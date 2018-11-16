LATECH
LSU

No Text

Smart scores 16, No. 22 LSU rallies past Louisiana Tech

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) Ja'vonte Smart scored 16 points, and his late 3-pointer put No. 22 LSU ahead for good in a back-and-forth 74-67 victory over Louisiana Tech on Friday night.

The Bulldogs tied it at 62 on a jumper by Daquan Bracey with 2:29 remaining, but Smart hit his 3 on the next possession for the Tigers (4-0). LSU increased its lead to eight points on a layup by Kavell Bigby-Williams and three free throws by Skylar Mays.

Tremont Waters had 14 points for LSU, and Mays and Daryl Edwards each scored 12.

Anthony Duruji led the Bulldogs (3-1) with 22 points. Sophomore Exavian Christon matched his career high with 15 points and Amorie Archibald had 10.

Archibald's 3-pointer brought Louisiana Tech within 70-65 with 31 seconds remaining, but Waters and Edwards each hit a pair of free throws to seal the victory.

LSU led by as many as nine points in the first half, but Louisiana Tech closed within 36-33 at the break.

The Bulldogs took an eight-point lead with 12:39 remaining in the game. Duruji had nine points as Louisiana Tech outscored LSU 21-10 to start the second half. The Tigers responded with a 16-4 run to go ahead 62-58. Waters had five points during that stretch.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers were outrebounded and shot poorly from the free throw line and from 3-point range, but they found a way to improve to 4-0 for the first time in six seasons.

Louisiana Tech: The Bulldogs had their chance of coming away with a second impressive road victory in the first two weeks of the season. Louisiana Tech, which won at Wichita State in its season opener, scored only nine points in the final eight-plus minutes.

UP NEXT

LSU will play away from home for the first time when it meets Charleston in a first-round game of the Advocare Invitational Tournament in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday.

Louisiana Tech returns home to play NAIA member Tougaloo on Tuesday.

Key Players
A. Archibald
3 G
T. Waters
3 G
32.0 Min. Per Game 32.0
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
6.7 Ast. Per Game 6.7
1.3 Reb. Per Game 1.3
35.3 Field Goal % 39.1
37.5 Three Point % 26.7
81.8 Free Throw % 75.0
+ 1 Amorie Archibald made 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Amorie Archibald made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Tremont Waters 16.0
+ 1 Daryl Edwards made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
  Bad pass turnover on DaQuan Bracey, stolen by Daryl Edwards 21.0
+ 1 Daryl Edwards made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on DaQuan Bracey 21.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 2nd of 2 free throws 30.0
+ 1 Tremont Waters made 1st of 2 free throws 30.0
  Personal foul on DaQuan Bracey 30.0
+ 3 Amorie Archibald made 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
Team Stats
Points 67 74
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 29-64 (45.3%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 42 38
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 23 22
Team 7 5
Assists 9 11
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 7
Turnovers 17 7
Fouls 19 12
Technicals 0 0
Louisiana Tech
Starters
A. Duruji
E. Christon
A. Archibald
D. Jean
O. Powell
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Duruji 37 22 9 1 1 1 2 1 8/14 3/4 3/5 3 6
E. Christon 29 15 5 0 1 0 4 1 5/9 4/8 1/2 1 4
A. Archibald 33 10 5 3 0 0 3 4 3/9 2/6 2/3 1 4
D. Jean 23 6 2 1 4 0 2 5 2/7 1/4 1/1 2 0
O. Powell 32 5 10 0 0 1 0 1 2/8 0/0 1/2 4 6
LSU
Starters
J. Smart
T. Waters
S. Mays
E. Williams
K. Bigby-Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Smart 25 16 3 2 1 0 3 1 7/10 2/4 0/0 1 2
T. Waters 36 14 5 5 2 0 3 1 5/14 1/7 3/5 0 5
S. Mays 32 12 1 0 1 1 1 1 4/9 1/4 3/4 0 1
E. Williams 30 9 7 0 1 1 0 3 4/6 0/0 1/4 2 5
K. Bigby-Williams 20 5 6 2 2 3 0 1 2/3 0/0 1/2 3 3
