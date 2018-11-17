Harris' career-high 31 sends New Mexico St. past New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) A.J. Harris scored a career-high 31 points and went 9-of-11 shootingfrom the field and New Mexico State held off a late New Mexico rally to win 98-94 on Saturday.
Terrell Brown added 20 for the Aggies (3-1).
Vance Jackson had 27, Anthony Mathis 22 and Corey Manigault 20 for the Lobos (2-1).
But that wasn't enough to overcome New Mexico State's hot shooting as the Aggies went 30-for 53 from the field and 12-of-23 on 3-pointers.
New Mexico State gained control of the game early in the second half, reeling off a 13-0 run while holding the Lobos scoreless for 4 1/2 minutes to go up 60-44.
In the final two minutes, New Mexico trimmed a 92-79 deficit to 96-94 before C.J. Bobbitt hit two foul shots with 0.7 seconds left to seal it.
BIG PICTURE
New Mexico State now has won four straight in the bitter rivalry for the first time since the 1993-94 seasons. The teams will meet again Dec. 4 in Las Cruces, N.M.
The Lobos still own the overall advantage 121-100 and 36-16 in the Pit. New Mexico coach Paul Weir, who coached the Aggies for one season and was an assistant with New Mexico State for nine seasons before taking on the Lobos program before the 2017-18 season, is 0-3 against his former team.
UP NEXT
New Mexico State next plays ag home Nov. 21 against Division II-member Eastern New Mexico. The Aggies have a 621-154 in the Pan American Center and 140-24 over the last 10 years.
New Mexico next plays Nov. 24 at home against former Western Athletic Conference rival UTEP. The Miners are 1-2 and lost to New Mexico State by 27 points Nov. 9.
|27.0
|Min. Per Game
|27.0
|18.0
|Pts. Per Game
|18.0
|3.0
|Ast. Per Game
|3.0
|12.0
|Reb. Per Game
|12.0
|31.6
|Field Goal %
|54.2
|37.5
|Three Point %
|46.7
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|+ 1
|C.J. Bobbitt made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1.0
|+ 1
|C.J. Bobbitt made 1st of 2 free throws
|1.0
|Personal foul on Vladimir Pinchuk
|1.0
|Lost ball turnover on Anthony Mathis, stolen by C.J. Bobbitt
|1.0
|Bad pass turnover on Shunn Buchanan, stolen by Vance Jackson
|13.0
|+ 2
|Anthony Mathis made dunk
|15.0
|Offensive rebound by Anthony Mathis
|15.0
|Vance Jackson missed running Jump Shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Vance Jackson
|23.0
|Terrell Brown missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Terrell Brown missed 1st of 2 free throws
|23.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|98
|94
|Field Goals
|30-53 (56.6%)
|31-52 (59.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-23 (52.2%)
|11-20 (55.0%)
|Free Throws
|26-39 (66.7%)
|21-30 (70.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|25
|Offensive
|10
|4
|Defensive
|21
|15
|Team
|1
|6
|Assists
|12
|13
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|14
|15
|Fouls
|28
|31
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|New Mexico St. 3-1
|75.7 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|10.3 APG
|New Mexico 2-1
|88.5 PPG
|41.5 RPG
|14.0 APG
|Key Players
|
12
|A. Harris G
|10.0 PPG
|1.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|41.9 FG%
|
2
|V. Jackson G
|12.5 PPG
|10.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|43.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Harris G
|31 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|V. Jackson G
|27 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|
|56.6
|FG%
|59.6
|
|
|52.2
|3PT FG%
|55.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|70.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Harris
|30
|31
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|9/11
|6/6
|7/10
|0
|0
|E. Chuha
|24
|7
|7
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|4
|C. Henry
|20
|7
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|2/2
|1
|3
|C. Bobbitt
|16
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|3/6
|0
|2
|J. Zamora
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Mathis
|20
|22
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6/7
|4/5
|6/6
|1
|1
|C. Manigault
|23
|20
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7/12
|0/2
|6/6
|1
|2
|D. Kuiper
|22
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|1
|J. Arroyo
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|0
|D. Drinnon
|13
|2
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|0
|0
|K. Ezzeddine
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|0
|J. Lyle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bragg
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Percy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Patterson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|19
|13
|8
|2
|15
|31
|31/52
|11/20
|21/30
|4
|15
