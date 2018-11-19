Creighton advances in Cayman Islands Classic
GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) - Ty-Shon Alexander hit four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points and Damien Jefferson scored 16 on 7-of-10 shooting to help Creighton beat Boise State 94-82 on Monday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.
The Bluejays will play Georgia State in the semifinals Tuesday.
Boise State (1-2) scored the first six points and led 35-32 after Justinian Jessup hit a 3-pointer with 3:16 left in the first half. Marcus Zegarowski and Alexander made back-to-back 3s to spark a 14-6 run that gave Creighton (3-1) a five-point lead at the break. After BSU's Marcus Dickinson made a layup to open the second half, the Bluejays scored 10 in a row to make it 56-43 and led by at least nine points the rest of the way.
RJ Williams, a juco transfer, scored 27 points on 11-of-15 shooting, grabbed nine rebounds and had three steals - all season highs.
Creighton shot 57.9 percent (33 of 57) from the field, including 12 of 22 from 3-point range. The Broncos made just 4-of-15 3s.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|16.0
|Pts. Per Game
|16.0
|2.7
|Ast. Per Game
|2.7
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|40.0
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|40.0
|Three Point %
|46.4
|100.0
|Free Throw %
|45.5
|Defensive rebound by Davion Mintz
|19.0
|Justinian Jessup missed jump shot
|21.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Creighton
|36.0
|Defensive rebound by Damien Jefferson
|1:05
|Pat Dembley missed layup
|1:07
|+ 2
|Marcus Zegarowski made driving layup
|1:26
|+ 1
|RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:50
|+ 1
|RJ Williams made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:50
|RJ Williams missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:50
|Personal foul on Mitch Ballock
|1:50
|Offensive rebound by RJ Williams
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|82
|94
|Field Goals
|32-62 (51.6%)
|33-57 (57.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-15 (26.7%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|Free Throws
|14-22 (63.6%)
|16-22 (72.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|32
|Offensive
|9
|6
|Defensive
|19
|26
|Team
|2
|0
|Assists
|8
|23
|Steals
|6
|4
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|11
|12
|Fouls
|20
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Boise State 1-2
|70.0 PPG
|38.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Creighton 3-1
|71.0 PPG
|35 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|R. Williams G
|16.5 PPG
|6.0 RPG
|1.5 APG
|54.2 FG%
|
5
|T. Alexander G
|16.0 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.7 APG
|48.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Williams G
|27 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|T. Alexander G
|18 PTS
|1 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.6
|FG%
|57.9
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|54.5
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|72.7
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Williams
|33
|27
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|11/15
|0/2
|5/8
|2
|7
|Z. Haney
|21
|15
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7/11
|0/0
|1/5
|2
|3
|J. Jessup
|35
|15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|3/3
|0
|0
|D. Alston
|30
|11
|8
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|5/9
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|4
|M. Dickinson
|23
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dembley
|22
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|1
|A. Hobbs
|14
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|D. Wacker
|12
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|0
|M. Harwell
|10
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|R. Jorch
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Christon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Huang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Frazier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Abercrombie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bereal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|82
|28
|8
|6
|3
|11
|20
|32/62
|4/15
|14/22
|9
|19
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Alexander
|35
|18
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6/11
|4/9
|2/4
|0
|1
|D. Jefferson
|26
|16
|6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|7/10
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|5
|M. Ballock
|31
|8
|3
|7
|2
|0
|1
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|3
|D. Mintz
|22
|7
|5
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|4
|M. Krampelj
|16
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|5
|1/4
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Zegarowski
|23
|14
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4/8
|2/3
|4/5
|2
|4
|J. Epperson
|8
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4/4
|0/0
|2/3
|1
|1
|C. Cashaw
|19
|8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|3/3
|0
|2
|S. Froling
|14
|6
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/4
|0
|4
|K. Joseph
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Scurry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Mahoney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bishop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Canfield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|94
|32
|23
|4
|1
|12
|18
|33/57
|12/22
|16/22
|6
|26
