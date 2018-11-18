UCF
WKY

No Text

UCF beats WKU 78-62 for Myrtle Beach title

  STATS AP
  Nov 18, 2018

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Aubrey Dawkins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help UCF rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Western Kentucky 78-62 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 senior, and B.J. Taylor each scored 13 for UCF (4-1). Taylor was scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting in the first half before making 3 of 4 from the field, including both of his 3-point shots, and 5-of-7 free throws after the break.

Dawkins hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half to give the Knights a 34-32 lead, their first of the game. Charles Bassey answered with a jumper but a dunk and then a jumper by Fall sparked an 11-2 run that made it 45-36 after another dunk by Fall with 15:51 to play. WKU (3-2) scored seven of the next 10 points to pull within five about four minutes later but would get no closer.

Bassey scored 13 of the Hilltoppers' first 17 points as they built an 11-point lead midway through the first half. The 6-11 freshman finished with a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds and has three double-doubles in five career games.

Key Players
T. Allen
2 G
T. Hollingsworth
11 G
38.3 Min. Per Game 38.3
16.7 Pts. Per Game 16.7
2.0 Ast. Per Game 2.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
55.6 Field Goal % 40.0
61.5 Three Point % 40.0
76.9 Free Throw % 73.7
  Defensive rebound by Aubrey Dawkins 0.0
  Taveion Hollingsworth missed 3-pt. jump shot 2.0
+ 3 Aubrey Dawkins made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Terrell Allen 29.0
  Defensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus 52.0
  Josh Anderson missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
+ 1 BJ Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:14
  BJ Taylor missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:14
  Personal foul on Charles Bassey 1:14
  Lost ball turnover on Jake Ohmer, stolen by Terrell Allen 1:20
+ 2 Ceasar DeJesus made layup, assist by Aubrey Dawkins 1:34
+ 1 Charles Bassey made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:56
Team Stats
Points 78 62
Field Goals 28-55 (50.9%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 10-20 (50.0%) 4-12 (33.3%)
Free Throws 12-24 (50.0%) 14-21 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 36 34
Offensive 7 8
Defensive 24 20
Team 5 6
Assists 20 15
Steals 7 7
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 11 15
Fouls 17 24
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
A. Dawkins G
21 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST
home team logo
23
C. Bassey C
25 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UCF 4-1 285078
home team logo W. Kentucky 3-2 323062
O/U 137, WKY +2.5
HTC Center Conway, SC
O/U 137, WKY +2.5
HTC Center Conway, SC
Team Stats
away team logo UCF 4-1 77.2 PPG 46.8 RPG 14.8 APG
home team logo W. Kentucky 3-2 69.8 PPG 41.8 RPG 12.4 APG
Key Players
15
A. Dawkins G 15.8 PPG 5.8 RPG 1.0 APG 45.5 FG%
23
C. Bassey C 14.4 PPG 10.4 RPG 0.8 APG 55.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
A. Dawkins G 21 PTS 4 REB 4 AST
23
C. Bassey C 25 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
50.9 FG% 40.0
50.0 3PT FG% 33.3
50.0 FT% 66.7
UCF
Starters
A. Dawkins
B. Taylor
T. Fall
T. Allen
C. Smith
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Dawkins 38 21 4 4 0 0 0 3 8/13 5/9 0/0 0 4
B. Taylor 37 13 1 4 1 0 2 0 3/11 2/4 5/7 1 0
T. Fall 25 13 6 2 0 2 2 3 6/8 0/0 1/9 2 4
T. Allen 35 8 2 7 4 0 1 2 2/5 0/0 4/6 0 2
C. Smith 17 2 8 0 0 0 2 4 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 6
Bench
F. Bertz
C. Brown
C. DeJesus
D. Griffin
C. McSpadden
R. Ulvydas
A. Catotti
I. Famouke Doumbia
M. Douglas
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
D. Fuller Jr.
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
F. Bertz 18 11 3 1 1 0 1 1 3/9 3/7 2/2 1 2
C. Brown 13 6 5 0 0 1 1 4 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 4
C. DeJesus 17 4 2 2 1 0 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 2
D. Griffin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. McSpadden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ulvydas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Catotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Famouke Doumbia - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Fuller Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 78 31 20 7 3 11 17 28/55 10/20 12/24 7 24
W. Kentucky
Starters
C. Bassey
T. Hollingsworth
J. Savage
D. Murray
J. Anderson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Bassey 33 25 10 1 2 1 3 3 10/18 1/1 4/9 5 5
T. Hollingsworth 38 14 2 1 1 0 1 2 4/13 1/3 5/6 0 2
J. Savage 36 12 1 2 0 0 1 5 5/11 2/6 0/0 0 1
D. Murray 16 4 3 1 1 0 2 3 0/1 0/0 4/4 2 1
J. Anderson 26 0 2 5 2 1 2 4 0/5 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
D. Banton
M. Nelson
J. Ohmer
T. Smith
L. Bearden
C. Williams
M. Diagne
P. Murphy
M. Horton
J. Gambrell
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Banton 23 4 7 4 0 1 3 3 2/4 0/1 0/0 0 7
M. Nelson 15 3 1 0 1 1 1 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 1 0
J. Ohmer 6 0 0 1 0 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Smith 7 0 2 0 0 0 0 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2
L. Bearden - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gambrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 62 28 15 7 4 15 24 22/55 4/12 14/21 8 20
NCAA BB Scores