AUBURN
XAVIER

No Text

No. 8 Auburn outlasts Xavier 88-79 in Maui

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and No. 8 Auburn outlasted Xavier 88-79 in overtime to open the Maui Invitational.

The Tigers (4-0) shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2), missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.

Auburn took control in the overtime behind its defense, outscoring Xavier 11-2. The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier's 22 turnovers overall to earn a spot in the semifinals against the Duke-San Diego State winner.

Ryan Welage had 17 points and Paul Scruggs 16 for the Musketeers.

Auburn had a five-point lead with a minute left in regulation, but Naj Marshall made a 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Musketeers within 77-75.

Xavier tied it at 77-all with 26 seconds left in regulation on Tyrique Jones' two free throws and Brown's last-second shot came up well short.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Harper
1 G
N. Marshall
13 F
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
45.2 Field Goal % 44.2
48.0 Three Point % 26.3
80.0 Free Throw % 66.7
  Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall 14.0
+ 2 Bryce Brown made dunk, assist by Jared Harper 18.0
  Defensive rebound by Jared Harper 25.0
  Ryan Welage missed 3-pt. jump shot 27.0
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws 34.0
+ 1 Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws 34.0
  Personal foul on Zach Hankins 34.0
  Defensive rebound by Bryce Brown 36.0
  Quentin Goodin missed jump shot 38.0
+ 1 Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
  Jared Harper missed 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
Team Stats
Points 88 79
Field Goals 30-66 (45.5%) 24-61 (39.3%)
3-Pointers 11-35 (31.4%) 10-27 (37.0%)
Free Throws 17-24 (70.8%) 21-24 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 35 42
Offensive 12 15
Defensive 20 26
Team 3 1
Assists 16 13
Steals 10 7
Blocks 7 3
Turnovers 12 21
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Brown G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
32
R. Welage F
17 PTS, 4 REB
12OTT
away team logo 8 Auburn 4-0 33441188
home team logo Xavier 2-2 2849279
O/U 163, XAVIER +9
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
O/U 163, XAVIER +9
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 8 Auburn 4-0 97.3 PPG 52.3 RPG 18.0 APG
home team logo Xavier 2-2 80.3 PPG 45 RPG 15.3 APG
Key Players
2
B. Brown G 13.7 PPG 2.7 RPG 1.0 APG 37.1 FG%
32
R. Welage F 12.0 PPG 3.7 RPG 1.3 APG 41.4 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Brown G 26 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
32
R. Welage F 17 PTS 4 REB 0 AST
45.5 FG% 39.3
31.4 3PT FG% 37.0
70.8 FT% 87.5
Auburn
Starters
B. Brown
J. Harper
C. Okeke
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown 42 26 4 5 2 0 2 2 8/18 5/13 5/6 0 4
J. Harper 43 25 6 8 3 0 5 3 9/17 3/9 4/6 1 5
C. Okeke 29 13 7 0 1 0 0 4 5/9 1/5 2/3 4 3
A. McLemore 21 6 4 0 1 2 0 5 2/5 1/4 1/1 3 1
S. Doughty 31 2 3 2 2 0 2 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 0
Starters
B. Brown
J. Harper
C. Okeke
A. McLemore
S. Doughty
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
B. Brown 42 26 4 5 2 0 2 2 8/18 5/13 5/6 0 4
J. Harper 43 25 6 8 3 0 5 3 9/17 3/9 4/6 1 5
C. Okeke 29 13 7 0 1 0 0 4 5/9 1/5 2/3 4 3
A. McLemore 21 6 4 0 1 2 0 5 2/5 1/4 1/1 3 1
S. Doughty 31 2 3 2 2 0 2 2 1/6 0/1 0/0 3 0
Bench
A. Wiley
M. Dunbar
H. Spencer
J. McCormick
C. Blackstock
W. Macoy
D. Purifoy
D. Williams
J. Johnson
B. Easterling
T. Collier
M. Parker
C. Maasdorp
P. Cook
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Wiley 19 11 0 0 0 3 1 5 4/6 0/0 3/6 0 0
M. Dunbar 16 3 3 1 0 0 1 2 1/3 1/2 0/0 1 2
H. Spencer 20 2 5 0 1 2 0 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 5
J. McCormick 5 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
C. Blackstock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Macoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Purifoy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Easterling - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Collier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Maasdorp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Cook - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 88 32 16 10 7 12 23 30/66 11/35 17/24 12 20
Xavier
Starters
P. Scruggs
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
T. Jones
K. Castlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 34 16 7 4 3 2 4 4 5/10 2/4 4/4 2 5
Q. Goodin 43 13 4 6 0 1 7 2 3/19 1/7 6/6 1 3
N. Marshall 41 10 8 2 2 0 7 1 3/9 2/6 2/2 3 5
T. Jones 24 7 9 1 0 0 0 4 2/4 0/0 3/4 4 5
K. Castlin 26 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 3
Starters
P. Scruggs
Q. Goodin
N. Marshall
T. Jones
K. Castlin
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Scruggs 34 16 7 4 3 2 4 4 5/10 2/4 4/4 2 5
Q. Goodin 43 13 4 6 0 1 7 2 3/19 1/7 6/6 1 3
N. Marshall 41 10 8 2 2 0 7 1 3/9 2/6 2/2 3 5
T. Jones 24 7 9 1 0 0 0 4 2/4 0/0 3/4 4 5
K. Castlin 26 2 3 0 0 0 0 4 0/2 0/1 2/2 0 3
Bench
R. Welage
Z. Hankins
K. Kennedy
E. Harden
L. Schrand
M. Hanson
N. Vanderpohl
D. James
Z. Swetye
R. Singh
A. Frazier
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Welage 23 17 4 0 1 0 2 1 6/12 4/8 1/2 3 1
Z. Hankins 21 11 6 0 1 0 1 2 4/4 0/0 3/4 2 4
K. Kennedy 11 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
E. Harden 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Schrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Hanson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Vanderpohl - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Swetye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Singh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 226 79 41 13 7 3 21 20 24/61 10/27 21/24 15 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores