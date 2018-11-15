Saint Joseph's his 16 3s in win over Wake Forest
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Charlie Brown Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, Taylor Funk added six 3s and 20 points and Saint Joseph's beat Wake Forest 89-69 on Thursday in the opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Funk made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring 17 points and helping SJU stay even with Wake Forest at 46-all by halftime.
Freshman Jared Bynum chipped in with 14 points and Lamarr Kimble had 12 for the Hawks (3-0), who made 16 of 30 from distance. SJU shot 53 percent from 3-point range and 52 overall. Brown has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, and SJU has won by 15 or more points in each contest.
Jaylen Hoard and Isaiah Mucius each scored 14 points for Wake Forest (1-1), which was held to 39 percent shooting. Seven Demon Deacon players made a 3-pointer, totaling 11. Hoard and Mucius had 11 points apiece in the first half.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|36.0
|Min. Per Game
|36.0
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|57.1
|21.4
|Three Point %
|55.6
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|90.9
|Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards
|7.0
|Isaiah Mucius missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|7.0
|+ 1
|Isaiah Mucius made 1st of 2 free throws
|7.0
|Shooting foul on Troy Holston
|7.0
|Turnover on Troy Holston
|21.0
|Offensive foul on Troy Holston
|21.0
|Bad pass turnover on Jamie Lewis, stolen by Mike Muggeo
|26.0
|Defensive rebound by Wake Forest
|37.0
|Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|+ 1
|Blake Buchanan made 2nd of 2 free throws
|46.0
|+ 1
|Blake Buchanan made 1st of 2 free throws
|46.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|69
|Field Goals
|32-62 (51.6%)
|20-51 (39.2%)
|3-Pointers
|16-30 (53.3%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|18-23 (78.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|33
|32
|Offensive
|7
|8
|Defensive
|25
|17
|Team
|1
|7
|Assists
|20
|12
|Steals
|12
|5
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|19
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 3-0
|78.5 PPG
|42 RPG
|14.5 APG
|Wake Forest 1-1
|90.0 PPG
|45 RPG
|12.0 APG
|
|51.6
|FG%
|39.2
|
|
|53.3
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|78.3
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|36
|26
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8/15
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|1
|T. Funk
|18
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7/9
|6/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kimble
|33
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|1/2
|4
|3
|J. Bynum
|32
|11
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Longpre
|20
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|36
|26
|3
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8/15
|4/8
|6/6
|2
|1
|T. Funk
|18
|20
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|7/9
|6/7
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kimble
|33
|15
|7
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|6/14
|2/6
|1/2
|4
|3
|J. Bynum
|32
|11
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|5
|A. Longpre
|20
|4
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Clover
|11
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/5
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|P. Oliva
|28
|5
|4
|5
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|4
|T. Holston
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Lodge
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Edwards
|10
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|T. Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Muggeo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|32
|20
|12
|4
|8
|19
|32/62
|16/30
|9/12
|7
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|33
|14
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4/13
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|5
|B. Childress
|36
|13
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|C. Brown
|29
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|O. Sarr
|22
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|1
|S. Wright Jr.
|17
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Hoard
|33
|14
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4/13
|2/5
|4/4
|0
|5
|B. Childress
|36
|13
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|3/4
|0
|4
|C. Brown
|29
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|0
|2/7
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|1
|O. Sarr
|22
|5
|4
|0
|1
|1
|5
|3
|1/1
|1/1
|2/3
|3
|1
|S. Wright Jr.
|17
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Mucius
|30
|14
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4/11
|3/7
|3/4
|1
|3
|T. Johnson
|18
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/4
|1/2
|2/4
|0
|1
|B. Buchanan
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|A. Bilas
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Spivey
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Okeke
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. Lewis
|7
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Wynn
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|I. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. White
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|69
|25
|12
|5
|2
|14
|11
|20/51
|11/25
|18/23
|8
|17
-
VALPO
WKY59
70
2nd 7:53 ESPU
-
23PURDUE
APPST82
60
2nd 4:01 ESP2
-
CSBAK
CMICH14
31
1st 3:38
-
BALLST
16VATECH64
73
Final
-
STJOES
WAKE89
69
Final
-
BOYCE
PRESBY49
102
Final
-
UCF
CSFULL68
52
Final
-
BAMA
NEAST52
68
Final
-
CARK
PITT0
0145.5 O/U
-12.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
LINPA
MORGAN0
0
7:00pm
-
HARTFD
QUINN0
0143.5 O/U
-2.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
NGREEN
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
MLLGN
ELON0
0
7:00pm
-
USM
TROY0
0143.5 O/U
-1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
CARVER
TNST0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
MNMTH
WVU0
0148.5 O/U
-20
7:00pm ESPU
-
NCCU
BGREEN0
0141.5 O/U
-9
7:00pm ESP3
-
FCC
BCU0
0
7:00pm
-
WICHST
DAVID0
0149.5 O/U
-3.5
7:00pm ESP3
-
KWESL
EVAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
15CUSE
UCONN0
0136.5 O/U
+8
7:00pm ESP2
-
OHIOST
CREIGH0
0146.5 O/U
+2.5
7:00pm FS1
-
DEL
CORN0
0148 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
BELMONT
LPSCMB0
0165.5 O/U
+2.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MVSU
UTAH0
0143.5 O/U
-27.5
8:00pm PACN
-
WMMARY
ILLCHI0
0163.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
SJST
WEBER0
0139 O/U
-10
8:30pm
-
FRESNO
21TCU0
0144.5 O/U
-10
9:00pm
-
13OREG
IOWA0
0148.5 O/U
+4
9:00pm ESP2
-
ABIL
DENVER0
0140.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm
-
PSU
DEPAUL0
0144.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UOP
IDST0
0148 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
ORAL
BYU0
0148 O/U
-19
9:00pm
-
DTROIT
CAL0
0147.5 O/U
-13
10:00pm PACN
-
SDCC
USD0
0
10:00pm
-
UCIRV
SNCLRA0
0135 O/U
+9
10:00pm
-
TEXAM
3GONZAG0
0157.5 O/U
-16.5
11:30pm ESP2