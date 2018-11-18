CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Aubrey Dawkins hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points to help UCF rally from an 11-point deficit and beat Western Kentucky 78-62 on Sunday night in the championship game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Tacko Fall, a 7-foot-6 senior, and B.J. Taylor each scored 13 for UCF (4-1). Taylor was scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting in the first half before making 3 of 4 from the field, including both of his 3-point shots, and 5-of-7 free throws after the break.

Dawkins hit back-to-back 3s to open the second half to give the Knights a 34-32 lead, their first of the game. Charles Bassey answered with a jumper but a dunk and then a jumper by Fall sparked an 11-2 run that made it 45-36 after another dunk by Fall with 15:51 to play. WKU (3-2) scored seven of the next 10 points to pull within five about four minutes later but would get no closer.

Bassey scored 13 of the Hilltoppers' first 17 points as they built an 11-point lead midway through the first half. The 6-11 freshman finished with a season-high 25 points and 10 rebounds and has three double-doubles in five career games.

