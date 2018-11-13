Culver 21 points, Odiase 13 boards in Texas Tech's 59-40 win
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) Jarrett Culver scored 21 points, Norense Odiase grabbed a career-best 13 rebounds and Texas Tech shrugged off Southeastern Louisiana for a 59-40 victory Tuesday night.
Culver, a major contributor from Tech's first NCAA Elite Eight team last season, scored six points in the final 1:58 before halftime to give the Red Raiders (3-0) a 32-19 lead.
Moses Greenwood scored 13 points and freshman sharpshooter Parker Edwards added 11 points off the bench for Southeastern (1-3), which had a miserable shooting night. The Lions shot 26 percent (12 of 46) overall and 17 percent (5 of 29) from 3-point territory.
Those shooting woes kept Southeastern from ever throwing too much of a scare into Tech, which dominated the rebound battle 38-25. The Red Raiders haven't trailed this season.
Edwards buried a 3-pointer and swished three free throws when he was fouled on another deep jumper to bookend a 9-1 burst late in the first half that pulled the Lions within 26-17 before Culver's late points.
Greenwood hit a 3 in the opening minute of the season half to get the Lions within 32-22, but they never got closer.
Tech barreled to an 18-3 lead in the first 9 1/2 minutes, largely because the Lions struggled to find good, open shots, let alone knock them down.
Southeastern, which had lopsided losses at LSU and Nebraska last week, missed 11 of its first 12 field goals and went 8 minutes between made buckets against a smothering Raiders' defense.
BIG PICTURE
Southeastern Louisiana: The Lions showed a much more competitive verve against a major conference opponent after losses by 31 points at LSU and 52 at Nebraska. As was the case in the first three games, shooting from outside was a major issue and something Southeastern will have to remedy - although the Lions aren't likely to face the same level of defense in the Southland Conference they have so far.
Texas Tech: In its toughest test in the first three games, the Red Raiders showed the kind of grit that typified their 2017-18 season. The victory wasn't a thing of beauty by any means, but Culver showed a knack for taking a game over when needed and that will be important down the road.
UP NEXT
Tech steps up several notches when it travels to Kansas City to face Southern California on Monday night in the Hall of Fame Classic at the Sprint Center. The Raiders will face either Nebraska or Missouri State the following night.
Southeastern Louisiana heads back home after a grinding four games, three on the road, over an eight-day stretch. The Lions host Stetson on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Parker Hicks
|3.0
|Tyron Brewer missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Southeastern Louisiana
|21.0
|Andrew Sorrells missed 3-pt. jump shot
|23.0
|+ 1
|Moses Greenwood made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Moses Greenwood made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Personal foul on Josh Mballa
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Southeastern Louisiana
|40.0
|Avery Benson missed jump shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Avery Benson
|40.0
|Kyler Edwards missed layup
|40.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|40
|59
|Field Goals
|12-46 (26.1%)
|22-52 (42.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-29 (17.2%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-18 (61.1%)
|10-16 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|40
|Offensive
|3
|5
|Defensive
|21
|31
|Team
|7
|4
|Assists
|9
|12
|Steals
|4
|5
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|14
|11
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|SE Louisiana 1-3
|58.7 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Texas Tech 3-0
|85.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|M. Greenwood F
|10.7 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.7 APG
|46.7 FG%
|
23
|J. Culver G
|14.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|4.0 APG
|45.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Greenwood F
|13 PTS
|6 REB
|0 AST
|J. Culver G
|21 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|26.1
|FG%
|42.3
|
|
|17.2
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|61.1
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Greenwood
|32
|13
|6
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4
|4/6
|1/1
|4/4
|1
|5
|M. Veal
|27
|7
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|4
|2/9
|1/7
|2/2
|0
|2
|V. Julien
|36
|4
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/7
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|4
|T. Owens
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|K. Charleston
|31
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|4
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Culver
|31
|21
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|8/12
|2/5
|3/4
|0
|4
|D. Moretti
|26
|8
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|3
|2/8
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|0
|M. Mooney
|26
|7
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/10
|0/3
|1/4
|1
|4
|N. Odiase
|22
|6
|13
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Corprew
|16
|6
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|2
|B. Francis
|23
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Owens
|19
|3
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|1
|K. Edwards
|18
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Sorrells
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Benson
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Hicks
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Ondigo
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Mballa
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|59
|36
|12
|5
|5
|11
|19
|22/52
|5/19
|10/16
|5
|31
-
GTOWN
ILL81
80
2nd 1:30 FS1
-
MVSU
UTAHST59
92
2nd 48.0
-
PEPPER
NCOLO61
59
2nd 7:52
-
NWST
BYU51
75
2nd 3:53
-
CSN
LOYMRY58
74
2nd 4:03
-
IONA
NMEX68
65
2nd 9:48
-
GATECH
5TENN33
42
2nd 12:10 ESP2
-
NICHST
IDAHO35
33
1st 1:54
-
CLS
UOP22
31
1st 4:13
-
HAMP
CAL27
40
1st 3:56 PACN
-
UCRIV
UNLV25
33
1st 50.0
-
CALLTHRN
UCSB15
50
1st 0.0
-
WISC
XAVIER77
68
Final
-
CHNHL
DEL62
100
Final
-
MILW
FIU83
86
Final
-
MANCH
IPFW65
111
Final
-
HARV
UMASS74
71
Final
-
PFEI
WINTHR99
134
Final
-
ELMS
DART54
100
Final
-
CARVER
WOFF35
94
Final
-
CORT
WAGNER58
90
Final
-
REGENT
HOW51
108
Final
-
TNTECH
SAV83
97
Final
-
DELST
LOYMD62
91
Final
-
MASLOW
CCTST74
86
Final
-
TRNBPTST
BCU44
104
Final
-
CUMBER
CHATT61
92
Final
-
MEMP
22LSU76
85
Final
-
NORFLK
SC64
81
Final
-
NCASHV
NCST49
100
Final
-
NCCU
CINCY51
73
Final
-
MERCER
GAST60
62
Final
-
RI
CHARLS55
66
Final
-
SFA
MIAMI58
96
Final
-
STHRN
LVILLE54
104
Final
-
SHAWN
KENTST69
90
Final
-
LAFAY
PENN61
91
Final
-
URBN
CLEVST65
94
Final
-
WMICH
OAK85
77
Final/OT
-
HOLY
PROV61
70
Final
-
HARDIN
TEXST52
97
Final
-
UGA
TEMPLE77
81
Final
-
NCGRN
NCWILM82
61
Final
-
LONGWD
UMES66
63
Final
-
MIDW
EKY52
107
Final
-
GWEBB
FURMAN86
88
Final/OT
-
GMASON
GASOU89
98
Final
-
MARIST
LEHIGH72
78
Final
-
CAN
BUCK82
73
Final
-
HARD
LATECH58
89
Final
-
LIU
FAIR89
87
Final
-
SELOU
TXTECH40
59
Final
-
SCST
CHARSO72
89
Final
-
NALAB
STLOU58
69
Final
-
CALBPTST
ORAL70
69
Final
-
CHIST
ILLST71
75
Final
-
ARKLR
TNST83
67
Final
-
DRAKE
COLO71
100
Final
-
CSTCAR
TULANE76
81
Final
-
TRVC
LIB40
93
Final