CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Terrell Allen was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 22 points to help UCF beat Saint Joseph's 77-57 on Friday in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Allen's final 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run that made it 32-22 with four minutes left in the first half and UCF (3-1) led the rest of the way. Aubrey Dawkins made a layup with 16:52 to play pushed the lead into double figures for good and B.J. Taylor's jumper capped a 12-1 spurt that gave the Knights their biggest lead at 68-45 with 10:32 remaining.

Charlie Brown had 28 points and Taylor Funk scored 16 for Saint Joseph's (3-1). They combined to make 16 of 28 (57 percent) from the field, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc. The rest of the Hawks shot 18.5 percent (5 of 27) overall and made just 1-of-12 3-pointers.

UCF shot 55 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from 3-point range, and outrebounded Saint Joseph's 40-25.

