Maryland defeats Hofstra 80-69 behind Fernando's 17 points
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) ��� COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) --- Bruno Fernando came off the bench to deliver 17 points and seven rebounds as part of a balanced offense as Maryland defeated Hofstra 80-69 on Friday.
Fernando made all eight of his field goal attempts for the Terrapins (4-0). It was the 12th time in school history a player was perfect from the floor with at least eight attempts and the first since Sean Mosley was 8 of 8 against Longwood in 2010.
Freshman Eric Ayala scored a career-high 14 points, while Aaron Wiggins added 13. Darryl Morsell had 12 points, and both Anthony Cowan Jr. and Jalen Smith had 11. It was the first time since Jan. 7, 2017, against Iowa that Maryland had six players score in double figures.
Justin Wright-Foreman, who entered the game tied for 10th in the country with 25.3 points per game, scored 27 points for the Pride (2-2). Hofstra built a 37-31 lead the break, the first time Maryland trailed at halftime this season.
Hofstra extended its edge to 43-35, but Maryland responded with a 16-3 run to claim the lead for good. The Terps never led by less than three points in the final 14 minutes.
BIG PICTURE
Hofstra: The Pride is an efficient scoring team and showed in the first half why they are expected to contend in the Colonial Athletic Association this season. Maryland is Hofstra's lone power conference opponent, and the Pride is unlikely to see a frontcourt as athletic as Fernando and Smith the rest of the season.
Maryland: The Terps continue their build up toward a difficult stretch that starts Nov. 23 and includes games against Marshall, Virginia, Penn State, Purdue and Loyola Chicago in a 16-day stretch. Maryland is off to a 4-0 start for the fifth consecutive season.
UP NEXT
Hofstra returns home to face Cal State Fullerton on Wednesday.
Maryland looks to improve to 9-0 all-time against Mount St. Mary's when the Mountaineers visit on Sunday.
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Justin Wright-Foreman made 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|+ 1
|Justin Wright-Foreman made 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Personal foul on Anthony Cowan Jr.
|23.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Wright-Foreman
|35.0
|Aaron Wiggins missed free throw
|35.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Ray
|35.0
|Offensive rebound by Aaron Wiggins
|35.0
|Eric Ayala missed 3-pt. jump shot
|37.0
|Lost ball turnover on Justin Wright-Foreman, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|57.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Cowan Jr. made layup
|1:13
|Bad pass turnover on Tareq Coburn, stolen by Anthony Cowan Jr.
|1:17
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|80
|Field Goals
|22-54 (40.7%)
|33-63 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|9-27 (33.3%)
|7-21 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|16-20 (80.0%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|1
|4
|Assists
|7
|16
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|25.3 PPG
|5.7 RPG
|4.3 APG
|44.6 FG%
|
23
|B. Fernando F
|13.7 PPG
|8.7 RPG
|0.7 APG
|76.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Wright-Foreman G
|27 PTS
|5 REB
|2 AST
|B. Fernando F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|2 AST
|
|40.7
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Wright-Foreman
|36
|27
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6/15
|4/8
|11/12
|0
|5
|E. Pemberton
|25
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/12
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|0
|S. Trueheart
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Buie
|25
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Taylor
|20
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Wright-Foreman
|36
|27
|5
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6/15
|4/8
|11/12
|0
|5
|E. Pemberton
|25
|10
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|4/12
|1/5
|1/2
|2
|0
|S. Trueheart
|17
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|0
|D. Buie
|25
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2/4
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Taylor
|20
|2
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Coburn
|23
|10
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4/7
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|2
|J. Ray
|27
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Dwyer
|20
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|3
|K. Wormley
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Klementowicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Kante
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Radovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schutte
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hughes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|69
|24
|7
|5
|2
|8
|16
|22/54
|9/27
|16/20
|7
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Ayala
|31
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|D. Morsell
|35
|12
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|3
|A. Cowan Jr.
|38
|11
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|5/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Smith
|25
|11
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|4
|I. Bender
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|E. Ayala
|31
|14
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5/8
|3/5
|1/1
|0
|1
|D. Morsell
|35
|12
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|5/10
|0/2
|2/3
|3
|3
|A. Cowan Jr.
|38
|11
|5
|4
|4
|0
|3
|3
|5/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|3
|J. Smith
|25
|11
|7
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5/12
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|4
|I. Bender
|7
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|27
|17
|7
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|8/8
|0/0
|1/4
|1
|6
|A. Wiggins
|23
|13
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/9
|3/6
|2/3
|2
|3
|R. Mona
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. Smith Jr.
