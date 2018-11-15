BAMA
No. 16 Virginia Tech, Northeastern win at Charleston Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 15, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Northeastern forward Jeremy Miller loves playing Power Five opponents. He and his teammates made sure the Huskies got a chance to play another by routing Alabama at the Charleston Classic.

Vasa Pusica had 20 points while Miller and Bolden Brace had 11 points each as the Huskies (2-1) advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 68-52 victory over the Crimson Tide on Thursday.

The win was the program's first over a Southeastern Conference school and set up a game Friday with No. 16 Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a spot in the eight-team tournament finals on the line.

Miller says the Huskies can't wait - and the higher the stakes the better.

''Everyone's hype, everyone's really into it'' against Power Five opposition, he said. ''I think it brings out a different side to us.''

Miller, a senior, was part of the team that stunned Michigan State 83-71 in December 2016. He's ready to go up against the Hokies (2-0), who advanced with a 73-64 win over Ball State.

''We have something to prove this year,'' Miller said.

Pusica went 4 of 4 on 3-pointers and had team highs with five assists and three steals.

No. 23 Purdue takes on Appalachian State while Wichita State and Davidson finish out the opening round.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for a second straight game to lead Virginia Tech.

Alexander-Walker said the Hokies took steps forward on offense and defense from their first game, an 87-59 win over Gardner-Webb last Friday.

Their preparation was better, their defense was sharper and they showed more intensity going after rebounds, Alexander-Walker said.

''Locking in on the things that aren't seen to win,'' he said.

Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 18 points and a team-best seven rebounds while Justin Robinson scored 15 points for Virginia Tech.

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Vasa Pusica made 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace 45.0
  Avery Johnson Jr. missed jump shot 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack 54.0
  Donnell Gresham Jr. missed free throw 54.0
  Personal foul on Tevin Mack 54.0
+ 2 Tevin Mack made layup 1:04
+ 3 Vasa Pusica made 3-pt. jump shot 1:26
  Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace 1:55
  Tevin Mack missed floating jump shot 1:57
  Shot clock violation turnover on Northeastern 2:17
Team Stats
Points 52 68
Field Goals 19-51 (37.3%) 22-42 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 3-19 (15.8%) 9-17 (52.9%)
Free Throws 11-15 (73.3%) 15-17 (88.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 25
Offensive 7 1
Defensive 17 22
Team 3 2
Assists 10 14
Steals 3 7
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 8 11
Fouls 16 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
J. Petty G
17 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
4
V. Pusica G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Alabama 2-1 223052
home team logo Northeastern 2-1 333568
O/U 144, NEAST +4
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama 2-1 81.5 PPG 47 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Northeastern 2-1 77.5 PPG 31 RPG 12.5 APG
Key Players
23
J. Petty G 15.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.5 APG 47.1 FG%
4
V. Pusica G 20.5 PPG 2.5 RPG 4.5 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
23
J. Petty G 17 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
4
V. Pusica G 20 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
37.3 FG% 52.4
15.8 3PT FG% 52.9
73.3 FT% 88.2
NCAA BB Scores