Bowman, BC beat Wyoming in Fort Myers Tip-Off
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Ky Bowman scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the first half and Boston College held on for an 88-76 win over Wyoming on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.
The Eagles will play Loyola-Chicago in the championship game Wednesday.
Bowman made 14 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Johncarlos Reyes, in his first start of the season, scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting before fouling out in 19 minutes and Steffon Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (3-1).
Bowman had 14 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3-point play, during a 16-0 run that gave BC a 33-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Bowman and Reyes had back-to-back dunks to cap a 6-0 spurt to open the second half that gave BC a 22-point lead, its biggest of the game.
Wyoming used runs of 9-0 and 17-4 to trim its deficit to 68-65 when TJ Taylor converted a 3-point play with 5:40 to play but Bowman answered with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys got no closer.
Justin James had 27 points, on 7 of 22 shooting, and Jake Hendricks scored 22, including a career-high five 3-pointers for Wyoming (1-3).
Boston College committed 28 fouls and the Cowboys attempted 41 foul shots, outscoring the Eagles 31-14 from the free-throw line.
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|Team Stats
|Points
|88
|76
|Field Goals
|32-67 (47.8%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|3-Pointers
|10-26 (38.5%)
|9-21 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|14-25 (56.0%)
|31-41 (75.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|31
|Offensive
|12
|5
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|7
|3
|Assists
|19
|10
|Steals
|7
|1
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|12
|Fouls
|28
|25
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boston College 3-1
|72.0 PPG
|41.7 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Wyoming 1-4
|70.8 PPG
|39.3 RPG
|10.5 APG
|
|47.8
|FG%
|40.9
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|56.0
|FT%
|75.6
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Bowman
|40
|38
|7
|3
|3
|0
|1
|2
|14/22
|7/12
|3/3
|3
|4
|J. Reyes
|19
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|6/7
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|1
|S. Mitchell
|36
|11
|11
|4
|3
|0
|2
|3
|4/8
|0/0
|3/8
|4
|7
|J. Chatman
|36
|7
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|2/13
|1/6
|2/2
|1
|2
|A. Wilson
|13
|2
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|V. Baker Jr.
|14
|5
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|2
|C. Herren Jr.
|12
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|1/1
|2/4
|0
|0
|Ja. Hamilton
|19
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/4
|0/0
|1/4
|2
|3
|W. Tabbs
|9
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|3
|E. Meznieks
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|G. Gehan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Popovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. DiLuccio
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kraljevic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bohuny
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Holtze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Jackowitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|88
|34
|19
|7
|1
|8
|28
|32/67
|10/26
|14/25
|12
|22
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|40
|27
|9
|3
|0
|1
|4
|2
|7/22
|2/8
|11/18
|1
|8
|J. Hendricks
|40
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|5/8
|5/7
|7/7
|0
|0
|T. Taylor
|27
|11
|6
|1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3/3
|1/1
|4/5
|2
|4
|N. Redding
|25
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/4
|0/2
|8/8
|1
|1
|A. Mueller
|32
|2
|5
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Johnson
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|L. Dung
|18
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/1
|0/1
|1
|2
|B. Porter
|6
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|2
|A. Banks
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Naughton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Maldonado
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Young
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Belt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|28
|10
|1
|4
|12
|25
|18/44
|9/21
|31/41
|5
|23
