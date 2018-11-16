Smart scores 16, No. 22 LSU rallies past Louisiana Tech
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Ja'vonte Smart scored 16 points, and his late 3-pointer put No. 22 LSU ahead for good in a back-and-forth 74-67 victory over Louisiana Tech on Friday night.
The Bulldogs tied it at 62 on a jumper by Daquan Bracey with 2:29 remaining, but Smart hit his 3 on the next possession for the Tigers (4-0). LSU increased its lead to eight points on a layup by Kavell Bigby-Williams and three free throws by Skylar Mays.
Tremont Waters had 14 points for LSU, and Mays and Daryl Edwards each scored 12.
Anthony Duruji led the Bulldogs (3-1) with 22 points. Sophomore Exavian Christon matched his career high with 15 points and Amorie Archibald had 10.
Archibald's 3-pointer brought Louisiana Tech within 70-65 with 31 seconds remaining, but Waters and Edwards each hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.
LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half, but Louisiana Tech closed within 36-33 at the break.
The Bulldogs took an eight-point lead with 12:39 remaining in the game. Duruji had nine points as Louisiana Tech outscored LSU 21-10 to start the second half. The Tigers responded with a 16-4 run to go ahead 62-58. Waters had five points during that stretch.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers were outrebounded and shot poorly from the free throw line and from 3-point range, but they found a way to improve to 4-0 for the first time in six seasons.
Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs had their chance of coming away with a second impressive road victory in the first two weeks of the season. Louisiana Tech, which won at Wichita State in its season opener, scored only nine points in the final eight-plus minutes.
UP NEXT
LSU will play away from home for the first time when it meets Charleston in a first-round game of the Advocare Invitational Tournament in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.
Louisiana Tech returns home to play NAIA member Tougaloo on Tuesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|32.0
|Min. Per Game
|32.0
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|6.7
|Ast. Per Game
|6.7
|1.3
|Reb. Per Game
|1.3
|35.3
|Field Goal %
|39.1
|37.5
|Three Point %
|26.7
|81.8
|Free Throw %
|75.0
|+ 1
|Amorie Archibald made 2nd of 2 free throws
|16.0
|+ 1
|Amorie Archibald made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Personal foul on Tremont Waters
|16.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Bad pass turnover on DaQuan Bracey, stolen by Daryl Edwards
|21.0
|+ 1
|Daryl Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on DaQuan Bracey
|21.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws
|30.0
|+ 1
|Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws
|30.0
|Personal foul on DaQuan Bracey
|30.0
|+ 3
|Amorie Archibald made 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|74
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|29-64 (45.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-28 (39.3%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|38
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|23
|22
|Team
|7
|5
|Assists
|9
|11
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|3
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|7
|Fouls
|19
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Louisiana Tech 3-1
|78.7 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|22 LSU 4-0
|92.0 PPG
|39.7 RPG
|15.0 APG
|
|39.3
|FG%
|45.3
|
|
|39.3
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Duruji
|37
|22
|9
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/14
|3/4
|3/5
|3
|6
|E. Christon
|29
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/9
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|4
|A. Archibald
|33
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/9
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|4
|D. Jean
|23
|6
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|0
|O. Powell
|32
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Duruji
|37
|22
|9
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|8/14
|3/4
|3/5
|3
|6
|E. Christon
|29
|15
|5
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|5/9
|4/8
|1/2
|1
|4
|A. Archibald
|33
|10
|5
|3
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3/9
