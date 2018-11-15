STJOES
No Text

Saint Joseph's his 16 3s in win over Wake Forest

  • Nov 15, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Charlie Brown Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored a career-high 26 points, Taylor Funk added six 3s and 20 points and Saint Joseph's beat Wake Forest 89-69 on Thursday in the opening game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Funk made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half, scoring 17 points and helping SJU stay even with Wake Forest at 46-all by halftime.

Freshman Jared Bynum chipped in with 14 points and Lamarr Kimble had 12 for the Hawks (3-0), who made 16 of 30 from distance. SJU shot 53 percent from 3-point range and 52 overall. Brown has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, and SJU has won by 15 or more points in each contest.

Jaylen Hoard and Isaiah Mucius each scored 14 points for Wake Forest (1-1), which was held to 39 percent shooting. Seven Demon Deacon players made a 3-pointer, totaling 11. Hoard and Mucius had 11 points apiece in the first half.

Key Players
L. Kimble
B. Childress
36.0 Min. Per Game 36.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
39.3 Field Goal % 57.1
21.4 Three Point % 55.6
75.0 Free Throw % 90.9
  Defensive rebound by Lorenzo Edwards 7.0
  Isaiah Mucius missed 2nd of 2 free throws 7.0
+ 1 Isaiah Mucius made 1st of 2 free throws 7.0
  Shooting foul on Troy Holston 7.0
  Turnover on Troy Holston 21.0
  Offensive foul on Troy Holston 21.0
  Bad pass turnover on Jamie Lewis, stolen by Mike Muggeo 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Wake Forest 37.0
  Lorenzo Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
+ 1 Blake Buchanan made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Blake Buchanan made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
Team Stats
Points 89 69
Field Goals 32-62 (51.6%) 20-51 (39.2%)
3-Pointers 16-30 (53.3%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 18-23 (78.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 32
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 25 17
Team 1 7
Assists 20 12
Steals 12 5
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 19 11
Technicals 0 0
C. Brown F
26 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
J. Hoard F
14 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 3-0 464389
home team logo Wake Forest 1-1 462369
Team Stats
away team logo Saint Joseph's 3-0 78.5 PPG 42 RPG 14.5 APG
home team logo Wake Forest 1-1 90.0 PPG 45 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
C. Brown F 20.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.0 APG 56.5 FG%
I. Mucius F 13.0 PPG 5.0 RPG 0.0 APG 62.5 FG%
Top Scorers
C. Brown F 26 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
I. Mucius F 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
51.6 FG% 39.2
53.3 3PT FG% 44.0
75.0 FT% 78.3
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
L. Kimble
J. Bynum
A. Longpre
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 36 26 3 1 3 2 1 0 8/15 4/8 6/6 2 1
T. Funk 18 20 2 3 0 0 1 5 7/9 6/7 0/0 0 2
L. Kimble 33 15 7 5 1 1 2 2 6/14 2/6 1/2 4 3
J. Bynum 32 11 5 4 4 0 0 1 5/7 1/2 0/0 0 5
A. Longpre 20 4 6 2 0 0 1 2 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 5
Bench
C. Clover
P. Oliva
T. Holston
M. Lodge
L. Edwards
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
R. Daly
G. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Clover 11 6 1 0 0 0 0 1 2/5 2/3 0/0 0 1
P. Oliva 28 5 4 5 3 0 2 2 2/6 0/1 1/2 0 4
T. Holston 4 2 0 0 0 0 1 2 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Lodge 6 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
L. Edwards 10 0 3 0 0 1 0 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 0 3
T. Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Muggeo 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 32 20 12 4 8 19 32/62 16/30 9/12 7 25
Wake Forest
Starters
J. Hoard
B. Childress
C. Brown
O. Sarr
S. Wright Jr.
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Hoard 33 14 5 1 1 1 2 0 4/13 2/5 4/4 0 5
B. Childress 36 13 4 4 1 0 2 0 4/7 2/4 3/4 0 4
C. Brown 29 7 2 1 1 0 3 0 2/7 1/2 2/2 1 1
O. Sarr 22 5 4 0 1 1 5 3 1/1 1/1 2/3 3 1
S. Wright Jr. 17 5 1 2 0 0 1 3 2/5 1/2 0/0 0 1
Bench
I. Mucius
T. Johnson
B. Buchanan
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
S. Okeke
J. Lewis
M. Wynn
I. Smart
A. White
M. Lester
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Mucius 30 14 4 2 1 0 0 0 4/11 3/7 3/4 1 3
T. Johnson 18 9 1 1 0 0 0 3 3/4 1/2 2/4 0 1
B. Buchanan 1 2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 0
A. Bilas 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Spivey 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
S. Okeke 2 0 1 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Lewis 7 0 2 0 0 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
M. Wynn 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
I. Smart - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 69 25 12 5 2 14 11 20/51 11/25 18/23 8 17
