DePaul outlasts Penn State 72-20 in overtime

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

CHICAGO (AP) As a senior on a team looking to end a string of losing seasons, Max Strus believes there's no such thing as an ugly win.

He happily celebrated DePaul's performance Thursday night - warts and all.

Strus had 21 points, Devin Gage added a career-high 14 points and DePaul bounced back after struggling down the stretch in regulation for a 72-70 overtime victory against Penn State.

''I'm so proud of our guys for tonight,'' Strus said. ''It wasn't the way we wanted to win, we didn't win the way we planned, but we won - and that's all that matters for us.''

Jaylen Butz had a career-high 15 rebounds as DePaul won in the Gavitt Tipoff Games matchup. The Blue Demons are 3-0 for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

Lamar Stevens had 25 points and a career-high 12 rebounds and Myles Dread added a career-high 19 points for Penn State, which dropped to 2-1.

Eli Cain hit a jumper to give DePaul a 70-68 lead early in OT, snapping a streak of eight straight misses. Jalen Coleman-Lands and Strus then each made one of two free throws for a 72-68 advantage.

The big story, though, was the defense, which held Penn State to 0-for-6 shooting in OT.

''We turned the ball over; just some careless mistakes,'' Nittany Lions coach Patrick Chambers said of OT. ''We can be rushed and sped up a little bit. We've just gotta slow down; it's gonna be OK.''

DePaul got off to a miserable start, committing turnovers on its first six possessions to fall behind 11-0. The Blue Demons didn't manage to get off a shot until nearly four minutes had expired and didn't score until a basket by Femi Olujobi with 15:46 left in the first half.

But things suddenly started clicking offensively behind Cage, who had 12 first-half points and scored 10 straight DePaul points at one point. Cage's 3-point play with 4:21 to go gave the Blue Demons a 28-26 lead, their first of the game.

DePaul had a 36-31 halftime advantage.

A Strus 3-point play - he was fouled on an alley-oop dunk - gave DePaul a 63-53 lead, its biggest of the game. The Blue Demons still were up 68-60 with two minutes remaining, but Penn State ran off eight straight points to tie the score at 68 with 26.1 seconds to go.

Stevens, though, had a chance to give the Nittany Lions the lead after tying the game with the first of two free throws, but he missed the second and the game went to overtime.

''We held on just enough to win a close ballgame, which I think is really, really important for the psyche of our guys,'' DePaul coach Dave Leitao said.

BIG BOOST

Butz led DePaul to a 47-36 edge on the boards.

''Just knowing I can go and grab 15 rebounds against a nice Big Ten team is a confidence booster,'' Butz said.

PULLING EVEN

Despite the rash of turnovers early, DePaul finished with 16 for the game, the same amount as Penn State.

THE BIG PICTURE

Penn State: Despite taking an 11-0 lead, the Nittany Lions didn't take full advantage of DePaul's struggles at the start. Cold shooting in the first half then caused the lead to vanish completely.

DePaul: After season-opening wins against Bethune-Cookman and Morgan State, the Blue Demons seemed overwhelmed by the step up in class at first, but quickly responded. The tenacity they showed on the defensive end will keep them competitive in many games this season.

UP NEXT

Penn State: Faces Wright State in the opener of the Cancun Challenge on Tuesday night.

DePaul: Visits Notre Dame on Nov. 24.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
L. Stevens
E. Cain
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
14.5 Pts. Per Game 14.5
7.0 Ast. Per Game 7.0
5.5 Reb. Per Game 5.5
48.1 Field Goal % 32.4
22.2 Three Point % 35.3
76.9 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Max Strus 1.0
  Myles Dread missed jump shot 3.0
  Defensive rebound by Rasir Bolton 10.0
  Max Strus missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Trent Buttrick made 2nd of 2 free throws 41.0
+ 1 Trent Buttrick made 1st of 2 free throws 41.0
  Personal foul on Max Strus 41.0
  Offensive rebound by Trent Buttrick 41.0
  Lamar Stevens missed jump shot 43.0
  Defensive rebound by Lamar Stevens 50.0
  Max Strus missed jump shot 52.0
Team Stats
Points 70 72
Field Goals 25-64 (39.1%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 10-30 (33.3%) 3-22 (13.6%)
Free Throws 10-16 (62.5%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 36 47
Offensive 9 10
Defensive 25 33
Team 2 4
Assists 13 14
Steals 10 9
Blocks 2 2
Turnovers 16 16
Fouls 23 17
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
L. Stevens F
25 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
31
M. Strus G
21 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12OTT
away team logo Penn State 2-1 3137270
home team logo DePaul 3-0 3632472
O/U 144.5, DEPAUL +1
Wintrust Arena Chicago, IL
Team Stats
away team logo Penn State 2-1 81.5 PPG 42 RPG 13.5 APG
home team logo DePaul 3-0 85.5 PPG 56 RPG 17.5 APG
Key Players
11
L. Stevens F 23.5 PPG 9.5 RPG 1.5 APG 50.0 FG%
31
M. Strus G 25.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.5 APG 56.7 FG%
Top Scorers
11
L. Stevens F 25 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
31
M. Strus G 21 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
39.1 FG% 43.8
33.3 3PT FG% 13.6
62.5 FT% 61.9
Penn State
Starters
L. Stevens
M. Dread
J. Reaves
J. Harrar
J. Wheeler
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
L. Stevens 43 25 12 2 2 0 3 3 9/20 0/1 7/11 1 11
M. Dread 41 19 4 0 1 1 1 2 7/15 5/10 0/0 1 3
J. Reaves 37 13 6 8 4 1 2 4 5/9 3/7 0/0 4 2
J. Harrar 30 3 3 2 0 0 3 5 1/2 0/0 1/2 0 3
J. Wheeler 22 2 3 0 2 0 2 2 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 3
Bench
T. Buttrick
M. Jones
D. Zemgulis
R. Bolton
S. Pierce
M. Watkins
G. Hazle
T. Nussbaum
I. Brockington
D. Kasatkin
K. McCloskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Buttrick 14 5 2 1 0 0 0 3 1/3 1/3 2/2 2 0
M. Jones 6 3 0 0 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 0
D. Zemgulis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Bolton 30 0 4 0 1 0 4 4 0/10 0/6 0/0 1 3
S. Pierce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Hazle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Nussbaum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Brockington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Kasatkin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. McCloskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 224 70 34 13 10 2 16 23 25/64 10/30 10/16 9 25
DePaul
Starters
M. Strus
D. Gage
J. Butz
E. Cain
J. Coleman-Lands
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Strus 43 21 9 2 1 0 1 4 7/20 3/11 4/5 2 7
D. Gage 33 14 2 3 4 0 6 3 5/9 0/2 4/5 0 2
J. Butz 32 8 15 1 0 0 4 4 3/4 0/0 2/4 5 10
E. Cain 43 5 7 6 0 1 2 0 2/9 0/2 1/3 0 7
J. Coleman-Lands 32 3 0 1 2 0 2 0 1/7 0/5 1/2 0 0
Bench
F. Olujobi
P. Reed
D. Hall
J. Malonga
P. Xidias
F. Cameron
G. Maslennikov
M. Sullivan
J. Ozanne
J. Diener
L. Shreiner
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Olujobi 30 13 4 0 2 0 0 3 6/9 0/1 1/2 1 3
P. Reed 13 8 6 1 0 1 1 3 4/6 0/1 0/0 2 4
D. Hall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Malonga - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Cameron - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Maslennikov - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ozanne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Diener - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 72 43 14 9 2 16 17 28/64 3/22 13/21 10 33
