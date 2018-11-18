Gafford's career high lifts Arkansas over Indiana 73-72
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 27 points, Mason Jones hit the front-end of a one-and-one with 2.5 seconds left and Arkansas held off Indiana 73-72 Sunday in the Hardwood Showcase.
Arkansas (2-1) twice led by double-digits in the second half, but the Hoosiers (3-1) rallied back as Romeo Langford hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 69. Rob Phinisee's deep ball tied the score at 72 with under a minute left.
Indiana had a chance to take the lead with under 15 seconds left, but two shots under the Hoosiers' basket would not fall and Jones rebounded the second miss and was fouled by De'Ron Davis with 2.5 seconds left. Jones hit the first free throw, then after an Indiana time out, deliberately missed the second shot and the Hoosiers put up a desperation shot at the buzzer.
Arkansas rode the second half play of Gafford, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. At one stretch in the second half, Gafford scored 10 straight Arkansas points to help the Razorbacks hold on against a furious Indiana rally.
Arkansas led 38-35 at halftime on Gabe Osabuohien's 3-pointer from the right perimeter. Then Isaiah Joe, who finished with 13 points, opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 41-35 lead. The Razorbacks would stretch the lead to 10 points twice - 45-35 with 17:08 left on Gafford's dunk, and 51-41.
Indiana rallied with an 11-2 run fueled by Langford, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and eventually took a 58-57 lead on Juwan Morgan's layup with 8:58 left.
Arkansas recaptured a five-point lead at 63-58 on Gafford's inside shot, before Indiana surged again to twice tie the game late.
BIG PICTURE
Indiana: The Hoosiers played just eight players as they have battled some early season injuries. Six of the eight logged more than 20 minutes including Langford, who played 38 minutes.
Arkansas: The Razorbacks had all nine players reach the scoring column Sunday, getting contributions off the bench to help the scoring. Jones also delivered a huge performance with 11 points and seven assists without a turnover.
UP NEXT
Indiana will return home Tuesday to host Texas-Arlington in the second game of the four-game Hardwood Showcase.
Arkansas will host Montana State on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena in its second game of the Hardwood Showcase.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.0
|Min. Per Game
|34.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|2.5
|Ast. Per Game
|2.5
|7.0
|Reb. Per Game
|7.0
|67.7
|Field Goal %
|42.9
|50.0
|Three Point %
|41.2
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|70.6
|Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan
|3.0
|Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on De'Ron Davis
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Mason Jones
|2.0
|De'Ron Davis missed tip-in
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis
|4.0
|Rob Phinisee missed layup
|6.0
|Defensive rebound by Indiana
|19.0
|Adrio Bailey missed jump shot
|21.0
|+ 3
|Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|47.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|72
|73
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|28-64 (43.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|11-19 (57.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|32
|Offensive
|7
|6
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|13
|20
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|17
|12
|Fouls
|21
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|R. Langford G
|17.7 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|57.1 FG%
|
10
|D. Gafford F
|16.0 PPG
|8.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|61.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Langford G
|22 PTS
|10 REB
|5 AST
|D. Gafford F
|27 PTS
|12 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|43.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|57.9
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|38
|22
|10
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6/15
|2/5
|8/9
|2
|8
|J. Morgan
|23
|15
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|4
|A. Durham
|36
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4/9
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Phinisee
