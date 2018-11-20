FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Ky Bowman scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the first half and Boston College held on for an 88-76 win over Wyoming on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Eagles will play Loyola-Chicago in the championship game Wednesday.

Bowman made 14 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Johncarlos Reyes, in his first start of the season, scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting before fouling out in 19 minutes and Steffon Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (3-1).

Bowman had 14 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3-point play, during a 16-0 run that gave BC a 33-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Bowman and Reyes had back-to-back dunks to cap a 6-0 spurt to open the second half that gave BC a 22-point lead, its biggest of the game.

Wyoming used runs of 9-0 and 17-4 to trim its deficit to 68-65 when TJ Taylor converted a 3-point play with 5:40 to play but Bowman answered with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys got no closer.

Justin James had 27 points, on 7 of 22 shooting, and Jake Hendricks scored 22, including a career-high five 3-pointers for Wyoming (1-3).

Boston College committed 28 fouls and the Cowboys attempted 41 foul shots, outscoring the Eagles 31-14 from the free-throw line.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.