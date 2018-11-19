Little, Johnson lead No. 7 UNC past Saint Francis 101-76
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) Cameron Johnson scored 20 points, freshman Nassir Little added 19 and No. 7 North Carolina beat Saint Francis of Pennsylvania 101-76 on Monday night in the on-campus round of the Las Vegas Invitational.
Luke Maye had 11 points and 10 rebounds, Kenny Williams had a career-high nine assists and freshman Coby White finished with 16 points for the Tar Heels (5-0), who shot 52 percent and never trailed.
North Carolina fought through some early turnover trouble and finally pulled away from the pesky Red Flash (1-3) before reaching triple figures for the third time in four games.
Jamaal King had 21 points, Andre Wolford scored 18 and Keith Braxton added 14 to lead the Red Flash, who shot 34 percent yet early in the second half were within striking distance of their first Top 25 victory since 1959. They pulled to 58-52 with less than 15 minutes left on Braxton's pretty layup between two defenders.
Williams hit a big 3-pointer and Johnson followed with a steal and a layup to start the decisive 11-0 run and put the Tar Heels back up by double figures to stay.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Francis: The Red Flash certainly haven't been afraid to challenge themselves. This was the second of three Top 25 opponents in an eight-day span. They acquitted themselves much better than in their last matchup - a 95-58 loss to No. 20 UCLA - and especially in their last visit to the North Carolina Triangle, a 124-67 setback at then-No. 1 Duke last December.
North Carolina: There wasn't a whole lot in this one that pleased coach Roy Williams, at least not early. When the Tar Heels weren't fouling the Red Flash, they were throwing the ball to them - with 12 turnovers in the first 24 minutes that led to 18 points for Saint Francis. This became the blowout everyone expected once UNC tightened things up, turning it over just six times in the final 16 minutes.
UP NEXT
Saint Francis: Visits No. 13 Virginia Tech on Friday.
North Carolina: Faces Texas on Thursday night in the Las Vegas Invitational.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2018 by AP. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of AP is strictly prohibited.
|26.5
|Min. Per Game
|26.5
|15.8
|Pts. Per Game
|15.8
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|8.3
|Reb. Per Game
|8.3
|36.8
|Field Goal %
|49.0
|28.6
|Three Point %
|30.8
|62.5
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 2
|Ramiir Dixon-Conover made jump shot
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by St. Francis (Pa.)
|18.0
|Ramiir Dixon-Conover missed 3-pt. jump shot
|20.0
|Lost ball turnover on Shea Rush, stolen by A.J. Labriola
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Shea Rush
|38.0
|A.J. Labriola missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Turnover on Leaky Black
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Leaky Black
|56.0
|Precious Ikediashi missed dunk
|58.0
|+ 2
|Brandon Robinson made jump shot, assist by Leaky Black
|1:00
|+ 2
|Precious Ikediashi made tip-in
|1:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|101
|Field Goals
|23-67 (34.3%)
|34-65 (52.3%)
|3-Pointers
|10-29 (34.5%)
|10-25 (40.0%)
|Free Throws
|20-27 (74.1%)
|23-27 (85.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|46
|Offensive
|9
|11
|Defensive
|23
|35
|Team
|5
|0
|Assists
|8
|24
|Steals
|13
|8
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|17
|18
|Fouls
|23
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Fran.-Pa. 1-3
|68.3 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|8.7 APG
|7 North Carolina 5-0
|98.0 PPG
|51.3 RPG
|21.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|J. King G
|14.7 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|2.0 APG
|36.6 FG%
|
13
|C. Johnson G
|16.3 PPG
|6.3 RPG
|1.3 APG
|62.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. King G
|21 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|C. Johnson G
|20 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.3
|FG%
|52.3
|
|
|34.5
|3PT FG%
|40.0
|
|
|74.1
|FT%
|85.2
|
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. King
|30
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/15
|2/2
|5/8
|0
|3
|A. Wolford
|28
|18
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|3/8
|9/10
|0
|4
|K. Braxton
|29
|14
|9
|3
|5
|0
|4
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|8
|M. Thompson
|25
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Laporal
|15
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|1
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|J. King
|30
|21
|3
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|7/15
|2/2
|5/8
|0
|3
|A. Wolford
|28
|18
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|3/8
|3/8
|9/10
|0
|4
|K. Braxton
|29
|14
|9
|3
|5
|0
|4
|3
|5/8
|2/3
|2/4
|1
|8
|M. Thompson
|25
|8
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2/10
|2/4
|2/2
|1
|4
|L. Laporal
|15
|6
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|1
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Blackmon
|21
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1/10
|1/6
|2/2
|0
|1
|P. Ikediashi
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|R. Dixon-Conover
|10
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|R. Gaskins Jr.
