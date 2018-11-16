Allen leads UCF past Saint Joseph's in semis
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Terrell Allen was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 22 points to help UCF beat Saint Joseph's 77-57 on Friday in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Allen's final 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run that made it 32-22 with four minutes left in the first half and UCF (3-1) led the rest of the way. Aubrey Dawkins made a layup with 16:52 to play pushed the lead into double figures for good and B.J. Taylor's jumper capped a 12-1 spurt that gave the Knights their biggest lead at 68-45 with 10:32 remaining.
Charlie Brown had 28 points and Taylor Funk scored 16 for Saint Joseph's (3-1). They combined to make 16 of 28 (57 percent) from the field, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc. The rest of the Hawks shot 18.5 percent (5 of 27) overall and made just 1-of-12 3-pointers.
UCF shot 55 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from 3-point range, and outrebounded Saint Joseph's 40-25.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|30.3
|Min. Per Game
|30.3
|9.3
|Pts. Per Game
|9.3
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.3
|Reb. Per Game
|3.3
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|58.1
|20.0
|Three Point %
|61.5
|75.0
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|Lost ball turnover on Charlie Brown, stolen by Collin Smith
|17.0
|+ 2
|Ceasar DeJesus made layup
|35.0
|Defensive rebound by Chance McSpadden
|1:01
|Charlie Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:01
|+ 1
|Charlie Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:01
|Shooting foul on Terrell Allen
|1:01
|Shot clock violation turnover on UCF
|1:12
|Offensive rebound by UCF
|1:12
|Collin Smith missed dunk, blocked by Lorenzo Edwards
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Frank Bertz
|1:44
|Anthony Longpre missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|77
|Field Goals
|21-55 (38.2%)
|32-58 (55.2%)
|3-Pointers
|9-25 (36.0%)
|10-21 (47.6%)
|Free Throws
|6-13 (46.2%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|40
|Offensive
|8
|9
|Defensive
|15
|26
|Team
|2
|5
|Assists
|12
|14
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|9
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Saint Joseph's 3-1
|82.0 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|16.3 APG
|UCF 3-1
|77.0 PPG
|49.3 RPG
|13.3 APG
|
|38.2
|FG%
|55.2
|
|
|36.0
|3PT FG%
|47.6
|
|
|46.2
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|37
|28
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10/17
|4/8
|4/7
|4
|2
|T. Funk
|30
|16
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6/11
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|A. Longpre
|23
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Bynum
|34
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kimble
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Brown
|37
|28
|6
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|10/17
|4/8
|4/7
|4
|2
|T. Funk
|30
|16
|6
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6/11
|4/5
|0/0
|2
|4
|A. Longpre
|23
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|0
|2
|J. Bynum
|34
|6
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|L. Kimble
|29
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|5
|2
|0/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Oliva
|18
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|4
|M. Lodge
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|T. Holston
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clover
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Edwards
|10
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|1
|R. Daly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Muggeo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|57
|23
|12
|6
|3
|11
|9
|21/55
|9/25
|6/13
|8
|15
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|37
|22
|3
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/11
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Dawkins
|33
|13
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|1/2
|0
|6
|T. Fall
|22
|12
|9
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|B. Taylor
|33
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|15
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|37
|22
|3
|6
|3
|0
|1
|3
|8/11
|4/5
|2/2
|0
|3
|A. Dawkins
|33
|13
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/11
|2/6
|1/2
|0
|6
|T. Fall
|22
|12
|9
|1
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|6
|B. Taylor
|33
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/7
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|C. Smith
|15
|2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bertz
|20
|10
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|3
|C. DeJesus
|20
|7
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|1
|C. Brown
|16
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|C. McSpadden
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Griffin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Ulvydas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Catotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Famouke Doumbia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Fuller Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|199
|77
|35
|14
|8
|4
|11
|13
|32/58
|10/21
|3/4
|9
|26
