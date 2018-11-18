Maryland handles Mount St. Mary's as Fernando scores 21
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) --- Bruno Fernando had 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks as Maryland defeated Mount St. Mary's 92-77 on Sunday to remain undefeated.
The Terrapins outscored the Mount 56-22 in the paint as they improved to 5-0 for the fifth consecutive season.
Jalen Smith added 16 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Maryland, while fellow freshman Serrel Smith Jr. had a career-high 13 points.
Omar Habwe scored a career-high 18 points and K.J. Scott added 15 for the Mountaineers (0-4), who fell to 0-20 all-time against Big Ten opponents.
After the teams reached the game's first media timeout tied at 7, Eric Ayala made a 3-pointer. Fernando and Darryl Morsell followed with dunks on consecutive possessions, and Aaron Wiggins later made a 3-pointer to stretch the lead to 17-7. The Mount never got closer than seven points the rest of the day.
Maryland improved to 9-0 all-time against its in-state foe.
BIG PICTURE
Mount St. Mary's: The Mountaineers have only one upperclassman on their roster, and Sunday provided some predictable growing pains as Maryland built a 32-point lead in the second half. However, it was an improvement over the Mount's first game against a power conference team, a 50-point loss at N.C. State to open the season.
Maryland: The Terps, who at times played five freshmen together Sunday, continued their buildup toward a tougher portion of their schedule. Maryland will face Marshall, Virginia, Penn State, Purdue and Loyola Chicago in a 16-day stretch beginning Friday.
UP NEXT
After opening with four in a row on the road, Mount St. Mary's plays host to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday. Both teams have lost to Hofstra and Maryland this season.
Maryland continues its six-game homestand when it meets defending Conference USA champion Marshall on Friday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|34.5
|Min. Per Game
|34.5
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|4.5
|Reb. Per Game
|4.5
|20.0
|Field Goal %
|42.6
|20.0
|Three Point %
|25.8
|Free Throw %
|78.9
|+ 2
|Ace Stallings made layup, assist by Brandon Leftwich
|23.0
|+ 2
|Andrew Terrell made jump shot
|36.0
|+ 3
|James West IV made 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Traveling violation turnover on Travis Valmon
|1:04
|+ 1
|Brandon Leftwich made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Brandon Leftwich missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:22
|Shooting foul on Trace Ramsey
|1:22
|+ 1
|Reese Mona made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Reese Mona missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:30
|Shooting foul on Nana Opoku
|1:30
|Offensive rebound by Maryland
|1:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|77
|92
|Field Goals
|24-60 (40.0%)
|38-61 (62.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-22 (86.4%)
|9-15 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|41
|Offensive
|6
|12
|Defensive
|12
|26
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|11
|23
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|18
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 0-4
|63.7 PPG
|34.7 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Maryland 5-0
|78.3 PPG
|46.5 RPG
|16.3 APG
|Key Players
|
13
|O. Habwe F
|4.3 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|0.3 APG
|20.0 FG%
|
23
|B. Fernando F
|14.5 PPG
|8.3 RPG
|1.0 APG
|82.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. Habwe F
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|1 AST
|B. Fernando F
|21 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|62.3
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|86.4
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Habwe
|30
|18
|6
|1
|4
|1
|2
|4
|4/13
|3/7
|7/7
|2
|4
|V. Morse
|25
|8
|1
|3
|2
|0
|2
|1
|2/7
|1/5
|3/4
|1
|0
|M. Jefferson
|18
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|3/5
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|J. Gibbs
|27
|7
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2/7
|0/2
|3/4
|0
|2
|N. Opoku
|27
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Scott
|28
|15
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|5/10
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|2
|D. Barnes
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3/5
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|0
|A. Stallings
|8
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|J. West IV
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Chong Qui
|14
|2
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Leftwich
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Poulsen
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|M. Becht
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nnamene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|77
|18
|11
|10
|1
|12
|19
|24/60
|10/29
|19/22
|6
|12
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Fernando
|25
|21
|7
|0
|0
|4
|3
|4
|10/12
|0/1
|1/3
|3
|4
|J. Smith
|24
|16
|10
|5
|1
|0
|4
|1
|6/9
|0/0
|4/5
|6
|4
|A. Cowan Jr.
|28
|12
|5
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|4
|D. Morsell
|22
|10
|3
|5
|3
|0
|1
|1
|5/8
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Ayala
|26
|7
|2
|6
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3/6
|1/4
|0/1
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Smith Jr.
|19
|13
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5/9
|3/6
|0/0
|1
|3
|A. Wiggins
|20
|8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Terrell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Lindo
|13
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|R. Mona
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/3
|0
|1
|I. Bender
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Tomaic
|8
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|T. Valmon
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Ramsey
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|W. Clark
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|Total
|201
|92
|38
|23
|7
|5
|18
|19
|38/61
|7/19
|9/15
|12
|26
