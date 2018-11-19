No. 8 Auburn outlasts Xavier 88-79 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) - Bryce Brown scored 26 points, Jared Harper added 25 and No. 8 Auburn outlasted Xavier 88-79 in overtime to open the Maui Invitational.
The Tigers (4-0) shot poorly from the perimeter early and had a hard time shaking the new-look Musketeers (2-2), missing badly on a shot to win it in regulation.
Auburn took control in the overtime behind its defense, outscoring Xavier 11-2. The Tigers scored 31 points off Xavier's 22 turnovers overall to earn a spot in the semifinals against the Duke-San Diego State winner.
Ryan Welage had 17 points and Paul Scruggs 16 for the Musketeers.
Auburn had a five-point lead with a minute left in regulation, but Naj Marshall made a 3-pointer from the wing to pull the Musketeers within 77-75.
Xavier tied it at 77-all with 26 seconds left in regulation on Tyrique Jones' two free throws and Brown's last-second shot came up well short.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|14.3
|Pts. Per Game
|14.3
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|45.2
|Field Goal %
|44.2
|48.0
|Three Point %
|26.3
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Bad pass turnover on Naji Marshall
|14.0
|+ 2
|Bryce Brown made dunk, assist by Jared Harper
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Jared Harper
|25.0
|Ryan Welage missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 2nd of 2 free throws
|34.0
|+ 1
|Bryce Brown made 1st of 2 free throws
|34.0
|Personal foul on Zach Hankins
|34.0
|Defensive rebound by Bryce Brown
|36.0
|Quentin Goodin missed jump shot
|38.0
|+ 1
|Jared Harper made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Jared Harper missed 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|79
|Field Goals
|30-66 (45.5%)
|24-61 (39.3%)
|3-Pointers
|11-35 (31.4%)
|10-27 (37.0%)
|Free Throws
|17-24 (70.8%)
|21-24 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|42
|Offensive
|12
|15
|Defensive
|20
|26
|Team
|3
|1
|Assists
|16
|13
|Steals
|10
|7
|Blocks
|7
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|21
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.5
|FG%
|39.3
|
|
|31.4
|3PT FG%
|37.0
|
|
|70.8
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|42
|26
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8/18
|5/13
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Harper
|43
|25
|6
|8
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9/17
|3/9
|4/6
|1
|5
|C. Okeke
|29
|13
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/9
|1/5
|2/3
|4
|3
|A. McLemore
|21
|6
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2/5
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|1
|S. Doughty
|31
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Brown
|42
|26
|4
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|8/18
|5/13
|5/6
|0
|4
|J. Harper
|43
|25
|6
|8
|3
|0
|5
|3
|9/17
|3/9
|4/6
|1
|5
|C. Okeke
|29
|13
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5/9
|1/5
|2/3
|4
|3
|A. McLemore
|21
|6
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|5
|2/5
|1/4
|1/1
|3
|1
|S. Doughty
|31
|2
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiley
|19
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|5
|4/6
|0/0
|3/6
|0
|0
|M. Dunbar
|16
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|2
|H. Spencer
|20
|2
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|5
|J. McCormick
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Blackstock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Macoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Purifoy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Easterling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Collier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Parker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Maasdorp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Cook
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|226
|88
|32
|16
|10
|7
|12
|23
|30/66
|11/35
|17/24
|12
|20
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|34
|16
|7
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4
|5/10
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|5
|Q. Goodin
|43
|13
|4
|6
|0
|1
|7
|2
|3/19
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|3
|N. Marshall
|41
|10
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|5
|T. Jones
|24
|7
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|5
|K. Castlin
|26
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Scruggs
|34
|16
|7
|4
|3
|2
|4
|4
|5/10
|2/4
|4/4
|2
|5
|Q. Goodin
|43
|13
|4
|6
|0
|1
|7
|2
|3/19
|1/7
|6/6
|1
|3
|N. Marshall
|41
|10
|8
|2
|2
|0
|7
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|2/2
|3
|5
|T. Jones
|24
|7
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/4
|0/0
|3/4
|4
|5
|K. Castlin
|26
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|3
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Welage
|23
|17
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/12
|4/8
|1/2
|3
|1
|Z. Hankins
|21
|11
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|4
|K. Kennedy
|11
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Harden
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Schrand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Hanson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Vanderpohl
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. James
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Swetye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Singh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|226
|79
|41
|13
|7
|3
|21
|20
|24/61
|10/27
|21/24
|15
|26
