BC
WYO

No Text

Bowman, BC beat Wyoming in Fort Myers Tip-Off

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 20, 2018

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) - Ky Bowman scored 24 of his career-high 38 points in the first half and Boston College held on for an 88-76 win over Wyoming on Monday night in the Fort Myers Tip-Off.

The Eagles will play Loyola-Chicago in the championship game Wednesday.

Bowman made 14 of 22 from the field, including 7 of 12 from 3-point range. Johncarlos Reyes, in his first start of the season, scored 15 on 6-of-7 shooting before fouling out in 19 minutes and Steffon Mitchell had 11 points and 11 rebounds for Boston College (3-1).

Bowman had 14 points, including three 3-pointers and a 3-point play, during a 16-0 run that gave BC a 33-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half and the Eagles led the rest of the way. Bowman and Reyes had back-to-back dunks to cap a 6-0 spurt to open the second half that gave BC a 22-point lead, its biggest of the game.

Wyoming used runs of 9-0 and 17-4 to trim its deficit to 68-65 when TJ Taylor converted a 3-point play with 5:40 to play but Bowman answered with a 3-pointer and the Cowboys got no closer.

Justin James had 27 points, on 7 of 22 shooting, and Jake Hendricks scored 22, including a career-high five 3-pointers for Wyoming (1-3).

Boston College committed 28 fouls and the Cowboys attempted 41 foul shots, outscoring the Eagles 31-14 from the free-throw line.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
K. Bowman
J. James
37.5 Min. Per Game 37.5
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
4.3 Ast. Per Game 4.3
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
51.6 Field Goal % 36.1
41.4 Three Point % 26.1
90.5 Free Throw % 76.3
  Defensive rebound by Steffon Mitchell 10.0
  Justin James missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
+ 1 Chris Herren Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Chris Herren Jr. missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Jake Hendricks 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Nyaires Redding, stolen by Steffon Mitchell 18.0
+ 1 Jordan Chatman made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Jordan Chatman made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
  Personal foul on Jake Hendricks 27.0
+ 1 Nyaires Redding made 2nd of 2 free throws 27.0
+ 1 Nyaires Redding made 1st of 2 free throws 27.0
Team Stats
Points 88 76
Field Goals 32-67 (47.8%) 18-44 (40.9%)
3-Pointers 10-26 (38.5%) 9-21 (42.9%)
Free Throws 14-25 (56.0%) 31-41 (75.6%)
Total Rebounds 41 31
Offensive 12 5
Defensive 22 23
Team 7 3
Assists 19 10
Steals 7 1
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 28 25
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
0
K. Bowman G
38 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
J. James G
27 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Boston College 3-1 484088
home team logo Wyoming 1-4 324476
O/U 146.5, WYO +7.5
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
O/U 146.5, WYO +7.5
Alico Arena Fort Myers, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Boston College 3-1 72.0 PPG 41.7 RPG 9.7 APG
home team logo Wyoming 1-4 70.8 PPG 39.3 RPG 10.5 APG
Key Players
0
K. Bowman G 24.3 PPG 7.3 RPG 3.0 APG 51.6 FG%
1
J. James G 22.2 PPG 9.0 RPG 4.0 APG 36.1 FG%
Top Scorers
0
K. Bowman G 38 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
1
J. James G 27 PTS 9 REB 3 AST
47.8 FG% 40.9
38.5 3PT FG% 42.9
56.0 FT% 75.6
Boston College
Starters
K. Bowman
J. Reyes
S. Mitchell
J. Chatman
A. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bowman 40 38 7 3 3 0 1 2 14/22 7/12 3/3 3 4
J. Reyes 19 15 1 0 0 0 0 5 6/7 0/0 3/4 0 1
S. Mitchell 36 11 11 4 3 0 2 3 4/8 0/0 3/8 4 7
J. Chatman 36 7 3 5 0 1 1 3 2/13 1/6 2/2 1 2
A. Wilson 13 2 0 2 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Starters
K. Bowman
J. Reyes
S. Mitchell
J. Chatman
A. Wilson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
K. Bowman 40 38 7 3 3 0 1 2 14/22 7/12 3/3 3 4
J. Reyes 19 15 1 0 0 0 0 5 6/7 0/0 3/4 0 1
S. Mitchell 36 11 11 4 3 0 2 3 4/8 0/0 3/8 4 7
J. Chatman 36 7 3 5 0 1 1 3 2/13 1/6 2/2 1 2
A. Wilson 13 2 0 2 1 0 1 3 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 0
Bench
V. Baker Jr.
C. Herren Jr.
Ja. Hamilton
W. Tabbs
E. Meznieks
G. Gehan
Ja. Hamilton
N. Popovic
M. DiLuccio
L. Kraljevic
M. Bohuny
S. Holtze
W. Jackowitz
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
V. Baker Jr. 14 5 3 1 0 0 1 1 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 2
C. Herren Jr. 12 5 0 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 1/1 2/4 0 0
Ja. Hamilton 19 3 5 0 0 0 1 4 1/4 0/0 1/4 2 3
W. Tabbs 9 2 4 3 0 0 1 5 1/4 0/2 0/0 1 3
E. Meznieks 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
G. Gehan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Hamilton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Popovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. DiLuccio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Kraljevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bohuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Holtze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Jackowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 88 34 19 7 1 8 28 32/67 10/26 14/25 12 22
Wyoming
Starters
J. James
J. Hendricks
T. Taylor
N. Redding
A. Mueller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 40 27 9 3 0 1 4 2 7/22 2/8 11/18 1 8
J. Hendricks 40 22 0 1 0 0 0 4 5/8 5/7 7/7 0 0
T. Taylor 27 11 6 1 0 2 2 3 3/3 1/1 4/5 2 4
N. Redding 25 8 2 4 0 0 2 4 0/4 0/2 8/8 1 1
A. Mueller 32 2 5 0 1 1 3 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5
Starters
J. James
J. Hendricks
T. Taylor
N. Redding
A. Mueller
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. James 40 27 9 3 0 1 4 2 7/22 2/8 11/18 1 8
J. Hendricks 40 22 0 1 0 0 0 4 5/8 5/7 7/7 0 0
T. Taylor 27 11 6 1 0 2 2 3 3/3 1/1 4/5 2 4
N. Redding 25 8 2 4 0 0 2 4 0/4 0/2 8/8 1 1
A. Mueller 32 2 5 0 1 1 3 5 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 5
Bench
T. Johnson
L. Dung
B. Porter
A. Banks
J. Naughton
H. Maldonado
H. Thompson
T. Young
B. Belt
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Johnson 9 3 1 0 0 0 1 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1
L. Dung 18 2 3 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/1 0/1 1 2
B. Porter 6 1 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/1 1/2 0 2
A. Banks 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Naughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Maldonado - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Belt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 28 10 1 4 12 25 18/44 9/21 31/41 5 23
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores