No. 1 Duke routs San Diego State 90-64 in Maui
R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a 90-64 rout over San Diego State.
The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 8 Auburn.
Duke has been the talk of college basketball since its highly-touted freshmen shot the season out of a canon with a blowout win over then-No. 2 Kentucky. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils arrived in paradise the favorites and played like it against the Aztecs (2-1).
Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half - Zion Williamson played seven minutes - Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 by halftime behind Barrett's 16 points.
The Blue Devils kept the runaway going with an early 8-0 run in the second half, building the lead to 71-46 on Williamson's breakaway windmill dunk. Williamson had 13 points in 18 minutes.
Devin Watson had 15 points to lead San Diego State (2-1).
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Offensive rebound by San Diego State
|3.0
|Aguek Arop missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson
|5.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Aguek Arop
|5.0
|+ 1
|Adam Seiko made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|+ 1
|Adam Seiko made 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Justin Robinson
|32.0
|Lost ball turnover on Alex O'Connell, stolen by Michael Sohikish
|56.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|1:24
|Adam Seiko missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:24
|Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell
|1:24
|Adam Seiko missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:24
|Team Stats
|Points
|90
|64
|Field Goals
|29-57 (50.9%)
|19-53 (35.8%)
|3-Pointers
|10-25 (40.0%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|22-34 (64.7%)
|20-27 (74.1%)
|Total Rebounds
|43
|30
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|28
|22
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|12
|8
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|15
|13
|Fouls
|25
|23
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|1 Duke 4-0
|98.7 PPG
|50.3 RPG
|23.0 APG
|San Diego State 2-1
|89.5 PPG
|45.5 RPG
|18.0 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|R. Barrett F
|25.3 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|4.7 APG
|45.5 FG%
|
0
|D. Watson G
|17.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|5.5 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Barrett F
|20 PTS
|4 REB
|5 AST
|D. Watson G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|3 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|35.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|64.7
|FT%
|74.1
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Barrett
|26
|20
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|5/14
|3/6
|7/9
|1
|3
|C. Reddish
|21
|16
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|3
|6/10
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|2
|T. Jones
|23
|14
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|6/7
|2/2
|0/3
|0
|1
|Z. Williamson
|18
|13
|6
|1
|5
|1
|2
|2
|5/11
|1/3
|2/3
|3
|3
|M. Bolden
|17
|4
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|3
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Watson
|34
|15
|4
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|3
|J. Hemsley
|28
|12
|4
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4/11
|0/4
|4/4
|0
|4
|J. McDaniels
|30
|11
|5
|3
|0
|2
|3
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|4
|M. Mitchell
|27
|11
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|5/6
|1
|2
|J. Schakel
|26
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1/5
|1/4
|2/2
|2
|2
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Seiko
|11
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2/2
|2/2
|2/4
|0
|0
|A. Arop
|8
|2
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|N. Narain
|18
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0/1
|0/0
|0/2
|0
|2
|M. Sohikish
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|E. Chang
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Mensah
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|N. Mensah
|10
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|M. Flynn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Giordano
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|201
|64
|28
|8
|7
|3
|13
|23
|19/53
|6/21
|20/27
|6
|22
