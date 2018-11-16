VATECH
No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Northeastern in Charleston Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech used a 23-2 run before halftime to overpower Northeastern 88-60 and advance to the championship of the Charleston Classic on Friday.

The Huskies (2-2) moved in front 24-23 on a three by Donnell Gresham with six minutes left in the half. That's when the Hokies (3-0) took control with its game-breaking run.

By then, Virginia Tech was up 46-24 and cruised into the finals.

The Hokies will face wither No. 23 Purdue or Davidson in Sunday's title game.

Tomas Murphy led Northeastern with 11 points. The Huskies will play the Purdue-Davidson loser for third place on Sunday.

Key Players
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
V. Pusica
4 G
37.0 Min. Per Game 37.0
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
53.2 Field Goal % 40.0
37.5 Three Point % 60.0
100.0 Free Throw % 85.7
+ 2 Tomas Murphy made layup, assist by Myles Franklin 20.0
  Out of bounds turnover on Jonathan Kabongo 39.0
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo 45.0
  Myles Franklin missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wilkins 47.0
  Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Horne 1:01
+ 2 Tomas Murphy made floating jump shot 1:24
+ 2 Isaiah Wilkins made layup 1:47
  Lost ball turnover on Myles Franklin, stolen by Wabissa Bede 2:13
+ 3 Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Outlaw 2:37
  Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo 2:55
  Jason Strong missed jump shot 2:57
Team Stats
Points 88 60
Field Goals 36-62 (58.1%) 20-46 (43.5%)
3-Pointers 14-27 (51.9%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 2-4 (50.0%) 7-8 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 29 24
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 18 17
Team 2 0
Assists 21 15
Steals 5 1
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 13 12
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
20 PTS, 4 REB, 7 AST
home team logo
33
T. Murphy F
11 PTS
12T
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 3-0 464288
home team logo Northeastern 2-2 263460
O/U 144, NEAST +7
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 3-0 80.0 PPG 37 RPG 17.0 APG
home team logo Northeastern 2-2 74.3 PPG 29.7 RPG 13.0 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 21.0 PPG 6.0 RPG 4.0 APG 56.7 FG%
33
T. Murphy F 7.7 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.3 APG 66.7 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 20 PTS 4 REB 7 AST
33
T. Murphy F 11 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
58.1 FG% 43.5
51.9 3PT FG% 50.0
50.0 FT% 87.5
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
J. Robinson
A. Hill
K. Blackshear Jr.
W. Bede
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 32 20 4 7 4 1 0 3 8/17 3/7 1/1 0 4
J. Robinson 29 19 1 4 0 0 2 0 8/10 3/4 0/0 1 0
A. Hill 33 15 3 0 0 0 1 1 6/10 3/4 0/0 1 2
K. Blackshear Jr. 21 12 3 4 0 1 2 3 6/9 0/2 0/1 1 2
W. Bede 29 8 3 3 1 0 0 1 3/4 2/2 0/0 0 3
Bench
T. Outlaw
I. Wilkins
P. Horne
J. Kabongo
B. Palmer
C. Clarke
L. Nolley II
T. Radford
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 22 6 7 2 0 0 2 3 2/5 2/5 0/0 3 4
I. Wilkins 14 5 1 1 0 2 0 1 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 0
P. Horne 16 3 3 0 0 0 1 1 1/3 0/1 1/2 2 1
J. Kabongo 3 0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
B. Palmer 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 27 21 5 4 9 13 36/62 14/27 2/4 9 18
Northeastern
Starters
T. Murphy
B. Brace
V. Pusica
D. Gresham Jr.
A. Green
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Murphy 22 11 0 0 0 0 2 1 5/6 1/2 0/0 0 0
B. Brace 23 9 5 3 0 0 2 1 3/4 3/4 0/0 0 5
V. Pusica 28 8 3 4 0 0 3 1 2/10 2/6 2/2 1 2
D. Gresham Jr. 26 6 3 5 0 0 3 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 3
A. Green 17 4 6 0 0 2 0 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 4
Bench
J. Roland
J. Strong
S. Walters
M. Franklin
J. Miller
M. Boursiquot
S. Occeus
G. Eboigbodin
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Roland 28 10 1 1 1 0 1 2 3/5 3/4 1/1 1 0
J. Strong 12 5 2 0 0 0 0 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 2 0
S. Walters 19 4 1 1 0 0 1 1 0/4 0/2 4/4 0 1
M. Franklin 13 3 2 1 0 0 3 2 1/5 1/2 0/1 1 1
J. Miller 12 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1
M. Boursiquot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Occeus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Eboigbodin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 60 24 15 1 2 16 12 20/46 13/26 7/8 7 17
NCAA BB Scores