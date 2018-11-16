CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech used a 23-2 run before halftime to overpower Northeastern 88-60 and advance to the championship of the Charleston Classic on Friday.

The Huskies (2-2) moved in front 24-23 on a three by Donnell Gresham with six minutes left in the half. That's when the Hokies (3-0) took control with its game-breaking run.

By then, Virginia Tech was up 46-24 and cruised into the finals.

The Hokies will face wither No. 23 Purdue or Davidson in Sunday's title game.

Tomas Murphy led Northeastern with 11 points. The Huskies will play the Purdue-Davidson loser for third place on Sunday.

