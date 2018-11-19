GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.

Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU's Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.

RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals - all season highs.

Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.

Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.