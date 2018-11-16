TEXAM
GONZAG

No Text

Norvell lifts No. 3 Gonzaga over Texas A&M 94-71

  STATS AP
  Nov 16, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Zach Norvell Jr. scored 22 points, Rui Hachimura added 18, and No. 3 Gonzaga beat Texas A&M 94-71 on Thursday night.

Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-0), which won its first three games for the eighth consecutive season.

Savion Flagg scored 18 points and T.J. Starks 16 for Texas A&M (1-2). The Aggies went to the Sweet 16 last season, but suffered major losses to graduation and the NBA draft.

The Aggies were plagued by shooting in the 30 percent range most of the game.

Neither team shot well in the early going, and Gonzaga led 16-14 with 11 minutes left in the first.

The Aggies tied the score at 28, but Gonzaga went on a 15-5 run in the closing five minutes, including a pair of 3-pointers by Norvell, to take a 43-33 halftime lead. Hachimura and Norvell each scored 13 points in the first, while Texas A&M was held to 36 percent shooting.

Gonzaga opened the second half with a 14-4 run to build a 57-37 lead. The Bulldogs held off the Aggies after that.

Texas A&M won the only other meeting between the programs, in 2015.

BIG PICTURE

Texas A&M: The Aggies are the first SEC team to visit the McCarthey Athletic Center. The Aggies played without senior guard Admon Gilder, who has a knee injury.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs played without star forward Killian Tillie, who is expected to miss most of the nonconference season with an ankle injury. The Zags were ranked third in the preseason poll, highest in their history.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M plays at Minnesota on Sunday.

Gonzaga plays Illinois in the Maui Classic on Monday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
S. Flagg
1 G
J. Perkins
13 G
29.0 Min. Per Game 29.0
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
9.5 Ast. Per Game 9.5
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
51.2 Field Goal % 46.2
31.6 Three Point % 20.0
100.0 Free Throw % 87.5
+ 2 John Walker III made jump shot 28.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Filip Petrusev 41.0
+ 2 Isiah Jasey made hook shot 1:04
+ 2 Filip Petrusev made hook shot 1:21
  Offensive rebound by Jeremy Jones 1:36
  Filip Petrusev missed layup 1:38
+ 2 John Walker III made layup 1:54
  Offensive rebound by John Walker III 1:57
  Mark French missed layup 1:59
  Bad pass turnover on Greg Foster Jr., stolen by John Walker III 2:07
+ 2 Isiah Jasey made dunk, assist by John Walker III 2:17
Team Stats
Points 71 94
Field Goals 27-65 (41.5%) 32-65 (49.2%)
3-Pointers 5-18 (27.8%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-19 (63.2%) 23-32 (71.9%)
Total Rebounds 39 41
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 25 29
Team 2 1
Assists 9 16
Steals 6 8
Blocks 4 10
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
1
S. Flagg G
18 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
23
Z. Norvell Jr. G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Texas A&M 1-2 333871
home team logo 3 Gonzaga 3-0 435194
McCarthey Athletic Center Spokane, WA
Team Stats
away team logo Texas A&M 1-2 85.5 PPG 59 RPG 16.0 APG
home team logo 3 Gonzaga 3-0 112.0 PPG 50.5 RPG 23.5 APG
Key Players
1
S. Flagg G 17.5 PPG 10.5 RPG 2.5 APG 51.7 FG%
23
Z. Norvell Jr. G 15.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 3.0 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
S. Flagg G 18 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
23
Z. Norvell Jr. G 22 PTS 5 REB 2 AST
41.5 FG% 49.2
27.8 3PT FG% 33.3
63.2 FT% 71.9
Texas A&M
Starters
S. Flagg
T. Starks
C. Mekowulu
J. Chandler
B. Mahan
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Flagg 35 18 5 1 0 0 2 3 7/14 2/5 2/2 2 3
T. Starks 26 16 4 4 0 0 4 3 7/17 0/3 2/3 1 3
C. Mekowulu 24 8 10 1 0 1 0 2 3/8 1/2 1/3 5 5
J. Chandler 19 8 2 0 2 0 3 5 2/7 1/2 3/4 1 1
B. Mahan 31 5 6 2 0 0 1 2 1/8 1/6 2/4 1 5
Bench
J. Walker III
I. Jasey
C. Collins
J. Nebo
M. French
Z. Walker
W. Mitchell
A. Gilder
F. Byers
J. Brown
C. Alo
E. Vaughn
L. McGhee
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Walker III 18 10 4 1 1 1 0 2 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 3
I. Jasey 11 6 1 0 3 0 0 1 3/3 0/0 0/0 0 1
C. Collins 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Nebo 16 0 5 0 0 2 1 1 0/2 0/0 0/1 1 4
M. French 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
Z. Walker 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Gilder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Byers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Alo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Vaughn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McGhee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 71 37 9 6 4 11 23 27/65 5/18 12/19 12 25
Gonzaga
Starters
Z. Norvell Jr.
R. Hachimura
B. Clarke
C. Kispert
J. Perkins
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
Z. Norvell Jr. 30 22 5 2 2 0 1 3 7/14 4/9 4/5 1 4
R. Hachimura 30 18 7 0 0 1 2 1 7/11 1/1 3/6 0 7
B. Clarke 25 14 11 2 1 3 2 3 6/10 0/0 2/2 4 7
C. Kispert 23 8 3 1 0 3 0 3 3/7 1/3 1/1 1 2
J. Perkins 29 7 2 6 3 1 1 3 3/9 0/4 1/2 0 2
Bench
G. Crandall
F. Petrusev
J. Jones
J. Beach
J. Ayayi
G. Foster Jr.
A. Martin
K. Tillie
M. Lang
P. Pennington
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Crandall 23 13 3 4 2 0 1 4 4/9 1/2 4/8 0 3
F. Petrusev 21 10 6 0 0 2 2 2 2/5 0/2 6/6 3 3
J. Jones 8 2 3 1 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 2/2 2 1
J. Beach 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Ayayi 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Foster Jr. 6 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tillie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Pennington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 40 16 8 10 11 20 32/65 7/21 23/32 11 29
