CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and No. 16 Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83 in the Charleston Classic championship.

The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.

After Carsen Edwards tied things at 77-all with a layup with 4:21 to go, Hill hit a driving basket and got fouled to put the Hokies ahead 80-77.

Hill followed with a 3-pointer and Purdue (4-1) could not recover.

Edwards finished with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more, for the Boilermakers.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.