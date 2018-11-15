No. 16 Virginia Tech, Northeastern win at Charleston Classic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Northeastern forward Jeremy Miller loves playing Power Five opponents. He and his teammates made sure the Huskies got a chance to play another by routing Alabama at the Charleston Classic.
Vasa Pusica had 20 points while Miller and Bolden Brace had 11 points each as the Huskies (2-1) advanced to the tournament semifinals with a 68-52 victory over the Crimson Tide on Thursday.
The win was the program's first over a Southeastern Conference school and set up a game Friday with No. 16 Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference with a spot in the eight-team tournament finals on the line.
Miller says the Huskies can't wait - and the higher the stakes the better.
''Everyone's hype, everyone's really into it'' against Power Five opposition, he said. ''I think it brings out a different side to us.''
Miller, a senior, was part of the team that stunned Michigan State 83-71 in December 2016. He's ready to go up against the Hokies (2-0), who advanced with a 73-64 win over Ball State.
''We have something to prove this year,'' Miller said.
Pusica went 4 of 4 on 3-pointers and had team highs with five assists and three steals.
No. 23 Purdue takes on Appalachian State while Wichita State and Davidson finish out the opening round.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for a second straight game to lead Virginia Tech.
Alexander-Walker said the Hokies took steps forward on offense and defense from their first game, an 87-59 win over Gardner-Webb last Friday.
Their preparation was better, their defense was sharper and they showed more intensity going after rebounds, Alexander-Walker said.
''Locking in on the things that aren't seen to win,'' he said.
Kerry Blackshear Jr. had 18 points and a team-best seven rebounds while Justin Robinson scored 15 points for Virginia Tech.
|+ 3
|Vasa Pusica made 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
|45.0
|Avery Johnson Jr. missed jump shot
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Tevin Mack
|54.0
|Donnell Gresham Jr. missed free throw
|54.0
|Personal foul on Tevin Mack
|54.0
|+ 2
|Tevin Mack made layup
|1:04
|+ 3
|Vasa Pusica made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:26
|Defensive rebound by Bolden Brace
|1:55
|Tevin Mack missed floating jump shot
|1:57
|Shot clock violation turnover on Northeastern
|2:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|52
|68
|Field Goals
|19-51 (37.3%)
|22-42 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|3-19 (15.8%)
|9-17 (52.9%)
|Free Throws
|11-15 (73.3%)
|15-17 (88.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|25
|Offensive
|7
|1
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|10
|14
|Steals
|3
|7
|Blocks
|2
|1
|Turnovers
|8
|11
|Fouls
|16
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama 2-1
|81.5 PPG
|47 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Northeastern 2-1
|77.5 PPG
|31 RPG
|12.5 APG
|
|37.3
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|15.8
|3PT FG%
|52.9
|
|
|73.3
|FT%
|88.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petty
|32
|17
|5
|2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6/12
|2/6
|3/4
|0
|5
|H. Jones
|23
|8
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|2
|K. Lewis Jr.
|31
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Smith
|17
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|D. Hall
|19
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Ingram
|26
|9
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|3
|T. Mack
|15
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/8
|0/4
|1/2
|1
|2
|A. Johnson Jr.
|21
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Giddens
|7
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Reese
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Johnson
|21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Schaffer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis-Fleming
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|221
|52
|24
|10
|3
|2
|8
|16
|19/51
|3/19
|11/15
|7
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Pusica
|37
|20
|3
|5
|3
|0
|5
|2
|6/10
|4/4
|4/5
|0
|3
|B. Brace
|21
|11
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/5
|2/3
|3/3
|1
|4
|A. Green
|21
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Gresham Jr.
|31
|6
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/6
|2/5
|0/1
|0
|4
|T. Murphy
|22
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Miller
|21
|11
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4/6
|0/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|J. Roland
|25
|5
|6
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|3/3
|0
|6
|S. Walters
|14
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|M. Franklin
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Occeus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Strong
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|68
|23
|14
|7
|1
|11
|17
|22/42
|9/17
|15/17
|1
|22
