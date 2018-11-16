WAKE
CSFULL

No Text

Wake Forest uses late 10-0 run to beat Titans

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 16, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Freshman Jaylen Hoard and Brandon Childress each scored 15 points and Wake Forest beat Cal State Fullerton 66-59 on Friday in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Hoard also had seven rebounds and two blocks, and Childress made three of the Demon Deacons' six 3-pointers.

Cal State Fullerton had a 25-24 lead at halftime, but Wake Forest opened the second half with a 3-pointer and back-to-back 3-point plays for a 33-31 lead. It was tied at 51 with just under five minutes remaining when Wake Forest took control with a 10-0 run as Cal State Fullerton went without a field goal for three minutes. Wake Forest sealed it by making 5 of 8 free throws in the final minute.

Sharone Wright Jr. added 13 points for Wake Forest (2-1), which will play in the fifth-place game on Sunday.

Khalil Ahmad led Cal State Fullerton (1-3) with 20 points. Kyle Allman Jr. added 11 points with eight assists, and Davon Clare had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Key Players
B. Childress
A. Awosika
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
6.0 Pts. Per Game 6.0
5.5 Ast. Per Game 5.5
5.0 Reb. Per Game 5.0
48.0 Field Goal % 21.4
53.3 Three Point % 0.0
87.5 Free Throw % 61.5
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard 5.0
  Khalil Ahmad missed 3-pt. jump shot 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Cal State Fullerton 9.0
  Kyle Allman Jr. missed layup, blocked by Olivier Sarr 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Jackson Rowe 16.0
  Jaylen Hoard missed 2nd of 2 free throws 16.0
+ 1 Jaylen Hoard made 1st of 2 free throws 16.0
  Personal foul on Khalil Ahmad 16.0
  Defensive rebound by Jaylen Hoard 18.0
  Kyle Allman Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
+ 1 Jaylen Hoard made 2nd of 2 free throws 26.0
Team Stats
Points 66 59
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 21-56 (37.5%)
3-Pointers 6-20 (30.0%) 7-26 (26.9%)
Free Throws 20-25 (80.0%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 38 40
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 24 25
Team 8 10
Assists 13 14
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 9 16
Fouls 19 22
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
B. Childress G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
K. Ahmad G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Wake Forest 2-1 244266
home team logo CSFullerton 1-3 253459
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo Wake Forest 2-1 79.5 PPG 42 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo CSFullerton 1-3 84.0 PPG 47 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
10
J. Hoard F 16.5 PPG 9.0 RPG 2.0 APG 40.0 FG%
14
K. Ahmad G 19.0 PPG 3.3 RPG 0.7 APG 42.9 FG%
Top Scorers
10
J. Hoard F 15 PTS 7 REB 2 AST
14
K. Ahmad G 20 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
33.9 FG% 37.5
30.0 3PT FG% 26.9
80.0 FT% 83.3
Wake Forest
Starters
B. Childress
J. Hoard
S. Wright Jr.
O. Sarr
C. Brown
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Childress 39 15 4 5 2 0 2 0 4/11 3/6 4/5 0 4
J. Hoard 34 15 7 2 1 2 1 2 5/13 0/2 5/8 0 7
S. Wright Jr. 30 13 4 0 1 0 0 1 5/10 1/3 2/3 0 4
O. Sarr 13 7 2 1 0 1 0 4 1/1 0/0 5/5 0 2
C. Brown 14 6 1 2 1 0 1 0 2/7 2/5 0/0 0 1
Bench
T. Johnson
S. Okeke
I. Mucius
I. Smart
J. Lewis
A. White
A. Bilas
A. Spivey
M. Lester
B. Buchanan
M. Wynn
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Johnson 25 4 1 1 1 0 2 4 0/4 0/1 4/4 0 1
S. Okeke 10 4 4 1 0 0 0 2 2/4 0/0 0/0 4 0
I. Mucius 21 2 5 1 0 0 0 1 1/7 0/3 0/0 1 4
I. Smart 14 0 1 0 0 2 2 5 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. Lewis 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. White - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Bilas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Spivey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Buchanan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 66 30 13 6 5 9 19 20/59 6/20 20/25 6 24
CSFullerton
Starters
K. Ahmad
K. Allman Jr.
D. Clare
A. Awosika
J. Pitts
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Ahmad 36 20 3 2 1 0 3 3 8/18 4/11 0/0 0 3
K. Allman Jr. 37 11 5 8 1 0 0 1 4/15 1/6 2/3 0 5
D. Clare 25 10 9 0 0 1 4 4 4/7 1/4 1/2 2 7
A. Awosika 26 2 5 1 1 1 5 3 0/2 0/0 2/2 1 4
J. Pitts 6 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Bench
J. Rowe
J. Smith
W. Arnold
J. Wang
A. Kuljuhovic
J. Garcia-Gonzalez
D. Heinzl
L. Kirkwood
G. Ozegovic
D. Venzant
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. Rowe 28 8 6 0 1 1 2 2 2/7 0/2 4/4 2 4
J. Smith 22 5 1 2 0 0 1 2 2/3 0/0 1/1 0 1
W. Arnold 4 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 0 0
J. Wang 15 0 1 0 1 1 0 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
A. Kuljuhovic 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Garcia-Gonzalez - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Heinzl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kirkwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Ozegovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Venzant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 59 30 14 5 4 16 22 21/56 7/26 10/12 5 25
NCAA BB Scores