHARSO72
89
Final
-
SELOU
TXTECH40
59
Final
-
HARD
LATECH58
89
Final
-
LIU
FAIR89
87
Final
-
CSTCAR
TULANE76
81
Final
-
ARKLR
TNST83
67
Final
-
DRAKE
COLO71
100
Final
-
CALBPTST
ORAL70
69
Final
-
NALAB
STLOU58
69
Final
-
CHIST
ILLST71
75
Final
-
GTOWN
ILL88
80
Final
-
TRVC
LIB40
93
Final
-
MVSU
UTAHST59
94
Final
-
CSN
LOYMRY64
79
Final
-
PEPPER
NCOLO80
88
Final
-
GATECH
5TENN53
66
Final
-
IONA
NMEX83
90
Final
-
NWST
BYU57
82
Final
-
CALLTHRN
UCSB32
88
Final
-
HAMP
CAL66
80
Final
-
UCRIV
UNLV51
72
Final
-
NICHST
IDAHO83
80
Final
-
CLS
UOP66
91
Final