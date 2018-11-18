VATECH
PURDUE

No Text

No. 16 Virginia Tech rallies past No. 23 Purdue

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 18, 2018

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 25 points, Ahmed Hill and Justin Robinson had 23 points apiece and No. 16 Virginia Tech rallied from 12 points down in the second half to beat No. 23 Purdue 89-83 in the Charleston Classic championship.

The Hokies (4-0) trailed 50-38 after Ryan Cline's 3-pointer with 18:27 left, but wiped out the deficit over the next six minutes.

After Carsen Edwards tied things at 77-all with a layup with 4:21 to go, Hill hit a driving basket and got fouled to put the Hokies ahead 80-77.

Hill followed with a 3-pointer and Purdue (4-1) could not recover.

Edwards finished with 26 points, his fifth straight game with 23 or more, for the Boilermakers.

Key Players
N. Alexander-Walker
4 G
R. Cline
14 G
31.8 Min. Per Game 31.8
13.8 Pts. Per Game 13.8
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
3.5 Reb. Per Game 3.5
54.7 Field Goal % 41.0
40.0 Three Point % 35.6
100.0 Free Throw % 100.0
  Defensive rebound by Aaron Wheeler 2.0
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 2nd of 2 free throws 2.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 2.0
  Personal foul on Aaron Wheeler 2.0
  Defensive rebound by Kerry Blackshear Jr. 2.0
  Carsen Edwards missed 3-pt. jump shot 6.0
+ 1 Kerry Blackshear Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
  Kerry Blackshear Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Grady Eifert 10.0
+ 2 Evan Boudreaux made dunk 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Evan Boudreaux 14.0
Team Stats
Points 89 83
Field Goals 30-55 (54.5%) 31-61 (50.8%)
3-Pointers 10-24 (41.7%) 14-33 (42.4%)
Free Throws 19-26 (73.1%) 7-11 (63.6%)
Total Rebounds 28 33
Offensive 4 11
Defensive 17 19
Team 7 3
Assists 15 18
Steals 6 7
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 13
Fouls 14 21
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
N. Alexander-Walker G
25 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
3
C. Edwards G
26 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST
12T
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 4-0 365389
home team logo 23 Purdue 4-1 443983
TD Arena Charleston, SC
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Virginia Tech 4-0 82.7 PPG 35 RPG 18.3 APG
home team logo 23 Purdue 4-1 86.3 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.0 APG
Key Players
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 20.7 PPG 5.3 RPG 5.0 APG 53.2 FG%
3
C. Edwards G 26.8 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.3 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
4
N. Alexander-Walker G 25 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
3
C. Edwards G 26 PTS 3 REB 7 AST
54.5 FG% 50.8
41.7 3PT FG% 42.4
73.1 FT% 63.6
Virginia Tech
Starters
N. Alexander-Walker
A. Hill
J. Robinson
K. Blackshear Jr.
W. Bede
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Alexander-Walker 40 25 7 3 1 1 4 1 10/17 2/4 3/3 1 6
A. Hill 40 23 3 2 0 0 1 1 8/14 4/7 3/4 0 3
J. Robinson 39 23 3 6 3 0 2 2 7/10 3/5 6/8 1 2
K. Blackshear Jr. 17 13 2 0 1 0 1 4 3/5 0/2 7/11 1 1
W. Bede 19 0 2 3 0 0 1 3 0/3 0/3 0/0 1 1
Bench
T. Outlaw
P. Horne
I. Wilkins
C. Clarke
L. Nolley II
J. Kabongo
T. Radford
B. Palmer
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Outlaw 21 3 2 0 0 0 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 2
P. Horne 20 2 2 0 1 0 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 2
I. Wilkins 4 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Clarke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nolley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kabongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Radford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Palmer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 89 21 15 6 1 9 14 30/55 10/24 19/26 4 17
Purdue
Starters
C. Edwards
R. Cline
G. Eifert
N. Eastern
M. Haarms
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Edwards 34 26 3 7 1 0 6 2 9/21 3/11 5/7 1 2
R. Cline 39 14 4 4 1 0 2 3 5/11 4/10 0/0 0 4
G. Eifert 28 8 7 1 1 0 2 3 3/3 2/2 0/1 2 5
N. Eastern 26 8 2 1 2 0 2 4 4/7 0/0 0/0 2 0
M. Haarms 16 0 2 1 0 1 1 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2
Bench
E. Boudreaux
S. Stefanovic
A. Wheeler
E. Hunter Jr.
T. Luce
E. Dowuona
K. King
T. Williams
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
E. Boudreaux 24 18 7 3 2 0 0 1 7/11 2/3 2/3 6 1
S. Stefanovic 15 6 2 0 0 0 0 1 2/4 2/4 0/0 0 2
A. Wheeler 11 3 3 1 0 0 0 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 3
E. Hunter Jr. 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
T. Luce - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Dowuona - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 83 30 18 7 1 13 21 31/61 14/33 7/11 11 19
NCAA BB Scores