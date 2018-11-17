NMEXST
Harris' career-high 31 sends New Mexico St. past New Mexico

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 17, 2018

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) A.J. Harris scored a career-high 31 points and went 9-of-11 shootingfrom the field and New Mexico State held off a late New Mexico rally to win 98-94 on Saturday.

Terrell Brown added 20 for the Aggies (3-1).

Vance Jackson had 27, Anthony Mathis 22 and Corey Manigault 20 for the Lobos (2-1).

But that wasn't enough to overcome New Mexico State's hot shooting as the Aggies went 30-for 53 from the field and 12-of-23 on 3-pointers.

New Mexico State gained control of the game early in the second half, reeling off a 13-0 run while holding the Lobos scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes to go up 60-44.

In the final two minutes, New Mexico trimmed a 92-79 deficit to 96-94 before C.J. Bobbitt hit two foul shots with 0.7 seconds left to seal it.

BIG PICTURE

New Mexico State now has won four straight in the bitter rivalry for the first time since the 1993-94 seasons. The teams will meet again Dec. 4 in Las Cruces, N.M.

The Lobos still own the overall advantage 121-100 and 36-16 in the Pit. New Mexico coach Paul Weir, who coached the Aggies for one season and was an assistant with New Mexico State for nine seasons before taking on the Lobos program before the 2017-18 season, is 0-3 against his former team.

UP NEXT

New Mexico State next plays ag home Nov. 21 against Division II-member Eastern New Mexico. The Aggies have a 621-154 in the Pan American Center and 140-24 over the last 10 years.

New Mexico next plays Nov. 24 at home against former Western Athletic Conference rival UTEP. The Miners are 1-2 and lost to New Mexico State by 27 points Nov. 9.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
T. Brown
3 G
V. Jackson
27.0 Min. Per Game 27.0
18.0 Pts. Per Game 18.0
3.0 Ast. Per Game 3.0
12.0 Reb. Per Game 12.0
31.6 Field Goal % 54.2
37.5 Three Point % 46.7
70.6 Free Throw % 66.7
+ 1 C.J. Bobbitt made 2nd of 2 free throws 1.0
+ 1 C.J. Bobbitt made 1st of 2 free throws 1.0
  Personal foul on Vladimir Pinchuk 1.0
  Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by C.J. Bobbitt 1.0
  Bad pass turnover on Shunn Buchanan, stolen by Vance Jackson 13.0
+ 2 Anthony Mathis made dunk 15.0
  Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis 15.0
  Vance Jackson missed running Jump Shot 17.0
  Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson 23.0
  Terrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws 23.0
  Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws 23.0
Team Stats
Points 98 94
Field Goals 30-53 (56.6%) 31-52 (59.6%)
3-Pointers 12-23 (52.2%) 11-20 (55.0%)
Free Throws 26-39 (66.7%) 21-30 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 25
Offensive 10 4
Defensive 21 15
Team 1 6
Assists 12 13
Steals 6 8
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 15
Fouls 28 31
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
12
A. Harris G
31 PTS, 2 AST
home team logo
2
V. Jackson G
27 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo New Mexico St. 3-1 445498
home team logo New Mexico 2-1 385694
O/U 154.5, NMEX -2
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
O/U 154.5, NMEX -2
Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, NM
Team Stats
away team logo New Mexico St. 3-1 75.7 PPG 40.3 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo New Mexico 2-1 88.5 PPG 41.5 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
12
A. Harris G 10.0 PPG 1.3 RPG 2.0 APG 41.9 FG%
2
V. Jackson G 12.5 PPG 10.0 RPG 2.0 APG 43.8 FG%
Top Scorers
12
A. Harris G 31 PTS 0 REB 2 AST
2
V. Jackson G 27 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
56.6 FG% 59.6
52.2 3PT FG% 55.0
66.7 FT% 70.0
New Mexico St.
Starters
A. Harris
E. Chuha
C. Henry
C. Bobbitt
J. Zamora
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Harris 30 31 0 2 0 0 1 3 9/11 6/6 7/10 0 0
E. Chuha 24 7 7 2 1 1 0 1 2/4 0/0 3/3 3 4
C. Henry 20 7 4 0 0 0 1 3 2/6 1/5 2/2 1 3
C. Bobbitt 16 5 2 2 1 0 2 3 1/3 0/2 3/6 0 2
J. Zamora 5 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
T. Brown
M. Thiam
J. Rice
I. Aurrecoechea
S. Buchanan
K. Jones
J. McCants
R. Brown
A. Wallace
T. Owens
B. JeanLouis
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Brown 31 20 1 1 0 0 2 4 5/12 3/5 7/12 0 1
M. Thiam 31 9 9 1 0 0 2 3 4/7 1/2 0/0 3 6
J. Rice 14 7 4 1 2 0 0 2 3/4 1/2 0/0 1 3
I. Aurrecoechea 16 7 3 2 0 0 1 2 3/3 0/0 1/2 2 1
S. Buchanan 20 5 1 1 2 0 2 4 1/1 0/0 3/4 0 1
K. Jones 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. McCants - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Wallace - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Owens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. JeanLouis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 209 98 31 12 6 1 14 28 30/53 12/23 26/39 10 21
New Mexico
Starters
V. Jackson
M. Maluach
V. Pinchuk
K. McGee
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Jackson 32 27 6 1 2 0 3 4 8/14 4/7 7/10 0 6
M. Maluach 21 4 1 0 0 0 3 2 1/3 0/2 2/3 0 1
V. Pinchuk 30 4 4 0 2 2 1 5 2/5 0/0 0/1 0 4
K. McGee 16 3 0 1 0 0 1 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
Bench
A. Mathis
C. Manigault
D. Kuiper
J. Arroyo
D. Drinnon
K. Ezzeddine
J. Lyle
C. Bragg
Z. Martin
T. Percy
C. Patterson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Mathis 20 22 2 3 2 0 2 4 6/7 4/5 6/6 1 1
C. Manigault 23 20 3 1 1 0 3 5 7/12 0/2 6/6 1 2
D. Kuiper 22 10 2 0 0 0 0 4 4/5 2/2 0/0 1 1
J. Arroyo 6 2 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/1 1 0
D. Drinnon 13 2 0 4 1 0 0 4 1/2 0/1 0/1 0 0
K. Ezzeddine 17 0 0 3 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/2 0 0
J. Lyle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bragg - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Martin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Percy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Patterson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 19 13 8 2 15 31 31/52 11/20 21/30 4 15
