Allen leads UCF past Saint Joseph's in semis

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Terrell Allen was 8-of-11 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range, and finished with 22 points to help UCF beat Saint Joseph's 77-57 on Friday in the semifinals of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Allen's final 3-pointer capped a 10-0 run that made it 32-22 with four minutes left in the first half and UCF (3-1) led the rest of the way. Aubrey Dawkins made a layup with 16:52 to play pushed the lead into double figures for good and B.J. Taylor's jumper capped a 12-1 spurt that gave the Knights their biggest lead at 68-45 with 10:32 remaining.

Charlie Brown had 28 points and Taylor Funk scored 16 for Saint Joseph's (3-1). They combined to make 16 of 28 (57 percent) from the field, including 8 of 13 from behind the arc. The rest of the Hawks shot 18.5 percent (5 of 27) overall and made just 1-of-12 3-pointers.

UCF shot 55 percent from the field, including 10 of 23 from 3-point range, and outrebounded Saint Joseph's 40-25.

Key Players
L. Kimble
T. Allen
30.3 Min. Per Game 30.3
9.3 Pts. Per Game 9.3
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.3 Reb. Per Game 3.3
33.3 Field Goal % 58.1
20.0 Three Point % 61.5
75.0 Free Throw % 85.7
Team Stats
Points 57 77
Field Goals 21-55 (38.2%) 32-58 (55.2%)
3-Pointers 9-25 (36.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 6-13 (46.2%) 3-4 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 25 40
Offensive 8 9
Defensive 15 26
Team 2 5
Assists 12 14
Steals 6 8
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 9 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
C. Brown F
28 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
T. Allen G
22 PTS, 3 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Saint Joseph's 3-1 302757
home team logo UCF 3-1 403777
38.2 FG% 55.2
36.0 3PT FG% 47.6
46.2 FT% 75.0
Saint Joseph's
Starters
C. Brown
T. Funk
A. Longpre
J. Bynum
L. Kimble
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Brown 37 28 6 2 0 0 3 2 10/17 4/8 4/7 4 2
T. Funk 30 16 6 1 4 1 0 2 6/11 4/5 0/0 2 4
A. Longpre 23 6 2 1 0 0 1 0 2/6 1/3 1/2 0 2
J. Bynum 34 6 2 4 1 0 0 0 3/8 0/2 0/0 0 2
L. Kimble 29 0 0 3 0 0 5 2 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
P. Oliva
M. Lodge
T. Holston
C. Clover
L. Edwards
R. Daly
T. Freeman
M. Muggeo
G. Smith
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Oliva 18 1 5 1 0 1 1 2 0/1 0/1 1/2 1 4
M. Lodge 3 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 0
T. Holston 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Clover 10 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 0
L. Edwards 10 0 2 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 1
R. Daly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Muggeo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 57 23 12 6 3 11 9 21/55 9/25 6/13 8 15
UCF
Starters
T. Allen
A. Dawkins
T. Fall
B. Taylor
C. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Allen 37 22 3 6 3 0 1 3 8/11 4/5 2/2 0 3
A. Dawkins 33 13 6 0 1 0 1 2 5/11 2/6 1/2 0 6
T. Fall 22 12 9 1 1 4 3 1 6/8 0/0 0/0 3 6
B. Taylor 33 5 2 2 0 0 2 3 2/7 1/4 0/0 0 2
C. Smith 15 2 3 1 1 0 2 2 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 2
Bench
F. Bertz
C. DeJesus
C. Brown
C. McSpadden
D. Griffin
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Bertz 20 10 4 2 2 0 0 0 4/6 2/4 0/0 1 3
C. DeJesus 20 7 3 1 0 0 1 1 3/5 1/2 0/0 2 1
C. Brown 16 6 4 1 0 0 1 1 3/7 0/0 0/0 2 2
C. McSpadden 3 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 199 77 35 14 8 4 11 13 32/58 10/21 3/4 9 26
