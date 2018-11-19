DUKE
No. 1 Duke routs San Diego State 90-64 in Maui

  • Nov 19, 2018

R.J. Barrett scored 20 points, Cam Reddish added 16 and top-ranked Duke remained undefeated at the Maui Invitational with a 90-64 rout over San Diego State.

The Blue Devils (4-0) shot 52 percent, made 10 of 25 from 3-point range and improved to 16-0 in Maui while earning a spot in Tuesday's semifinals against No. 8 Auburn.

Duke has been the talk of college basketball since its highly-touted freshmen shot the season out of a canon with a blowout win over then-No. 2 Kentucky. The five-time Maui champion Blue Devils arrived in paradise the favorites and played like it against the Aztecs (2-1).

Despite front-court foul trouble in the first half - Zion Williamson played seven minutes - Duke took control with an 11-0 run and led 49-32 by halftime behind Barrett's 16 points.

The Blue Devils kept the runaway going with an early 8-0 run in the second half, building the lead to 71-46 on Williamson's breakaway windmill dunk. Williamson had 13 points in 18 minutes.

Devin Watson had 15 points to lead San Diego State (2-1).

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Offensive rebound by San Diego State 3.0
  Aguek Arop missed layup, blocked by Justin Robinson 5.0
  Lost ball turnover on Jordan Goldwire, stolen by Aguek Arop 5.0
+ 1 Adam Seiko made 2nd of 2 free throws 32.0
+ 1 Adam Seiko made 1st of 2 free throws 32.0
  Shooting foul on Justin Robinson 32.0
  Lost ball turnover on Alex O'Connell, stolen by Michael Sohikish 56.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell 1:24
  Adam Seiko missed 2nd of 2 free throws 1:24
  Defensive rebound by Alex O'Connell 1:24
  Adam Seiko missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:24
Team Stats
Points 90 64
Field Goals 29-57 (50.9%) 19-53 (35.8%)
3-Pointers 10-25 (40.0%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 22-34 (64.7%) 20-27 (74.1%)
Total Rebounds 43 30
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 28 22
Team 2 2
Assists 12 8
Steals 7 7
Blocks 4 3
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 25 23
Technicals 0 0
5
R. Barrett F
20 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST
0
D. Watson G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo 1 Duke 4-0 494190
home team logo San Diego State 2-1 323264
O/U 161, SDGST +15.5
Lahaina Civic Center Maui, HI
Team Stats
away team logo 1 Duke 4-0 98.7 PPG 50.3 RPG 23.0 APG
home team logo San Diego State 2-1 89.5 PPG 45.5 RPG 18.0 APG
Key Players
5
R. Barrett F 25.3 PPG 4.7 RPG 4.7 APG 45.5 FG%
0
D. Watson G 17.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 5.5 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
R. Barrett F 20 PTS 4 REB 5 AST
0
D. Watson G 15 PTS 4 REB 3 AST
50.9 FG% 35.8
40.0 3PT FG% 28.6
64.7 FT% 74.1
Duke
Starters
R. Barrett
C. Reddish
T. Jones
Z. Williamson
M. Bolden
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
R. Barrett 26 20 4 5 0 0 1 4 5/14 3/6 7/9 1 3
C. Reddish 21 16 2 2 1 0 2 3 6/10 2/5 2/3 0 2
T. Jones 23 14 1 2 1 0 2 1 6/7 2/2 0/3 0 1
Z. Williamson 18 13 6 1 5 1 2 2 5/11 1/3 2/3 3 3
M. Bolden 17 4 4 0 0 1 0 3 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 3
Bench
J. White
A. O'Connell
J. Robinson
A. Vrankovic
J. DeLaurier
J. Goldwire
B. Besser
M. Buckmire
J. Baker
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. White 28 12 8 1 0 1 2 1 3/5 2/4 4/4 1 7
A. O'Connell 17 4 4 0 0 0 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
J. Robinson 8 2 2 0 0 1 1 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 1
A. Vrankovic 12 2 4 1 0 0 1 3 0/0 0/0 2/4 3 1
J. DeLaurier 11 2 6 0 0 0 0 5 0/1 0/1 2/2 3 3
J. Goldwire 16 1 0 0 0 0 1 1 0/3 0/2 1/2 0 0
B. Besser 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
M. Buckmire 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Baker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 202 90 41 12 7 4 15 25 29/57 10/25 22/34 13 28
San Diego State
Starters
D. Watson
J. Hemsley
J. McDaniels
M. Mitchell
J. Schakel
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
D. Watson 34 15 4 3 2 0 3 3 5/8 3/6 2/2 1 3
J. Hemsley 28 12 4 0 1 0 3 2 4/11 0/4 4/4 0 4
J. McDaniels 30 11 5 3 0 2 3 3 3/9 0/0 5/7 1 4
M. Mitchell 27 11 3 0 1 0 2 4 3/9 0/4 5/6 1 2
J. Schakel 26 5 4 1 0 0 1 4 1/5 1/4 2/2 2 2
Bench
A. Seiko
A. Arop
N. Narain
M. Sohikish
E. Chang
J. Mensah
N. Mensah
M. Flynn
C. Giordano
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
A. Seiko 11 8 0 0 0 0 0 1 2/2 2/2 2/4 0 0
A. Arop 8 2 4 0 1 1 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 0 4
N. Narain 18 0 2 0 1 0 1 3 0/1 0/0 0/2 0 2
M. Sohikish 1 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
E. Chang 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
J. Mensah 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 0
N. Mensah 10 0 2 1 0 0 0 2 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 1
M. Flynn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Giordano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 201 64 28 8 7 3 13 23 19/53 6/21 20/27 6 22
