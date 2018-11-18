No. 16 Virginia Tech rallies past No. 23 Purdue
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and No. 16 Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83 in the Charleston Classic championship.
The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.
After Carsen Edwards tied things at 77-all with a layup with 4:21 to go, Hill hit a driving basket and got fouled to put the Hokies ahead 80-77.
Hill followed with a 3-pointer and Purdue (4-1) could not recover.
Edwards finished with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more, for the Boilermakers.
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|4.3
|Ast. Per Game
|4.3
|3.5
|Reb. Per Game
|3.5
|54.7
|Field Goal %
|41.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|35.6
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|100.0
|Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler
|2.0
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|2.0
|+ 1
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|2.0
|Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr.
|2.0
|Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot
|6.0
|+ 1
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws
|10.0
|Personal foul on Grady Eifert
|10.0
|+ 2
|Evan Boudreaux made dunk
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux
|14.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|89
|83
|Field Goals
|30-55 (54.5%)
|31-61 (50.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-24 (41.7%)
|14-33 (42.4%)
|Free Throws
|19-26 (73.1%)
|7-11 (63.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|33
|Offensive
|4
|11
|Defensive
|17
|19
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|15
|18
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|13
|Fouls
|14
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|16 Virginia Tech 4-0
|82.7 PPG
|35 RPG
|18.3 APG
|23 Purdue 4-1
|86.3 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.0 APG
|Key Players
|
4
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|20.7 PPG
|5.3 RPG
|5.0 APG
|53.2 FG%
|
3
|C. Edwards G
|26.8 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|3.3 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Alexander-Walker G
|25 PTS
|7 REB
|3 AST
|C. Edwards G
|26 PTS
|3 REB
|7 AST
|
|54.5
|FG%
|50.8
|
|
|41.7
|3PT FG%
|42.4
|
|
|73.1
|FT%
|63.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Alexander-Walker
|40
|25
|7
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|10/17
|2/4
|3/3
|1
|6
|A. Hill
|40
|23
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8/14
|4/7
|3/4
|0
|3
|J. Robinson
|39
|23
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|3/5
|6/8
|1
|2
|K. Blackshear Jr.
|17
|13
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3/5
|0/2
|7/11
|1
|1
|W. Bede
|19
|0
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Outlaw
|21
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|2
|P. Horne
|20
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|I. Wilkins
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nolley II
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kabongo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Radford
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Palmer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|89
|21
|15
|6
|1
|9
|14
|30/55
|10/24
|19/26
|4
|17
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Edwards
|34
|26
|3
|7
|1
|0
|6
|2
|9/21
|3/11
|5/7
|1
|2
|R. Cline
|39
|14
|4
|4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5/11
|4/10
|0/0
|0
|4
|G. Eifert
|28
|8
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/1
|2
|5
|N. Eastern
|26
|8
|2
|1
|2
|0
|2
|4
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|M. Haarms
|16
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Boudreaux
|24
|18
|7
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|7/11
|2/3
|2/3
|6
|1
|S. Stefanovic
|15
|6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/4
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|2
|A. Wheeler
|11
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|E. Hunter Jr.
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|T. Luce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dowuona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|83
|30
|18
|7
|1
|13
|21
|31/61
|14/33
|7/11
|11
|19
