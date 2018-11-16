Norvell lifts No. 3 Gonzaga over Texas A&M 94-71
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Norvell Jr. scored 22 points, Rui Hachimura added 18, and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Texas A&M 94-71 on Thursday night.
Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-0), which won its first three games for the eighth consecutive season.
Savion Flagg scored 18 points and T.J. Starks 16 for Texas A&M (1-2). The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 last season, but suffered major losses to graduation and the NBA draft.
The Aggies were plagued by shooting in the 30 percent range most of the game.
Neither team shot well in the early going, and Gonzaga led 16-14 with 11 minutes left in the first.
The Aggies tied the score at 28, but Gonzaga went on a 15-5 run in the closing five minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Norvell, to take a 43-33 halftime lead. Hachimura and Norvell each scored 13 points in the first, while Texas A&M was held to 36 percent shooting.
Gonzaga opened the second half with a 14-4 run to build a 57-37 lead. The Bulldogs held off the Aggies after that.
Texas A&M won the only other meeting between the programs, in 2015.
BIG PICTURE
Texas A&M: The Aggies are the first SEC team to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Aggies played without senior guard Admon Gilder, who has a knee injury.
Gonzaga: The Bulldogs played without star forward Killian Tillie, who is expected to miss most of the nonconference season with an ankle injury. The Zags were ranked third in the preseason poll, highest in their history.
UP NEXT
Texas A&M plays at Minnesota on Sunday.
Gonzaga plays Illinois in the Maui Classic on Monday.
|29.0
|Min. Per Game
|29.0
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|9.5
|Ast. Per Game
|9.5
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|51.2
|Field Goal %
|46.2
|31.6
|Three Point %
|20.0
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|+ 2
|John Walker III made jump shot
|28.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Filip Petrusev
|41.0
|+ 2
|Isiah Jasey made hook shot
|1:04
|+ 2
|Filip Petrusev made hook shot
|1:21
|Offensive rebound by Jeremy Jones
|1:36
|Filip Petrusev missed layup
|1:38
|+ 2
|John Walker III made layup
|1:54
|Offensive rebound by John Walker III
|1:57
|Mark French missed layup
|1:59
|Bad pass turnover on Greg Foster Jr., stolen by John Walker III
|2:07
|+ 2
|Isiah Jasey made dunk, assist by John Walker III
|2:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|94
|Field Goals
|27-65 (41.5%)
|32-65 (49.2%)
|3-Pointers
|5-18 (27.8%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|23-32 (71.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|41
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|25
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|9
|16
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|4
|10
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|S. Flagg G
|17.5 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|2.5 APG
|51.7 FG%
|
23
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|15.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|42.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Flagg G
|18 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|Z. Norvell Jr. G
|22 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.5
|FG%
|49.2
|
|
|27.8
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|71.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Flagg
|35
|18
|5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7/14
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|3
|T. Starks
|26
|16
|4
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|7/17
|0/3
|2/3
|1
|3
|C. Mekowulu
|24
|8
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|1/3
|5
|5
|J. Chandler
|19
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|5
|2/7
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|1
|B. Mahan
|31
|5
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/8
|1/6
|2/4
|1
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Walker III
|18
|10
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|3
|I. Jasey
|11
|6
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|C. Collins
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Nebo
|16
|0
|5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|4
|M. French
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Z. Walker
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Mitchell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Gilder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Byers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Alo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Vaughn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McGhee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|71
|37
|9
|6
|4
|11
|23
|27/65
|5/18
|12/19
|12
|25
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Norvell Jr.
|30
|22
|5
|2
|2
|0
|1
|3
|7/14
|4/9
|4/5
|1
|4
|R. Hachimura
|30
|18
|7
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7/11
|1/1
|3/6
|0
|7
|B. Clarke
|25
|14
|11
|2
|1
|3
|2
|3
|6/10
|0/0
|2/2
|4
|7
|C. Kispert
|23
|8
|3
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3/7
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|J. Perkins
|29
|7
|2
|6
|3
|1
|1
|3
|3/9
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Crandall
|23
|13
|3
|4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|4/9
|1/2
|4/8
|0
|3
|F. Petrusev
|21
|10
|6
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|6/6
|3
|3
|J. Jones
|8
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|1
|J. Beach
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Ayayi
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Foster Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Tillie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Pennington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|40
|16
|8
|10
|11
|20
|32/65
|7/21
|23/32
|11
|29
