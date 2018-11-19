SFTRPA
Little, Johnson lead No. 7 UNC past Saint Francis 101-76

  Nov 19, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and No. 7 North Carolina beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 101-76 on Monday night in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Luke Maye had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kenny Williams had a career-high nine assists and freshman Coby White finished with 16 points for the Tar Heels (5-0), who shot 52 percent and never trailed.

North Carolina fought through some early turnover trouble and finally pulled away from the pesky Red Flash (1-3) before reaching triple figures for the third time in four games.

Jamaal King had 21 points, Andre Wolford scored 18 and Keith Braxton added 14 to lead the Red Flash, who shot 34 percent yet early in the second half were within striking distance of their first Top 25 victory since 1959. They pulled to 58-52 with less than 15 minutes left on Braxton's pretty layup between two defenders.

Williams hit a big 3-pointer and Johnson followed with a steal and a layup to start the decisive 11-0 run and put the Tar Heels back up by double figures to stay.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Francis: The Red Flash certainly haven't been afraid to challenge themselves. This was the second of three Top 25 opponents in an eight-day span. They acquitted themselves much better than in their last matchup - a 95-58 loss to No. 20 UCLA - and especially in their last visit to the North Carolina Triangle, a 124-67 setback at then-No. 1 Duke last December.

North Carolina: There wasn't a whole lot in this one that pleased coach Roy Williams, at least not early. When the Tar Heels weren't fouling the Red Flash, they were throwing the ball to them - with 12 turnovers in the first 24 minutes that led to 18 points for Saint Francis. This became the blowout everyone expected once UNC tightened things up, turning it over just six times in the final 16 minutes.

UP NEXT

Saint Francis: Visits No. 13 Virginia Tech on Friday.

North Carolina: Faces Texas on Thursday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
K. Braxton
13 G
L. Maye
32 F
26.5 Min. Per Game 26.5
15.8 Pts. Per Game 15.8
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
8.3 Reb. Per Game 8.3
36.8 Field Goal % 49.0
28.6 Three Point % 30.8
62.5 Free Throw % 80.0
+ 2 Ramiir Dixon-Conover made jump shot 14.0
  Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.) 18.0
  Ramiir Dixon-Conover missed 3-pt. jump shot 20.0
  Lost ball turnover on Shea Rush, stolen by A.J. Labriola 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Shea Rush 38.0
  A.J. Labriola missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Turnover on Leaky Black 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Leaky Black 56.0
  Precious Ikediashi missed dunk 58.0
+ 2 Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black 1:00
+ 2 Precious Ikediashi made tip-in 1:21
Team Stats
Points 76 101
Field Goals 23-67 (34.3%) 34-65 (52.3%)
3-Pointers 10-29 (34.5%) 10-25 (40.0%)
Free Throws 20-27 (74.1%) 23-27 (85.2%)
Total Rebounds 37 46
Offensive 9 11
Defensive 23 35
Team 5 0
Assists 8 24
Steals 13 8
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 17 18
Fouls 23 20
Technicals 0 0
3
J. King G
21 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
13
C. Johnson G
20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
Dean Smith Center Chapel Hill, NC
St. Fran.-Pa.
Starters
J. King
A. Wolford
K. Braxton
M. Thompson
L. Laporal
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
J. King 30 21 3 1 1 0 4 2 7/15 2/2 5/8 0 3
A. Wolford 28 18 4 0 2 0 3 3 3/8 3/8 9/10 0 4
K. Braxton 29 14 9 3 5 0 4 3 5/8 2/3 2/4 1 8
M. Thompson 25 8 5 1 0 0 0 4 2/10 2/4 2/2 1 4
L. Laporal 15 6 3 0 1 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 0/1 2 1
Bench
I. Blackmon
P. Ikediashi
R. Dixon-Conover
R. Gaskins Jr.
D. Kuzavas
M. Flagg
A. Labriola
J. Forehand
M. Klebon
S. Meredith
D. Henry
M. Vallien
B. Laskey
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
I. Blackmon 21 5 1 1 0 0 2 1 1/10 1/6 2/2 0 1
P. Ikediashi 2 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 2 0
R. Dixon-Conover 10 2 0 0 1 1 2 1 1/4 0/2 0/0 0 0
R. Gaskins Jr. 8 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0
D. Kuzavas 13 0 1 0 0 1 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
M. Flagg 17 0 4 1 1 1 1 4 0/1 0/1 0/0 3 1
A. Labriola 2 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 0
J. Forehand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Klebon - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Meredith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Vallien - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Laskey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 76 32 8 13 4 17 23 23/67 10/29 20/27 9 23
North Carolina
Starters
C. Johnson
C. White
L. Maye
G. Brooks
K. Williams
Starters MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
C. Johnson 28 20 6 2 1 1 1 2 7/14 2/6 4/4 3 3
C. White 20 16 1 1 2 0 4 0 4/11 3/8 5/6 0 1
L. Maye 26 11 10 2 0 1 2 2 4/11 1/1 2/2 4 6
G. Brooks 12 7 4 0 0 1 1 4 3/4 0/0 1/2 1 3
K. Williams 28 6 0 9 1 0 1 2 1/5 1/4 3/4 0 0
Bench
N. Little
B. Robinson
S. Manley
K. Smith
S. Woods
S. Rush
B. Huffman
W. Miller
A. Platek
C. Ellis
L. Black
R. McAdoo
Bench MIN PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF FG 3PT FT OREB DREB
N. Little 16 19 7 0 0 0 1 3 8/9 1/1 2/2 2 5
B. Robinson 11 11 0 1 0 0 0 2 4/5 1/2 2/2 0 0
S. Manley 15 6 8 0 0 1 0 0 2/2 0/0 2/3 0 8
K. Smith 3 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 0
S. Woods 17 2 2 7 4 0 2 2 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 2
S. Rush 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
B. Huffman 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1
W. Miller 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
A. Platek 5 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 0
C. Ellis 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 0
L. Black 14 0 6 1 0 1 4 3 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 5
R. McAdoo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 200 101 46 24 8 5 18 20 34/65 10/25 23/27 11 35
