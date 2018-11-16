HOFSTRA
Maryland defeats Hofstra 80-69 behind Fernando's 17 points

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) ��� COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) --- Bruno Fernando came off the bench to deliver 17 points and seven rebounds as part of a balanced offense as Maryland defeated Hofstra 80-69 on Friday.

Fernando made all eight of his field goal attempts for the Terrapins (4-0). It was the 12th time in school history a player was perfect from the floor with at least eight attempts and the first since Sean Mosley was 8 of 8 against Longwood in 2010.

Freshman Eric Ayala scored a career-high 14 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 13. Darryl Morsell had 12 points, and both Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith had 11. It was the first time since Jan. 7, 2017, against Iowa that Maryland had six players score in double figures.

Justin Wright-Foreman, who entered the game tied for 10th in the country with 25.3 points per game, scored 27 points for the Pride (2-2). Hofstra built a 37-31 lead the break, the first time Maryland trailed at halftime this season.

Hofstra extended its edge to 43-35, but Maryland responded with a 16-3 run to claim the lead for good. The Terps never led by less than three points in the final 14 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Hofstra: The Pride is an efficient scoring team and showed in the first half why they are expected to contend in the Colonial Athletic Association this season. Maryland is Hofstra's lone power conference opponent, and the Pride is unlikely to see a frontcourt as athletic as Fernando and Smith the rest of the season.

Maryland: The Terps continue their build up toward a difficult stretch that starts Nov. 23 and includes games against Marshall, Virginia, Penn State, Purdue and Loyola Chicago in a 16-day stretch. Maryland is off to a 4-0 start for the fifth consecutive season.

UP NEXT

Hofstra returns home to face Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.

Maryland looks to improve to 9-0 all-time against Mount St. Mary's when the Mountaineers visit on Sunday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball andhttps://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
+ 1 Justin Wright-Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
  Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr. 23.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Wright-Foreman 35.0
  Aaron Wiggins missed free throw 35.0
  Personal foul on Jalen Ray 35.0
  Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins 35.0
  Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Lost ball turnover on Justin Wright-Foreman, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr. 57.0
+ 2 Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup 1:13
  Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr. 1:17
Team Stats
Points 69 80
Field Goals 22-54 (40.7%) 33-63 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 7-21 (33.3%)
Free Throws 16-20 (80.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 17 22
Team 1 4
Assists 7 16
Steals 5 5
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 8 10
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 0
Hofstra
Starters
J. Wright-Foreman
E. Pemberton
S. Trueheart
D. Buie
J. Taylor
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Wright-Foreman 36 27 5 2 0 0 4 0 6/15 4/8 11/12 0 5
E. Pemberton 25 10 2 0 1 0 0 4 4/12 1/5 1/2 2 0
S. Trueheart 17 7 0 0 0 0 1 1 2/4 2/4 1/2 0 0
D. Buie 25 4 2 3 3 1 1 1 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 2
J. Taylor 20 2 5 0 1 0 1 4 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 3
Bench
T. Coburn
J. Ray
D. Dwyer
K. Wormley
C. Klementowicz
I. Kante
M. Radovic
K. Schutte
H. Hughes
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Coburn 23 10 5 0 0 0 1 0 4/7 1/3 1/2 3 2
J. Ray 27 5 2 1 0 1 0 1 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 2
D. Dwyer 20 4 3 0 0 0 0 4 1/1 0/0 2/2 0 3
K. Wormley 6 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
C. Klementowicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Kante - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Radovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Schutte - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 69 24 7 5 2 8 16 22/54 9/27 16/20 7 17
Maryland
Starters
E. Ayala
D. Morsell
A. Cowan Jr.
J. Smith
I. Bender
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Ayala 31 14 1 3 0 0 1 3 5/8 3/5 1/1 0 1
D. Morsell 35 12 6 3 0 2 2 2 5/10 0/2 2/3 3 3
A. Cowan Jr. 38 11 5 4 4 0 3 3 5/13 1/6 0/0 2 3
J. Smith 25 11 7 4 1 0 1 1 5/12 0/1 1/2 3 4
I. Bender 7 2 2 0 0 0 1 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
B. Fernando
A. Wiggins
R. Mona
S. Smith Jr.
R. Lindo
A. Terrell
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 27 17 7 2 0 1 2 2 8/8 0/0 1/4 1 6
A. Wiggins 23 13 5 0 0 0 0 2 4/9 3/6 2/3 2 3
R. Mona 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0
S. Smith Jr. 8 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
R. Lindo 4 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tomaic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Valmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Ramsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 80 36 16 5 4 10 16 33/63 7/21 7/13 14 22
