BOISE
CREIGH

No Text

Creighton advances in Cayman Islands Classic

  • STATS AP
  • Nov 19, 2018

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.

Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU's Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals - all season highs.

Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.

Key Players
J. Jessup
T. Alexander
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
16.0 Pts. Per Game 16.0
2.7 Ast. Per Game 2.7
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
40.0 Field Goal % 50.0
40.0 Three Point % 46.4
100.0 Free Throw % 45.5
  Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz 19.0
  Justinian Jessup missed jump shot 21.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson 1:05
  Pat Dembley missed layup 1:07
+ 2 Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup 1:26
+ 1 RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
  RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Personal foul on Mitch Ballock 1:50
  Offensive rebound by RJ Williams 1:50
Team Stats
Points 82 94
Field Goals 32-62 (51.6%) 33-57 (57.9%)
3-Pointers 4-15 (26.7%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 14-22 (63.6%) 16-22 (72.7%)
Total Rebounds 30 32
Offensive 9 6
Defensive 19 26
Team 2 0
Assists 8 23
Steals 6 4
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 11 12
Fouls 20 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
R. Williams G
27 PTS, 9 REB
home team logo
5
T. Alexander G
18 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Boise State 1-2 414182
home team logo Creighton 3-1 464894
O/U 143.5, CREIGH -4.5
John Gray Gymnasium George Town,
Team Stats
away team logo Boise State 1-2 70.0 PPG 38.5 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Creighton 3-1 71.0 PPG 35 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
23
R. Williams G 16.5 PPG 6.0 RPG 1.5 APG 54.2 FG%
5
T. Alexander G 16.0 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.7 APG 48.6 FG%
Top Scorers
23
R. Williams G 27 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
5
T. Alexander G 18 PTS 1 REB 3 AST
51.6 FG% 57.9
26.7 3PT FG% 54.5
63.6 FT% 72.7
Boise State
Starters
R. Williams
Z. Haney
J. Jessup
D. Alston
M. Dickinson
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Williams 33 27 9 0 3 0 2 0 11/15 0/2 5/8 2 7
Z. Haney 21 15 5 1 1 1 3 2 7/11 0/0 1/5 2 3
J. Jessup 35 15 0 1 1 0 2 2 5/12 2/6 3/3 0 0
D. Alston 30 11 8 0 1 2 1 1 5/9 1/3 0/0 4 4
M. Dickinson 23 4 2 1 0 0 0 2 1/2 0/1 2/2 0 2
Bench
P. Dembley
A. Hobbs
D. Wacker
M. Harwell
R. Jorch
C. Christon
B. Huang
M. Rice
M. Frazier
R. Abercrombie
J. Bereal
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
P. Dembley 22 7 2 4 0 0 1 2 2/10 1/3 2/2 1 1
A. Hobbs 14 2 1 0 0 0 0 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 1
D. Wacker 12 1 0 1 0 0 2 4 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 0
M. Harwell 10 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1
R. Jorch - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Christon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Huang - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Frazier - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Abercrombie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bereal - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 82 28 8 6 3 11 20 32/62 4/15 14/22 9 19
Creighton
Starters
T. Alexander
D. Jefferson
M. Ballock
D. Mintz
M. Krampelj
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
T. Alexander 35 18 1 3 1 0 0 1 6/11 4/9 2/4 0 1
D. Jefferson 26 16 6 1 0 0 2 2 7/10 1/1 1/1 1 5
M. Ballock 31 8 3 7 2 0 1 3 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 3
D. Mintz 22 7 5 4 0 0 3 0 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 4
M. Krampelj 16 4 3 0 0 1 1 5 1/4 0/0 2/2 1 2
Bench
M. Zegarowski
J. Epperson
C. Cashaw
S. Froling
K. Joseph
J. Scurry
D. Mahoney
C. Bishop
J. Canfield
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
M. Zegarowski 23 14 6 4 1 0 0 2 4/8 2/3 4/5 2 4
J. Epperson 8 10 2 0 0 0 1 2 4/4 0/0 2/3 1 1
C. Cashaw 19 8 2 3 0 0 1 2 2/2 1/1 3/3 0 2
S. Froling 14 6 4 1 0 0 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/4 0 4
K. Joseph 6 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/4 1/2 0/0 0 0
J. Scurry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mahoney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bishop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Canfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 94 32 23 4 1 12 18 33/57 12/22 16/22 6 26
NCAA BB Scores