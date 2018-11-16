MISS
BUTLER

Jorgensen, Baldwin help Butler rally past Mississippi 83-76

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Paul Jorgensen scored 21 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and Kamar Baldwin added 12 of his 23 in the final six minutes to help Butler get past pesky Mississippi 83-76.

The Bulldogs needed a late 13-2 spurt to finally take control and extend the nation's third-longest nonconference home winning streak to 46 games. Butler is 3-0 for the fifth time in six years - and the first time under second-year coach LaVall Jordan.

Terence Davis had 30 points and Breein Tyree finished with 17 for the Rebels (1-1), who lost their first road game under new coach Kermit Davis. Mississippi has lost 12 of its last 13 games away from its Oxford campus.

Jorgensen did the damage early - making his first five shots including three 3-pointers. His previous career best of 23 came in Butler's home victory over Villanova last December.

But it was Baldwin's late flurry that allowed the Bulldogs to dig out of a 68-63 deficit.

It was much tougher matchup than expected.

Butler led 41-36 at halftime and pulled out to a 47-40 lead on Jorgensen's fifth 3 of the game early in the second half.

Mississippi refused to go away, though. They scored four straight then capped a 9-0 run with Davis' 3 from the corner with 8:24 remaining to take a 60-57 lead. Tyree's driving layup with 4:55 gave the Rebels a 68-63 lead.

That's when Baldwin and the Bulldogs finally answered. Butler got a three-point play from Aaron Thompson, a midrange jumper from Baldwin following a blocked shot, a layup from Nate Fowler and two more free throws from Baldwin. When the run ended, Butler had a 72-68 lead and they closed it out with free throws.

Baldwin also had eight rebounds, five assists and made all 12 of his free-throw attempts on a night he went 5 of 17 from the field. Jorgensen was 6 of 10 on 3s.

Davis was 6 of 9 on 3s for the Rebels.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi: The Rebels were competitive most of the night but simply lacked the depth to close it out, especially on a night they were in foul trouble.

Butler: The Bulldogs are tough to beat at Hinkle Fieldhouse most nights and are virtually unbeatable there against nonconference foes. Butler's last loss to a nonconference foe at Hinkle came in the 2012 CBI Tournament against Pittsburgh.

UP NEXT

Mississippi returns home to face Nicholls State on Tuesday.

Butler visits the Bahamas for three games, starting with Dayton on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Tyree
K. Baldwin
35.0 Min. Per Game 35.0
23.5 Pts. Per Game 23.5
6.0 Ast. Per Game 6.0
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
50.0 Field Goal % 47.9
27.3 Three Point % 23.1
66.7 Free Throw % 87.5
  Defensive rebound by Paul Jorgensen 28.0
  Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
+ 1 Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Personal foul on Breein Tyree 35.0
+ 3 Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler 37.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws 43.0
+ 1 Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws 43.0
  Personal foul on Devontae Shuler 43.0
+ 3 Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree 59.0
+ 3 Paul Jorgensen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson 1:14
Team Stats
Points 76 83
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 25-54 (46.3%)
3-Pointers 11-26 (42.3%) 10-23 (43.5%)
Free Throws 13-21 (61.9%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 31 28
Offensive 9 8
Defensive 18 18
Team 4 2
Assists 14 12
Steals 4 4
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 25 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
T. Davis G
30 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
5
P. Jorgensen G
27 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Ole Miss 1-1 364076
home team logo Butler 3-0 414283
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Ole Miss 1-1 90.0 PPG 36 RPG 14.0 APG
home team logo Butler 3-0 87.0 PPG 36 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
3
T. Davis G 17.0 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 58.3 FG%
5
P. Jorgensen G 14.5 PPG 3.5 RPG 3.0 APG 35.7 FG%
Top Scorers
3
T. Davis G 30 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
5
P. Jorgensen G 27 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
46.4 FG% 46.3
42.3 3PT FG% 43.5
61.9 FT% 85.2
Ole Miss
Starters
T. Davis
B. Tyree
B. Hinson
D. Shuler
D. Olejniczak
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Davis 37 30 4 5 0 2 4 3 10/16 6/9 4/5 1 3
B. Tyree 35 17 4 1 0 0 3 5 6/11 3/6 2/3 0 4
B. Hinson 29 6 5 2 0 0 2 3 2/7 1/3 1/2 2 3
D. Shuler 36 4 8 5 3 0 1 2 1/6 1/4 1/2 3 5
D. Olejniczak 20 2 2 0 0 0 3 4 1/4 0/0 0/0 1 1
Bench
K. Buffen
B. Stevens
D. Davis
L. Rodriguez
A. Morgano
Z. Naylor
J. McBride
C. Curry
F. Miller Jr
B. Halums
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Buffen 23 9 3 1 1 1 1 2 3/6 0/1 3/7 2 1
B. Stevens 10 6 1 0 0 0 0 5 3/5 0/2 0/0 0 1
D. Davis 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 0
L. Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Morgano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Naylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McBride - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Miller Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Halums - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 27 14 4 3 15 25 26/56 11/26 13/21 9 18
Butler
Starters
P. Jorgensen
K. Baldwin
A. Thompson
N. Fowler
S. McDermott
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Jorgensen 37 27 4 2 2 0 0 0 10/17 6/10 1/2 1 3
K. Baldwin 37 23 8 5 1 0 4 4 5/17 1/5 12/12 2 6
A. Thompson 28 5 2 4 1 0 1 2 1/4 0/0 3/3 0 2
N. Fowler 16 4 1 0 0 0 0 3 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 0
S. McDermott 18 3 2 1 0 0 0 4 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 2
Bench
J. Brunk
C. David
H. Baddley
J. Gillens-Butler
B. Nze
C. Donovan
J. Tucker
B. Golden
M. Hastings
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Brunk 23 15 6 0 0 2 1 0 4/4 0/0 7/10 4 2
C. David 20 6 2 0 0 1 2 2 2/2 2/2 0/0 0 2
H. Baddley 19 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
J. Gillens-Butler 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
B. Nze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Golden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hastings - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 26 12 4 3 9 19 25/54 10/23 23/27 8 18
NCAA BB Scores