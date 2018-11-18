MOUNT
Maryland handles Mount St. Mary's as Fernando scores 21

  • Nov 18, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) --- Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary's 92-77 on Sunday to remain undefeated.

The Terrapins outscored the Mount 56-22 in the paint as they improved to 5-0 for the fifth consecutive season.

Jalen Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Maryland, while fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. had a career-high 13 points.

Omar Habwe scored a career-high 18 points and K.J. Scott added 15 for the Mountaineers (0-4), who fell to 0-20 all-time against Big Ten opponents.

After the teams reached the game's first media timeout tied at 7, Eric Ayala made a 3-pointer. Fernando and Darryl Morsell followed with dunks on consecutive possessions, and Aaron Wiggins later made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 17-7. The Mount never got closer than seven points the rest of the day.

Maryland improved to 9-0 all-time against its in-state foe.

BIG PICTURE

Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers have only one upperclassman on their roster, and Sunday provided some predictable growing pains as Maryland built a 32-point lead in the second half. However, it was an improvement over the Mount's first game against a power conference team, a 50-point loss at N.C. State to open the season.

Maryland: The Terps, who at times played five freshmen together Sunday, continued their buildup toward a tougher portion of their schedule. Maryland will face Marshall, Virginia, Penn State, Purdue and Loyola Chicago in a 16-day stretch beginning Friday.

UP NEXT

After opening with four in a row on the road, Mount St. Mary's plays host to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday. Both teams have lost to Hofstra and Maryland this season.

Maryland continues its six-game homestand when it meets defending Conference USA champion Marshall on Friday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
N. Opoku
A. Cowan Jr.
34.5 Min. Per Game 34.5
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
4.5 Reb. Per Game 4.5
20.0 Field Goal % 42.6
20.0 Three Point % 25.8
Free Throw % 78.9
+ 2 Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Brandon Leftwich 23.0
+ 2 Andrew Terrell made jump shot 36.0
+ 3 James West IV made 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Travis Valmon 1:04
+ 1 Brandon Leftwich made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:22
  Brandon Leftwich missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:22
  Shooting foul on Trace Ramsey 1:22
+ 1 Reese Mona made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
  Reese Mona missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Shooting foul on Nana Opoku 1:30
  Offensive rebound by Maryland 1:43
Team Stats
Points 77 92
Field Goals 24-60 (40.0%) 38-61 (62.3%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 19-22 (86.4%) 9-15 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 22 41
Offensive 6 12
Defensive 12 26
Team 4 3
Assists 11 23
Steals 10 7
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 12 18
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 1
13
O. Habwe F
18 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
23
B. Fernando F
21 PTS, 7 REB
Team Stats
away team logo Mt St Mary's 0-4 63.7 PPG 34.7 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Maryland 5-0 78.3 PPG 46.5 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
Top Scorers
40.0 FG% 62.3
34.5 3PT FG% 36.8
86.4 FT% 60.0
Mt St Mary's
Starters
O. Habwe
V. Morse
M. Jefferson
J. Gibbs
N. Opoku
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
O. Habwe 30 18 6 1 4 1 2 4 4/13 3/7 7/7 2 4
V. Morse 25 8 1 3 2 0 2 1 2/7 1/5 3/4 1 0
M. Jefferson 18 8 2 0 0 0 1 3 3/5 0/0 2/2 0 2
J. Gibbs 27 7 2 3 0 0 2 0 2/7 0/2 3/4 0 2
N. Opoku 27 3 1 0 1 0 0 4 1/5 1/3 0/0 0 1
Bench
K. Scott
D. Barnes
A. Stallings
J. West IV
D. Chong Qui
B. Leftwich
M. Poulsen
M. Becht
O. Dedolli
D. Moore
C. Nnamene
J. Jefferson
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Scott 28 15 2 0 3 0 2 2 5/10 3/5 2/2 0 2
D. Barnes 9 8 1 0 0 0 0 3 3/5 1/2 1/1 1 0
A. Stallings 8 4 1 0 0 0 0 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 0
J. West IV 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
D. Chong Qui 14 2 1 3 0 0 2 1 1/4 0/3 0/0 0 1
B. Leftwich 2 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Poulsen 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Becht 8 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 0
O. Dedolli - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Nnamene - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 77 18 11 10 1 12 19 24/60 10/29 19/22 6 12
Maryland
Starters
B. Fernando
J. Smith
A. Cowan Jr.
D. Morsell
E. Ayala
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Fernando 25 21 7 0 0 4 3 4 10/12 0/1 1/3 3 4
J. Smith 24 16 10 5 1 0 4 1 6/9 0/0 4/5 6 4
A. Cowan Jr. 28 12 5 6 1 0 1 2 5/8 1/2 1/1 1 4
D. Morsell 22 10 3 5 3 0 1 1 5/8 0/2 0/0 0 3
E. Ayala 26 7 2 6 0 0 2 3 3/6 1/4 0/1 0 2
Bench
S. Smith Jr.
A. Wiggins
A. Terrell
R. Lindo
R. Mona
I. Bender
J. Tomaic
T. Valmon
T. Ramsey
W. Clark
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
S. Smith Jr. 19 13 4 1 1 0 0 0 5/9 3/6 0/0 1 3
A. Wiggins 20 8 2 0 0 0 2 2 3/7 2/4 0/0 0 2
A. Terrell 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
R. Lindo 13 2 2 0 1 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
R. Mona 5 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 1/3 0 1
I. Bender 3 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Tomaic 8 0 2 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1
T. Valmon 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Ramsey 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
W. Clark 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
Total 201 92 38 23 7 5 18 19 38/61 7/19 9/15 12 26
