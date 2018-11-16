Jorgensen, Baldwin help Butler rally past Mississippi 83-76
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Paul Jorgensen scored 21 of his career-high 27 points in the first half and Kamar Baldwin added 12 of his 23 in the final six minutes to help Butler get past pesky Mississippi 83-76.
The Bulldogs needed a late 13-2 spurt to finally take control and extend the nation's third-longest nonconference home winning streak to 46 games. Butler is 3-0 for the fifth time in six years - and the first time under second-year coach LaVall Jordan.
Terence Davis had 30 points and Breein Tyree finished with 17 for the Rebels (1-1), who lost their first road game under new coach Kermit Davis. Mississippi has lost 12 of its last 13 games away from its Oxford campus.
Jorgensen did the damage early - making his first five shots including three 3-pointers. His previous career best of 23 came in Butler's home victory over Villanova last December.
But it was Baldwin's late flurry that allowed the Bulldogs to dig out of a 68-63 deficit.
It was much tougher matchup than expected.
Butler led 41-36 at halftime and pulled out to a 47-40 lead on Jorgensen's fifth 3 of the game early in the second half.
Mississippi refused to go away, though. They scored four straight then capped a 9-0 run with Davis' 3 from the corner with 8:24 remaining to take a 60-57 lead. Tyree's driving layup with 4:55 gave the Rebels a 68-63 lead.
That's when Baldwin and the Bulldogs finally answered. Butler got a three-point play from Aaron Thompson, a midrange jumper from Baldwin following a blocked shot, a layup from Nate Fowler and two more free throws from Baldwin. When the run ended, Butler had a 72-68 lead and they closed it out with free throws.
Baldwin also had eight rebounds, five assists and made all 12 of his free-throw attempts on a night he went 5 of 17 from the field. Jorgensen was 6 of 10 on 3s.
Davis was 6 of 9 on 3s for the Rebels.
BIG PICTURE
Mississippi: The Rebels were competitive most of the night but simply lacked the depth to close it out, especially on a night they were in foul trouble.
Butler: The Bulldogs are tough to beat at Hinkle Fieldhouse most nights and are virtually unbeatable there against nonconference foes. Butler's last loss to a nonconference foe at Hinkle came in the 2012 CBI Tournament against Pittsburgh.
UP NEXT
Mississippi returns home to face Nicholls State on Tuesday.
Butler visits the Bahamas for three games, starting with Dayton on Wednesday in the Battle 4 Atlantis.
|35.0
|Min. Per Game
|35.0
|23.5
|Pts. Per Game
|23.5
|6.0
|Ast. Per Game
|6.0
|6.0
|Reb. Per Game
|6.0
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|47.9
|27.3
|Three Point %
|23.1
|66.7
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|Defensive rebound by Paul Jorgensen
|28.0
|Devontae Shuler missed 3-pt. jump shot
|30.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Thompson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Aaron Thompson made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Personal foul on Breein Tyree
|35.0
|+ 3
|Breein Tyree made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Devontae Shuler
|37.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Kamar Baldwin made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Personal foul on Devontae Shuler
|43.0
|+ 3
|Devontae Shuler made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Breein Tyree
|59.0
|+ 3
|Paul Jorgensen made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aaron Thompson
|1:14
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|83
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|25-54 (46.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-26 (42.3%)
|10-23 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|13-21 (61.9%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|28
|Offensive
|9
|8
|Defensive
|18
|18
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|14
|12
|Steals
|4
|4
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|25
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
3
|T. Davis G
|17.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|58.3 FG%
|
5
|P. Jorgensen G
|14.5 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|3.0 APG
|35.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Davis G
|30 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|P. Jorgensen G
|27 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|46.3
|
|
|42.3
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|61.9
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Davis
|37
|30
|4
|5
|0
|2
|4
|3
|10/16
|6/9
|4/5
|1
|3
|B. Tyree
|35
|17
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|6/11
|3/6
|2/3
|0
|4
|B. Hinson
|29
|6
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/3
|1/2
|2
|3
|D. Shuler
|36
|4
|8
|5
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1/6
|1/4
|1/2
|3
|5
|D. Olejniczak
|20
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|37
|27
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10/17
|6/10
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Baldwin
|37
|23
|8
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5/17
|1/5
|12/12
|2
|6
|A. Thompson
|28
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|2
|N. Fowler
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. McDermott
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Jorgensen
|37
|27
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10/17
|6/10
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Baldwin
|37
|23
|8
|5
|1
|0
|4
|4
|5/17
|1/5
|12/12
|2
|6
|A. Thompson
|28
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/0
|3/3
|0
|2
|N. Fowler
|16
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|S. McDermott
|18
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brunk
|23
|15
|6
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4/4
|0/0
|7/10
|4
|2
|C. David
|20
|6
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|H. Baddley
|19
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|J. Gillens-Butler
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Nze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Donovan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Tucker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Golden
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hastings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|26
|12
|4
|3
|9
|19
|25/54
|10/23
|23/27
|8
|18
