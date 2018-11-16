No. 16 Virginia Tech tops Northeastern in Charleston Classic
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 20 points as No. 16 Virginia Tech used a 23-2 run before halftime to overpower Northeastern 88-60 and advance to the championship of the Charleston Classic on Friday.
The Huskies (2-2) moved in front 24-23 on a three by Donnell Gresham with six minutes left in the half. That's when the Hokies (3-0) took control with its game-breaking run.
By then, Virginia Tech was up 46-24 and cruised into the finals.
The Hokies will face wither No. 23 Purdue or Davidson in Sunday's title game.
Tomas Murphy led Northeastern with 11 points. The Huskies will play the Purdue-Davidson loser for third place on Sunday.
|37.0
|Min. Per Game
|37.0
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|53.2
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|37.5
|Three Point %
|60.0
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|85.7
|+ 2
|Tomas Murphy made layup, assist by Myles Franklin
|20.0
|Out of bounds turnover on Jonathan Kabongo
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo
|45.0
|Myles Franklin missed layup, blocked by Isaiah Wilkins
|47.0
|Traveling violation turnover on P.J. Horne
|1:01
|+ 2
|Tomas Murphy made floating jump shot
|1:24
|+ 2
|Isaiah Wilkins made layup
|1:47
|Lost ball turnover on Myles Franklin, stolen by Wabissa Bede
|2:13
|+ 3
|Wabissa Bede made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Ty Outlaw
|2:37
|Defensive rebound by Jonathan Kabongo
|2:55
|Jason Strong missed jump shot
|2:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|60
|Field Goals
|36-62 (58.1%)
|20-46 (43.5%)
|3-Pointers
|14-27 (51.9%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-4 (50.0%)
|7-8 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|24
|Offensive
|9
|7
|Defensive
|18
|17
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|21
|15
|Steals
|5
|1
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|16
|Fouls
|13
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Virginia Tech 3-0
|80.0 PPG
|37 RPG
|17.0 APG
|Northeastern 2-2
|74.3 PPG
|29.7 RPG
|13.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|21.0 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|4.0 APG
|56.7 FG%
|
33
|T. Murphy F
|7.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|0.3 APG
|66.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|T. Murphy F
|11 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|58.1
|FG%
|43.5
|
|
|51.9
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|32
|20
|4
|7
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8/17
|3/7
|1/1
|0
|4
|J. Robinson
|29
|19
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|0
|8/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|A. Hill
|33
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6/10
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|21
|12
|3
|4
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6/9
|0/2
|0/1
|1
|2
|W. Bede
|29
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|22
|6
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|4
|I. Wilkins
|14
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|0
|P. Horne
|16
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|1
|J. Kabongo
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|B. Palmer
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|27
|21
|5
|4
|9
|13
|36/62
|14/27
|2/4
|9
|18
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Murphy
|22
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5/6
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|B. Brace
|23
|9
|5
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|0
|5
|V. Pusica
|28
|8
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/10
|2/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|D. Gresham Jr.
|26
|6
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|A. Green
|17
|4
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|4
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Roland
|28
|10
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3/5
|3/4
|1/1
|1
|0
|J. Strong
|12
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|0
|S. Walters
|19
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/4
|0/2
|4/4
|0
|1
|M. Franklin
|13
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|1
|J. Miller
|12
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Boursiquot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Occeus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Eboigbodin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|60
|24
|15
|1
|2
|16
|12
|20/46
|13/26
|7/8
|7
|17