|21
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Langford
|38
|22
|10
|5
|1
|1
|4
|3
|6/15
|2/5
|8/9
|2
|8
|J. Morgan
|23
|15
|7
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|6/8
|2/3
|1/2
|3
|4
|A. Durham
|36
|11
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|3
|4/9
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|2
|R. Phinisee
|21
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3/7
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|J. Smith
|15
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/2
|1/4
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Davis
|23
|10
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|5/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|D. Anderson
|26
|4
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Fitzner
|18
|0
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|Z. McRoberts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jager
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Blackmon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Forrester
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hunter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|72
|35
|13
|4
|1
|17
|21
|27/58
|8/20
|10/15
|7
|28
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|31
|27
|12
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|12/15
|0/0
|3/8
|5
|7
|I. Joe
|33
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/15
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|38
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|5
|J. Harris
|25
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|25
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Gafford
|31
|27
|12
|0
|2
|3
|3
|2
|12/15
|0/0
|3/8
|5
|7
|I. Joe
|33
|13
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5/15
|3/11
|0/0
|0
|2
|M. Jones
|38
|11
|5
|7
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3/8
|1/4
|4/6
|0
|5
|J. Harris
|25
|5
|2
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1/5
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|2
|A. Bailey
|25
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2/7
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Osabuohien
|10
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Chaney
|13
|4
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|2
|K. Embery-Simpson
|14
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|2
|D. Sills
|11
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|1
|J. Holmes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Garland
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Phillips
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Stevens
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Obukwelu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|73
|28
|20
|8
|7
|12
|16
|28/64
|6/23
|11/19
|6
|22
-
SAMFORD
CLEVST58
48
2nd 5:21 ESP+
-
CLMB
FORD64
63
2nd 1:31 ESP+
-
OREGST
MIZZOU44
44
2nd 11:55
-
VMI
10UK32
45
1st 1:57 SECN
-
MIAOH
PEPPER73
74
2nd 3:50
-
CSTCAR
NKY16
18
1st 10:41 ESP+
-
OHIO
LOYMRY2
7
1st 16:18 CBSSN
-
UCF
WKY6
15
1st 10:26 ESP2
-
SJST
CMICH39
35
1st 0.0
-
TNTECH
11MICHST14
42
1st 0.0 BTN
-
NEAST
DAVID28
28
1st 0.0 ESPU
-
WAKE
VALPO69
63
Final
-
HOLY
SIENA57
45
Final
-
BALLST
APPST94
86
Final/OT
-
NDAKST
TOWSON76
51
Final
-
YOUNG
FIU93
102
Final
-
GTOWN
SFLA76
73
Final/OT
-
UCDAV
TXARL59
68
Final
-
TEXSO
EVAN63
85
Final
-
CSFULL
MNMTH87
63
Final
-
SACHRT
MASLOW90
94
Final
-
18MICH
PROV66
47
Final
-
SCST
OHIOST61
89
Final
-
ALLEN
NCWILM74
113
Final
-
BRYANT
NAVY79
83
Final
-
STFRAN
LAFAY84
72
Final
-
WOFF
OKLA64
75
Final
-
WILMDE
DEL40
70
Final
-
WARNEN
NCCU57
123
Final
-
UIW
FAU68
71
Final
-
BAMA
WICHST90
86
Final
-
CARK
TROY77
82
Final
-
PEAY
CAMP72
78
Final
-
AF
SDAK65
62
Final
-
NCASHV
MANH38
54
Final
-
IND
ARK72
73
Final
-
SUTAH
SEATTLE73
70
Final
-
MOUNT
MD77
92
Final
-
ARMY
BROWN66
86
Final
-
CHARLS
OKLAST58
70
Final
-
STJOES
WVU90
97
Final
-
ALCORN
KENTST48
79
Final
-
JVILLE
CHATT74
66
Final
-
GWASH
SC55
90
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDAHO59
87
Final
-
WALAB
UAB47
77
Final
-
PENN
12KSTATE0
0141.5 O/U
-10.5
7:30pm
-
MNTNA
GASOU0
0155 O/U
+4.5
8:00pm
-
LIU
SANFRAN0
0148 O/U
-16.5
8:00pm
-
WASH
SNCLRA0
0136 O/U
+16.5
8:00pm ESP3
-
16VATECH
23PURDUE0
0149.5 O/U
-1
8:30pm ESP2
-
CSBAK
WEBER0
0141 O/U
-3.5
8:30pm
-
FAMU
CCTST0
0136 O/U
-9.5
9:00pm CBSSN
-
TEXAM
MINN0
0150.5 O/U
-4.5
10:30pm
-
NAU
HAWAII0
0141 O/U
-8.5
11:00pm