|8
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|D. Kuzavas
|13
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|M. Flagg
|17
|0
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|3
|1
|A. Labriola
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|J. Forehand
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Klebon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Meredith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Henry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Vallien
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Laskey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|76
|32
|8
|13
|4
|17
|23
|23/67
|10/29
|20/27
|9
|23
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|28
|20
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/14
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|3
|C. White
|20
|16
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|5/6
|0
|1
|L. Maye
|26
|11
|10
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/11
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|6
|G. Brooks
|12
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Williams
|28
|6
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|0
|Starters
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Johnson
|28
|20
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7/14
|2/6
|4/4
|3
|3
|C. White
|20
|16
|1
|1
|2
|0
|4
|0
|4/11
|3/8
|5/6
|0
|1
|L. Maye
|26
|11
|10
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|4/11
|1/1
|2/2
|4
|6
|G. Brooks
|12
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3/4
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|3
|K. Williams
|28
|6
|0
|9
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1/5
|1/4
|3/4
|0
|0
|Bench
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|PF
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Little
|16
|19
|7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|8/9
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|5
|B. Robinson
|11
|11
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4/5
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|0
|S. Manley
|15
|6
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/3
|0
|8
|K. Smith
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|S. Woods
|17
|2
|2
|7
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|2
|S. Rush
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|B. Huffman
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|W. Miller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|A. Platek
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|C. Ellis
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|L. Black
|14
|0
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|R. McAdoo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|200
|101
|46
|24
|8
|5
|18
|20
|34/65
|10/25
|23/27
|11
|35
-
BC
WYO88
76
2nd 0.0 FS1
-
TXTECH
USC67
59
2nd 2:21 ESP2
-
TEMPLE
VCU48
44
2nd 5:27 ESP3
-
CALBPTST
6NEVADA24
46
2nd 16:50
-
LCLARK
PORT38
40
2nd 16:33
-
PRESBY
17UCLA5
13
1st 11:18 PACN
-
ARIZST
15MISSST11
11
1st 11:21 ESPU
-
AKRON
16CLEM69
72
Final
-
SDAKST
TULANE80
84
Final
-
KENSAW
EKY81
100
Final
-
UGA
ILLST80
68
Final
-
UCIRV
TXSA65
56
Final
-
HARTFD
UTVALL65
72
Final
-
8AUBURN
XAVIER88
79
Final/OT
-
ODU
NIOWA53
54
Final
-
JACKST
SAMHOU60
75
Final
-
IONA
LNGBCH85
86
Final
-
BGREEN
HAMP81
79
Final
-
LALAF
COLOST91
73
Final
-
STBON
GAST65
75
Final
-
OREGST
PENN74
58
Final
-
AF
HIGHPT62
69
Final
-
1DUKE
SDGST90
64
Final
-
LOYCHI
RICH82
66
Final
-
ROBERT
STETSON81
72
Final
-
CSE
DELST47
80
Final
-
DEFI
OAK47
91
Final
-
SUNYON
ALBANY62
79
Final
-
EMICH
RUT36
63
Final
-
BING
COLG68
76
Final
-
COPPST
RIDER67
87
Final
-
LONGWD
CHARLO39
42
Final
-
WMICH
CINCY52
78
Final
-
CHIST
ETNST61
86
Final
-
MOST
NEB62
85
Final
-
STJOHN
CAL82
79
Final
-
PVAM
NCGRN66
74
Final
-
ARKPB
UMASS60
92
Final
-
CAN
14FSU61
93
Final
-
TEXPA
ECU64
69
Final
-
NCAT
MRSHL71
95
Final
-
TOLEDO
FGC90
62
Final
-
LOYMD
DTROIT63
91
Final
-
TRNBPTST
CHARSO49
98
Final
-
BOISE
CREIGH82
94
Final
-
MIZZOU
12KSTATE67
82
Final
-
ECCL
ORAL72
109
Final
-
NWST
HOU55
82
Final
-
SFTRPA
7UNC76
101
Final
-
LIB
VANDY70
79
Final
-
HOW
SILL69
83
Final
-
ARLGTBAP
LAMAR40
105
Final
-
ARKLR
TULSA78
88
Final
-
SEMO
SALAB58
79
Final
-
UMBC
SDAK52
58
Final
-
UTAHST
MARYCA80
63
Final
-
CPOLY
WASHST70
84
Final
-
ARIZ
IOWAST71
66
Final
-
ENM
UTEP59
66
Final
-
BTHSDA
IDST60
115
Final
-
3GONZAG
ILL0
0166.5 O/U
+15.5
11:33pm ESP2