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|4
|D. Jean
|23
|6
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|5
|2/7
|1/4
|1/1
|2
|0
|O. Powell
|32
|5
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2/8
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|6
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Muhammed
|11
|5
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|D. Bracey
|18
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|1/7
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Pemberton
|13
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Langston
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|K. McKinley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ledoux
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Walters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|67
|35
|9
|6
|3
|17
|19
|24/61
|11/28
|8/13
|12
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|25
|16
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Waters
|36
|14
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|32
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|E. Williams
|30
|9
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|5
|K. Bigby-Williams
|20
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Smart
|25
|16
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|T. Waters
|36
|14
|5
|5
|2
|0
|3
|1
|5/14
|1/7
|3/5
|0
|5
|S. Mays
|32
|12
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|1
|E. Williams
|30
|9
|7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|5
|K. Bigby-Williams
|20
|5
|6
|2
|2
|3
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Edwards
|19
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|4/8
|1/2
|3/4
|3
|0
|N. Reid
|10
|4
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Taylor
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Days
|19
|0
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|2
|M. Graves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Kingsby
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cooper
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hyatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|74
|33
|11
|8
|7
|7
|12
|29/64
|5/24
|11/19
|11
|22
-
SFTRPA
20UCLA34
48
2nd 16:15 PACN
-
ARKLR
6NEVADA23
43
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
16VATECH
NEAST88
60
Final
-
WAKE
CSFULL66
59
Final
-
MNTNA
UIW93
66
Final
-
PEAY
CCTST80
78
Final
-
NICHST
BAYLOR54
81
Final
-
CALBPTST
TULSA79
82
Final
-
OREGST
ODU61
56
Final
-
BALLST
BAMA61
79
Final
-
STJOES
UCF57
77
Final
-
FAMU
CAMP59
66
Final
-
MIAOH
NDAKST89
78
Final
-
KENSAW
MIZZOU52
55
Final
-
AF
UMBC72
77
Final/2OT
-
15CUSE
13OREG65
80
Final
-
CSTCAR
MANH53
55
Final
-
APPST
WICHST76
82
Final
-
OHIO
SFLA46
73
Final
-
SACHRT
ARMY79
78
Final
-
JVILLE
SEMO71
77
Final
-
GASOU
FAU80
70
Final
-
MOREHD
UMKC99
89
Final
-
NIOWA
PENN71
78
Final
-
FIU
FORD77
83
Final
-
STNYBRK
HOLY70
84
Final
-
HIGHPT
SDAK60
56
Final
-
VALPO
MNMTH64
53
Final
-
HOFSTRA
MD69
80
Final
-
NYIT
FDU57
84
Final
-
SCST
CLEVST69
84
Final
-
NH
AMER44
68
Final
-
HOW
UMASS68
63
Final
-
TNMART
MERCER60
77
Final
-
MILW
CINCY63
74
Final
-
LOYMD
TEMPLE67
81
Final
-
BING
NWEST54
82
Final
-
JWUNC
NCGRN57
105
Final
-
GWEBB
SAV97
77
Final
-
IPFW
DAYTON80
91
Final
-
TNTECH
7UNC58
108
Final
-
UVM
LVILLE78
86
Final
-
LIB
KENTST77
70
Final
-
SAMHOU
UGA64
75
Final
-
HARV
RI74
76
Final
-
IUPUI
RICH70
78
Final
-
COPPST
4UVA40
97
Final
-
CHIST
AKRON46
87
Final
-
STJOHN
RUT84
65
Final
-
DELST
LONGWD73
89
Final
-
23PURDUE
DAVID79
58
Final
-
UCONN
IOWA72
91
Final
-
GTOWN
LOYMRY52
65
Final
-
NCASHV
NKY50
77
Final
-
ECU
GATECH54
79
Final
-
MASLOW
BROWN74
82
Final
-
JMAD
CHARLO64
59
Final
-
LOYNO
MCNSE79
78
Final
-
CHARSO
MTSU73
76
Final
-
SPALD
MURYST36
106
Final
-
TOWSON
PEPPER65
74
Final
-
TXAMCC
TXARL73
67
Final
-
LALAF
2KANSAS76
89
Final
-
SDAKST
FGC78
84
Final
-
CIT
TEXAS69
97
Final
-
GRAM
LOYCHI64
80
Final
-
MISS
BUTLER76
83
Final
-
LATECH
22LSU67
74
Final
-
ALCORN
VANDY54
79
Final
-
EKY
12KSTATE68
95
Final
-
WISGB
EWASH82
78
Final/OT
-
CHATT
SALAB54
73
Final
-
NORFLK
SIENA58
61
Final
-
PRINCE
LEHIGH57
72
Final
-
WEBER
CMICH78
76
Final
-
CLMB
YOUNG83
94
Final
-
WKY
WVU63
57
Final
-
NEBOM
COLO75
79
Final
-
UTVALL
UTAHST46
65
Final
-
ARKST
GC72
96
Final
-
LNGBCH
17MISSST51
79
Final
-
NIAGARA
WYO72
67
Final
-
OAK
UNLV61
74
Final
-
JACKST
BOISE53
70
Final
-
ARIZST
SANFRAN0
0
PPD
-
CPOLY
SACST0
0
PPD
-
WOFF
STNFRD0
0