Gafford's career high lifts Arkansas over Indiana 73-72

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) Daniel Gafford scored a career-high 27 points, Mason Jones hit the front-end of a one-and-one with 2.5 seconds left and Arkansas held off Indiana 73-72 Sunday in the Hardwood Showcase.

Arkansas (2-1) twice led by double-digits in the second half, but the Hoosiers (3-1) rallied back as Romeo Langford hit back-to-back 3-pointers to tie the game at 69. Rob Phinisee's deep ball tied the score at 72 with under a minute left.

Indiana had a chance to take the lead with under 15 seconds left, but two shots under the Hoosiers' basket would not fall and Jones rebounded the second miss and was fouled by De'Ron Davis with 2.5 seconds left. Jones hit the first free throw, then after an Indiana time out, deliberately missed the second shot and the Hoosiers put up a desperation shot at the buzzer.

Arkansas rode the second half play of Gafford, who also grabbed 11 rebounds. At one stretch in the second half, Gafford scored 10 straight Arkansas points to help the Razorbacks hold on against a furious Indiana rally.

Arkansas led 38-35 at halftime on Gabe Osabuohien's 3-pointer from the right perimeter. Then Isaiah Joe, who finished with 13 points, opened the second half with a 3-pointer for a 41-35 lead. The Razorbacks would stretch the lead to 10 points twice - 45-35 with 17:08 left on Gafford's dunk, and 51-41.

Indiana rallied with an 11-2 run fueled by Langford, who finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and eventually took a 58-57 lead on Juwan Morgan's layup with 8:58 left.

Arkansas recaptured a five-point lead at 63-58 on Gafford's inside shot, before Indiana surged again to twice tie the game late.

BIG PICTURE

Indiana: The Hoosiers played just eight players as they have battled some early season injuries. Six of the eight logged more than 20 minutes including Langford, who played 38 minutes.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks had all nine players reach the scoring column Sunday, getting contributions off the bench to help the scoring. Jones also delivered a huge performance with 11 points and seven assists without a turnover.

UP NEXT

Indiana will return home Tuesday to host Texas-Arlington in the second game of the four-game Hardwood Showcase.

Arkansas will host Montana State on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena in its second game of the Hardwood Showcase.

Key Players
J. Morgan
13 F
M. Jones
13 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.5 Ast. Per Game 2.5
7.0 Reb. Per Game 7.0
67.7 Field Goal % 42.9
50.0 Three Point % 41.2
50.0 Free Throw % 70.6
  Defensive rebound by Juwan Morgan 3.0
  Mason Jones missed 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Mason Jones made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on De'Ron Davis 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Mason Jones 2.0
  De'Ron Davis missed tip-in 4.0
  Offensive rebound by De'Ron Davis 4.0
  Rob Phinisee missed layup 6.0
  Defensive rebound by Indiana 19.0
  Adrio Bailey missed jump shot 21.0
+ 3 Rob Phinisee made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham 47.0
Team Stats
Points 72 73
Field Goals 27-58 (46.6%) 28-64 (43.8%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 11-19 (57.9%)
Total Rebounds 40 32
Offensive 7 6
Defensive 28 22
Team 5 4
Assists 13 20
Steals 4 8
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 17 12
Fouls 21 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
R. Langford G
22 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
10
D. Gafford F
27 PTS, 12 REB
12T
away team logo Indiana 3-1 353772
home team logo Arkansas 2-1 383573
Bud Walton Arena Fayetteville, AR
Team Stats
away team logo Indiana 3-1 93.3 PPG 43.7 RPG 20.0 APG
home team logo Arkansas 2-1 76.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
0
R. Langford G 17.7 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.3 APG 57.1 FG%
10
D. Gafford F 16.0 PPG 8.0 RPG 1.0 APG 61.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
R. Langford G 22 PTS 10 REB 5 AST
10
D. Gafford F 27 PTS 12 REB 0 AST
46.6 FG% 43.8
40.0 3PT FG% 26.1
66.7 FT% 57.9
Indiana
Starters
R. Langford
J. Morgan
A. Durham
R. Phinisee
J. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Langford 38 22 10 5 1 1 4 3 6/15 2/5 8/9 2 8
J. Morgan 23 15 7 2 0 0 2 4 6/8 2/3 1/2 3 4
A. Durham 36 11 3 3 0 0 5 3 4/9 3/4 0/0 1 2
R. Phinisee 21 7 2 1 0 0 0 4 3/7 1/3 0/0 0 2
J. Smith 15 3 0 0 0 0 2 2 1/6 0/2 1/4 0 0
Bench
D. Davis
D. Anderson
E. Fitzner
Z. McRoberts
Q. Taylor
D. Green
J. Jager
V. Blackmon
C. Moore
R. Thompson
J. Forrester
J. Hunter
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Davis 23 10 5 1 1 0 3 2 5/6 0/0 0/0 1 4
D. Anderson 26 4 3 1 1 0 1 2 2/5 0/2 0/0 0 3
E. Fitzner 18 0 5 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 5
Z. McRoberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jager - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Blackmon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Forrester - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hunter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 72 35 13 4 1 17 21 27/58 8/20 10/15 7 28
Arkansas
Starters
D. Gafford
I. Joe
M. Jones
J. Harris
A. Bailey
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Gafford 31 27 12 0 2 3 3 2 12/15 0/0 3/8 5 7
I. Joe 33 13 2 3 1 0 1 0 5/15 3/11 0/0 0 2
M. Jones 38 11 5 7 1 0 0 2 3/8 1/4 4/6 0 5
J. Harris 25 5 2 4 1 0 2 3 1/5 1/3 2/2 0 2
A. Bailey 25 4 1 1 1 0 0 3 2/7 0/1 0/0 0 1
Bench
G. Osabuohien
R. Chaney
K. Embery-Simpson
D. Sills
J. Holmes
K. Garland
I. Ali
E. Henderson
J. Phillips
T. Stevens
E. Obukwelu
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
G. Osabuohien 10 5 0 2 1 0 4 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 0
R. Chaney 13 4 3 0 0 3 1 0 2/4 0/0 0/1 1 2
K. Embery-Simpson 14 2 2 1 0 1 0 3 1/5 0/2 0/0 0 2
D. Sills 11 2 1 2 1 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 1
J. Holmes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Garland - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ali - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Henderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Stevens - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Obukwelu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 73 28 20 8 7 12 16 28/64 6/23 11/19 6 22
NCAA BB Scores