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|R. Lindo
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|A. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tomaic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Valmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ramsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Clark
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|80
|36
|16
|5
|4
|10
|16
|33/63
|7/21
|7/13
|14
|22
-
PRINCE
LEHIGH57
72
2nd 0.0
-
WKY
WVU48
45
2nd 10:04 ESPU
-
UTVALL
UTAHST37
57
2nd 5:33
-
ARKST
GC52
69
2nd 10:29 ESP3
-
NIAGARA
WYO57
50
2nd 7:53
-
NEBOM
COLO59
59
2nd 6:41 PACN
-
LNGBCH
17MISSST41
59
2nd 7:52 SECN
-
JACKST
BOISE27
16
1st 4:19
-
OAK
UNLV7
22
1st 7:35
-
16VATECH
NEAST88
60
Final
-
WAKE
CSFULL66
59
Final
-
MNTNA
UIW93
66
Final
-
PEAY
CCTST80
78
Final
-
NICHST
BAYLOR54
81
Final
-
OREGST
ODU61
56
Final
-
CALBPTST
TULSA79
82
Final
-
BALLST
BAMA61
79
Final
-
STJOES
UCF57
77
Final
-
MIAOH
NDAKST89
78
Final
-
FAMU
CAMP59
66
Final
-
KENSAW
MIZZOU52
55
Final
-
AF
UMBC72
77
Final/2OT
-
CSTCAR
MANH53
55
Final
-
OHIO
SFLA46
73
Final
-
APPST
WICHST76
82
Final
-
15CUSE
13OREG65
80
Final
-
JVILLE
SEMO71
77
Final
-
SACHRT
ARMY79
78
Final
-
GASOU
FAU80
70
Final
-
MOREHD
UMKC99
89
Final
-
NIOWA
PENN71
78
Final
-
FIU
FORD77
83
Final
-
STNYBRK
HOLY70
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
SDAK60
56
Final
-
VALPO
MNMTH64
53
Final
-
TNMART
MERCER60
77
Final
-
HOFSTRA
MD69
80
Final
-
HOW
UMASS68
63
Final
-
MILW
CINCY63
74
Final
-
GWEBB
SAV97
77
Final
-
LOYMD
TEMPLE67
81
Final
-
BING
NWEST54
82
Final
-
JWUNC
NCGRN57
105
Final
-
SAMHOU
UGA64
75
Final
-
UVM
LVILLE78
86
Final
-
TNTECH
7UNC58
108
Final
-
LIB
KENTST77
70
Final
-
IPFW
DAYTON80
91
Final
-
CHIST
AKRON46
87
Final
-
NYIT
FDU57
84
Final
-
HARV
RI74
76
Final
-
NH
AMER44
68
Final
-
SCST
CLEVST69
84
Final
-
IUPUI
RICH70
78
Final
-
DELST
LONGWD73
89
Final
-
COPPST
4UVA40
97
Final
-
STJOHN
RUT84
65
Final
-
23PURDUE
DAVID79
58
Final
-
UCONN
IOWA72
91
Final
-
GTOWN
LOYMRY52
65
Final
-
NCASHV
NKY50
77
Final
-
ECU
GATECH54
79
Final
-
CHARSO
MTSU73
76
Final
-
MASLOW
BROWN74
82
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLO64
59
Final
-
LOYNO
MCNSE79
78
Final
-
LATECH
22LSU67
74
Final
-
GRAM
LOYCHI64
80
Final
-
SDAKST
FGC78
84
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY54
79
Final
-
CIT
TEXAS69
97
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXARL73
67
Final
-
MISS
BUTLER76
83
Final
-
LALAF
2KANSAS76
89
Final
-
TOWSON
PEPPER65
74
Final
-
SPALD
MURYST63
106
Final
-
EKY
12KSTATE68
95
Final
-
WISGB
EWASH82
78
Final/OT
-
CHATT
SALAB54
73
Final
-
WEBER
CMICH78
76
Final
-
NORFLK
SIENA58
61
Final
-
CLMB
YOUNG83
94
Final
-
SFTRPA
20UCLA0
0159.5 O/U
-15
11:00pm PACN
-
ARKLR
6NEVADA0
0153.5 O/U
-24.5
11:00pm ESPU
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN0
0
PPD
-
CPOLY
SACST0
0
PPD
-
WOFF
STNFRD0
0